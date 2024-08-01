Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Frankfurt
01.08.24
08:13 Uhr
6,050 Euro
-0,050
-0,82 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAGWELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAGWELL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1006,30015:19
PR Newswire
01.08.2024 13:00 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stagwell Inc. Reports Results For The Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue Growth of 6%, Led by 42% Growth in Advocacy

Net Loss Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $86 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 16%

EPS of $(0.03); Adjusted EPS of $0.14

Announces Record Net New Business Led by Largest New Business Win

Net New Business of $113 million in Q2; LTM Net New Business of $324 million

Reaffirm Guidance for 2024 of Organic Net Revenue Growth of 5% to 7%; Adjusted EBITDA of $400 million to $450 million; Free Cash Flow Conversion of ~50%

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) - Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS:

  • Q2 Revenue of $671 million, an increase of 6% versus the prior year period; H1 Revenue of $1.3 billion, an increase of 7% versus the prior year period
  • Q2 Net Loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $3 million versus $3 million in the prior year period; H1 Net Loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $4 million versus Income of $2 million in the prior year period
  • Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $86 million, a decrease of 6% versus the prior year period; H1 Adjusted EBITDA of $176 million, an increase of 8% versus the prior year period
  • Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 16% on net revenue; H1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 16% on net revenue.
  • Q2 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $(0.03) versus $(0.03) in the prior year period; H1 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $(0.04) versus $(0.01) in the prior year period.
  • Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.14 versus $0.18 in the prior year period; H1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.30 versus $0.31 in the prior year period.
  • Net new business wins of $113 million in the second quarter, last twelve-month net new business wins of $324 million.
  • Q2 Net Revenue of $554 million, an increase of 2% versus the prior year period; H1 Net Revenue of $1.1 billion, an increase of 2% versus the prior year period
  • Q2 Organic Net Revenue increased 1.2% versus the prior year period; H1 Organic Net Revenue increased 1.5% versus the prior year period

Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, said, "Stagwell delivered solid results this quarter with record-smashing net new business wins of $113 million, bringing our last twelve-month net new business figure to $324 million. Success for the year continues to build, with new business wins from General Motors, Macy's, Target, and Zales just coming online to bolster H2. Additionally, the momentum is continuing, with wins already coming in Q3, and an active political season that has been energized even further by recent developments.

We are at a critical inflection point as we grow our capabilities, enabling us to land $20 to $40 million remits, while expanding our AI deployments, Stagwell Marketing Cloud capabilities, and our global reach. We are seeing these strategies come together now to set the stage for a strong H2 and 2025," added Penn.

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Driven by record-breaking net new business and strong growth in Creativity & Communications, Advocacy, and Performance Media & Data, Stagwell delivered solid second quarter revenue of $671 million, a 6% increase over the prior year. While improving our comp-to-net revenue ratio, we invested in initiatives to build and convert our revenue pipeline into new business, including the successful SPORT BEACH activation at Cannes. The multiple $10 million -plus wins in Q2 and early Q3 confirm our growth strategy and bolster our confidence in our full-year guidance."

Financial Outlook

2024 financial guidance is reiterated as follows:

  • Organic Net Revenue growth of 5% to 7%
  • Organic Net Revenue excluding Advocacy growth of 4% to 5%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $400 million to $450 million
  • Free Cash Flow Conversion of approximately 50%
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.75 - $0.88
  • Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2024 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Video Webcast

Management will host a video webcast on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The video webcast will be accessible at https://stgw.io/Earnings. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the webcast.

A recording of the webcast will be accessible one hour after the webcast and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contacts

For Investors:
 Ben Allanson
[email protected]

For Press:
 Beth Sidhu
[email protected]

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "Organic revenue decline" reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the Company's management of the entities it owns. We calculate organic net revenue growth (decline) by subtracting the net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) and the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations from the aggregate year-over-year increase or decrease in the Company's reported net revenue. The net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the impact of all individual entities that were acquired or divested in the current and prior year. We calculate impact of an acquisition as follows: (a) for an entity acquired during the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we owned it in the current year as impact of the acquisition in the current year; and (b) for an entity acquired in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we did not own the entity in the prior year as impact of the acquisition in the current year. We calculate impact of a divestiture as follows: (a) for a divestiture in the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we no longer owned it in the current year as impact of the divestiture in the current year; and (b) for a divestiture in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we owned it in the prior year as impact of the divestiture in the current year. We calculate the impact of any acquisition or divestiture without adjusting for foreign currency exchange fluctuations. The impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations for the portion of the reporting period in which we recognized revenue from a foreign entity in both the current year and the prior year. The impact is calculated as the difference between (1) reported prior period net revenue (converted to U.S. dollars at historical foreign currency exchange rates) and (2) prior period net revenue converted to U.S. dollars at current period foreign exchange rates.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.

(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items, divided by (ii) (a) the per weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the weighted average number of Class C shares outstanding, (if dilutive). Other items includes restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items, and subject to the anti-dilution rules.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments. Free Cash Flow Conversion is the percentage of adjusted EBITDA.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance, growth, and future prospects, the Company's strategy, business and economic trends and growth, technological leadership and differentiation, potential and completed acquisitions, anticipated operating efficiencies and synergies and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "create," "develop," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "foresee," "future," "goal," "guidance," "in development," "intend," "likely," "look," "maintain," "may," "ongoing," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients
  • demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;
  • inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;
  • the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;
  • the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;
  • financial failure of the Company's clients;
  • the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;
  • the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;
  • the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;
  • the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;
  • the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;
  • the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively;
  • the Company's ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities, to identify and complete divestitures and to achieve the anticipated benefits therefrom;
  • the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;
  • the Company's use of artificial intelligence, including generative artificial intelligence;
  • adverse tax consequences for the Company, its operations and its stockholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax laws, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with tax authorities on the Company's determinations that may result in increased tax costs;
  • adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions, including the incurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax");
  • the Company's unremediated material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and its ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, including the risk that the Company's internal controls will fail to detect misstatements in its financial statements;
  • the Company's ability to accurately forecast its future financial performance and provide accurate guidance;
  • the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;
  • economic disruptions resulting from war and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in Israel and Gaza), terrorist activities and natural disasters;
  • stock price volatility; and
  • foreign currency fluctuations

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in our 2023 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 11, 2024, and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenue

$ 671,168


$ 632,265


$ 1,341,227


$ 1,254,709

Operating Expenses








Cost of services

438,912


402,431


883,438


816,329

Office and general expenses

168,133


162,522


331,476


321,358

Depreciation and amortization

42,001


35,488


76,837


68,965

Impairment and other losses

215


10,562


1,715


10,562


649,261


611,003


1,293,466


1,217,214

Operating Income (Loss)

21,907


21,262


47,761


37,495

Other income (expenses):








Interest expense, net

(23,533)


(23,680)


(44,498)


(41,869)

Foreign exchange, net

(1,355)


(1,478)


(3,613)


(2,148)

Other, net

193


(416)


(1,074)


(196)


(24,695)


(25,574)


(49,185)


(44,213)

Loss before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

(2,788)


(4,312)


(1,424)


(6,718)

Income tax expense

1,165


437


3,750


673

Loss before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

(3,953)


(4,749)


(5,174)


(7,391)

Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates

(1)


(216)


507


(443)

Net loss

(3,954)


(4,965)


(4,667)


(7,834)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests

989


1,771


420


6,029

Net loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ (2,965)


$ (3,194)


$ (4,247)


$ (1,805)

Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share:








Basic

$ (0.03)


$ (0.03)


$ (0.04)


$ (0.01)

Diluted

$ (0.03)


$ (0.03)


$ (0.04)


$ (0.01)

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:








Basic

113,484


115,400


113,059


120,272

Diluted

113,484


115,400


113,059


120,272

SCHEDULE 2

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE

(amounts in thousands)





Net Revenue - Components of Change






Change


Three Months
Ended June
30, 2023


Foreign Currency


Net Acquisitions (Divestitures)


Organic


Total Change


Three Months
Ended June
30, 2024


Organic


Total







Integrated Agencies Network

$ 320,146


$ (389)


$ 1,859


$ 254


$ 1,724


$ 321,870


0.1 %


0.5 %

Brand Performance Network

154,470


(149)


544


2,243


2,638


157,108


1.5 %


1.7 %

Communications Network

61,645


(99)


3,179


7,668


10,748


72,393


12.4 %


17.4 %

All Other

8,600


(412)


(1,605)


(3,562)


(5,579)


3,021


(41.4) %


(64.9) %


$ 544,861


$ (1,049)


$ 3,977


$ 6,603


$ 9,531


$ 554,392


1.2 %


1.7 %






Net Revenue - Components of Change






Change


Six Months
Ended June
30, 2023


Foreign Currency


Net Acquisitions (Divestitures)


Organic


Total Change


Six Months
Ended June
30, 2024


Organic


Total







Integrated Agencies Network

$ 624,333


$ (19)


$ 1,502


$ (11,174)


$ (9,691)


$ 614,642


(1.8) %


(1.6) %

Brand Performance Network

306,122


1,376


2,252


9,920


$ 13,548


319,670


3.2 %


4.4 %

Communications Network

114,616


(146)


3,451


$ 21,960


$ 25,265


139,881


19.2 %


22.0 %

All Other

21,452


(568)


(3,296)


(4,935)


(8,799)


12,653


(23.0) %


(41.0) %


$ 1,066,523


$ 643


$ 3,909


$ 15,771


$ 20,323


$ 1,086,846


1.5 %


1.9 %


(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.


Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 3

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)


For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



Integrated
Agencies
Network


Brand
Performance
Network


Communications
Network


All Other


Corporate


Total

Net Revenue

$ 321,870


$ 157,108


$ 72,393


$ 3,021


$ -


$ 554,392

Billable costs

63,263


20,137


33,177


199


-


116,776

Revenue

385,133


177,245


105,570


3,220


-


671,168













Billable costs

63,263


20,137


33,177


199


-


116,776

Staff costs

195,193


99,264


41,131


7,607


12,154


355,349

Administrative costs

33,902


24,525


8,379


(3,740)


6,468


69,534

Unbillable and other costs, net

24,780


15,613


710


2,303


-


43,406

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

67,995


17,706


22,173


(3,149)


(18,622)


86,103













Stock-based compensation

4,849


1,445


827


252


(1,498)


5,875

Depreciation and amortization

19,472


11,715


3,090


4,944


2,780


42,001

Deferred acquisition consideration

2,531


1,272


3,433


-


-


7,236

Impairment and other losses

-


-


-


-


215


215

Other items, net (1)

4,029


3,268


390


430


752


8,869

Operating income (loss)

$ 37,114


$ 6


$ 14,433


$ (8,775)


$ (20,871)


$ 21,907


(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.


Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 4

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)


For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



Integrated
Agencies
Network


Brand
Performance
Network


Communications
Network


All Other


Corporate


Total

Net Revenue

$ 614,642


$ 319,670


$ 139,881


$ 12,653


$ -


$ 1,086,846

Billable costs

123,210


71,537


59,435


199


-


254,381

Revenue

737,852


391,207


199,316


12,852


-


1,341,227













Billable costs

123,210


71,537


59,435


199


-


254,381

Staff costs

381,727


197,695


80,395


15,428


22,261


697,506

Administrative costs

64,504


46,596


17,083


(531)


9,045


136,697

Unbillable and other costs, net

40,308


30,179


846


4,891


-


76,224

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

128,103


45,200


41,557


(7,135)


(31,306)


176,419













Stock-based compensation

14,170


3,488


1,876


350


2,107


21,991

Depreciation and amortization

38,853


19,229


5,984


7,365


5,406


76,837

Deferred acquisition consideration

4,576


495


2,319


-


-


7,390

Impairment and other losses

1,500


-


-


-


215


1,715

Other items, net (1)

9,540


8,287


672


604


1,622


20,725

Operating income (loss)

$ 59,464


$ 13,701


$ 30,706


$ (15,454)


$ (40,656)


$ 47,761


(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.


Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 5

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)


For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



Integrated
Agencies
Network


Brand
Performance
Network


Communications
Network


All Other


Corporate


Total

Net Revenue

$ 320,146


$ 154,470


$ 61,645


$ 8,600


$ -


$ 544,861

Billable costs

45,489


22,263


19,652


-


-


87,404

Revenue

365,635


176,733


81,297


8,600


-


632,265













Billable costs

45,489


22,263


19,652


-


-


87,404

Staff costs

191,694


97,384


38,357


10,246


8,437


346,118

Administrative costs

30,636


22,652


8,714


(3,800)


8,065


66,267

Unbillable and other costs, net

22,710


13,953


126


4,510


9


41,308

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

75,106


20,481


14,448


(2,356)


(16,511)


91,168













Stock-based compensation

1,131


874


418


127


7,996


10,546

Depreciation and amortization

20,510


8,252


2,719


2,066


1,941


35,488

Deferred acquisition consideration

1,109


161


(893)


15


-


392

Impairment and other losses

10,562


-


-


-


-


10,562

Other items, net (1)

4,683


3,231


488


787


3,729


12,918

Operating income (loss)

$ 37,111


$ 7,963


$ 11,716


$ (5,351)


$ (30,177)


$ 21,262


(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items.


Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 6

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)


For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



Integrated
Agencies
Network


Brand
Performance
Network


Communications
Network


All Other


Corporate


Total

Net Revenue

$ 624,333


$ 306,122


$ 114,616


$ 21,452


$ -


$ 1,066,523

Billable costs

82,507


72,539


33,140


-


-


188,186

Revenue

706,840


378,661


147,756


21,452


-


1,254,709













Billable costs

82,507


72,539


33,140


-


-


188,186

Staff costs

387,859


193,444


78,434


20,733


15,261


695,731

Administrative costs

62,017


43,583


17,470


(605)


12,042


134,507

Unbillable and other costs, net

39,492


25,666


252


7,485


-


72,895

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

134,965


43,429


18,460


(6,161)


(27,303)


163,390













Stock-based compensation

9,419


1,441


925


159


10,606


22,550

Depreciation and amortization

39,460


16,189


5,432


4,014


3,870


68,965

Deferred acquisition consideration

7,100


(1,018)


(354)


(1,248)


-


4,480

Impairment and other losses

10,562


-


-


-


-


10,562

Other items, net (1)

7,775


5,156


1,093


787


4,527


19,338

Operating income (loss)

$ 60,649


$ 21,661


$ 11,364


$ (9,873)


$ (46,306)


$ 37,495


(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.


Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 7

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024




GAAP


Adjustments


Non-GAAP

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$ (2,965)


$ 18,935


$ 15,970

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders


-


22,828


22,828

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income


$ (2,965)


$ 41,763


$ 38,798








Weighted average number of common shares outstanding


113,484


5,281


118,765

Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding


-


151,649


151,649

Weighted average number of shares outstanding


113,484


156,930


270,414








Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS


$ (0.03)




$ 0.14















Adjustments to Net income (loss) (1)

Amortization




$ 35,008



Impairment and other losses




215



Stock-based compensation




5,875



Deferred acquisition consideration




7,236



Other items, net




8,869







57,203



Adjusted tax expense




(12,905)







44,298



Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders




(2,535)







$ 41,763










Allocation of adjustments to net income (loss) 1







Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders




$ 18,935










Net income attributable to Class C shareholders




25,363



Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders




(2,535)







22,828







$ 41,763




(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 8

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024




GAAP


Adjustments


Non-GAAP

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$ (4,247)


$ 38,415


$ 34,168

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders


-


47,382


47,382

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income


(4,247)


85,797


81,550








Weighted average number of common shares outstanding


113,059


4,760


117,819

Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding


-


151,649


151,649

Weighted average number of shares outstanding


113,059


156,409


269,468








Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS


$ (0.04)




$ 0.30















Adjustments to Net Income (loss) (1)

Amortization




$ 63,211



Impairment and other losses




1,715



Stock-based compensation




21,991



Deferred acquisition consideration




7,390



Other items, net




20,725







115,032



Adjusted tax expense




(25,653)







89,379



Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders




(3,582)







$ 85,797










Allocation of adjustments to net income (loss) 1

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders - add-backs




$ 38,415










Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs




50,964



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders




(3,582)







47,382







$ 85,797




(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 9

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023




GAAP


Adjustments


Non-GAAP

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$ (3,194)


$ 23,369


$ 20,175

Net income (loss) attributable to Class C shareholders


-


28,971


28,971

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income


(3,194)


52,340


49,146








Weighted average number of common shares outstanding


115,400


9,135


124,535

Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding


-


155,821


155,821

Weighted average number of shares outstanding


115,400


164,956


280,356















Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS


$ (0.03)




$ 0.18








Adjustments to Net income (loss) (1)

Amortization




$ 28,690



Impairment and other losses




10,562



Stock-based compensation




10,546



Deferred acquisition consideration




392



Other items, net




12,918







63,108



Adjusted tax expense




(9,997)







53,111



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs




(771)



Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders




$ 52,340










Allocation of adjustments to Net income (loss)







Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders - add-backs




$ 23,369










Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs




$ 29,742



Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders




(771)







28,971







$ 52,340




(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 10

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023




GAAP


Adjustments


Non-GAAP

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$ (1,805)


$ 41,734


$ 39,929

Net income (loss) attributable to Class C shareholders


-


50,381


50,381

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income


(1,805)


92,115


90,310








Weighted average number of common shares outstanding


120,272


9,356


129,628

Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding




158,351


158,351

Weighted average number of shares outstanding


120,272


167,707


287,979















Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS


$ (0.01)




$ 0.31















Adjustments to Net income (loss) (1)

Amortization




$ 55,422



Impairment and other losses




10,562



Stock-based compensation




22,550



Deferred acquisition consideration




4,480



Other items, net




19,338







112,352



Adjusted tax expense




(17,503)







$ 94,849



Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders




(2,734)







$ 92,115










Allocation of adjustments to net income (loss)







Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders




41,734










Net income to attributable to Class C shareholders




53,115



Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders




(2,734)







50,381



Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders




$ 92,115











(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 11

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)



June 30, 2024


December 31, 2023





ASSETS




Current Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 136,078


$ 119,737

Accounts receivable, net

732,236


697,178

Expenditures billable to clients

126,144


114,097

Other current assets

105,951


94,054

Total Current Assets

1,100,409


1,025,066

Fixed assets, net

78,829


77,825

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

234,340


254,278

Goodwill

1,504,650


1,498,815

Other intangible assets, net

778,181


818,220

Other assets

96,271


92,843

Total Assets

$ 3,792,680


$ 3,767,047

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS ("RNCI"), AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current Liabilities




Accounts payable

$ 388,819


$ 414,980

Accrued media

218,625


291,777

Accruals and other liabilities

205,644


233,046

Advance billings

320,547


301,674

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

63,908


65,899

Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration

24,045


66,953

Total Current Liabilities

1,221,588


1,374,329

Long-term debt

1,422,226


1,145,828

Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration

46,996


34,105

Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases

262,760


281,307

Deferred tax liabilities, net

41,720


40,509

Other liabilities

56,359


54,905

Total Liabilities

3,051,649


2,930,983

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

11,107


10,792

Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees




Shareholders' Equity




Common shares - Class A & B

112


118

Common shares - Class C

2


2

Paid-in capital

292,616


348,494

Retained earnings

16,771


21,148

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(17,931)


(13,067)

Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity

291,570


356,695

Noncontrolling interests

438,354


468,577

Total Shareholders' Equity

729,924


825,272

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,792,680


$ 3,767,047

SCHEDULE 12

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA

(amounts in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,


2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$ (4,667)


$ (7,834)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:




Stock-based compensation

21,991


22,550

Depreciation and amortization

76,837


68,965

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets and lease liability interest

39,534


38,517

Impairment and other losses

1,715


10,562

Deferred income taxes

3,797


(639)

Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration

7,390


4,480

Other, net

3,850


(3,284)

Changes in working capital:




Accounts receivable

(30,157)


4,255

Expenditures billable to clients

(6,516)


(13,180)

Other assets

(5,776)


4,117

Accounts payable

(28,576)


(20,217)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(114,353)


(172,159)

Advance billings

12,092


(32,795)

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

(41,924)


(44,272)

Deferred acquisition related payments

(2,855)


(3,212)

Net cash used in operating activities

(67,618)


(144,146)

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(13,990)


(7,953)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(20,350)


(4,965)

Capitalized software

(17,076)


(10,356)

Other

(767)


(6,844)

Net cash used in investing activities

(52,183)


(30,118)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility

(761,000)


(800,500)

Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility

1,036,000


1,102,500

Shares repurchased and cancelled

(86,934)


(199,363)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(22,483)


(15,408)

Payment of deferred consideration

(23,963)


(28,558)

Purchase of noncontrolling interest

(3,316)


-

Debt issuance costs

-


(150)

Net cash provided by financing activities

138,304


58,521

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2,162)


438

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

16,341


(115,305)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

119,737


220,589

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 136,078


$ 105,284

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.