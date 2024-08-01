Bandwidth Inc.: Bandwidth Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $174 million, up 19% year-over-year

Accelerating profitability, exceeding guidance

Expanding cash flow generation

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We're pleased to report a very strong first half, making significant progress toward our plan for 2024. In the second quarter, we delivered solid revenue growth while accelerating profitability and cash flow," said David Morken, CEO of Bandwidth. "Our team's disciplined approach, coupled with innovative solutions like Maestro and AI Bridge, is driving strong performance in a dynamic market. I am incredibly proud of our Bandmates' execution and grateful for the trust our customers place in us. As we move forward, we remain focused on delivering exceptional value and transforming the communications landscape."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes the condensed consolidated financial highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 ($ in millions).



Three months ended

June 30,

2024

2023 Revenue $ 174

$ 146 Gross Margin 37 %

40 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin (1) 56 %

55 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 19

$ 11 Free Cash Flow (1) $ 18

$ (1)



(1) Additional information regarding the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, including an explanation of these measures and how each is calculated, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures has also been provided in the financial tables included below.

"Bandwidth's second quarter results underscore our commitment to sustainable, profitable growth. With total revenue reaching $174 million and Adjusted EBITDA up 77% from the prior year, we are performing well across all categories," said Daryl Raiford, CFO of Bandwidth. "Our strategic investments and disciplined financial management have driven impressive free cash flow and operational efficiency. We are well-positioned to continue this momentum into the second half of the year, further enhancing our financial strength and growth trajectory."

Second Quarter Customer and Operational Highlights

A nationwide provider of medical claims management selected Bandwidth as their exclusive provider for voice calling, valuing our exceptional customer support and the flexibility of our Maestro product to orchestrate and enhance functionality across their platform.

A prominent provider of healthcare integrated supportive care solutions chose Bandwidth to power its cloud contact center. Our communications cloud reliability and the comprehensive protection offered by our Call Assure product resonated with the customer, ensuring redundancy and safeguarding mission critical communications.

A trusted provider of business insurance switched to Bandwidth as their sole provider for voice calling. They valued our Advanced Call Routing solution, which offers robust resiliency and redundancy for their contact center traffic, along with our superior back-end reporting tools.

A well-established customer and provider of communications management software significantly increased their messaging business with us. Our deep industry knowledge and outstanding customer service played pivotal roles in securing this additional business.

Financial Outlook

Bandwidth's outlook is based on current indications for its business, which are subject to change. Bandwidth is providing guidance for its third quarter and full year 2024 as follows (in millions):



3Q 2024 Guidance

Full Year 2024 Guidance Revenue $180 - $184

$710 - $720 Adjusted EBITDA $18 - $20

$72 - $76

Bandwidth has not reconciled its third quarter and full year 2024 guidance related to Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income or loss, because stock-based compensation cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston, MA. Presentation by Daryl Raiford, CFO on Wednesday, August 14th at 10:00AM Eastern Time.

in Boston, MA. Presentation by Daryl Raiford, CFO on Wednesday, August 14th at 10:00AM Eastern Time. Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN. Fireside chat with David Morken, CEO and Daryl Raiford, CFO on Tuesday, September 10th at 10:00AM Central Time.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 65+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers-including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9-as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges to reach anyone, anywhere. For more information, visit www.bandwidth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we provide investors with certain Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The presentation of Non-GAAP financial information and other business metrics is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. While our Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, we urge investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit after adding back depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions and stock-based compensation. We add back depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions and stock-based compensation because they are non-cash items. We eliminate the impact of these non-cash items, because we do not consider them indicative of our core operating performance. Their exclusion facilitates comparisons of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis. Therefore, we believe that showing gross margin, as adjusted to remove the impact of these non-cash expenses, is helpful to investors in assessing our gross profit and gross margin performance in a way that is similar to how management assesses our performance. We calculate Non-GAAP gross margin by dividing Non-GAAP gross profit by cloud communications revenue, which is revenue less pass-through messaging surcharges.

We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income or loss adjusted for certain items affecting period to period comparability. Non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs for convertible debt, acquisition related expenses, impairment charges of intangibles assets, net cost associated with early lease terminations and leases without economic benefit, (gain) loss on sale of business, net (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on business interruption insurance recoveries, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other, and estimated tax impact of above adjustments, net of valuation allowances.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or losses from continuing operations, adjusted to reflect the addition or elimination of certain statement of operations items including, but not limited to: income tax (benefit) provision, interest (income) expense, net, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of intangible assets, (gain) loss on sale of business, net cost associated with early lease terminations and leases without economic benefit, net (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on business interruption insurance recoveries, and non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of certain items in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can produce a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less net cash used in the acquisition of property, plant and equipment and capitalized development costs for software for internal use. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity and provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our core operations that can be used for investing in our business. Free cash flow has certain limitations in that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period, it does not take into consideration investment in long-term securities, nor does it represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, it is important to evaluate free cash flow along with our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

We believe that these Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. While a reconciliation of Non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of these costs and expenses that we may incur in the future, we have provided a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying financial statement tables included in this press release.

BANDWIDTH INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue $ 173,602

$ 145,874

$ 344,635

$ 283,718 Cost of revenue 108,773

86,919

214,322

169,110 Gross profit 64,829

58,955

130,313

114,608 Operating expenses













Research and development 28,132

24,852

57,044

50,513 Sales and marketing 26,066

25,754

55,205

50,783 General and administrative 16,705

15,868

34,554

32,587 Total operating expenses 70,903

66,474

146,803

133,883 Operating loss (6,074)

(7,519)

(16,490)

(19,275) Other income, net 9,798

3,782

10,781

16,021 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,724

(3,737)

(5,709)

(3,254) Income tax benefit (provision) 331

(153)

531

2,975 Net income (loss) $ 4,055

$ (3,890)

$ (5,178)

$ (279)















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.15

$ (0.15)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.01) Diluted $ (0.17)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.01)















Numerator used to compute net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 4,055

$ (3,890)

$ (5,178)

$ (279) Diluted $ (5,043)

$ (3,890)

$ (5,178)

$ (279)















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 27,079,333

25,555,219

26,786,568

25,502,131 Diluted 29,500,598

25,555,219

26,786,568

25,502,131

The Company recognized total stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cost of revenue $ 375

$ 204

$ 771

$ 396 Research and development 4,684

3,315

10,000

6,456 Sales and marketing 2,105

1,428

4,270

2,665 General and administrative 4,196

3,058

8,658

5,866 Total $ 11,360

$ 8,005

$ 23,699

$ 15,383

BANDWIDTH INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)



As of June 30,

As of December 31,

2024

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,044

$ 131,987 Marketable securities 14,399

21,488 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 85,576

78,155 Deferred costs 3,871

4,155 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,492

16,990 Total current assets 181,382

252,775 Property, plant and equipment, net 173,400

177,864 Operating right-of-use asset, net 155,484

157,507 Intangible assets, net 155,966

166,914 Deferred costs, non-current 4,800

4,586 Other long-term assets 4,851

5,530 Goodwill 326,220

335,872 Total assets $ 1,002,103

$ 1,101,048 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 31,933

$ 34,208 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 69,256

69,014 Current portion of deferred revenue 7,685

8,059 Advanced billings 4,111

6,027 Operating lease liability, current 3,478

5,463 Line of credit, current portion 40,000

- Total current liabilities 156,463

122,771 Other liabilities 354

386 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 220,497

220,548 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 8,142

8,406 Deferred tax liability 28,540

33,021 Convertible senior notes 280,660

418,526 Total liabilities 694,656

803,658 Stockholders' equity:





Class A and Class B common stock 27

26 Additional paid-in capital 418,503

391,048 Accumulated deficit (70,068)

(64,890) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41,015)

(28,794) Total stockholders' equity 307,447

297,390 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,002,103

$ 1,101,048

BANDWIDTH INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (5,178)

$ (279) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 24,714

18,692 Non-cash reduction to the right-of-use asset 2,007

3,242 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 962

1,485 Stock-based compensation 23,699

15,383 Deferred taxes and other (4,116)

(5,225) Net gain on extinguishment of debt (10,267)

(12,767) Gain on business interruption insurance recoveries -

(4,000) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net of allowances (7,642)

3,712 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,886

(957) Accounts payable (1,112)

(6,171) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,968

(12,464) Operating right-of-use liability (2,020)

(3,919) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 26,901

(3,268) Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (7,145)

(3,859) Capitalized software development costs (5,843)

(5,001) Purchase of marketable securities (31,096)

(40,625) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 38,312

81,233 Proceeds from sale of business 469

835 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (5,303)

32,583 Cash flows from financing activities





Borrowings on line of credit 65,000

- Repayments on line of credit (25,000)

- Payments on finance leases (44)

(90) Net cash paid for debt extinguishment (128,451)

(51,259) Payment of debt issuance costs (354)

- Proceeds from exercises of stock options 119

413 Value of equity awards withheld for tax liabilities (2,290)

(1,000) Net cash used in financing activities (91,020)

(51,936) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (608)

27 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (70,030)

(22,594) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 132,307

114,622 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 62,277

$ 92,028

BANDWIDTH INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Gross Profit $ 64,829

$ 58,955

$ 130,313

$ 114,608 Gross Profit Margin % 37 %

40 %

38 %

40 % Depreciation 4,678

4,205

9,456

7,734 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,941

1,959

3,900

3,904 Stock-based compensation 375

204

771

396 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 71,823

$ 65,323

$ 144,440

$ 126,642 Non-GAAP Gross Margin % (1) 56 %

55 %

56 %

54 %

________________________ (1) Calculated by dividing Non-GAAP gross profit by cloud communications revenue of $128 million and $257 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $118 million and $233 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

BANDWIDTH INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Net Income



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income (loss) $ 4,055

$ (3,890)

$ (5,178)

$ (279) Stock-based compensation 11,360

8,005

23,699

15,383 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,336

4,338

8,697

8,612 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs for convertible debt 384

474

869

1,036 Net cost associated with early lease terminations and leases without economic benefit 877

-

2,033

- Net gain on extinguishment of debt (10,267)

-

(10,267)

(12,767) Gain on business interruption insurance recoveries -

(4,000)

-

(4,000) Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other (1) 49

180

129

739 Estimated tax effects of adjustments (2) (2,075)

(708)

(3,443)

(3,135) Non-GAAP net income $ 8,719

$ 4,399

$ 16,539

$ 5,589 Interest expense on Convertible Notes (3) 300

317

617

655 Numerator used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 9,019

$ 4,716

$ 17,156

$ 6,244















Net income (loss) per share













Basic $ 0.15

$ (0.15)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.01) Diluted $ (0.17)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.01)















Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP share













Basic $ 0.32

$ 0.17

$ 0.62

$ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.29

$ 0.16

$ 0.55

$ 0.21















Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic 27,079,333

25,555,219

26,786,568

25,502,131 Diluted 29,500,598

25,555,219

26,786,568

25,502,131















Non-GAAP basic shares 27,079,333

25,555,219

26,786,568

25,502,131 Convertible debt conversion 2,421,265

3,317,023

2,869,144

3,569,511 Stock options issued and outstanding 28,513

27,413

30,108

60,583 Nonvested RSUs outstanding 1,284,862

-

1,260,376

- Non-GAAP diluted shares 30,813,973

28,899,655

30,946,196

29,132,225

________________________ (1) Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other include (i) less than $0.1 million and $0.2 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, (ii) $0.1 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment during the six months ended June 30, 2024, and (iii) $0.4 million of expense resulting from the early termination of our undrawn SVB credit facility and $0.3 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment during the six months ended June 30, 2023. (2) The estimated tax-effect of adjustments is determined by recalculating the tax provision on a Non-GAAP basis. The Non-GAAP effective income tax rate was 15.0% and 2.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Non-GAAP effective income tax rate differed from the federal statutory tax rate of 21% in the U.S. primarily due to the research and development tax credits generated in 2024. We analyze the Non-GAAP valuation allowance position on a quarterly basis. In the fourth quarter of 2022, we removed the valuation allowance against all U.S. deferred tax assets for Non-GAAP purposes as a result of cumulative Non-GAAP U.S. income over the past three years and a significant depletion of net operating loss and tax credit carryforwards on a Non-GAAP basis. As of June 30, 2024, we have no valuation allowance against our remaining deferred tax assets for Non-GAAP purposes. (3) Non-GAAP net income is increased for interest expense as part of the calculation for diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share.

BANDWIDTH INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income (loss) $ 4,055

$ (3,890)

$ (5,178)

$ (279) Income tax (benefit) provision (331)

153

(531)

(2,975) Interest expense, net 698

322

65

1,236 Depreciation 7,964

5,460

16,017

10,080 Amortization 4,336

4,338

8,697

8,612 Stock-based compensation 11,360

8,005

23,699

15,383 Net cost associated with early lease terminations and leases without economic benefit 877

-

2,033

- Net gain on extinguishment of debt (10,267)

-

(10,267)

(12,767) Gain on business interruption insurance recoveries -

(4,000)

-

(4,000) Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other (1) 49

180

129

337 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,741

$ 10,568

$ 34,664

$ 15,627

________________________ (1) Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other include less than $0.1 million and $0.2 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $0.1 million and $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Free Cash Flow



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 24,436

$ 3,086

$ 26,901

$ (3,268) Net cash used in investing in capital assets (1) (6,116)

(4,314)

(12,988)

(8,860) Free cash flow $ 18,320

$ (1,228)

$ 13,913

$ (12,128)

________________________ (1) Represents the acquisition cost of property, plant and equipment and capitalized development costs for software for internal use.

