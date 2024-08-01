Criteo S.A.: Criteo Reports Record Second Quarter 2024 Results

Raises Full Year 2024 Outlook
Announces Retail Media Investor Update on November 18, 2024
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the commerce media company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:
The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2024:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
YoY
2024
2023
YoY
(in millions, except EPS data)
GAAP Results
Revenue
$471
$469
1 %
$921
$914
1 %
Gross Profit
$233
$200
17 %
$450
$381
18 %
Net Income (loss)
$28
$(2)
NM
$37
$(14)
361 %
Gross Profit margin
49 %
43 %
6ppt
49 %
42 %
7 ppt
Diluted EPS
$0.46
$(0.05)
NM
$0.58
$(0.26)
323 %
Cash from operating activities
$17
$1
NM
$31
$43
(28) %
Cash and cash equivalents
$217
$223
(3) %
$217
$223
(3) %
Non-GAAP Results 1
Contribution ex-TAC
$267
$240
11 %
$521
$461
13 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$93
$56
67 %
$164
$95
73 %
Adjusted diluted EPS
$1.08
$0.53
104 %
$1.88
$1.03
83 %
Free Cash Flow (FCF)
$(4)
$(44)
91 %
$(3)
$(35)
91 %
FCF / Adjusted EBITDA
(4) %
(79) %
75ppt
(2) %
(37) %
35 ppt
"Our transformation is coming to life and we continue to seize the exciting opportunities in front of us, positioning ourselves for a promising future," said Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. "Our focus remains on executing our plan to drive sustainable growth and maximize shareholder value."
Operating Highlights
- Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC grew 24% year-over-year at constant currency2 and same-retailer Contribution ex-TAC3 retention for Retail Media was 131%.
- We expanded our platform adoption to 2,900 brands and 225 retailers and marketplaces, including Dollar General, QVC, Belk, MyTheresa, Selfridges and Grab.
- We announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft Advertising to drive Retail Media growth.
- Performance Media4 Contribution ex-TAC was up 11% year-over-year at constant currency.
- Criteo's activated media spend5 was $4.3 billion in the last 12 months and $1.0 billion in Q2 2024, growing 7% year-over-year at constant currency2.
- We deployed $102 million of capital for share repurchases in the first half of 2024.
- Ernst Teunissen was appointed to the Company's Board of Directors at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
___________________________________________________
1 Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
2 Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.
3 Same-retailer Contribution ex-TAC retention is the Contribution ex-TAC generated by clients that were live with us in a given quarter and are still live with us the same quarter in the following year.
4 Beginning with the first quarter of 2024, Criteo changed its segment reporting structure to two reportable segments: Retail Media and Performance Media. See the Form 8-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2024 for more details.
5 Activated media spend is defined as the media spend activated on behalf of our Retail Media clients and our Performance Media clients.
Financial Summary
Revenue for Q2 2024 was $471 million, gross profit was $233 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $267 million. Net income for Q2 was $28 million, or $0.46 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 was $93 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.08. As reported, revenue for Q2 increased by 1%, gross profit increased 17% and Contribution ex-TAC increased by 11%. At constant currency, revenue for Q2 increased by 3% and Contribution ex-TAC increased by 14%. Cash flow from operating activities was $17 million in Q2 and Free Cash Flow was $(4) million in Q2. As of June 30, 2024, we had $239 million in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet.
Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We are raising our full-year 2024 guidance after another record quarter in Q2. We enter the second half of the year in a position of strength and confidence to deliver double-digit growth with continued margin expansion."
Second Quarter 2024 Results
Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC
Revenue increased by 1% year-over-year in Q2 2024, or 3% at constant currency, to $471 million (Q2 2023: $469 million). Gross profit increased by 17% year-over-year in Q2 2024 to $233 million (Q2 2023: $200 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 49% (Q2 2023: 43%). Contribution ex-TAC in the second quarter increased 11% year-over-year, or increased 14% at constant currency, to $267 million (Q2 2023: $240 million).
- Retail Media revenue increased 23%, or 23% at constant currency, reflecting continued strength in Retail Media onsite. Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 24%, or 24% at constant currency, driven by continued strength in Retail Media onsite, new client integrations and growing network effects of the platform.
- Performance Media revenue decreased (2)%, or increased 1% at constant currency, and Performance Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 8%, or 11% at constant currency, driven by the continued traction of Commerce Audiences as more clients adopt full funnel activation.
Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income
Net income was $28 million in Q2 2024 (Q2 2023: net loss of $(2) million). Net income allocated to shareholders of Criteo was $27 million, or $0.46 per share on a diluted basis (Q2 2023: net loss available to shareholders of $(3) million, or $(0.05) per share on a diluted basis).
Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $64 million, or $1.08 per share on a diluted basis (Q2 2023: $30 million, or $0.53 per share on a diluted basis).
Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses
Adjusted EBITDA was $93 million, representing an increase of 67% year-over-year (Q2 2023: $56 million). This primarily reflects higher Contribution ex-TAC over the period and effective cost management. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 35% (Q2 2023: 23%).
Operating expenses decreased by (1)% year-over-year to $196 million (Q2 2023: $199 million), mostly driven by cost efficiencies partially offset by planned growth investments. Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by (6)% year-over-year to $149 million (Q2 2023: $157 million).
Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position
Cash flow from operating activities was $17 million in Q2 2024 (Q2 2023: $1 million).
Free Cash Flow, defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, was $(4) million in Q2 2024 (Q2 2023: $(44) million). On a trailing 12-month basis, Free Cash Flow was $142 million.
Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, were $239 million, a $(120) million decrease compared to December 31, 2023, after spending $102 million on share repurchases in the first half of 2024.
As of June 30, 2024, the Company had total financial liquidity of approximately $675 million, including its cash position, marketable securities, revolving credit facility and treasury shares reserved for M&A.
2024 Business Outlook
The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of August 1, 2024.
Fiscal year 2024 guidance:
- We now expect Contribution ex-TAC to grow +10% to +12% at constant currency, compared to our previous guidance of high-single-digit growth at constant currency.
- We now expect an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 32% of Contribution ex-TAC, compared to our previous guidance of approximately 31% of Contribution ex-TAC.
Third quarter 2024 guidance:
- We expect Contribution ex-TAC between $264 million and $268 million , or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of +8% to +10%.
- We expect Adjusted EBITDA between $72 million and $76 million .
The guidance for the second quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.922, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 155, a U.S. dollar-British pound rate of 0.787, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1,363 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian real rate of 5.15.
The guidance assumes that no additional acquisitions are completed during the third quarter of 2024 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
Reconciliations of Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.
Retail Media Investor Update
Criteo also announced today that it will webcast its Retail Media investor presentation on November 18, 2024. The event will be an opportunity for the Company to provide an update on its Retail Media business and opportunities ahead.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Contribution ex-TAC is a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other costs of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, and certain acquisition costs. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related assets, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion permit a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, and certain acquisition and integration costs. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.
Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024 and the year ending December 31, 2024, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, including without limitation uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion (including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions), the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and volatile interest rates in the U.S. have impacted Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations.
Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.
CRITEO S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 216,698
$ 336,341
Trade receivables, net of allowances of $ 38.7 million and $ 43.3 million at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
632,749
775,589
Income taxes
16,673
2,065
Other taxes
132,465
109,306
Other current assets
49,021
48,291
Restricted cash
75,000
75,000
Marketable securities - current portion
16,480
5,970
Total current assets
1,139,086
1,352,562
Property, plant and equipment, net
115,886
126,494
Intangible assets, net
172,744
180,888
Goodwill
519,924
524,197
Right of Use Asset - operating lease
103,507
112,487
Marketable securities - non current portion
5,353
16,575
Non-current financial assets
5,441
5,294
Other non-current assets
59,699
60,742
Deferred tax assets
46,226
52,680
Total non-current assets
1,028,780
1,079,357
Total assets
$ 2,167,866
$ 2,431,919
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables
$ 635,208
$ 838,522
Contingencies - current portion
1,373
1,467
Income taxes
3,334
17,213
Financial liabilities - current portion
7,020
3,389
Lease liability - operating - current portion
27,736
35,398
Other taxes
89,322
66,659
Employee - related payables
94,166
113,287
Other current liabilities
97,733
104,552
Total current liabilities
955,892
1,180,487
Deferred tax liabilities
3,061
1,083
Defined benefit plans
4,231
4,123
Financial liabilities - non current portion
306
77
Lease liability - operating - non current portion
78,801
83,051
Contingencies - non current portion
32,625
32,625
Other non-current liabilities
19,760
19,082
Total non-current liabilities
138,784
140,041
Total liabilities
1,094,676
1,320,528
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares, €0.025 par value, 59,063,486 and 61,165,663 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
1,967
2,023
Treasury stock, 4,461,517 and 5,400,572 shares at cost as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(154,254)
(161,788)
Additional paid-in capital
761,681
769,240
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(103,848)
(85,326)
Retained earnings
537,241
555,456
Equity - attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.
1,042,787
1,079,605
Non-controlling interests
30,403
31,786
Total equity
1,073,190
1,111,391
Total equity and liabilities
$ 2,167,866
$ 2,431,919
CRITEO S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$ 471,307
$ 468,934
$ 921,362
$ 913,950
Cost of revenue
Traffic acquisition cost
(204,214)
(228,717)
(400,381)
(453,115)
Other cost of revenue
(34,248)
(40,435)
(70,913)
(79,544)
Gross profit
232,845
199,782
450,068
381,291
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
(59,639)
(67,775)
(126,497)
(131,365)
Sales and operations expenses
(95,069)
(112,511)
(187,911)
(213,753)
General and administrative expenses
(41,199)
(18,537)
(88,368)
(58,707)
Total Operating expenses
(195,907)
(198,823)
(402,776)
(403,825)
Income (loss) from operations
36,938
959
47,292
(22,534)
Financial and Other income
(284)
(1,852)
897
4,975
Income (loss) before taxes
36,654
(893)
48,189
(17,559)
Provision for income tax (expense) benefit
(8,595)
(1,078)
(11,564)
3,517
Net income (loss)
$ 28,059
$ (1,971)
$ 36,625
$ (14,042)
Net income (loss) available to shareholders of Criteo S.A.
$ 26,987
$ (2,876)
$ 34,231
$ (14,685)
Net income (loss) available to non-controlling interests
$ 1,072
$ 905
$ 2,394
$ 643
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts:
Basic
54,684,560
55,924,824
54,915,140
56,094,887
Diluted
58,974,186
55,924,824
59,151,582
56,094,887
Net income (loss) allocated to shareholders per share:
Basic
$ 0.49
$ (0.05)
$ 0.62
$ (0.26)
Diluted
$ 0.46
$ (0.05)
$ 0.58
$ (0.26)
CRITEO S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
$ 28,059
$ (1,971)
$ 36,625
$ (14,042)
Non-cash and non-operating items
22,413
16,939
82,574
48,886
- Amortization and provisions
21,089
10,111
46,324
37,422
- Equity awards compensation expense (1)
20,686
27,173
47,978
52,341
- Net (gain) or loss on disposal of non-current assets
574
(7)
574
(8,797)
- Change in uncertain tax positions
875
(407)
1,757
(467)
- Net change in fair value of earn-out
(50)
430
3,187
516
- Change in deferred taxes
4,915
(8,239)
8,089
(20,536)
- Change in income taxes
(26,165)
(13,478)
(28,420)
(13,615)
- Other
489
1,356
3,085
2,022
Changes in working capital related to operating activities
(33,285)
(13,640)
(87,995)
8,448
- (Increase) / Decrease in trade receivables
(21,536)
(34,666)
136,520
129,454
- Increase / (Decrease) in trade payables
8,711
16,454
(193,210)
(128,557)
- (Increase) / Decrease in other current assets
12,836
6,942
(24,021)
(6,652)
- Increase / (Decrease) in other current liabilities
(31,206)
(2,069)
(4,472)
14,597
- Change in operating lease liabilities and right of use assets
(2,090)
(301)
(2,812)
(394)
CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
17,187
1,328
31,204
43,292
Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment
(23,675)
(24,312)
(36,968)
(61,507)
Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment
2,556
(21,207)
2,625
(17,231)
Payment for business, net of cash acquired
-
(457)
(527)
(6,957)
Proceeds from disposition of investment
-
-
-
9,625
Change in other non-current financial assets
(139)
(6,259)
(287)
(12,267)
CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(21,258)
(52,235)
(35,157)
(88,337)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
812
431
1,207
1,697
Repurchase of treasury stocks
(40,352)
(23,836)
(102,495)
(74,866)
Cash payment for contingent consideration
-
-
-
(22,025)
Change in other financing activities
(378)
(495)
(810)
(923)
CASH USED FOR FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(39,918)
(23,900)
(102,098)
(96,117)
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents
(6,175)
(7,673)
(13,507)
(8,855)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(50,164)
(82,480)
(119,558)
(150,017)
Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
341,862
380,663
411,257
448,200
Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 291,698
$ 298,183
$ 291,698
$ 298,183
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds
$ (23,403)
$ (23,201)
$ (24,571)
$ (31,101)
Cash paid for interest
$ (326)
$ (60)
$ (653)
$ (676)
(1) Share-based compensation expense, net of capitalized stock-based compensation relating to internally developed software according to ASC 718 Compensation - stock compensation accounted for $20.3 million million and $26.7 million of equity awards compensation expense for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $47.1 million and $51.4 million of equity awards compensation expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
$ 17,187
$ 1,328
$ 31,204
$ 43,292
Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment
(23,675)
(24,312)
(36,968)
(61,507)
Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment
2,556
(21,207)
2,625
(17,231)
FREE CASH FLOW (1)
$ (3,932)
$ (44,191)
$ (3,139)
$ (35,446)
(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
YoY Change
2024
2023
YoY Change
Gross Profit
232,845
199,782
17 %
450,068
381,291
18 %
Other Cost of Revenue
34,248
40,435
(15) %
70,913
79,544
(11) %
Contribution ex-TAC (1)
$ 267,093
$ 240,217
11 %
$ 520,981
$ 460,835
13 %
(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Segment Information
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Segment
2024
2023
YoY
YoY
2024
2023
YoY
YoY
Revenue
Retail Media
$ 54,777
$ 44,590
23 %
23 %
$ 105,649
$ 82,611
28 %
28 %
Performance Media (1)
416,530
424,344
(2) %
1 %
815,713
831,339
(2) %
0.1 %
Total
471,307
468,934
1 %
3 %
921,362
913,950
1 %
3 %
Contribution ex-TAC
Retail Media
53,866
43,518
24 %
24 %
104,035
80,870
29 %
28 %
Performance Media
213,227
196,699
8 %
11 %
416,946
379,965
10 %
12 %
Total (2)
$ 267,093
$ 240,217
11 %
14 %
$ 520,981
$ 460,835
13 %
15 %
(1) Beginning with the first quarter of 2024, Criteo changed its segment reporting structure to two reportable segments: Retail Media and Performance Media. See the Form 8-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2024 for more details.
(2) Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this filing for a definition of the Non-GAAP metric.
(3) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
YoY
Change
2024
2023
YoY
Change
Net income (loss)
$ 28,059
$ (1,971)
NM
$ 36,625
$ (14,042)
361 %
Adjustments:
Financial (Income) expense
284
1,956
(85) %
(897)
(4,650)
81 %
Provision for income taxes
8,595
1,078
697 %
11,564
(3,517)
429 %
Equity awards compensation expense
21,877
27,831
(21) %
49,169
53,896
(9) %
Pension service costs
172
177
(3) %
344
353
(3) %
Depreciation and amortization expense
25,077
26,606
(6) %
49,995
51,926
(4) %
Acquisition-related costs
-
362
(100) %
-
1,194
(100) %
Net loss contingency on regulatory matters
-
(21,616)
100 %
-
(21,616)
100 %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
9,366
21,563
(57) %
17,309
31,165
(44) %
Total net adjustments
65,371
57,957
13 %
127,484
108,751
17 %
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$ 93,430
$ 55,986
67 %
$ 164,109
$ 94,709
73 %
(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
YoY
2024
2023
YoY
Research and Development expenses
$ (59,639)
$ (67,775)
(12) %
$ (126,497)
$ (131,365)
(4) %
Equity awards compensation expense
9,059
16,339
(45) %
23,653
32,675
(28) %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
12,275
8,518
44 %
24,603
18,844
31 %
Pension service costs
90
94
(4) %
181
186
(3) %
Acquisition-related costs
-
99
(100) %
-
503
(100) %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
2,237
4,467
(50) %
2,708
5,341
(49) %
Non GAAP - Research and Development expenses
(35,978)
(38,258)
(6) %
(75,352)
(73,816)
2 %
Sales and Operations expenses
(95,069)
(112,511)
(16) %
(187,911)
(213,753)
(12) %
Equity awards compensation expense
5,334
5,687
(6) %
11,061
10,427
6 %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
3,137
4,059
(23) %
6,370
6,875
(7) %
Pension service costs
26
27
(4) %
52
55
(5) %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
4,144
12,667
(67) %
4,638
17,401
(73) %
Non GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses
(82,428)
(90,071)
(8) %
(165,790)
(178,995)
(7) %
General and Administrative expenses
(41,199)
(18,537)
122 %
(88,368)
(58,707)
51 %
Equity awards compensation expense
7,483
5,805
29 %
14,454
10,794
34 %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
435
566
(23) %
888
1,086
(18) %
Pension service costs
56
56
- %
111
112
(1) %
Acquisition-related costs
-
263
(100) %
-
691
(100) %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
2,984
|
4,429
(33) %
9,962
8,423
18 %
Net loss contingency on regulatory matters
-
(21,616)
100 %
-
(21,616)
100 %
Non GAAP - General and Administrative expenses
(30,241)
(29,034)
4 %
(62,953)
(59,217)
6 %
Total Operating expenses
(195,907)
(198,823)
(1) %
(402,776)
(403,825)
- %
Equity awards compensation expense
21,877
27,831
(21) %
49,169
53,896
(9) %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
15,847
13,143
21 %
31,861
26,805
19 %
Pension service costs
172
177
(3) %
344
353
(3) %
Acquisition-related costs
-
362
(100) %
-
1,194
(100) %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
9,365
21,563
(57) %
17,308
31,165
(44) %
Net loss contingency on regulatory matters
-
(21,616)
100 %
-
(21,616)
100 %
Total Non GAAP Operating expenses (1)
(148,646)
$ (157,363)
(6) %
(304,094)
(312,028)
(3) %
(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income (Loss)
(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
YoY
2024
2023
YoY
Net income (loss)
$ 28,059
$ (1,971)
NM
$ 36,625
$ (14,042)
361 %
Adjustments:
Equity awards compensation expense
21,877
27,831
(21) %
49,169
53,896
(9) %
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
8,613
8,812
(2) %
17,292
17,345
- %
Acquisition-related costs
-
362
(100) %
-
1,194
(100) %
Net loss contingency on regulatory matters
-
(21,616)
100 %
-
(21,616)
100 %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
9,366
21,563
(57) %
17,309
31,165
(44) %
Tax impact of the above adjustments (1)
(4,198)
(5,333)
21 %
(9,186)
(10,282)
11 %
Total net adjustments
35,658
31,619
13 %
74,584
71,702
4 %
Adjusted net income (2)
$ 63,717
$ 29,648
115 %
$ 111,209
$ 57,660
93 %
Weighted average shares outstanding
- Basic
54,684,560
55,924,824
54,915,140
56,094,887
- Diluted
58,974,186
55,924,824
59,151,582
56,094,887
Adjusted net income per share
- Basic
$ 1.17
$ 0.53
121 %
$ 2.03
$ 1.03
97 %
- Diluted
$ 1.08
$ 0.53
104 %
$ 1.88
$ 1.03
83 %
(1) We consider the nature of the adjustment to determine its tax treatment in the various tax jurisdictions we operate in. The tax impact is calculated by applying the actual tax rate for the entity and period to which the adjustment relates.
(2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Constant Currency Reconciliation (1)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
YoY
Change
2024
2023
YoY
Change
Gross Profit as reported
$ 232,845
$ 199,782
17 %
$ 450,068
$ 381,291
18 %
Other cost of revenue as reported
34,248
40,435
(15) %
70,913
79,544
(11) %
Contribution ex-TAC as reported(2)
267,093
240,217
11 %
520,981
460,835
13 %
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies
5,602
-
9,324
-
Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency
272,695
240,217
14 %
530,305
460,835
15 %
Traffic acquisition costs as reported
204,214
228,717
(11) %
400,381
453,115
(12) %
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies
4,580
-
7,089
-
Traffic acquisition costs at constant currency
208,794
228,717
(9) %
407,470
453,115
(10) %
Revenue as reported
471,307
468,934
1 %
921,362
913,950
1 %
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies
10,181
-
16,412
-
Revenue at constant currency
$ 481,488
$ 468,934
3 %
$ 937,774
$ 913,950
3 %
(1) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.
(2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Information on Share Count
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
Shares outstanding as at January 1,
55,765,091
57,263,624
Weighted average number of shares issued during the period
(849,951)
(1,168,737)
Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis
54,915,140
56,094,887
Dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants - Treasury method
4,236,442
-
Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis
59,151,582
56,094,887
Shares issued as at June 30, before Treasury stocks
59,063,486
63,337,453
Treasury stocks as of June 30,
(4,461,517)
(7,412,578)
Shares outstanding as of June 30, after Treasury stocks
54,601,969
55,924,875
Total dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants
7,618,460
9,340,335
Fully diluted shares as at June 30,
62,220,429
65,265,210
CRITEO S.A.
Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics
(U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)
YoY
Change
QoQ
Change
Q2
2024
Q1
2024
Q4
2023
Q3
2023
Q2
2023
Q1
2023
Q4
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Clients
(5) %
- %
17,744
17,767
18,197
18,423
18,646
18,679
18,990
19,008
18,911
Revenue
1 %
5 %
471,307
450,055
566,302
469,193
468,934
445,016
564,425
446,921
495,090
Americas
2 %
7 %
212,374
198,365
280,597
219,667
208,463
188,288
281,806
201,274
213,340
EMEA
3 %
3 %
168,496
162,842
189,291
158,756
163,969
160,214
185,125
150,915
176,867
APAC
(6) %
2 %
90,437
88,848
96,414
90,770
96,502
96,514
97,494
94,732
104,883
Revenue
1 %
5 %
471,307
450,055
566,302
469,193
468,934
445,016
564,425
446,921
495,090
Retail Media
23 %
8 %
54,777
50,872
76,583
49,813
44,590
38,021
59,801
41,170
54,667
Performance Media
(2) %
4 %
416,530
399,183
489,719
419,380
424,344
406,995
504,624
405,751
440,423
TAC
(11) %
4 %
(204,214)
(196,167)
(249,926)
(223,798)
(228,717)
(224,398)
(281,021)
(233,543)
(280,565)
Retail Media
(15) %
30 %
(911)
(703)
(2,429)
(1,377)
(1,072)
(669)
(2,719)
(4,277)
(18,111)
Performance Media
(11) %
4 %
(203,303)
(195,464)
(247,497)
(222,421)
(227,645)
(223,729)
(278,302)
(229,266)
(262,454)
Contribution ex-TAC (1)
11 %
5 %
267,093
253,888
316,376
245,395
240,217
220,618
283,404
213,378
214,525
Retail Media
24 %
7 %
53,866
50,169
74,154
48,436
43,518
37,352
57,082
36,893
36,556
Performance Media
8 %
5 %
213,227
203,719
242,222
196,959
196,699
183,266
226,322
176,485
177,969
Cash flow from operating activities
NM
23 %
17,187
14,017
161,340
19,614
1,328
41,964
125,455
41,628
13,972
Capital expenditures
(54) %
60 %
21,119
13,224
19,724
15,849
45,519
33,219
14,522
20,307
15,452
Net cash position
(2) %
(15) %
291,698
341,862
411,257
269,857
298,183
380,663
448,200
407,323
562,546
Headcount
(0.5) %
(2) %
3,498
3,559
3,563
3,487
3,514
3,636
3,716
3,537
3,146
Days Sales Outstanding (days - end of month) (2)
(5) days
(2) days
64
66
58
61
69
74
71
78
76
(1)Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
(2) From September 2023, we have included Iponweb in our calculation of Days Sales Outstanding. Days Sales Outstanding excluding Iponweb would have been 71 days for the same period.
