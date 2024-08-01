CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter ending June 29, 2024.

For the second quarter, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $612 million, up 1% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.7 billion, up 1% versus the prior year primarily driven by 0.5% same store sales growth and 115 net new units.

Net Income was $30.2 million or $0.18 per diluted share versus $37.7 million or $0.22 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income1 was $58.0 million or $0.35 per diluted share versus $45.7 million or $0.27 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $152.2 million, up 4% versus the prior year.

" We are proud to report that the Driven platform delivered its 14th straight quarter of same store sales growth. Take 5 Oil Change led the charge once again this quarter, with revenue growth of 16% underpinned by 6% same store sales growth and 19% year-over-year unit growth," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer.

" We are pleased with our first half performance, driven by our essential non-discretionary businesses. Looking ahead, our key priorities remain continuing to achieve strong financial results, reducing debt with free cash flow, and actively managing our portfolio," Fitzpatrick concluded.

Second Quarter 2024 Key Performance Indicators by Segment

System-wide Sales

(in millions) Store Count Same-Store

Sales Revenue

(in millions) Segment Adjusted

EBITDA

(in millions) Maintenance $ 535.4 1,853 4.3 % $ 277.9 $ 102.9 Car Wash 155.5 1,108 (4.1 )% 156.9 33.8 Paint, Collision & Glass 862.2 1,887 (0.5 )% 112.0 35.2 Platform Services 115.8 205 N/A 61.2 25.3 Corporate / Other N/A N/A N/A 3.5 Total $ 1,668.8 5,053 0.5 % $ 611.6

Capital and Liquidity

The Company ended the second quarter with total liquidity of $316.1 million consisting of $148.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $167.3 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility. This did not include the additional $135.0 million Series 2022 Class A-1 Notes that expand the Company's variable funding note borrowing capacity if the Company elects to exercise them, assuming certain conditions continue to be met.

On July 29, 2024, the Company closed an offering by certain of its subsidiaries for $275.0 million in Series 2024 Class A-2 senior notes and $400.0 million in variable funding securitization senior notes, which were undrawn at closing. The 2024 variable funding notes replaced the $115.0 million Series 2019-3 variable funding notes, increasing total liquidity and undrawn capacity by $285.0 million.

Michael Diamond Appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Driven Brands Holdings Inc.

In a separate release today, the Company announced that it appointed Michael Diamond as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 9, 2024. Mr. Diamond joins the Company from The Michaels Companies where he served as the CFO since 2020. He has extensive financial and multi-unit retail experience. Joel Arnao, who has served as interim CFO since May 2024, will remain with the Company and continue in his role as Senior Vice President, FP&A, Investor Relations, and Treasury.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

The Company updates its financial outlook for fiscal year 2024:

Original Outlook Current Range Expectations Revenue ~$2.35 - $2.45 billion Low-end Adjusted EBITDA1 ~$535 - $565 million Mid - to High-end Adjusted EPS1 ~$0.88 - $1.00 High-end

The Company also expects:

Same-store sales growth of 1% to 3% from the original outlook of 3% to 5%

Net store growth of approximately 205 to 220 consistent with the original outlook

Note: The Company has not included potential future M&A in its outlook for fiscal year 2024.

__________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 5,000 locations across 13 countries, and services approximately 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.3 billion in annual revenue from approximately $6.4 billion in system-wide sales.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this Press Release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, trends, plans, objectives of management, impact of accounting standards and outlook, impairments, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; (ii) our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; (iv) the risks and costs associated with the integration of, and our ability to integrate, our stores and business units successfully; (v) the proper application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments and (vi) the competitive environment in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net Revenue: Franchise royalties and fees $ 50,029 $ 49,805 $ 95,074 $ 93,320 Company-operated store sales 394,681 394,578 769,137 770,644 Independently-operated store sales 60,280 61,533 113,327 114,065 Advertising contributions 24,911 24,749 48,981 46,426 Supply and other revenue 81,665 76,186 157,273 144,863 Total net revenue 611,566 606,851 1,183,792 1,169,318 Operating Expenses: Company-operated store expenses 254,174 257,040 496,227 500,449 Independently-operated store expenses 31,956 31,958 61,311 61,322 Advertising expenses 24,911 24,749 48,981 46,426 Supply and other expenses 40,554 42,106 76,770 79,372 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 121,123 96,815 237,525 209,143 Acquisition related costs 271 3,750 2,065 5,597 Store opening costs 940 1,377 2,203 2,402 Depreciation and amortization 44,633 45,419 87,862 83,617 Asset impairment charges and lease terminations 12,497 6,044 31,823 6,211 Total operating expenses 531,059 509,258 1,044,767 994,539 Operating income 80,507 97,593 139,025 174,779 Other expenses, net: Interest expense, net 31,796 40,871 75,568 79,012 Foreign currency transaction loss (gain), net 681 (1,302 ) 5,002 (2,977 ) Other expense, net 32,477 39,569 80,570 76,035 Income before taxes 48,030 58,024 58,455 98,744 Income tax expense 17,871 20,275 24,035 31,246 Net income 30,159 37,749 34,420 67,498 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.40 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 159,795 162,911 159,713 162,848 Diluted 160,765 166,888 160,683 166,882

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 29, 2024 December 30, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 148,814 $ 176,522 Restricted cash 4,414 657 Accounts and notes receivable, net 195,327 151,259 Inventory 70,527 83,171 Prepaid and other assets 44,426 46,714 Income tax receivable 13,893 15,928 Assets held for sale 237,183 301,229 Advertising fund assets, restricted 43,039 45,627 Total current assets 757,623 821,107 Other assets 103,746 56,565 Property and equipment, net 1,422,961 1,438,496 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,378,264 1,389,316 Deferred commissions 6,740 6,312 Intangibles, net 721,691 739,402 Goodwill 1,431,555 1,455,946 Deferred tax assets 3,627 3,660 Total assets $ 5,826,207 $ 5,910,804 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 72,118 $ 67,526 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 236,586 242,171 Income tax payable 2,053 5,404 Current portion of long-term debt 33,332 32,673 Income tax receivable liability - 56,001 Advertising fund liabilities 15,115 23,392 Total current liabilities 359,204 427,167 Long-term debt 2,855,823 2,910,812 Deferred tax liabilities 157,271 154,742 Operating lease liabilities 1,317,342 1,332,519 Income tax receivable liability 133,623 117,915 Deferred revenue 31,472 30,507 Long-term accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,682 30,419 Total liabilities 4,883,417 5,004,081 Preferred Stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 900,000,000 shares authorized: and 164,082,430 and 163,965,231 shares outstanding; respectively 1,641 1,640 Additional paid-in capital 1,674,766 1,652,401 Accumulated deficit (675,667 ) (710,087 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (57,950 ) (37,875 ) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. 942,790 906,079 Non-controlling interests - 644 Total shareholders' equity 942,790 906,723 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,826,207 $ 5,910,804

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net income $ 34,420 $ 67,498 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 87,862 83,617 Equity-based compensation expense 22,843 7,049 Loss (gain) on foreign denominated transactions 9,923 (1,723 ) Gain on foreign currency derivatives (4,921 ) (1,254 ) Gain on sale and disposal of businesses, fixed assets, and sale-leaseback transactions (16,359 ) (12,230 ) Reclassification of interest rate hedge to income (1,044 ) (1,039 ) Bad debt expense 1,738 602 Asset impairment charges and lease terminations 31,823 6,211 Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discounts 4,933 4,343 Amortization of cloud computing 2,414 - Provision for deferred income taxes 5,036 18,812 Other, net 7,322 9,641 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts and notes receivable, net (47,245 ) (30,373 ) Inventory 11,310 (11,108 ) Prepaid and other assets 7,986 (7,894 ) Advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted (12,220 ) (8,768 ) Other assets (47,699 ) (25,456 ) Deferred commissions (428 ) 330 Deferred revenue 971 1,585 Accounts payable 3,968 16,231 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,022 (1,171 ) Income tax receivable (3,431 ) (320 ) Cash provided by operating activities 107,224 114,583 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (155,920 ) (320,071 ) Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,759 ) (44,868 ) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 11,808 143,622 Proceeds from sale or disposal of businesses and fixed assets 112,845 217 Cash used in investing activities (34,026 ) (221,100 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt extinguishment and issuance costs (871 ) - Repayment of long-term debt (34,005 ) (13,961 ) Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and short-term debt 46,000 230,000 Repayments of revolving lines of credit and short-term debt (71,000 ) (120,000 ) Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liability (2,199 ) (1,889 ) Payment of Tax Receivable Agreement (38,362 ) - Acquisition of non-controlling interest (644 ) - Purchase of common stock (2 ) (716 ) Tax obligations for share-based compensation (980 ) - Stock option exercises - 1,758 Other, net - (64 ) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (102,063 ) 95,128 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,615 ) 2,087 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted (30,480 ) (9,302 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 176,522 227,110 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 38,537 32,871 Restricted cash, beginning of period 657 792 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 215,716 260,773 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 148,814 212,123 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period 32,008 38,691 Restricted cash, end of period 4,414 657 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period $ 185,236 $ 251,471

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Outlook

Driven Brands includes Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Adjusted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted EPS") in the Company's Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide an outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the SEC.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in the net income attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are meaningful measures to share with investors because they facilitate comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS afford investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brands' core earnings performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance with that of the prior period.

The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the three and six months ended June 29, 2024, compared to the three and six months ended July 1, 2023.

Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net income $ 30,159 $ 37,749 $ 34,420 $ 67,498 Acquisition related costs(a) 271 3,750 2,065 5,597 Non-core items and project costs, net(b) 5,126 2,803 9,837 4,627 Cloud computing amortization(c) 1,069 - 2,414 - Equity-based compensation expense(d) 10,982 4,485 22,843 7,049 Foreign currency transaction loss (gain), net(e) 681 (1,302 ) 5,002 (2,977 ) Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss, impairment and closed store expenses(f) 9,630 (7,680 ) 19,190 (5,836 ) Amortization related to acquired intangible assets(g) 6,528 8,276 13,548 14,312 Valuation allowance for deferred tax asset(h) 121 - 1,255 - Adjusted net income before tax impact of adjustments 64,567 48,081 110,574 90,270 Tax impact of adjustments(i) (6,558 ) (2,378 ) (14,443 ) (5,463 ) Adjusted net income 58,009 45,703 96,131 84,807 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.40 Adjusted earnings per share(1) Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.27 $ 0.59 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.27 $ 0.59 $ 0.50 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 159,795 162,911 159,713 162,848 Diluted 160,765 166,888 160,683 166,882

(1) Adjusted Earnings Per Share is calculated under the two-class method. Under the two-class method, adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income attributable to common shares, which is derived by reducing adjusted net income by the amount attributable to participating securities. Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the basic earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $2 million for the three and six months ended June 29, 2024, respectively. Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the diluted earnings per share calculations was $1 million and $2 million for the three and six months ended July 1, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brand's core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period.

Please see the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2024, for additional information on Adjusted EBITDA. The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 29, 2024, compared to the three and six months ended July 1, 2023.

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net income $ 30,159 $ 37,749 $ 34,420 $ 67,498 Income tax expense 17,871 20,275 24,035 31,246 Interest expense, net 31,796 40,871 75,568 79,012 Depreciation and amortization 44,633 45,419 87,862 83,617 EBITDA 124,459 144,314 221,885 261,373 Acquisition related costs(a) 271 3,750 2,065 5,597 Non-core items and project costs, net(b) 5,126 2,803 9,837 4,627 Cloud computing amortization(c) 1,069 - 2,414 - Equity-based compensation expense(d) 10,982 4,485 22,843 7,049 Foreign currency transaction loss (gain), net(e) 681 (1,302 ) 5,002 (2,977 ) Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss, impairment and closed store expenses(f) 9,630 (7,680 ) 19,190 (5,836 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 152,218 $ 146,370 $ 283,236 $ 269,833

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Footnotes (a) Consists of acquisition costs as reflected within the unaudited consolidated statements of operations, including legal, consulting and other fees, and expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions completed during the applicable period, as well as inventory rationalization expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under U.S. GAAP, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized. (b) Consists of discrete items and project costs, including third party consulting and professional fees associated with strategic transformation initiatives as well as non-recurring payroll-related costs. (c) Includes non-cash amortization expenses relating to cloud computing arrangements. (d) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense. (e) Represents foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net that primarily related to the remeasurement of our intercompany loans as well as gains and losses on cross currency swaps and forward contracts. (f) Relates to (gains) losses, net on sale leasebacks, impairment of certain fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets related to closed and underperforming locations, assets held for sale, and lease exit costs and other costs associated with stores that were closed prior to the respective lease termination dates. (g) Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization in the unaudited consolidated statement of operations. (h) Represents valuation allowances on income tax carryforwards in certain domestic jurisdictions that are not more likely than not to be realized. (i) Represents the tax impact of adjustments associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted Net Income, excluding the provision for uncertain tax positions. To determine the tax impact of the deductible reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 9% to 36% depending upon the tax attributes of each adjustment and the applicable jurisdiction.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Maintenance $ 102,935 $ 84,812 $ 194,371 $ 157,045 Car Wash 33,772 39,761 62,906 80,809 Paint, Collision & Glass 35,172 41,057 65,992 76,507 Platform Services 25,311 22,519 45,182 39,527 Corporate and other (44,032 ) (40,402 ) (83,012 ) (81,653 ) Store opening costs (940 ) (1,377 ) (2,203 ) (2,402 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 152,218 $ 146,370 $ 283,236 $ 269,833

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 (in thousands) Maintenance Car Wash Paint,

Collision &

Glass Platform

Services Total System-wide Sales Franchise stores $ 304,563 $ - $ 794,633 $ 114,649 $ 1,213,845 Company-operated stores 230,809 95,211 67,523 1,138 394,681 Independently operated stores - 60,280 - - 60,280 Total System-wide Sales $ 535,372 $ 155,491 $ 862,156 $ 115,787 $ 1,668,806 Store Count (in whole numbers) Franchise stores 1,177 - 1,654 204 3,035 Company-operated stores 676 388 233 1 1,298 Independently operated stores - 720 - - 720 Total Store Count 1,853 1,108 1,887 205 5,053 Three Months Ended July 1, 2023 (in thousands) Maintenance Car Wash Paint,

Collision &

Glass Platform

Services Total System-wide Sales Franchise stores $ 278,951 $ - $ 806,420 $ 117,548 $ 1,202,919 Company-operated stores 205,673 101,615 86,110 1,180 394,578 Independently operated stores - 61,533 - - 61,533 Total System-wide Sales $ 484,624 $ 163,148 $ 892,530 $ 118,728 $ 1,659,030 Store Count (in whole numbers) Franchise stores 1,084 - 1,657 207 2,948 Company-operated stores 610 415 248 1 1,274 Independently operated stores - 716 - - 716 Total Store Count 1,694 1,131 1,905 208 4,938

Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 (in thousands) Maintenance Car Wash Paint,

Collision &

Glass Platform

Services Total System-wide Sales Franchise stores $ 583,424 $ - $ 1,614,248 $ 191,801 $ 2,389,473 Company-operated stores 451,680 185,438 130,032 1,987 769,137 Independently operated stores - 113,327 - - 113,327 Total System-wide Sales $ 1,035,104 $ 298,765 $ 1,744,280 $ 193,788 $ 3,271,937 Store Count (in whole numbers) Franchise stores 1,177 - 1,654 204 3,035 Company-operated stores 676 388 233 1 1,298 Independently operated stores - 720 - - 720 Total Store Count 1,853 1,108 1,887 205 5,053 Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 (in thousands) Maintenance Car Wash Paint,

Collision &

Glass Platform

Services Total System-wide Sales Franchise stores $ 525,634 $ - $ 1,544,983 $ 206,651 $ 2,277,268 Company-operated stores 400,933 204,061 163,589 $ 2,061 770,644 Independently operated stores - 114,065 - - 114,065 Total System-wide Sales $ 926,567 $ 318,126 $ 1,708,572 $ 208,712 $ 3,161,977 Store Count (in whole numbers) Franchise stores 1,084 - 1,657 207 2,948 Company-operated stores 610 415 248 1 1,274 Independently operated stores - 716 - - 716 Total Store Count 1,694 1,131 1,905 208 4,938

