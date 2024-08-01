CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter ending June 29, 2024.
For the second quarter, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $612 million, up 1% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.7 billion, up 1% versus the prior year primarily driven by 0.5% same store sales growth and 115 net new units.
Net Income was $30.2 million or $0.18 per diluted share versus $37.7 million or $0.22 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income1 was $58.0 million or $0.35 per diluted share versus $45.7 million or $0.27 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $152.2 million, up 4% versus the prior year.
"We are proud to report that the Driven platform delivered its 14th straight quarter of same store sales growth. Take 5 Oil Change led the charge once again this quarter, with revenue growth of 16% underpinned by 6% same store sales growth and 19% year-over-year unit growth," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer.
"We are pleased with our first half performance, driven by our essential non-discretionary businesses. Looking ahead, our key priorities remain continuing to achieve strong financial results, reducing debt with free cash flow, and actively managing our portfolio," Fitzpatrick concluded.
Second Quarter 2024 Key Performance Indicators by Segment
System-wide Sales
Store Count
Same-Store
Revenue
Segment Adjusted
Maintenance
$
535.4
1,853
4.3
%
$
277.9
$
102.9
Car Wash
155.5
1,108
(4.1
)%
156.9
33.8
Paint, Collision & Glass
862.2
1,887
(0.5
)%
112.0
35.2
Platform Services
115.8
205
N/A
61.2
25.3
Corporate / Other
N/A
N/A
N/A
3.5
Total
$
1,668.8
5,053
0.5
%
$
611.6
Capital and Liquidity
The Company ended the second quarter with total liquidity of $316.1 million consisting of $148.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $167.3 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility. This did not include the additional $135.0 million Series 2022 Class A-1 Notes that expand the Company's variable funding note borrowing capacity if the Company elects to exercise them, assuming certain conditions continue to be met.
On July 29, 2024, the Company closed an offering by certain of its subsidiaries for $275.0 million in Series 2024 Class A-2 senior notes and $400.0 million in variable funding securitization senior notes, which were undrawn at closing. The 2024 variable funding notes replaced the $115.0 million Series 2019-3 variable funding notes, increasing total liquidity and undrawn capacity by $285.0 million.
Michael Diamond Appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Driven Brands Holdings Inc.
In a separate release today, the Company announced that it appointed Michael Diamond as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 9, 2024. Mr. Diamond joins the Company from The Michaels Companies where he served as the CFO since 2020. He has extensive financial and multi-unit retail experience. Joel Arnao, who has served as interim CFO since May 2024, will remain with the Company and continue in his role as Senior Vice President, FP&A, Investor Relations, and Treasury.
Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook
The Company updates its financial outlook for fiscal year 2024:
Original Outlook
Current Range Expectations
Revenue
~$2.35 - $2.45 billion
Low-end
Adjusted EBITDA1
~$535 - $565 million
Mid - to High-end
Adjusted EPS1
~$0.88 - $1.00
High-end
The Company also expects:
- Same-store sales growth of 1% to 3% from the original outlook of 3% to 5%
- Net store growth of approximately 205 to 220 consistent with the original outlook
Note: The Company has not included potential future M&A in its outlook for fiscal year 2024.
__________
1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.
Conference Call
Driven Brands will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 results today, Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Driven Brands' Investor Relations website at investors.drivenbrands.com. A replay of the call will be available for at least three months.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 5,000 locations across 13 countries, and services approximately 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.3 billion in annual revenue from approximately $6.4 billion in system-wide sales.
Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this Press Release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, trends, plans, objectives of management, impact of accounting standards and outlook, impairments, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; (ii) our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; (iv) the risks and costs associated with the integration of, and our ability to integrate, our stores and business units successfully; (v) the proper application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments and (vi) the competitive environment in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
Net Revenue:
Franchise royalties and fees
$
50,029
$
49,805
$
95,074
$
93,320
Company-operated store sales
394,681
394,578
769,137
770,644
Independently-operated store sales
60,280
61,533
113,327
114,065
Advertising contributions
24,911
24,749
48,981
46,426
Supply and other revenue
81,665
76,186
157,273
144,863
Total net revenue
611,566
606,851
1,183,792
1,169,318
Operating Expenses:
Company-operated store expenses
254,174
257,040
496,227
500,449
Independently-operated store expenses
31,956
31,958
61,311
61,322
Advertising expenses
24,911
24,749
48,981
46,426
Supply and other expenses
40,554
42,106
76,770
79,372
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
121,123
96,815
237,525
209,143
Acquisition related costs
271
3,750
2,065
5,597
Store opening costs
940
1,377
2,203
2,402
Depreciation and amortization
44,633
45,419
87,862
83,617
Asset impairment charges and lease terminations
12,497
6,044
31,823
6,211
Total operating expenses
531,059
509,258
1,044,767
994,539
Operating income
80,507
97,593
139,025
174,779
Other expenses, net:
Interest expense, net
31,796
40,871
75,568
79,012
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain), net
681
(1,302
)
5,002
(2,977
)
Other expense, net
32,477
39,569
80,570
76,035
Income before taxes
48,030
58,024
58,455
98,744
Income tax expense
17,871
20,275
24,035
31,246
Net income
30,159
37,749
34,420
67,498
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.18
$
0.23
$
0.21
$
0.41
Diluted
$
0.18
$
0.22
$
0.21
$
0.40
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
159,795
162,911
159,713
162,848
Diluted
160,765
166,888
160,683
166,882
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 29, 2024
December 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
148,814
$
176,522
Restricted cash
4,414
657
Accounts and notes receivable, net
195,327
151,259
Inventory
70,527
83,171
Prepaid and other assets
44,426
46,714
Income tax receivable
13,893
15,928
Assets held for sale
237,183
301,229
Advertising fund assets, restricted
43,039
45,627
Total current assets
757,623
821,107
Other assets
103,746
56,565
Property and equipment, net
1,422,961
1,438,496
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,378,264
1,389,316
Deferred commissions
6,740
6,312
Intangibles, net
721,691
739,402
Goodwill
1,431,555
1,455,946
Deferred tax assets
3,627
3,660
Total assets
$
5,826,207
$
5,910,804
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
72,118
$
67,526
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
236,586
242,171
Income tax payable
2,053
5,404
Current portion of long-term debt
33,332
32,673
Income tax receivable liability
-
56,001
Advertising fund liabilities
15,115
23,392
Total current liabilities
359,204
427,167
Long-term debt
2,855,823
2,910,812
Deferred tax liabilities
157,271
154,742
Operating lease liabilities
1,317,342
1,332,519
Income tax receivable liability
133,623
117,915
Deferred revenue
31,472
30,507
Long-term accrued expenses and other liabilities
28,682
30,419
Total liabilities
4,883,417
5,004,081
Preferred Stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 900,000,000 shares authorized: and 164,082,430 and 163,965,231 shares outstanding; respectively
1,641
1,640
Additional paid-in capital
1,674,766
1,652,401
Accumulated deficit
(675,667
)
(710,087
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(57,950
)
(37,875
)
Total shareholders' equity attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc.
942,790
906,079
Non-controlling interests
-
644
Total shareholders' equity
942,790
906,723
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,826,207
$
5,910,804
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
Net income
$
34,420
$
67,498
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
87,862
83,617
Equity-based compensation expense
22,843
7,049
Loss (gain) on foreign denominated transactions
9,923
(1,723
)
Gain on foreign currency derivatives
(4,921
)
(1,254
)
Gain on sale and disposal of businesses, fixed assets, and sale-leaseback transactions
(16,359
)
(12,230
)
Reclassification of interest rate hedge to income
(1,044
)
(1,039
)
Bad debt expense
1,738
602
Asset impairment charges and lease terminations
31,823
6,211
Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discounts
4,933
4,343
Amortization of cloud computing
2,414
-
Provision for deferred income taxes
5,036
18,812
Other, net
7,322
9,641
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts and notes receivable, net
(47,245
)
(30,373
)
Inventory
11,310
(11,108
)
Prepaid and other assets
7,986
(7,894
)
Advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted
(12,220
)
(8,768
)
Other assets
(47,699
)
(25,456
)
Deferred commissions
(428
)
330
Deferred revenue
971
1,585
Accounts payable
3,968
16,231
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
8,022
(1,171
)
Income tax receivable
(3,431
)
(320
)
Cash provided by operating activities
107,224
114,583
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(155,920
)
(320,071
)
Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(2,759
)
(44,868
)
Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions
11,808
143,622
Proceeds from sale or disposal of businesses and fixed assets
112,845
217
Cash used in investing activities
(34,026
)
(221,100
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of debt extinguishment and issuance costs
(871
)
-
Repayment of long-term debt
(34,005
)
(13,961
)
Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and short-term debt
46,000
230,000
Repayments of revolving lines of credit and short-term debt
(71,000
)
(120,000
)
Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liability
(2,199
)
(1,889
)
Payment of Tax Receivable Agreement
(38,362
)
-
Acquisition of non-controlling interest
(644
)
-
Purchase of common stock
(2
)
(716
)
Tax obligations for share-based compensation
(980
)
-
Stock option exercises
-
1,758
Other, net
-
(64
)
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(102,063
)
95,128
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(1,615
)
2,087
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted
(30,480
)
(9,302
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
176,522
227,110
Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period
38,537
32,871
Restricted cash, beginning of period
657
792
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period
215,716
260,773
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
148,814
212,123
Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period
32,008
38,691
Restricted cash, end of period
4,414
657
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period
$
185,236
$
251,471
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Outlook
Driven Brands includes Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Adjusted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted EPS") in the Company's Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide an outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the SEC.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in the net income attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are meaningful measures to share with investors because they facilitate comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS afford investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brands' core earnings performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance with that of the prior period.
The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the three and six months ended June 29, 2024, compared to the three and six months ended July 1, 2023.
Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
Net income
$
30,159
$
37,749
$
34,420
$
67,498
Acquisition related costs(a)
271
3,750
2,065
5,597
Non-core items and project costs, net(b)
5,126
2,803
9,837
4,627
Cloud computing amortization(c)
1,069
-
2,414
-
Equity-based compensation expense(d)
10,982
4,485
22,843
7,049
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain), net(e)
681
(1,302
)
5,002
(2,977
)
Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss, impairment and closed store expenses(f)
9,630
(7,680
)
19,190
(5,836
)
Amortization related to acquired intangible assets(g)
6,528
8,276
13,548
14,312
Valuation allowance for deferred tax asset(h)
121
-
1,255
-
Adjusted net income before tax impact of adjustments
64,567
48,081
110,574
90,270
Tax impact of adjustments(i)
(6,558
)
(2,378
)
(14,443
)
(5,463
)
Adjusted net income
58,009
45,703
96,131
84,807
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.18
$
0.23
$
0.21
$
0.41
Diluted
$
0.18
$
0.22
$
0.21
$
0.40
Adjusted earnings per share(1)
Basic
$
0.36
$
0.27
$
0.59
$
0.51
Diluted
$
0.35
$
0.27
$
0.59
$
0.50
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
159,795
162,911
159,713
162,848
Diluted
160,765
166,888
160,683
166,882
(1)
Adjusted Earnings Per Share is calculated under the two-class method. Under the two-class method, adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income attributable to common shares, which is derived by reducing adjusted net income by the amount attributable to participating securities. Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the basic earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $2 million for the three and six months ended June 29, 2024, respectively. Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the diluted earnings per share calculations was $1 million and $2 million for the three and six months ended July 1, 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brand's core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period.
Please see the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2024, for additional information on Adjusted EBITDA. The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 29, 2024, compared to the three and six months ended July 1, 2023.
Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
Net income
$
30,159
$
37,749
$
34,420
$
67,498
Income tax expense
17,871
20,275
24,035
31,246
Interest expense, net
31,796
40,871
75,568
79,012
Depreciation and amortization
44,633
45,419
87,862
83,617
EBITDA
124,459
144,314
221,885
261,373
Acquisition related costs(a)
271
3,750
2,065
5,597
Non-core items and project costs, net(b)
5,126
2,803
9,837
4,627
Cloud computing amortization(c)
1,069
-
2,414
-
Equity-based compensation expense(d)
10,982
4,485
22,843
7,049
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain), net(e)
681
(1,302
)
5,002
(2,977
)
Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss, impairment and closed store expenses(f)
9,630
(7,680
)
19,190
(5,836
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
152,218
$
146,370
$
283,236
$
269,833
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Footnotes
(a)
Consists of acquisition costs as reflected within the unaudited consolidated statements of operations, including legal, consulting and other fees, and expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions completed during the applicable period, as well as inventory rationalization expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under U.S. GAAP, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized.
(b)
Consists of discrete items and project costs, including third party consulting and professional fees associated with strategic transformation initiatives as well as non-recurring payroll-related costs.
(c)
Includes non-cash amortization expenses relating to cloud computing arrangements.
(d)
Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense.
(e)
Represents foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net that primarily related to the remeasurement of our intercompany loans as well as gains and losses on cross currency swaps and forward contracts.
(f)
Relates to (gains) losses, net on sale leasebacks, impairment of certain fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets related to closed and underperforming locations, assets held for sale, and lease exit costs and other costs associated with stores that were closed prior to the respective lease termination dates.
(g)
Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization in the unaudited consolidated statement of operations.
(h)
Represents valuation allowances on income tax carryforwards in certain domestic jurisdictions that are not more likely than not to be realized.
(i)
Represents the tax impact of adjustments associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted Net Income, excluding the provision for uncertain tax positions. To determine the tax impact of the deductible reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 9% to 36% depending upon the tax attributes of each adjustment and the applicable jurisdiction.
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
Segment Adjusted EBITDA:
Maintenance
$
102,935
$
84,812
$
194,371
$
157,045
Car Wash
33,772
39,761
62,906
80,809
Paint, Collision & Glass
35,172
41,057
65,992
76,507
Platform Services
25,311
22,519
45,182
39,527
Corporate and other
(44,032
)
(40,402
)
(83,012
)
(81,653
)
Store opening costs
(940
)
(1,377
)
(2,203
)
(2,402
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
152,218
$
146,370
$
283,236
$
269,833
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended June 29, 2024
(in thousands)
Maintenance
Car Wash
Paint,
Platform
Total
System-wide Sales
Franchise stores
$
304,563
$
-
$
794,633
$
114,649
$
1,213,845
Company-operated stores
230,809
95,211
67,523
1,138
394,681
Independently operated stores
-
60,280
-
-
60,280
Total System-wide Sales
$
535,372
$
155,491
$
862,156
$
115,787
$
1,668,806
Store Count (in whole numbers)
Franchise stores
1,177
-
1,654
204
3,035
Company-operated stores
676
388
233
1
1,298
Independently operated stores
-
720
-
-
720
Total Store Count
1,853
1,108
1,887
205
5,053
Three Months Ended July 1, 2023
(in thousands)
Maintenance
Car Wash
Paint,
Platform
Total
System-wide Sales
Franchise stores
$
278,951
$
-
$
806,420
$
117,548
$
1,202,919
Company-operated stores
205,673
101,615
86,110
1,180
394,578
Independently operated stores
-
61,533
-
-
61,533
Total System-wide Sales
$
484,624
$
163,148
$
892,530
$
118,728
$
1,659,030
Store Count (in whole numbers)
Franchise stores
1,084
-
1,657
207
2,948
Company-operated stores
610
415
248
1
1,274
Independently operated stores
-
716
-
-
716
Total Store Count
1,694
1,131
1,905
208
4,938
Six Months Ended June 29, 2024
(in thousands)
Maintenance
Car Wash
Paint,
Platform
Total
System-wide Sales
Franchise stores
$
583,424
$
-
$
1,614,248
$
191,801
$
2,389,473
Company-operated stores
451,680
185,438
130,032
1,987
769,137
Independently operated stores
-
113,327
-
-
113,327
Total System-wide Sales
$
1,035,104
$
298,765
$
1,744,280
$
193,788
$
3,271,937
Store Count (in whole numbers)
Franchise stores
1,177
-
1,654
204
3,035
Company-operated stores
676
388
233
1
1,298
Independently operated stores
-
720
-
-
720
Total Store Count
1,853
1,108
1,887
205
5,053
Six Months Ended July 1, 2023
(in thousands)
Maintenance
Car Wash
Paint,
Platform
Total
System-wide Sales
Franchise stores
$
525,634
$
-
$
1,544,983
$
206,651
$
2,277,268
Company-operated stores
400,933
204,061
163,589
$
2,061
770,644
Independently operated stores
-
114,065
-
-
114,065
Total System-wide Sales
$
926,567
$
318,126
$
1,708,572
$
208,712
$
3,161,977
Store Count (in whole numbers)
Franchise stores
1,084
-
1,657
207
2,948
Company-operated stores
610
415
248
1
1,274
Independently operated stores
-
716
-
-
716
Total Store Count
1,694
1,131
1,905
208
4,938
