Strategic partnership leads to Xsolla sponsoring monthly meetups, inspirational talks, and GDCy Fest in 2025

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with Game Dev Cyprus (GDCy), marking a significant collaboration in the video game industry. This partnership will see Xsolla sponsoring exciting and informative events throughout 2024 and 2025, fostering innovation, networking, and celebration within the gaming community.

Xsolla will sponsor several informative events, ranging from monthly meetups where developers can network to GDCy talks where attendees can listen to inspirational speaking sessions from like-minded and seasoned individuals in the industry.

"We are excited to partner with GDCy and support the vibrant gaming community on the island," said David Stelzer, President of Xsolla. "Our sponsorship of these events and the organization reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in Cyprus. We look forward to seeing the creativity and talent emerging from these events."

The partnership will culminate in the highly anticipated GDCy Fest in June 2025. This landmark event promises to be the biggest gathering of game developers in Cyprus. Xsolla's sponsorship will ensure a memorable festival filled with workshops, panel discussions, game showcases, and more. Other events aimed at bringing together the community of top industry executives and thought leaders includes the GDCy Executive Lounge and the Christmas event later this year in December.

"With so many informative and inspirational events on the way, Xsolla is sponsoring us at a hugely exciting time for GDCy," said Tim Fadeev Founder CEO at GDCy. "This sponsorship will be transformative for GDCy, not only elevating our local community but showcasing Cyprus as a hub for innovation and bringing global attention to our thriving video game ecosystem in Cyprus. We can't wait to work together and help positively shape the gaming industry's future."

To book a meeting with Xsolla at GDCy, please visit:

https://xsolla.com/events/gdcy-festival/booking

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

About GDCy

GDCy is the biggest community of Game Dev people in Cyprus. We are working hard to make life on the island for the people from video games industry as easier, fun and profitable as possible. For 3+ years of existence we've launched a lot of online and offline activities, including monthly networking events already supported by Google, Meta, Amazon, Snapchat, TikTik and many others. Since 2023 we've launched GDCy FEST the biggest open-air b2b event in the region, gathering more than 1000 people from all over the world every year.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240801518593/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Director of Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com