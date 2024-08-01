CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced financial results for its second quarter of 2024.
"We continued to execute well in an evolving market environment, delivering second-quarter sales and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share comfortably ahead of our guided ranges," said Sean Kerins, Arrow's president and chief executive officer.
"In addition, our value-added offerings in global components as well as better momentum in enterprise computing solutions contributed to our overall operating margin stability in the quarter," said Mr. Kerins.
Arrow Consolidated
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
(in millions except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Consolidated sales
$
6,893
$
8,515
$
13,817
$
17,251
Net income attributable to shareholders
109
237
192
510
Net income per diluted share
2.01
4.12
3.53
8.74
Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders (1)
150
251
282
524
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
2.78
4.37
5.18
8.98
Both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share in the second quarter of 2024 include a $0.29 benefit and a $20 million operating income benefit related to the collection of certain aged receivables related to one customer in the ECS segment. In the second quarter of 2024, sales decreased 19 percent year over year. Changes in foreign currencies had a negative impact on growth of approximately $52.2 million on sales and $0.05 on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to the second quarter of 2023.
Global Components
"Across many of the segments in which we compete, we're seeing signs of incremental improvement in leading indicators, with book-to-bill ratios advancing across all regions and bookings growing sequentially. Though the automotive and broader industrial markets are still experiencing softness, we now believe we're in the later stages of the industry's cyclical correction," said Mr. Kerins.
Global Components
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
(in millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Global components sales
$
5,032
$
6,683
$
10,223
$
13,539
Global components operating income, as reported
210
381
436
799
Global components non-GAAP operating income
218
388
461
812
In the second quarter of 2024, global components sales decreased 25 percent year over year. Americas components second-quarter sales decreased 24 percent year over year. EMEA components second-quarter sales decreased 33 percent year over year and decreased 32 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Asia-Pacific components second-quarter sales decreased 18 percent year over year and decreased 17 percent year over year on a constant currency basis.
Global Enterprise Computing Solutions
"Our enterprise computing solutions business delivered year-over-year billings growth as we continued to capitalize on the market's transition to IT as a service. We benefited from another solid quarter in EMEA along with improving activity levels in North America," said Mr. Kerins.
Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
(in millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Global ECS sales
$
1,861
$
1,832
$
3,594
$
3,712
Global ECS operating income, as reported
103
86
174
167
Global ECS non-GAAP operating income
104
87
176
170
In the second quarter of 2024, global ECS sales increased 2 percent year over year. EMEA ECS second-quarter sales increased 8 percent year over year and increased 9 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Americas ECS second-quarter sales decreased 4 percent year over year and decreased 3 percent year over year on a constant currency basis.
Other Financial Metrics
"In the second quarter, we managed our working capital in line with market conditions, reducing inventory levels by approximately $140 million, or $1.2 billion over the last nine months," said Raj Agrawal, Arrow's senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We also generated $320 million in cash flow from operations, providing us capital allocation flexibility, and enabling $50 million in share repurchases during the quarter."
1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the reconciliation tables included herein.
Third-Quarter 2024 Outlook
- Consolidated sales of $6.37 billion to $6.97 billion, with global components sales of $4.70 billion to $5.10 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales of $1.67 billion to $1.87 billion
- Net income per share on a diluted basis of $1.70 to $1.90, and non-GAAP net income per share on a diluted basis of $2.10 to $2.30
- Average tax rate in the range of 23 to 25 percent
- Interest expense of approximately $70 million
- Changes in foreign currencies to increase sales by approximately $7 million, and to have no impact on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to the third quarter of 2023
- Changes in foreign currencies to increase quarter-over-quarter growth in sales by $30 million and earnings per share on a diluted basis by $0.02 compared to the second quarter of 2024
Third-Quarter 2024 GAAP to non-GAAP Outlook Reconciliation
NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
September 28,
September 30,
September 28,
June 29,
(in billions)
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2024
% Change
Global components sales, GAAP
$
4.70 - 5.10
$
6.25
(25%) - (18%)
$
4.70 - 5.10
$
5.03
(7%) - 1%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
-
-
-
0.02
Global components sales, constant currency
$
4.70 - 5.10
$
6.25
(25%) - (18%)
$
4.70 - 5.10
$
5.05
(7%) - 1%
Global ECS sales, GAAP
$
1.67 - 1.87
$
1.76
(5%) - 6%
$
1.67 - 1.87
$
1.86
(10%) - 0%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
-
0.01
-
0.01
Global ECS sales, constant currency
$
1.67 - 1.87
$
1.77
(6%) - 6%
$
1.67 - 1.87
$
1.87
(11%) - 0%
NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
Intangible amortization
Restructuring &
Reported GAAP measure
expense
integration charges
Non-GAAP measure
Net income per diluted share
$1.70 to $1.90
$0.10
$0.30
$2.10 to $2.30
Earnings Presentation
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
Sales
$
6,892,868
$
8,514,516
$
13,817,128
$
17,250,944
Cost of sales
6,046,424
7,448,467
12,112,858
15,071,073
Gross profit
846,444
1,066,049
1,704,270
2,179,871
Operating expenses:
Selling, general, and administrative
552,595
617,202
1,135,921
1,259,633
Depreciation and amortization
41,037
46,264
82,764
92,943
Restructuring, integration, and other
40,537
10,333
87,393
12,893
634,169
673,799
1,306,078
1,365,469
Operating income
212,275
392,250
398,192
814,402
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
1,254
3,061
910
2,981
(Loss) gain on investments, net
(4,615
)
497
(4,517
)
10,808
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(1,657
)
-
(1,657
)
-
Employee benefit plan expense, net
(980
)
(803
)
(1,913
)
(1,656
)
Interest and other financing expense, net
(66,891
)
(84,834
)
(146,495
)
(164,492
)
Income before income taxes
139,386
310,171
244,520
662,043
Provision for income taxes
29,762
72,380
51,798
148,927
Consolidated net income
109,624
237,791
192,722
513,116
Noncontrolling interests
926
1,232
423
2,807
Net income attributable to shareholders
$
108,698
$
236,559
$
192,299
$
510,309
Net income per share:
Basic
$
2.03
$
4.17
$
3.56
$
8.84
Diluted
$
2.01
$
4.12
$
3.53
$
8.74
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
53,640
56,720
53,944
57,726
Diluted
54,181
57,355
54,496
58,409
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except par value)
(Unaudited)
June 29, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
213,009
$
218,053
Accounts receivable, net
10,886,501
12,238,073
Inventories
4,654,793
5,187,225
Other current assets
1,010,942
684,126
Total current assets
16,765,245
18,327,477
Property, plant, and equipment, at cost:
Land
5,691
5,691
Buildings and improvements
190,109
195,579
Machinery and equipment
1,623,869
1,632,606
1,819,669
1,833,876
Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(1,319,945
)
(1,303,136
)
Property, plant, and equipment, net
499,724
530,740
Investments in affiliated companies
60,400
62,741
Intangible assets, net
112,470
127,440
Goodwill
2,052,701
2,050,426
Other assets
617,226
627,344
Total assets
$
20,107,766
$
21,726,168
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
8,770,862
$
10,070,015
Accrued expenses
1,687,273
1,463,915
Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term debt
860,538
1,653,954
Total current liabilities
11,318,673
13,187,884
Long-term debt
2,479,313
2,153,553
Other liabilities
495,730
507,424
Equity:
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $1:
Authorized - 160,000 shares in both 2024 and 2023
Issued - 58,046 and 57,691 shares in 2024 and 2023
58,046
57,691
Capital in excess of par value
574,530
553,340
Treasury stock (5,101 and 3,880 shares in 2024 and 2023, respectively), at cost
(456,123
)
(297,745
)
Retained earnings
5,982,516
5,790,217
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(415,666
)
(298,039
)
Total shareholders' equity
5,743,303
5,805,464
Noncontrolling interests
70,747
71,843
Total equity
5,814,050
5,877,307
Total liabilities and equity
$
20,107,766
$
21,726,168
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Consolidated net income
$
109,624
$
237,791
Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by (used for) operations:
Depreciation and amortization
41,037
46,264
Amortization of stock-based compensation
8,253
8,852
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
(1,254
)
(3,061
)
Deferred income taxes
(4,597
)
(25,869
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1,657
-
Loss (gain) on investments, net
4,750
(497
)
Other
3,675
1,665
Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired businesses:
Accounts receivable, net
155,886
(377,117
)
Inventories
130,661
58,148
Accounts payable
(160,026
)
(8,558
)
Accrued expenses
251,990
(83,267
)
Other assets and liabilities
(221,475
)
18,845
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
320,181
(126,804
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment
(22,101
)
(16,991
)
Other
1,313
95
Net cash used for investing activities
(20,788
)
(16,896
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Change in short-term and other borrowings
(434,845
)
344,389
Proceeds from (repayments of) long-term bank borrowings, net
196,575
(43,786
)
Net proceeds from note offering
494,678
(2,332
)
Redemption of notes
(500,000
)
-
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,839
10,447
Repurchases of common stock
(75,353
)
(212,416
)
Settlement of forward-starting interest rate swap
-
56,711
Other
(141
)
(142
)
Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities
(317,247
)
152,871
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(11,947
)
25,657
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(29,801
)
34,828
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
242,810
205,554
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
213,009
$
240,382
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Consolidated net income
$
192,722
$
513,116
Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operations:
Depreciation and amortization
82,764
92,943
Amortization of stock-based compensation
21,700
28,349
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
(910
)
(2,981
)
Deferred income taxes
(7,398
)
(33,399
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1,657
-
Loss (gain) on investments, net
4,763
(10,808
)
Other
4,864
2,986
Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired businesses:
Accounts receivable, net
1,213,562
1,324,772
Inventories
493,474
(141,373
)
Accounts payable
(1,237,812
)
(1,513,259
)
Accrued expenses
273,043
(215,583
|
)
Other assets and liabilities
(319,038
)
52,237
Net cash provided by operating activities
723,391
97,000
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment
(51,636
)
(37,105
)
Other
6,452
10,962
Net cash used for investing activities
(45,184
)
(26,143
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Change in short-term and other borrowings
(1,144,520
)
198,339
Proceeds from (repayments of) long-term bank borrowings, net
673,607
(9,426
)
Net proceeds from note offering
494,678
496,268
Redemption of notes
(500,000
)
(300,000
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
4,768
16,381
Repurchases of common stock
(163,301
)
(516,217
)
Settlement of forward-starting interest rate swap
-
56,711
Other
(141
)
(142
)
Net cash used for financing activities
(634,909
)
(58,086
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(48,342
)
50,696
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(5,044
)
63,467
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
218,053
176,915
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
213,009
$
240,382
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
% Change
Consolidated sales, as reported
$
6,892,868
$
8,514,516
(19.0
)
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
-
(52,232
)
Consolidated sales, constant currency
$
6,892,868
$
8,462,284
(18.5
)
%
Global components sales, as reported
$
5,032,031
$
6,682,882
(24.7
)
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
-
(44,642
)
Global components sales, constant currency
$
5,032,031
$
6,638,240
(24.2
)
%
Americas components sales, as reported
$
1,572,840
$
2,066,562
(23.9
)
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
-
(1,513
)
Americas components sales, constant currency
$
1,572,840
$
2,065,049
(23.8
)
%
Asia components sales, as reported
$
2,019,697
$
2,462,841
(18.0
)
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
-
(17,330
)
Asia components sales, constant currency
$
2,019,697
$
2,445,511
(17.4
)
%
EMEA components sales, as reported
$
1,439,494
$
2,153,479
(33.2
)
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
-
(25,799
)
EMEA components sales, constant currency
$
1,439,494
$
2,127,680
(32.3
)
%
Global ECS sales, as reported
$
1,860,837
$
1,831,634
1.6
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
-
(7,590
)
Global ECS sales, constant currency
$
1,860,837
$
1,824,044
2.0
%
Americas ECS sales, as reported
$
964,070
$
1,000,506
(3.6
)
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
-
(1,709
)
Americas ECS sales, constant currency
$
964,070
$
998,797
(3.5
)
%
EMEA ECS sales, as reported
$
896,767
$
831,128
7.9
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
-
(5,881
)
EMEA ECS sales, constant currency
$
896,767
$
825,247
8.7
%
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
% Change
Consolidated sales, as reported
$
13,817,128
$
17,250,944
(19.9
)
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
-
(42,862
)
Consolidated sales, constant currency
$
13,817,128
$
17,208,082
(19.7
)
%
Global components sales, as reported
$
10,223,448
$
13,538,675
(24.5
)
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
-
(48,805
)
Global components sales, constant currency
$
10,223,448
$
13,489,870
(24.2
)
%
Americas components sales, as reported
$
3,169,532
$
4,300,015
(26.3
)
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
-
(2,185
)
Americas components sales, constant currency
$
3,169,532
$
4,297,830
(26.3
)
%
Asia components sales, as reported
$
3,957,915
$
4,839,036
(18.2
)
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
-
(41,966
)
Asia components sales, constant currency
$
3,957,915
$
4,797,070
(17.5
)
%
EMEA components sales, as reported
$
3,096,001
$
4,399,624
(29.6
)
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
-
(4,654
)
EMEA components sales, constant currency
$
3,096,001
$
4,394,970
(29.6
)
%
Global ECS sales, as reported
$
3,593,680
$
3,712,269
(3.2
)
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
-
5,943
Global ECS sales, constant currency
$
3,593,680
$
3,718,212
(3.3
)
%
Americas ECS sales, as reported
$
1,871,818
$
1,998,620
(6.3
)
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
-
(2,539
)
Americas ECS sales, constant currency
$
1,871,818
$
1,996,081
(6.2
)
%
EMEA ECS sales, as reported
$
1,721,862
$
1,713,649
0.5
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
-
8,482
EMEA ECS sales, constant currency
$
1,721,862
$
1,722,131
(0.0
)
%
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
(In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 29, 2024
Reported
Intangible
Restructuring,
Impact of
Non
GAAP
amortization
Integration
Wind
recurring
Non-GAAP
measure
expense
and other
Down(1)
tax items
Other(2)
measure
Operating income
$
212,275
$
7,456
$
40,537
$
1,627
$
-
$
-
261,895
Income before income taxes
139,386
7,456
40,537
1,627
-
6,272
195,278
Net income attributable to shareholders
$
108,698
$
5,457
$
30,323
$
1,238
$
-
$
4,766
$
150,482
Net income per diluted share (4)
$
2.01
$
0.10
$
0.56
$
0.02
$
-
$
0.09
$
2.78
Effective tax rate (5)
21.4
%
22.4
%
Three months ended July 1, 2023
Reported
Intangible
Restructuring,
Impact of
Non
GAAP
amortization
Integration
Wind
recurring
Non-GAAP
measure
expense
and other
Down(1)
tax items
Other(3)
measure
Operating income
$
392,250
$
7,908
$
10,333
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
410,491
Income before income taxes
310,171
7,908
10,333
-
-
(497
)
327,915
Net income attributable to shareholders
$
236,559
$
5,780
$
7,736
$
-
$
942
$
(378
)
$
250,639
Net income per diluted share (4)
$
4.12
$
0.10
$
0.13
$
-
$
0.02
$
(0.01
)
$
4.37
Effective tax rate (5)
23.3
%
23.1
%
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
(In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended June 29, 2024
Reported
Intangible
Restructuring,
Impact of
Non
GAAP
amortization
Integration
Wind
recurring
Non-GAAP
measure
expense
and other
Down(1)
tax items
Other(2)
measure
Operating income
$
398,192
$
15,002
$
87,393
$
12,086
$
-
$
-
$
512,673
Income before income taxes
244,520
15,002
87,393
12,086
-
6,174
365,175
Net income attributable to shareholders
$
192,299
$
10,989
$
65,165
$
9,195
$
-
$
4,692
$
282,340
Net income per diluted share (4)
$
3.53
$
0.20
$
1.20
$
0.17
$
-
$
0.09
$
5.18
Effective tax rate (5)
21.2
%
22.5
%
Six months ended July 1, 2023
Reported
Intangible
Restructuring,
Impact of
Non
GAAP
amortization
Integration
Wind
recurring
Non-GAAP
measure
expense
and other
Down(1)
tax items
Other(3)
measure
Operating income
$
814,402
$
15,888
$
12,893
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
843,183
Income before income taxes
662,043
15,888
12,893
-
-
(10,808
)
680,016
Net income attributable to shareholders
$
510,309
$
11,616
$
9,576
$
-
$
942
$
(8,218
)
$
524,225
Net income per diluted share (4)
$
8.74
$
0.20
$
0.16
$
-
$
0.02
$
(0.14
)
$
8.98
Effective tax rate (5)
22.5
%
22.5
%
(1)
Includes write downs of inventory related to the wind down of a business.
(2)
Other includes loss (gain) on investments, net and loss on extinguishment of debt.
(3)
Other includes loss (gain) on investments, net.
(4)
The sum of the components for non-GAAP diluted EPS, as adjusted may not agree to totals, as presented, due to rounding.
(5)
The items as shown in this table, represent the reconciling items for the tax rate as reported and as a non-GAAP measure.
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
Sales:
Global components
$
5,032,031
$
6,682,882
$
10,223,448
$
13,538,675
Global ECS
1,860,837
1,831,634
3,593,680
3,712,269
Consolidated
$
6,892,868
$
8,514,516
$
13,817,128
$
17,250,944
Operating income (loss):
Global components (a)
$
210,201
$
381,314
$
435,763
$
798,853
Global ECS (b)
102,581
86,228
174,040
167,327
Corporate (c)
(100,507
)
(75,292
)
(211,611
)
(151,778
)
Consolidated
$
212,275
$
392,250
$
398,192
$
814,402
|(a)
Global components operating income includes charges of $1.6 million and $12.1 million in inventory write downs related to the wind down of a business for the second quarter and first six months of 2024, respectively.
|(b)
Global ECS operating income includes a $20.0 million benefit related to the reversal of an allowance for credit losses due to the collection of certain aged receivables for the second quarter and first six months of 2024.
|(c)
Corporate operating (loss) includes restructuring, integration, and other charges of $40.5 million and $87.4 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2024, respectively, and $10.3 million and $12.9 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, respectively.
NON-GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATION
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
Global components operating income, as reported
$
210,201
$
381,314
$
435,763
$
798,853
Intangible assets amortization expense
6,399
6,679
12,887
13,424
Impact of wind down to inventory
1,627
-
12,086
-
Global components non-GAAP operating income
$
218,227
$
387,993
$
460,736
$
812,277
Global ECS operating income, as reported
$
102,581
$
86,228
$
174,040
$
167,327
Intangible assets amortization expense
1,057
1,229
2,115
2,464
Global ECS non-GAAP operating income
$
103,638
$
87,457
$
176,155
$
169,791
