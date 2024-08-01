

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $572 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $583 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $563 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $3.486 billion from $3.166 billion last year.



Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $572 Mln. vs. $583 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.486 Bln vs. $3.166 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 to $3.54



