Southern Company reports second-quarter 2024 earnings

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported second-quarter earnings of $1.2 billion, or $1.10 per share, in 2024 compared with earnings of $838 million, or 77 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Southern Company reported earnings of $2.3 billion, or $2.13 per share, compared with $1.7 billion, or $1.56 per share, for the same period in 2023.
Excluding the items described under "Net Income - Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.2 billion, or $1.10 per share, during the second quarter of 2024, compared with $868 million, or 79 cents per share, during the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $2.3 billion, or $2.13 per share, compared with $1.7 billion, or $1.59 per share, for the same period in 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended June
Year-to-Date June
Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Income - As Reported
$ 1,203
$ 838
$ 2,332
$ 1,700
Less:
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction
17
(3)
14
(4)
Tax Impact
(18)
1
(17)
1
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt
-
-
-
(5)
Tax Impact
-
-
-
1
Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant
-
(38)
-
(38)
Tax Impact
-
10
-
10
Net Income - Excluding Items
$ 1,204
$ 868
$ 2,335
$ 1,735
Average Shares Outstanding - (in millions)
1,096
1,092
1,095
1,092
Basic Earnings Per Share - Excluding Items
$ 1.10
$ 0.79
$ 2.13
$ 1.59
NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.
Adjusted earnings drivers for the second quarter of 2024, as compared with the same period in 2023, were higher utility revenues, partially offset by increased interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and income taxes.
Second-quarter 2024 operating revenues were $6.5 billion, compared with $5.7 billion for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 12.4%. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, operating revenues were $13.1 billion, compared with $12.2 billion for the corresponding period in 2023, an increase of 7.2%.
"Southern Company businesses performed well during the second quarter of 2024," said Chairman, President and CEO Christopher C. Womack. "We are pleased with our business fundamentals, and the economies in our service territories, especially those within our Southeastern service footprint, remain strong with continuing customer growth and robust economic development."
Southern Company's second-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at investor.southerncompany.com.
Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Womack and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at investor.southerncompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.
About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit southerncompany.com.
Southern Company
Financial Highlights
(In Millions Except Earnings Per Share)
Three Months Ended
Year-To-Date
June
Net Income - As Reported
2024
2023
2024
2023
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$ 1,192
$ 823
$ 2,012
$ 1,433
Southern Power
86
85
182
187
Southern Company Gas
108
85
517
393
Total
1,386
993
2,711
2,013
Parent Company and Other
(183)
(155)
(379)
(313)
Net Income - As Reported
$ 1,203
$ 838
$ 2,332
$ 1,700
Basic Earnings Per Share(1)
$ 1.10
$ 0.77
$ 2.13
$ 1.56
Average Shares Outstanding
1,096
1,092
1,095
1,092
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Year-To-Date
June
Net Income - Excluding Items
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Income - As Reported
$ 1,203
$ 838
$ 2,332
$ 1,700
Less:
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2)
17
(3)
14
(4)
Tax Impact
(18)
1
(17)
1
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(3)
-
-
-
(5)
Tax Impact
-
-
-
1
Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant(4)
-
(38)
-
(38)
Tax Impact
-
10
-
10
Net Income - Excluding Items
$ 1,204
$ 868
$ 2,335
$ 1,735
Basic Earnings Per Share - Excluding Items
$ 1.10
$ 0.79
$ 2.13
$ 1.59
See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Notes
(1)
Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.09 and $2.12 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $0.76 and $1.55 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.
(2)
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a pre-tax credit to income of $21 million ($16 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 reflecting a revision to Georgia Power Company's total project capital cost forecast resulting from a reduction in remaining expected site demobilization costs and other contractor obligations. Additionally, earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a $14 million income tax charge related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to a change in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.
(3)
Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
(4)
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $38 million ($28 million after tax) for an estimated loss at Southern Company Gas associated with an Illinois Commerce Commission disallowance related to its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas for calendar year 2019 under the QIP Rider, or Investing in Illinois program. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS
Three Months Ended
June
Year-To-Date
June
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Earnings Per Share -
As Reported (1)
$ 1.10
$ 0.77
$ 0.33
$ 2.13
$ 1.56
$ 0.57
Significant Factors:
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$ 0.34
$ 0.53
Southern Power
-
(0.01)
Southern Company Gas
0.02
0.11
Parent Company and Other
(0.03)
(0.05)
Increase in Shares
-
(0.01)
Total - As Reported
$ 0.33
$ 0.57
Three Months Ended
June
Year-To-Date
June
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Earnings Per Share -
Excluding Items
$ 1.10
$ 0.79
$ 0.31
$ 2.13
$ 1.59
$ 0.54
Total - As Reported
$ 0.33
$ 0.57
Less:
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2)
-
-
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(3)
-
-
Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant(4)
0.02
0.03
Total - Excluding Items
$ 0.31
$ 0.54
See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Notes
(1)
Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.09 and $2.12 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $0.76 and $1.55 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.
(2)
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a pre-tax credit to income of $21 million ($16 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 reflecting a revision to Georgia Power Company's total project capital cost forecast resulting from a reduction in remaining expected site demobilization costs and other contractor obligations. Additionally, earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a $14 million income tax charge related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to a change in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.
(3)
Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
(4)
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $38 million ($28 million after tax) for an estimated loss at Southern Company Gas associated with an Illinois Commerce Commission disallowance related to its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas for calendar year 2019 under the QIP Rider, or Investing in Illinois program. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis
Description
Three Months Ended
June
2024 vs. 2023
Year-To-Date
June
2024 vs. 2023
Retail Sales
1¢
5¢
Retail Revenue Impacts
24
41
Weather
14
20
Wholesale and Other Operating Revenues
4
7
Non-Fuel Operations and Maintenance Expenses(1)
(2)
(2)
Depreciation and Amortization
(4)
(6)
Interest Expense and Other
-
(6)
Income Taxes
(3)
(6)
Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies
34¢
53¢
Southern Power
-
(1)
Southern Company Gas
-
9
Parent Company and Other
(3)
(6)
Increase in Shares
-
(1)
Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)
31¢
54¢
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2)
-
-
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(3)
-
-
Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant(4)
2
3
Total Change in EPS (As Reported)
33¢
57¢
See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Notes
(1)
Excludes gains/losses on asset sales, which are included in "Interest Expense and Other." Includes non-service cost-related benefits income.
(2)
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a pre-tax credit to income of $21 million ($16 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 reflecting a revision to Georgia Power Company's total project capital cost forecast resulting from a reduction in remaining expected site demobilization costs and other contractor obligations. Additionally, earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a $14 million income tax charge related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to a change in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.
(3)
Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
(4)
Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $38 million ($28 million after tax) for an estimated loss at Southern Company Gas associated with an Illinois Commerce Commission disallowance related to its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas for calendar year 2019 under the QIP Rider, or Investing in Illinois program. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
Southern Company
Consolidated Earnings
As Reported
Three Months Ended June
Year-To-Date June
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
(in millions)
(in millions)
Retail electric revenues:
Fuel
$ 1,061
$ 1,006
$ 55
$ 2,072
$ 2,056
$ 16
Non-fuel
3,425
2,853
572
6,355
5,402
953
Wholesale electric revenues
627
605
22
1,198
1,203
(5)
Other electric revenues
210
209
1
409
399
10
Natural gas revenues
831
852
(21)
2,538
2,728
(190)
Other revenues
309
223
86
537
440
97
Total operating revenues
6,463
5,748
715
13,109
12,228
881
Fuel and purchased power
1,254
1,190
64
2,448
2,482
(34)
Cost of natural gas
149
199
(50)
754
1,097
(343)
Cost of other sales
167
128
39
298
255
43
Non-fuel operations and maintenance
1,409
1,489
(80)
2,881
2,929
(48)
Depreciation and amortization
1,182
1,112
70
2,327
2,222
105
Taxes other than income taxes
384
340
44
780
734
46
Estimated loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4
(21)
-
(21)
(21)
-
(21)
Total operating expenses
4,524
4,458
66
9,467
9,719
(252)
Operating income
1,939
1,290
649
3,642
2,509
1,133
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
51
70
(19)
109
135
(26)
Earnings from equity method investments
31
29
2
77
78
(1)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
694
610
84
1,358
1,192
166
Other income (expense), net
151
142
9
302
286
16
Income taxes
290
98
192
513
194
319
Net income
1,188
823
365
2,259
1,622
637
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(15)
(15)
-
(73)
(78)
5
Net income attributable to Southern Company
$ 1,203
$ 838
$ 365
$ 2,332
$ 1,700
$ 632
Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.
Southern Company
Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers
Three Months Ended June
Year-To-Date June
2024
2023
% Change
Weather
2024
2023
% Change
Weather
(in millions)
(in millions)
Kilowatt-Hour Sales
Total Sales
49,897
48,003
3.9 %
96,426
94,729
1.8 %
Total Retail Sales
37,007
34,969
5.8 %
0.6 %
72,261
68,351
5.7 %
1.1 %
Residential
11,889
10,695
11.2 %
(1.0) %
23,765
21,326
11.4 %
0.1 %
Commercial
12,666
11,826
7.1 %
2.8 %
24,140
22,708
6.3 %
3.3 %
Industrial
12,318
12,317
- %
- %
24,086
24,040
0.2 %
0.2 %
Other
134
131
2.1 %
1.9 %
270
277
(2.4) %
(3.0) %
Total Wholesale Sales
12,890
13,034
(1.1) %
N/A
24,165
26,378
(8.4) %
N/A
Period Ended June
2024
2023
% Change
(in thousands)
Regulated Utility Customers
Total Regulated Utility Customers
8,873
8,800
0.8 %
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
4,518
4,463
1.2 %
Southern Company Gas
4,355
4,337
0.4 %
Southern Company
Financial Overview
As Reported
Three Months Ended June
Year-To-Date June
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
(in millions)
(in millions)
Southern Company -
Operating Revenues
$ 6,463
$ 5,748
12.4 %
$ 13,109
$ 12,228
7.2 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
1,478
921
60.5 %
2,772
1,816
52.6 %
Net Income Available to Common
1,203
838
43.6 %
2,332
1,700
37.2 %
Alabama Power -
Operating Revenues
$ 1,873
$ 1,689
10.9 %
$ 3,664
$ 3,336
9.8 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
471
337
39.8 %
889
591
50.4 %
Net Income Available to Common
369
312
18.3 %
702
568
23.6 %
Georgia Power -
Operating Revenues
$ 2,875
$ 2,391
20.2 %
$ 5,273
$ 4,567
15.5 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
954
563
69.4 %
1,470
911
61.4 %
Net Income Available to Common
762
471
61.8 %
1,199
767
56.3 %
Mississippi Power -
Operating Revenues
$ 364
$ 311
17.0 %
$ 706
$ 702
0.6 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
76
44
72.7 %
136
115
18.3 %
Net Income Available to Common
61
40
52.5 %
111
98
13.3 %
Southern Power -
Operating Revenues
$ 524
$ 525
(0.2) %
$ 997
$ 1,033
(3.5) %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
84
76
10.5 %
108
108
- %
Net Income Available to Common
86
85
1.2 %
182
187
(2.7) %
Southern Company Gas -
Operating Revenues
$ 831
$ 852
(2.5) %
$ 2,538
$ 2,728
(7.0) %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
144
114
26.3 %
691
525
31.6 %
Net Income Available to Common
108
85
27.1 %
517
393
31.6 %
See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods.
