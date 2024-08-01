COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the second quarter of 2024.

"We achieved record quarterly sales and solid profitability in the second quarter, led by significant improvement in our Power Systems business," said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO of Cummins. "As we shared during our Analyst Day in May, our Destination Zero strategy is the right strategy for growing our business and meeting our customers' needs today and in the future. We continue to deliver innovative technologies for our customers, execute on our financial commitments, and strengthen our position in key markets. I want to thank our talented employees for their continued efforts to drive business results and make Cummins more competitive across the globe."

Second quarter revenues of $8.8 billion increased 2% from the same quarter in 2023. Sales in North America increased 4% while international revenues decreased 2%.

Net income attributable to Cummins in the second quarter was $726 million, or $5.26 per diluted share, compared to $720 million, or $5.05 per diluted share, in 2023. The second quarter of 2023 included costs related to the separation of Atmus of $23 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. The tax rate in the second quarter was 23.0% including $9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, of favorable discrete tax items.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the second quarter were $1.3 billion, or 15.3% of sales, compared to $1.3 billion, or 15.1% of sales, a year ago. EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 included the costs related to the separation of Atmus noted above.

2024 Outlook:

Based on its current forecast, Cummins is raising its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to be down 3% to flat, due to stronger than expected demand across several markets, especially in North America on-highway and power generation. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 15.0% to 15.5%, raising the midpoint and narrowing the range of the previous guidance of 14.5% to 15.5%.

Cummins plans to continue generating strong operating cash flow and returns for shareholders and is committed to our long-term strategic goal of returning 50% of operating cash flow back to shareholders. In the near term, we will focus on reinvesting for profitable growth, dividends and reducing debt.

"We have raised our expectations on revenue and profitability for 2024 due to continued demand for Cummins' products and services. We still expect slowing demand in the North America heavy-duty truck market in the second half of the year," said Rumsey. "Despite the lower outlook for the second half, Cummins is in a strong position to keep investing in future growth, bringing new technologies to customers and returning cash to shareholders."

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Cummins announced an increase in the quarterly common stock cash dividend from $1.68 to $1.82 per share. The company has increased the quarterly dividend to shareholders for 15 consecutive years.

Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Trucks & Buses and PACCAR completed the formation of their joint venture, now known as Amplify Cell Technologies, to localize battery cell production and the battery supply chain in the United States. This strategic collaboration will advance zero-emissions technology for electric commercial vehicles and industrial applications. Amplify began construction of a 21-gigawatt hour (GWh) factory in Marshall County, Miss., with potential for further expansion as demand grows. The factory is expected to create more than 2,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs and is targeting the start of production in 2027.

Cummins and Isuzu announced the launch of a new 6.7-liter engine designed for use in Isuzu's new medium-duty truck lineup. The "Isuzu DB6A" will power on-highway truck applications built for the Japanese market and will be available for the Asia Pacific markets and other global markets later this year. Cummins also announced plans to launch a battery electric powertrain for Isuzu's F-series in North America. Availability of the medium-duty truck is expected in 2026 and will include Accelera's next generation lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology.

Cummins hosted its biennial Analyst Day and shared plans to raise its long-term financial expectations, relative to its prior Analyst Day, and deliver increasing returns to shareholders.

For the third consecutive year, Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) awarded Cummins a AAA rating - the highest in the industry - for the ability to manage the most significant environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities relative to peers.

In July, Accelera was awarded $75 million for zero-emissions manufacturing from the Department of Energy to convert approximately 360,000 sq. ft. of existing manufacturing space at our Columbus (Indiana) Engine Plant for zero-emissions components and electric powertrain systems. The $75 million grant is the largest federal grant ever awarded solely to Cummins and is part of the appropriations related to the Inflation Reduction Act.

1 Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S.

Second quarter 2024 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2023):

Components Segment

Sales - $3.0 billion, down 13%

Segment EBITDA - $406 million, or 13.6% of sales compared to $486 million, or 14.2% of sales, which included the Atmus business and $18 million of costs related to the separation of Atmus

Revenues in North America decreased by 10% and international sales decreased by 17% primarily due to the separation of Atmus and lower demand in China and Europe.

Engine Segment

Sales - $3.2 billion, up 5%

Segment EBITDA - $445 million, or 14.1% of sales, compared to $425 million, or 14.2% of sales

Revenues increased 7% in North America and increased 2% in international markets due to strong demand in the North American medium-duty truck market and pricing actions.

Distribution Segment

Sales - $2.8 billion, up 9%

Segment EBITDA - $314 million, or 11.1% of sales, compared to $299 million, or 11.5% of sales

Revenues in North America increased 6% and international sales increased by 16% driven by increased demand for power generation products and pricing actions.

Power Systems Segment

Sales - $1.6 billion, up 9%

Segment EBITDA - $301 million, or 18.9% of sales, compared to $201 million, or 13.8% of sales

Power generation revenues increased 16% driven by increased global demand, particularly for the data center market. Industrial revenues increased 2% primarily due to strong mining demand more than offsetting weaker demand in oil and gas markets.

Accelera Segment

Sales - $111 million, up 31%

Segment EBITDA loss - $117 million

Revenues increased due to increased electrolyzer installations.

Costs associated with the development of electric powertrains, fuel cells and electrolyzers, as well as products to support battery electric vehicles are contributing to EBITDA losses.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments - Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins - supported by our global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen production technologies and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 75,500 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment, and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $735 million on sales of $34.1 billion in 2023. See how Cummins is powering a world that's always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/.

Forward-looking disclosure statement

Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues, EBITDA and the Settlement Agreements to resolve regulatory proceedings regarding our emissions certification and compliance process for certain engines primarily used in pick-up truck applications in the U.S. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse consequences resulting from entering into the Settlement Agreements, including required additional mitigation projects, adverse reputational impacts and potential resulting legal actions; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; evolving environmental and climate change legislation and regulatory initiatives; changes in international, national and regional trade laws, regulations and policies; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; failure to successfully integrate and / or failure to fully realize all of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Meritor, Inc.; raw material, transportation and labor price fluctuations and supply shortages; aligning our capacity and production with our demand; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; large truck manufacturers' and original equipment manufacturers' customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine supply needs or experiencing financial distress, or change in control; product recalls; variability in material and commodity costs; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; product liability claims; our sales mix of products; climate change, global warming, more stringent climate change regulations, accords, mitigation efforts, greenhouse gas regulations or other legislation designed to address climate change; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of entering such transactions; increasing interest rates; challenging markets for talent and ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology environment and data security; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries including political, economic and social uncertainty and the evolving globalization of our business; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; failure to meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) expectations or standards, or achieve our ESG goals; labor relations or work stoppages; foreign currency exchange rate changes; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates; the price and availability of energy; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release, except for forward-looking measures of EBITDA where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the non-cash items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company's operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.

Webcast information

Cummins management will host a teleconference to discuss these results today at 10 a.m. EDT. This teleconference will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Cummins website at www.cummins.com. Participants wishing to view the visuals available with the audio are encouraged to sign-in a few minutes prior to the start of the teleconference.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended June 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2024 2023 NET SALES $ 8,796 $ 8,638 Cost of sales 6,603 6,490 GROSS MARGIN 2,193 2,148 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 828 873 Research, development and engineering expenses 379 384 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 103 133 Other operating expense, net 44 27 OPERATING INCOME 1,045 997 Interest expense 109 99 Other income, net 41 51 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 977 949 Income tax expense 225 212 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 752 737 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 26 17 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 726 $ 720 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 5.30 $ 5.08 Diluted $ 5.26 $ 5.05 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 137.1 141.7 Diluted 137.9 142.5 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Six months ended June 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2024 2023 NET SALES $ 17,199 $ 17,091 Cost of sales 12,965 12,914 GROSS MARGIN 4,234 4,177 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,667 1,626 Research, development and engineering expenses 748 734 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 226 252 Other operating expense, net 77 46 OPERATING INCOME 1,968 2,023 Interest expense 198 186 Other income, net 1,428 141 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,198 1,978 Income tax expense 418 435 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 2,780 1,543 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 61 33 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 2,719 $ 1,510 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 19.53 $ 10.66 Diluted $ 19.42 $ 10.60 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 139.2 141.6 Diluted 140.0 142.5 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (a) In millions, except par value June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,590 $ 2,179 Marketable securities 593 562 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,183 2,741 Accounts and notes receivable, net 5,606 5,583 Inventories 5,857 5,677 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,316 1,197 Total current assets 14,962 15,198 Long-term assets Property, plant and equipment, net 6,053 6,249 Investments and advances related to equity method investees 1,828 1,800 Goodwill 2,394 2,499 Other intangible assets, net 2,502 2,519 Pension assets 1,192 1,197 Other assets 2,389 2,543 Total assets $ 31,320 $ 32,005 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable (principally trade) $ 4,405 $ 4,260 Loans payable 329 280 Commercial paper 1,581 1,496 Current maturities of long-term debt 167 118 Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs 801 1,108 Current portion of accrued product warranty 660 667 Current portion of deferred revenue 1,311 1,220 Other accrued expenses 1,890 3,754 Total current liabilities 11,144 12,903 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 5,426 4,802 Deferred revenue 1,046 966 Other liabilities 3,128 3,430 Total liabilities $ 20,744 $ 22,101 EQUITY Cummins Inc. shareholders' equity Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.5 and 222.5 shares issued $ 2,582 $ 2,564 Retained earnings 20,101 17,851 Treasury stock, at cost, 85.5 and 80.7 shares (10,797 ) (9,359 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,335 ) (2,206 ) Total Cummins Inc. shareholders' equity 9,551 8,850 Noncontrolling interests 1,025 1,054 Total equity $ 10,576 $ 9,904 Total liabilities and equity $ 31,320 $ 32,005 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended June 30, In millions 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income $ 752 $ 737 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 263 257 Deferred income taxes (61 ) (94 ) Equity in income of investees, net of dividends (8 ) (46 ) Pension and OPEB expense 10 2 Pension contributions and OPEB payments (11 ) (11 ) Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts and notes receivable (150 ) (14 ) Inventories (115 ) (140 ) Other current assets 24 5 Accounts payable (64 ) (316 ) Accrued expenses (1,540 ) 110 Other, net 49 (7 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (851 ) 483 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (240 ) (221 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired 1 (134 ) Investments in marketable securities-acquisitions (334 ) (322 ) Investments in marketable securities-liquidations 254 275 Other, net (81 ) 24 Net cash used in investing activities (400 ) (378 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 84 694 Net borrowings (payments) of commercial paper 972 (629 ) Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (475 ) (86 ) Dividend payments on common stock (230 ) (223 ) Other, net (43 ) 4 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 308 (240 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (8 ) (43 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (951 ) (178 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,541 1,980 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,590 $ 1,802 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (a) Six months ended June 30, In millions 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income $ 2,780 $ 1,543 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Gain related to divestiture of Atmus (1,333 ) - Depreciation and amortization 528 503 Deferred income taxes (99 ) (132 ) Equity in income of investees, net of dividends (86 ) (113 ) Pension and OPEB expense 19 3 Pension contributions and OPEB payments (59 ) (103 ) Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures Accounts and notes receivable (161 ) (635 ) Inventories (469 ) (403 ) Other current assets (151 ) (137 ) Accounts payable 263 65 Accrued expenses (1,933 ) 261 Other, net 126 126 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (575 ) 978 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (409 ) (414 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (58 ) (134 ) Investments in marketable securities-acquisitions (713 ) (648 ) Investments in marketable securities-liquidations 685 620 Cash associated with Atmus divestiture (174 ) - Other, net (137 ) (30 ) Net cash used in investing activities (806 ) (606 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 2,482 737 Net borrowings (payments) of commercial paper 85 (658 ) Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (1,223 ) (228 ) Dividend payments on common stock (469 ) (445 ) Other, net (68 ) (9 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 807 (603 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (15 ) (68 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (589 ) (299 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,179 2,101 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,590 $ 1,802 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

REORGANIZATION WITHIN CERTAIN SEGMENTS

Beginning in the second quarter of 2024, we realigned certain businesses within our Components segment to be consistent with how our segment manager now monitors performance. We reorganized the businesses to combine the engine components and software and electronics businesses into the newly formed components and software business. We also renamed our axles and brakes business to "drivetrain and braking systems." We began reporting results for these changes within our Components segment effective April 1, 2024, and reflected these changes in the historical periods presented. The changes had no impact on our consolidated results. The adjusted prior period balances for the newly combined engine components and software business are shown below:

Components Segment

External sales in 2024, 2023 and 2022 for our Components segment by business, as adjusted, were as follows:

2024 In millions Q1 Drivetrain and braking systems $ 1,232 Emission solutions 856 Components and software 300 Atmus 289 Automated transmission 165 Total sales $ 2,842 2023 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Drivetrain and braking systems $ 1,272 $ 1,249 $ 1,177 $ 1,124 $ 4,822 Emission solutions 939 842 803 841 3,425 Components and software 312 312 289 312 1,225 Atmus 342 341 324 338 1,345 Automated transmissions 178 180 187 169 714 Total sales $ 3,043 $ 2,924 $ 2,780 $ 2,784 $ 11,531 2022 In millions YTD Drivetrain and braking systems $ 1,879 Emission solutions 3,086 Components and software 1,030 Atmus 1,259 Automated transmissions 593 Total sales $ 7,847

Consolidated sales in 2024, 2023, and 2022 for our Components segment by business, as adjusted, are presented in the segment sales data section below.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) In millions Components Engine Distribution Power Systems Accelera Total Segments Intersegment Eliminations (1) Total Three months ended June 30, 2024 External sales $ 2,518 $ 2,468 $ 2,821 $ 888 $ 101 $ 8,796 $ - $ 8,796 Intersegment sales 464 683 8 701 10 1,866 (1,866 ) - Total sales 2,982 3,151 2,829 1,589 111 10,662 (1,866 ) 8,796 Research, development and engineering expenses 81 167 14 63 54 379 - 379 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 13 48 24 26 (8 ) 103 - 103 Interest income 9 7 11 3 - 30 - 30 EBITDA (2) 406 445 314 301 (117 ) 1,349 (4 ) 1,345 Depreciation and amortization (3) 121 61 30 32 15 259 - 259 EBITDA as a percentage of segment sales 13.6 % 14.1 % 11.1 % 18.9 % NM 12.7 % 15.3 % Three months ended June 30, 2023 External sales $ 2,924 $ 2,263 $ 2,576 $ 794 $ 81 $ 8,638 $ - $ 8,638 Intersegment sales 501 725 19 663 4 1,912 (1,912 ) - Total sales 3,425 2,988 2,595 1,457 85 10,550 (1,912 ) 8,638 Research, development and engineering expenses 103 148 15 66 52 384 - 384 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 24 71 24 18 (4 ) 133 - 133 Interest income 7 7 8 2 1 25 - 25 EBITDA (2) 486 (4 ) 425 299 201 (114 ) 1,297 7 1,304 Depreciation and amortization (3) 125 56 28 32 15 256 - 256 EBITDA as a percentage of segment sales 14.2 % 14.2 % 11.5 % 13.8 % NM 12.3 % 15.1 % "NM" - not meaningful information (1) Included intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, except for $5 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (Atmus) in 2023. (2) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. (3) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as interest expense. A portion of depreciation expense is included in research, development and engineering expenses. (4) Included $18 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) In millions Components Engine Distribution Power Systems Accelera Total Segments Intersegment

Eliminations (1) Total Six months ended June 30, 2024 External sales $ 5,360 $ 4,708 $ 5,350 $ 1,596 $ 185 $ 17,199 $ - $ 17,199 Intersegment sales 954 1,371 14 1,382 19 3,740 (3,740 ) - Total sales 6,314 6,079 5,364 2,978 204 20,939 (3,740 ) 17,199 Research, development and engineering expenses 165 321 28 123 109 746 2 748 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 39 105 48 45 (11 ) 226 - 226 Interest income 17 14 22 6 - 59 - 59 EBITDA (2) 879 (3 ) 859 608 538 (218 ) 2,666 1,251 3,917 Depreciation and amortization (4) 246 119 61 66 29 521 - 521 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 13.9 % 14.1 % 11.3 % 18.1 % NM 12.7 % 22.8 % Six months ended June 30, 2023 External sales $ 5,967 $ 4,515 $ 4,975 $ 1,473 $ 161 $ 17,091 $ - $ 17,091 Intersegment sales 1,015 1,459 26 1,327 9 3,836 (3,836 ) - Total sales 6,982 5,974 5,001 2,800 170 20,927 (3,836 ) 17,091 Research, development and engineering expenses 194 282 29 129 100 734 - 734 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 45 136 48 31 (8 ) 252 - 252 Interest income 13 10 15 4 1 43 - 43 EBITDA (2) 993 (3 ) 882 634 420 (208 ) 2,721 (56 ) 2,665 Depreciation and amortization (4) 248 107 56 61 29 501 - 501 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 14.2 % 14.8 % 12.7 % 15.0 % NM 13.0 % 15.6 % "NM" - not meaningful information (1) Included intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory and unallocated corporate expenses. The six months ended June 30, 2024, included a $1.3 billion gain related to the divestiture of Atmus and $14 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus. The six months ended June 30, 2023, included $11 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus. (2) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. (3) Included $21 million and $30 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (4) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excluded the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as interest expense. The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs was $7 million and $2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. A portion of depreciation expense is included in research, development and engineering expenses.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA

(Unaudited)

EQUITY, ROYALTY AND INTEREST INCOME FROM INVESTEES

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income for the reporting periods was as follows:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, In millions 2024 2023 2024 2023 Manufacturing entities Chongqing Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. $ 21 $ 13 $ 36 $ 22 Dongfeng Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. 15 18 37 37 Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co., Ltd. 10 9 23 25 Tata Cummins, Ltd. 7 7 16 15 All other manufacturers 11 32 34 51 Distribution entities Komatsu Cummins Chile, Ltda. 14 13 27 27 All other distributors 2 4 7 7 Cummins share of net income 80 96 180 184 Royalty and interest income 23 37 46 68 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees $ 103 $ 133 $ 226 $ 252

INCOME TAXES

Our effective tax rate for 2024 is expected to approximate 24.0 percent, excluding any discrete items that may arise.

Our effective tax rates for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024, were 23.0 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively. Our effective tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, were 22.3 percent and 22.0 percent, respectively.

The three months ended June 30, 2024, contained favorable discrete tax items of $9 million, or $0.07 per share, primarily due to share-based compensation tax benefits.

The six months ended June 30, 2024, contained favorable discrete tax items primarily due to the $1.3 billion non-taxable gain on the Atmus split-off. Other discrete tax items were $30 million, or $0.21 per share, primarily due to adjustments related to audit settlements and share-based compensation benefits.

The three months ended June 30, 2023, contained net unfavorable discrete tax items of $3 million, or $0.02 per share.

The six months ended June 30, 2023, contained net discrete tax items of zero, as the result of offsetting amounts for the first two quarters, primarily due to share-based compensation tax benefits and other discrete items.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL MEASURES THAT SUPPLEMENT GAAP

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures - Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests (EBITDA)

We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. We believe EBITDA excluding special items is a useful measure of our operating performance without regard to the impact of the gain recognized and costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus and restructuring actions. This statement excludes forward looking measures of EBITDA where a reconciliation to the corresponding accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of non-cash items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure.

EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income. Below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Cummins Inc. to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, In millions 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. $ 726 $ 720 $ 2,719 $ 1,510 Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. as a percentage of net sales 8.3 % 8.3 % 15.8 % 8.8 % Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 26 17 61 33 Consolidated net income 752 737 2,780 1,543 Add: Interest expense 109 99 198 186 Income tax expense 225 212 418 435 Depreciation and amortization 259 256 521 501 EBITDA $ 1,345 $ 1,304 $ 3,917 $ 2,665 EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 15.3 % 15.1 % 22.8 % 15.6 % Less: Gain related to the divestiture of Atmus - - 1,333 - Add: Atmus divestiture costs - 23 35 41 Restructuring actions - - 29 - EBITDA, excluding the impact of gain recognized and costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus and restructuring actions $ 1,345 $ 1,327 $ 2,648 $ 2,706 EBITDA, excluding the impact of gain recognized and costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus and restructuring actions, as a percentage of net sales 15.3 % 15.4 % 15.4 % 15.8 %

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT SALES DATA

(Unaudited)

Components Segment Sales by Business

Sales for our Components segment by business, adjusted for the reorganized businesses as noted above, were as follows:

2024 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Drivetrain and braking systems $ 1,232 $ 1,256 $ - $ - $ 2,488 Emission solutions 971 941 - - 1,912 Components and software 611 623 - - 1,234 Atmus (1) 353 - - - 353 Automated transmissions 165 162 - - 327 Total sales $ 3,332 $ 2,982 $ - $ - $ 6,314 (1) Included sales through the March 18, 2024, divestiture. 2023 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Drivetrain and braking systems $ 1,272 $ 1,249 $ 1,177 $ 1,124 $ 4,822 Emission solutions 1,056 964 893 922 3,835 Components and software 633 616 583 577 2,409 Atmus 417 417 396 399 1,629 Automated transmissions 179 179 187 169 714 Total sales $ 3,557 $ 3,425 $ 3,236 $ 3,191 $ 13,409 2022 In millions YTD Drivetrain and braking systems $ 1,879 Emission solutions 3,494 Components and software 2,213 Atmus 1,557 Automated transmissions 593 Total sales $ 9,736

Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows:

2024 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty truck $ 1,059 $ 1,184 $ - $ - $ 2,243 Medium-duty truck and bus 995 1,074 - - 2,069 Light-duty automotive 438 461 - - 899 Off-highway 436 432 - - 868 Total sales $ 2,928 $ 3,151 $ - $ - $ 6,079 2023 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty truck $ 1,114 $ 1,117 $ 1,116 $ 1,052 $ 4,399 Medium-duty truck and bus 903 942 931 894 3,670 Light-duty automotive 439 445 455 423 1,762 Off-highway 530 484 429 410 1,853 Total sales $ 2,986 $ 2,988 $ 2,931 $ 2,779 $ 11,684

Unit shipments by engine classification (including unit shipments to Power Systems and off-highway engine units included in their respective classification) were as follows:

2024 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty 33,600 37,500 - - 71,100 Medium-duty 75,800 79,600 - - 155,400 Light-duty 54,800 57,200 - - 112,000 Total units 164,200 174,300 - - 338,500 2023 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty 34,700 36,400 36,300 34,500 141,900 Medium-duty 78,900 76,000 71,300 67,900 294,100 Light-duty 55,000 53,600 53,300 49,600 211,500 Total units 168,600 166,000 160,900 152,000 647,500

Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows:

2024 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Parts $ 1,001 $ 990 $ - $ - $ 1,991 Power generation 707 954 - - 1,661 Engines 421 437 - - 858 Service 406 448 - - 854 Total sales $ 2,535 $ 2,829 $ - $ - $ 5,364 2023 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Parts $ 1,057 $ 1,019 $ 995 $ 1,000 $ 4,071 Power generation 492 614 606 797 2,509 Engines 456 531 511 499 1,997 Service 401 431 423 417 1,672 Total sales $ 2,406 $ 2,595 $ 2,535 $ 2,713 $ 10,249

Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows:

2024 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation $ 853 $ 987 $ - $ - $ 1,840 Industrial 420 478 - - 898 Generator technologies 116 124 - - 240 Total sales $ 1,389 $ 1,589 $ - $ - $ 2,978 2023 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation $ 770 $ 854 $ 850 $ 866 $ 3,340 Industrial 455 468 475 456 1,854 Generator technologies 118 135 119 107 479 Total sales $ 1,343 $ 1,457 $ 1,444 $ 1,429 $ 5,673

High-horsepower unit shipments by engine classification were as follows:

2024 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation 3,000 3,700 - - 6,700 Industrial 1,300 1,500 - - 2,800 Total units 4,300 5,200 - - 9,500 2023 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation 2,900 3,300 2,800 3,300 12,300 Industrial 1,500 1,600 1,800 1,800 6,700 Total units 4,400 4,900 4,600 5,100 19,000

Contacts

Jon Mills, Director, External Communications

317-658-4540

jon.mills@cummins.com