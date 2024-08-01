CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Highlights include:

Gross profit increased 5% year over year to $453.4 million with gross margin expanding 260 basis points to 21.0% Insight Core services gross profit grew 12% year over year Cloud gross profit grew 21% year over year

Consolidated net earnings grew 9% to $87.4 million, year over year

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") grew 3% to $141.4 million, year over year

Diluted earnings per share of $2.27 increased 5% year over year

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.46 decreased 4% year to year

In the second quarter of 2024, net sales decreased 8%, year to year, and gross profit increased 5%, year over year to $453.4 million. Gross margin expanded 260 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023 to 21.0%. Earnings from operations of $131.1 million increased 11% compared to $118.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings from operations of $131.1 million increased 1% compared to $129.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Consolidated net earnings were $87.4 million, or 4.0% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2024, and Adjusted consolidated net earnings were $86.7 million, or 4.0% of net sales. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $2.27, up 5%, year over year, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $2.46, down 4%, year to year.

" Our strategy to focus on cloud, services, and the fastest growing areas of the market has delivered improved economics to our shareholders and supports our transformation to become the leading Solutions Integrator," stated Joyce Mullen, President and Chief Executive Officer. " We delivered double-digit cloud and Insight Core services gross profit growth and expanded gross margin, year over year. We also grew Adjusted EBITDA, year over year, despite a choppy product demand environment," Mullen stated.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Results for the Quarter:

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2024 of $2.2 billion decreased 8%, year to year, when compared to the second quarter of 2023. Product net sales decreased 11%, year to year, while services net sales increased 8%, year over year. Net sales in North America decreased 9%, year to year, to $1.7 billion; Product net sales decreased 11%, year to year, to $1.4 billion; Services net sales increased 5%, year over year, to $329.6 million; Net sales in EMEA decreased 6%, year to year, to $368.9 million; and Net sales in APAC was flat, year to year, at $60.4 million.

Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated net sales decreased 8%, year to year, with decreases in net sales in North America and EMEA of 9% and 6% year to year, respectively, while net sales in APAC increased 1%, year over year.

Consolidated gross profit increased 5% compared to the second quarter of 2023 to $453.4 million, with consolidated gross margin expanding 260 basis points to 21.0% of net sales. Product gross profit decreased 3%, year to year, and services gross profit increased 11%, year over year. Cloud gross profit grew 21%, year over year, and Insight Core services gross profit increased 12%, year over year. By segment, gross profit: increased 3% in North America, year over year, to $354.1 million (20.4% gross margin); increased 10% in EMEA, year over year, to $79.1 million (21.5% gross margin); and increased 12% in APAC, year over year, to $20.1 million (33.3% gross margin).

Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated gross profit was up 5%, year over year, with gross profit growth in North America, EMEA and APAC of 3%, 10% and 13%, respectively, year over year.

Consolidated earnings from operations increased 11% compared to the second quarter of 2023 to $131.1 million, or 6.1% of net sales. By segment, earnings from operations: increased 7% in North America, year over year, to $101.8 million, or 5.9% of net sales; increased 29% in EMEA, year over year, to $21.0 million, or 5.7% of net sales; and increased 19% in APAC, year over year, to $8.3 million, or 13.7% of net sales.

Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated earnings from operations were up 11%, year over year, with increased earnings from operations in North America, EMEA and APAC of 7%, 30% and 21%, year over year, respectively.

Adjusted earnings from operations increased 1% compared to the second quarter of 2023 to $131.1 million, or 6.1% of net sales. By segment, Adjusted earnings from operations: decreased 1% in North America, year to year, to $103.4 million, or 6.0% of net sales; increased 9% in EMEA, year over year, to $19.2 million, or 5.2% of net sales; and increased 20% in APAC, year over year, to $8.4 million, or 14.0% of net sales.

Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, Adjusted consolidated earnings from operations were up 2%, year over year, with increased Adjusted earnings from operations in EMEA and APAC of 9% and 21%, year over year, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in Adjusted earnings from operations in North America of 1%, year to year.

Consolidated net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024 were $87.4 million and $2.27, respectively, at an effective tax rate of 25.5%.

Adjusted consolidated net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024 were $86.7 million and $2.46, respectively. Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, Adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased 4% year to year.

In discussing financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 in this press release, the Company refers to certain financial measures that are adjusted from the financial results prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). When referring to non-GAAP measures, the Company refers to them as "Adjusted." See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information. A tabular reconciliation of financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

In some instances, the Company refers to changes in net sales, gross profit, earnings from operations and Adjusted earnings from operations on a consolidated basis and in North America, EMEA and APAC excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates. In addition, the Company refers to changes in Adjusted diluted earnings per share on a consolidated basis excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates. These are also considered to be non-GAAP measures. We believe providing this information excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. In computing these changes and percentages, the Company compares the current year amount as translated into U.S. dollars under the applicable accounting standards to the prior year amount in local currency translated into U.S. dollars utilizing the weighted average translation rate for the current period. The performance measures excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The tax effect of Adjusted amounts referenced herein were computed using the statutory tax rate for the taxing jurisdictions in the operating segment in which the related expenses were recorded, adjusted for the effects of valuation allowances on net operating losses in certain jurisdictions.

GUIDANCE

For the full year 2024, the Company expects Adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $10.60 and $10.90. We expect to deliver low double digit gross profit growth and expect that our gross margin will be in the 19% to 20% range.

This outlook assumes:

interest expense of $60 to $62 million;

an effective tax rate of 26% for the full year;

capital expenditures of $35 to $40 million; and

an average share count for the full year of 35.1 million shares.

This outlook excludes acquisition-related intangibles amortization expense of approximately $69 million, assumes no acquisition or integration related expenses, transformation or severance and restructuring expenses, net and no significant change in our debt instruments or the macroeconomic environment. Due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting some of these types of expenses, which impact net earnings, diluted earnings per share and selling and administrative expenses, the Company is unable to reasonably estimate the impact of such expenses, if any, to net earnings, diluted earnings per share and selling and administrative expenses. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the full year 2024 forecast.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The non-GAAP financial measures are referred to as "Adjusted". Adjusted earnings from operations, Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude (i) severance and restructuring expenses, net, (ii) certain executive recruitment and hiring related expenses, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, (iv) transformation costs, (v) certain acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) gains and losses from revaluation of acquisition related earnout liabilities, (vii) certain third-party data center service outage related expenses and recoveries, and (viii) the tax effects of each of these items, as applicable. Transformation costs represent costs we are incurring to transform our business, to help us achieve our strategic objectives, including becoming a leading solutions integrator. The Company excludes these items when internally evaluating earnings from operations, tax expense, net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the Company and earnings from operations for each of the Company's operating segments. Adjusted diluted earnings per share also includes the impact of the benefit from the note hedge where the Company's average stock price for the second quarter of 2024 was in excess of $68.32, which is the initial conversion price of our convertible senior notes (the "Convertible Notes"). Adjusted EBITDA excludes (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, (iv) amortization of intangible assets, (v) severance and restructuring expenses, net, (vi) certain executive recruitment and hiring related expenses, (vii) transformation costs, (viii) certain acquisition and integration related expenses, (ix) certain third-party data center service outage related expenses and recoveries, and (x) gains and losses from revaluation of acquisition related earnout liabilities. Adjusted return on invested capital ("ROIC") excludes (i) severance and restructuring expenses, net, (ii) certain executive recruitment and hiring related expenses, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, (iv) transformation costs, (v) certain acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) certain third-party data center service outage related expenses and recoveries, (vii) gains and losses from revaluation of acquisition related earnout liabilities, and (viii) the tax effects of each of these items, as applicable.

These non-GAAP measures are used by the Company and its management to evaluate financial performance against budgeted amounts, to calculate incentive compensation, to assist in forecasting future performance and to compare the Company's results to those of the Company's competitors. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency, facilitate comparisons to prior periods and the Company's competitors' results and assist in forecasting performance for future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY TABLE (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 change 2024 2023 change Insight Enterprises, Inc. Net sales: Products $ 1,726,435 $ 1,945,609 (11%) $ 3,690,390 $ 3,913,254 (6%) Services $ 435,227 $ 403,987 8% $ 850,757 $ 760,289 12% Total net sales $ 2,161,662 $ 2,349,596 (8%) $ 4,541,147 $ 4,673,543 (3%) Gross profit $ 453,365 $ 433,190 5% $ 894,293 $ 824,505 8% Gross margin 21.0 % 18.4 % 260 bps 19.7 % 17.6 % 210 bps Selling and administrative expenses $ 317,234 $ 318,243 -% $ 654,668 $ 628,244 4% Severance and restructuring expenses, net $ 4,868 $ (3,770 ) * $ 7,095 $ 32 > 100% Acquisition and integration related expenses $ 190 $ 106 79% $ 1,471 $ 157 > 100% Earnings from operations $ 131,073 $ 118,611 11% $ 231,059 $ 196,072 18% Net earnings $ 87,444 $ 80,482 9% $ 154,471 $ 130,454 18% Diluted earnings per share $ 2.27 $ 2.17 5% $ 4.01 $ 3.51 14% Sales Mix ** ** Hardware 54 % 56 % (11%) 51 % 57 % (13%) Software 26 % 27 % (13%) 30 % 27 % 9% Services 20 % 17 % 8% 19 % 16 % 12% 100 % 100 % (8%) 100 % 100 % (3%) North America Net sales: Products $ 1,402,732 $ 1,582,454 (11%) $ 2,989,038 $ 3,132,890 (5%) Services $ 329,625 $ 314,712 5% $ 648,141 $ 598,240 8% Total net sales $ 1,732,357 $ 1,897,166 (9%) $ 3,637,179 $ 3,731,130 (3%) Gross profit $ 354,107 $ 343,142 3% $ 703,950 $ 658,286 7% Gross margin 20.4 % 18.1 % 230 bps 19.4 % 17.6 % 180 bps Selling and administrative expenses $ 248,192 $ 252,285 (2%) $ 511,112 $ 501,105 2% Severance and restructuring expenses, net $ 3,922 $ (4,685 ) * $ 5,541 $ (1,598 ) * Acquisition and integration related expenses $ 180 $ 106 70% $ 1,461 $ 157 >100% Earnings from operations $ 101,813 $ 95,436 7% $ 185,836 $ 158,622 17% Sales Mix ** ** Hardware 60 % 61 % (11%) 56 % 62 % (13%) Software 21 % 22 % (12%) 26 % 22 % 18% Services 19 % 17 % 5% 18 % 16 % 8% 100 % 100 % (9%) 100 % 100 % (3%) EMEA Net sales: Products $ 292,256 $ 328,280 (11%) $ 631,822 $ 705,731 (10%) Services $ 76,617 $ 63,446 21% $ 149,892 $ 112,999 33% Total net sales $ 368,873 $ 391,726 (6%) $ 781,714 $ 818,730 (5%) Gross profit $ 79,142 $ 72,047 10% $ 154,175 $ 132,935 16% Gross margin 21.5 % 18.4 % 310 bps 19.7 % 16.2 % 350 bps Selling and administrative expenses $ 57,264 $ 54,913 4% $ 120,569 $ 104,818 15% Severance and restructuring expenses $ 861 $ 867 (1%) $ 1,399 $ 1,569 (11%) Acquisition and integration related expenses $ 10 $ - * $ 10 $ - * Earnings from operations $ 21,007 $ 16,267 29% $ 32,197 $ 26,548 21% Sales Mix ** ** Hardware 34 % 34 % (5%) 34 % 36 % (11%) Software 45 % 50 % (15%) 47 % 50 % (10%) Services 21 % 16 % 21% 19 % 14 % 33% 100 % 100 % (6%) 100 % 100 % (5%) APAC Net sales: Products $ 31,447 $ 34,875 (10%) $ 69,530 $ 74,633 (7%) Services $ 28,985 $ 25,829 12% $ 52,724 $ 49,050 7% Total net sales $ 60,432 $ 60,704 -% $ 122,254 $ 123,683 (1%) Gross profit $ 20,116 $ 18,001 12% $ 36,168 $ 33,284 9% Gross margin 33.3 % 29.7 % 360 bps 29.6 % 26.9 % 270 bps Selling and administrative expenses $ 11,778 $ 11,045 7% $ 22,987 $ 22,321 3% Severance and restructuring expenses $ 85 $ 48 77% $ 155 $ 61 > 100% Earnings from operations $ 8,253 $ 6,908 19% $ 13,026 $ 10,902 19% Sales Mix ** ** Hardware 17 % 21 % (22%) 14 % 19 % (25)% Software 35 % 36 % (2%) 43 % 41 % 1% Services 48 % 43 % 12% 43 % 40 % 7% 100 % 100 % -% 100 % 100 % (1%)

* Percentage change not considered meaningful ** Change in sales mix represents growth/decline in category net sales on a U.S. dollar basis and does not exclude the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this release and the related conference call, webcast and presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including those related to the impact of inflation and higher interest rates, the Company's future financial performance and results of operations, including gross profit growth, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted selling and administrative expenses, as well as the Company's other key performance indicators, the Company's anticipated effective tax rate, capital expenditures, and expected average share count, the Company's expectations regarding cash flow, the Company's expectations regarding supply constraints and shipment of backlog, future trends in the IT market, the Company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, which are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the results discussed by the forward-looking statements will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Some of the important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following, which are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC:

actions of our competitors, including manufacturers and publishers of products we sell;

our reliance on our partners for product availability, competitive products to sell and marketing funds and purchasing incentives, which can change significantly in the amounts made available and in the requirements year over year;

our ability to keep pace with rapidly evolving technological advances and the evolving competitive marketplace;

general economic conditions, economic uncertainties and changes in geopolitical conditions, including the possibility of a recession or a decline in market activity as a result of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza;

changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in technology;

our ability to provide high quality services to our clients;

our reliance on independent shipping companies;

the risks associated with our international operations;

supply constraints for products;

natural disasters or other adverse occurrences, including public health issues such as pandemics or epidemics;

disruptions in our IT systems and voice and data networks;

cyberattacks, outages, or third-party breaches of data privacy as well as related breaches of government regulations;

intellectual property infringement claims and challenges to our registered patents, trademarks and trade names;

potential liability and competitive risk based on the development, adoption, and use of Generative Artificial Intelligence;

legal proceedings, client audits and failure to comply with laws and regulations;

risks of termination, delays in payment, audits and investigations related to our public sector contracts;

exposure to changes in, interpretations of, or enforcement trends related to tax rules and regulations;

our potential to draw down a substantial amount of indebtedness;

the conditional conversion feature of the Convertible Notes, which has been triggered, and may adversely affect the Company's financial condition and operating results;

the Company is subject to counterparty risk with respect to certain hedge and warrant transactions entered into in connection with the issuance of the Convertible Notes;

increased debt and interest expense and the possibility of decreased availability of funds under our financing facilities;

possible significant fluctuations in our future operating results as well as seasonality and variability in client demands;

potential contractual disputes with our clients and third-party suppliers;

our dependence on certain key personnel and our ability to attract, train and retain skilled teammates;

risks associated with the integration and operation of acquired businesses, including achievement of expected synergies and benefits; and

future sales of the Company's common stock or equity-linked securities in the public market could lower the market price for our common stock.

Additionally, there may be other risks that are otherwise described from time to time in the reports that the Company files with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this release, the related conference call, webcast and presentation speak only as of the date on which they are made and should be considered in light of various important factors, including the risks and uncertainties listed above, as well as others. The Company assumes no obligation to update, and, except as may be required by law, does not intend to update, any forward-looking statements. The Company does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may be made by third parties.

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales: Products $ 1,726,435 $ 1,945,609 $ 3,690,390 $ 3,913,254 Services 435,227 403,987 850,757 760,289 Total net sales 2,161,662 2,349,596 4,541,147 4,673,543 Costs of goods sold: Products 1,536,270 1,749,448 3,307,854 3,522,177 Services 172,027 166,958 339,000 326,861 Total costs of goods sold 1,708,297 1,916,406 3,646,854 3,849,038 Gross profit 453,365 433,190 894,293 824,505 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative expenses 317,234 318,243 654,668 628,244 Severance and restructuring expenses, net 4,868 (3,770 ) 7,095 32 Acquisition and integration related expenses 190 106 1,471 157 Earnings from operations 131,073 118,611 231,059 196,072 Non-operating expense (income): Interest expense, net 14,190 9,405 26,747 19,753 Other (income) expense, net (469 ) (60 ) (1,232 ) 692 Earnings before income taxes 117,352 109,266 205,544 175,627 Income tax expense 29,908 28,784 51,073 45,173 Net earnings $ 87,444 $ 80,482 $ 154,471 $ 130,454 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 2.69 $ 2.43 $ 4.74 $ 3.91 Diluted $ 2.27 $ 2.17 $ 4.01 $ 3.51 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 32,565 33,101 32,580 33,403 Diluted 38,567 37,039 38,501 37,123

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 256,307 $ 268,730 Accounts receivable, net 4,143,400 3,568,290 Inventories 145,456 184,605 Contract assets, net 89,179 120,518 Other current assets 265,141 189,158 Total current assets 4,899,483 4,331,301 Long-term contract assets, net 119,332 132,780 Property and equipment, net 211,852 210,061 Goodwill 872,785 684,345 Intangible assets, net 460,809 369,687 Long-term accounts receivable 648,162 412,666 Other assets 140,390 145,510 $ 7,352,813 $ 6,286,350 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade $ 2,973,317 $ 2,255,183 Accounts payable - inventory financing facilities 218,553 231,850 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 487,556 538,346 Current portion of long-term debt 331,997 348,004 Total current liabilities 4,011,423 3,373,383 Long-term debt 663,075 592,517 Deferred income taxes 52,357 27,588 Long-term accounts payable 608,298 353,794 Other liabilities 170,115 203,335 5,505,268 4,550,617 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 326 326 Additional paid-in capital 334,573 328,607 Retained earnings 1,569,774 1,448,412 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - foreign currency translation adjustments (57,128 ) (41,612 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,847,545 1,735,733 $ 7,352,813 $ 6,286,350

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 154,471 $ 130,454 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 46,451 29,148 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 5,196 2,585 Provision for losses on contract assets 3,038 - Non-cash stock-based compensation 16,900 16,663 Gain on revaluation of earnout liabilities (24,207 ) - Deferred income taxes (3,535 ) (1,231 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,590 2,430 Other adjustments (289 ) (2,801 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (598,219 ) (368,612 ) Decrease in inventories 34,366 14,596 Decrease in contract assets 42,911 1,570 (Increase) decrease in long-term accounts receivable (235,690 ) 12,704 Increase in other assets (52,087 ) (49,151 ) Increase in accounts payable 734,222 420,349 Increase (decrease) in long-term accounts payable 237,652 (10,251 ) Decrease in accrued expenses and other liabilities (70,806 ) (10,493 ) Net cash provided by operating activities: 292,964 187,960 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of assets 3,970 15,515 Purchases of property and equipment (18,644 ) (13,202 ) Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (264,374 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities: (279,048 ) 2,313 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on ABL revolving credit facility 2,451,966 2,259,356 Repayments on ABL revolving credit facility (2,872,410 ) (2,214,246 ) Net (repayments) borrowings under inventory financing facilities (12,987 ) 30,848 Proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured notes 500,000 - Payment of debt issuance costs (7,854 ) - Repurchases of common stock (35,000 ) (217,108 ) Repayment of principal on the Convertible Notes (16,895 ) - Earnout and acquisition related payments (18,296 ) (10,748 ) Other payments (9,147 ) (9,161 ) Net cash used in financing activities: (20,623 ) (161,059 ) Foreign currency exchange effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balances (5,728 ) 3,050 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,435 ) 32,264 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 270,785 165,718 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 258,350 $ 197,982

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted Consolidated Earnings from Operations: GAAP consolidated EFO $ 131,073 $ 118,611 $ 231,059 $ 196,072 Amortization of intangible assets 17,357 8,285 32,282 16,595 Gain on revaluation of earnout liabilities (25,148 ) - (24,207 ) - Other* 7,810 2,812 13,708 10,998 Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO $ 131,092 $ 129,708 $ 252,842 $ 223,665 GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 6.1 % 5.0 % 5.1 % 4.2 % Adjusted non-GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 6.1 % 5.5 % 5.6 % 4.8 % Adjusted Consolidated Net Earnings: GAAP consolidated net earnings $ 87,444 $ 80,482 $ 154,471 $ 130,454 Amortization of intangible assets 17,357 8,285 32,282 16,595 Gain on revaluation of earnout liabilities (25,148 ) - (24,207 ) - Other* 7,810 2,812 13,708 10,998 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (734 ) (3,032 ) (6,173 ) (7,233 ) Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated net earnings $ 86,729 $ 88,547 $ 170,081 $ 150,814 GAAP net earnings as a percentage of net sales 4.0 % 3.4 % 3.4 % 2.8 % Adjusted non-GAAP net earnings as a percentage of net sales 4.0 % 3.8 % 3.7 % 3.2 % Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.27 $ 2.17 $ 4.01 $ 3.51 Amortization of intangible assets 0.45 0.22 0.84 0.45 Gain on revaluation of earnout liabilities (0.65 ) - (0.63 ) - Other 0.20 0.08 0.36 0.30 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (0.02 ) (0.08 ) (0.16 ) (0.19 ) Impact of benefit from note hedge 0.21 0.17 0.41 0.27 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.46 $ 2.56 $ 4.83 $ 4.34 Shares used in diluted EPS calculation 38,567 37,039 38,501 37,123 Impact of benefit from Note hedge (3,322 ) (2,516 ) (3,275 ) (2,413 ) Shares used in Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS calculation 35,245 34,523 35,226 34,710 Adjusted North America Earnings from Operations: GAAP EFO from North America segment $ 101,813 $ 95,436 $ 185,836 $ 158,622 Amortization of intangible assets 15,588 7,766 28,734 15,551 Gain on revaluation of earnout liabilities (20,684 ) - (20,219 ) - Other* 6,712 1,757 11,862 9,094 Adjusted non-GAAP EFO from North America segment $ 103,429 $ 104,959 $ 206,213 $ 183,267 GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 5.9 % 5.0 % 5.1 % 4.3 % Adjusted non-GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 6.0 % 5.5 % 5.7 % 4.9 % Adjusted EMEA Earnings from Operations: GAAP EFO from EMEA segment $ 21,007 $ 16,267 $ 32,197 $ 26,548 Amortization of intangible assets 1,660 408 3,330 820 Gain on revaluation of earnout liabilities (4,464 ) - (3,988 ) - Other 1,013 1,007 1,691 1,843 Adjusted non-GAAP EFO from EMEA segment $ 19,216 $ 17,682 $ 33,230 $ 29,211 GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 5.7 % 4.2 % 4.1 % 3.2 % Adjusted non-GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 5.2 % 4.5 % 4.3 % 3.6 % Adjusted APAC Earnings from Operations: GAAP EFO from APAC segment $ 8,253 $ 6,908 $ 13,026 $ 10,902 Amortization of intangible assets 109 111 218 224 Other 85 48 155 61 Adjusted non-GAAP EFO from APAC segment $ 8,447 $ 7,067 $ 13,399 $ 11,187 GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 13.7 % 11.4 % 10.7 % 8.8 % Adjusted non-GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 14.0 % 11.6 % 11.0 % 9.0 % Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP consolidated net earnings $ 87,444 $ 80,482 $ 154,471 $ 130,454 Interest expense 16,859 11,056 32,128 22,744 Income tax expense 29,908 28,784 51,073 45,173 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 7,208 6,200 14,169 12,553 Amortization of intangible assets 17,357 8,285 32,282 16,595 Gain on revaluation of earnout liabilities (25,148 ) - (24,207 ) - Other* 7,810 2,812 13,708 10,998 Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA $ 141,438 $ 137,619 $ 273,624 $ 238,517 GAAP consolidated net earnings as a percentage of net sales 4.0 % 3.4 % 3.4 % 2.8 % Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 6.5 % 5.9 % 6.0 % 5.1 %

* Includes transformation costs of $5.6 million and $6.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively and $7.9 million and $10.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Adjusted return on invested capital: GAAP consolidated EFO $ 454,782 $ 400,367 Amortization of intangible assets 51,918 33,658 Gain on revaluation of earnout liabilities (24,207 ) - Other5 38,811 24,999 Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO 521,304 459,024 Income tax expense1 135,539 119,346 Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO, net of tax $ 385,765 $ 339,678 Average stockholders' equity2 $ 1,706,754 $ 1,602,902 Average debt2 835,041 737,496 Average cash2 (268,885 ) (161,900 ) Invested Capital $ 2,272,910 $ 2,178,498 Adjusted non-GAAP ROIC (from GAAP consolidated EFO)3 14.81 % 13.60 % Adjusted non-GAAP ROIC (from non-GAAP consolidated EFO)4 16.97 % 15.59 %

1 Assumed tax rate of 26.0%. 2 Average of previous five quarters. 3 Computed as GAAP consolidated EFO, net of tax of $118,243 and $104,095 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, divided by invested capital. 4 Computed as Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO, net of tax, divided by invested capital. 5 Includes transformation costs of $14.2 million and $21.1 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Includes certain third-party data center service outage related expenses, net of recoveries of $1.6 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024.

