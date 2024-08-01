Anzeige
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
WKN: 852523 | ISIN: US8425871071 | Ticker-Symbol: SOT
Tradegate
01.08.24
13:30 Uhr
77,64 Euro
+0,46
+0,60 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,6077,2015:19
76,6077,2015:19
PR Newswire
01.08.2024 13:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southern Company reports second-quarter 2024 earnings

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported second-quarter earnings of $1.2 billion, or $1.10 per share, in 2024 compared with earnings of $838 million, or 77 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Southern Company reported earnings of $2.3 billion, or $2.13 per share, compared with $1.7 billion, or $1.56 per share, for the same period in 2023.

Excluding the items described under "Net Income - Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.2 billion, or $1.10 per share, during the second quarter of 2024, compared with $868 million, or 79 cents per share, during the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $2.3 billion, or $2.13 per share, compared with $1.7 billion, or $1.59 per share, for the same period in 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended June


Year-to-Date June

Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)

2024

2023


2024

2023

Net Income - As Reported

$ 1,203

$ 838


$ 2,332

$ 1,700

Less:






Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

17

(3)


14

(4)

Tax Impact

(18)

1


(17)

1

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt

-

-


-

(5)

Tax Impact

-

-


-

1

Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant

-

(38)


-

(38)

Tax Impact

-

10


-

10

Net Income - Excluding Items

$ 1,204

$ 868


$ 2,335

$ 1,735

Average Shares Outstanding - (in millions)

1,096

1,092


1,095

1,092

Basic Earnings Per Share - Excluding Items

$ 1.10

$ 0.79


$ 2.13

$ 1.59


NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Adjusted earnings drivers for the second quarter of 2024, as compared with the same period in 2023, were higher utility revenues, partially offset by increased interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and income taxes.

Second-quarter 2024 operating revenues were $6.5 billion, compared with $5.7 billion for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 12.4%. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, operating revenues were $13.1 billion, compared with $12.2 billion for the corresponding period in 2023, an increase of 7.2%.

"Southern Company businesses performed well during the second quarter of 2024," said Chairman, President and CEO Christopher C. Womack. "We are pleased with our business fundamentals, and the economies in our service territories, especially those within our Southeastern service footprint, remain strong with continuing customer growth and robust economic development."

Southern Company's second-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Womack and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at investor.southerncompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit southerncompany.com.



Southern Company

Financial Highlights

(In Millions Except Earnings Per Share)










Three Months Ended
June


Year-To-Date

June

Net Income - As Reported

2024


2023


2024


2023

Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$ 1,192


$ 823


$ 2,012


$ 1,433

Southern Power

86


85


182


187

Southern Company Gas

108


85


517


393

Total

1,386


993


2,711


2,013

Parent Company and Other

(183)


(155)


(379)


(313)

Net Income - As Reported

$ 1,203


$ 838


$ 2,332


$ 1,700









Basic Earnings Per Share(1)

$ 1.10


$ 0.77


$ 2.13


$ 1.56

Average Shares Outstanding

1,096


1,092


1,095


1,092









Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended
June


Year-To-Date

June

Net Income - Excluding Items

2024


2023


2024


2023

Net Income - As Reported

$ 1,203


$ 838


$ 2,332


$ 1,700

Less:








Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2)

17


(3)


14


(4)

Tax Impact

(18)


1


(17)


1

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(3)

-


-


-


(5)

Tax Impact

-


-


-


1

Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant(4)

-


(38)


-


(38)

Tax Impact

-


10


-


10

Net Income - Excluding Items

$ 1,204


$ 868


$ 2,335


$ 1,735









Basic Earnings Per Share - Excluding Items

$ 1.10


$ 0.79


$ 2.13


$ 1.59


See Notes on the following page.


Southern Company
Financial Highlights



Notes

(1)

Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.09 and $2.12 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $0.76 and $1.55 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

(2)

Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a pre-tax credit to income of $21 million ($16 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 reflecting a revision to Georgia Power Company's total project capital cost forecast resulting from a reduction in remaining expected site demobilization costs and other contractor obligations. Additionally, earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a $14 million income tax charge related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to a change in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.

(3)

Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

(4)

Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $38 million ($28 million after tax) for an estimated loss at Southern Company Gas associated with an Illinois Commerce Commission disallowance related to its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas for calendar year 2019 under the QIP Rider, or Investing in Illinois program. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS














Three Months Ended

June


Year-To-Date

June


2024


2023


Change


2024


2023


Change

Earnings Per Share -












As Reported (1)

$ 1.10


$ 0.77


$ 0.33


$ 2.13


$ 1.56


$ 0.57













Significant Factors:












Traditional Electric Operating Companies





$ 0.34






$ 0.53

Southern Power





-






(0.01)

Southern Company Gas





0.02






0.11

Parent Company and Other





(0.03)






(0.05)

Increase in Shares





-






(0.01)

Total - As Reported





$ 0.33






$ 0.57














Three Months Ended

June


Year-To-Date

June

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2024


2023


Change


2024


2023


Change

Earnings Per Share -












Excluding Items

$ 1.10


$ 0.79


$ 0.31


$ 2.13


$ 1.59


$ 0.54













Total - As Reported





$ 0.33






$ 0.57

Less:












Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2)





-






-

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(3)





-






-

Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant(4)





0.02






0.03

Total - Excluding Items





$ 0.31






$ 0.54


See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS



Notes

(1)

Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.09 and $2.12 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $0.76 and $1.55 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

(2)

Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a pre-tax credit to income of $21 million ($16 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 reflecting a revision to Georgia Power Company's total project capital cost forecast resulting from a reduction in remaining expected site demobilization costs and other contractor obligations. Additionally, earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a $14 million income tax charge related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to a change in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.

(3)

Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

(4)

Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $38 million ($28 million after tax) for an estimated loss at Southern Company Gas associated with an Illinois Commerce Commission disallowance related to its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas for calendar year 2019 under the QIP Rider, or Investing in Illinois program. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis






Description

Three Months Ended

June

2024 vs. 2023


Year-To-Date

June

2024 vs. 2023





Retail Sales






Retail Revenue Impacts

24


41





Weather

14


20





Wholesale and Other Operating Revenues

4


7





Non-Fuel Operations and Maintenance Expenses(1)

(2)


(2)





Depreciation and Amortization

(4)


(6)





Interest Expense and Other

-


(6)





Income Taxes

(3)


(6)





Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies

34¢


53¢





Southern Power

-


(1)





Southern Company Gas

-


9





Parent Company and Other

(3)


(6)





Increase in Shares

-


(1)





Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)

31¢


54¢





Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2)

-


-





Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(3)

-


-





Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant(4)

2


3





Total Change in EPS (As Reported)

33¢


57¢


See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis



Notes

(1)

Excludes gains/losses on asset sales, which are included in "Interest Expense and Other." Includes non-service cost-related benefits income.

(2)

Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a pre-tax credit to income of $21 million ($16 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 reflecting a revision to Georgia Power Company's total project capital cost forecast resulting from a reduction in remaining expected site demobilization costs and other contractor obligations. Additionally, earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a $14 million income tax charge related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to a change in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.

(3)

Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

(4)

Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $38 million ($28 million after tax) for an estimated loss at Southern Company Gas associated with an Illinois Commerce Commission disallowance related to its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas for calendar year 2019 under the QIP Rider, or Investing in Illinois program. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company

Consolidated Earnings

As Reported














Three Months Ended June


Year-To-Date June


2024


2023


Change


2024


2023


Change


(in millions)


(in millions)

Retail electric revenues:












Fuel

$ 1,061


$ 1,006


$ 55


$ 2,072


$ 2,056


$ 16

Non-fuel

3,425


2,853


572


6,355


5,402


953

Wholesale electric revenues

627


605


22


1,198


1,203


(5)

Other electric revenues

210


209


1


409


399


10

Natural gas revenues

831


852


(21)


2,538


2,728


(190)

Other revenues

309


223


86


537


440


97

Total operating revenues

6,463


5,748


715


13,109


12,228


881

Fuel and purchased power

1,254


1,190


64


2,448


2,482


(34)

Cost of natural gas

149


199


(50)


754


1,097


(343)

Cost of other sales

167


128


39


298


255


43

Non-fuel operations and maintenance

1,409


1,489


(80)


2,881


2,929


(48)

Depreciation and amortization

1,182


1,112


70


2,327


2,222


105

Taxes other than income taxes

384


340


44


780


734


46

Estimated loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4

(21)


-


(21)


(21)


-


(21)

Total operating expenses

4,524


4,458


66


9,467


9,719


(252)

Operating income

1,939


1,290


649


3,642


2,509


1,133

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

51


70


(19)


109


135


(26)

Earnings from equity method investments

31


29


2


77


78


(1)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

694


610


84


1,358


1,192


166

Other income (expense), net

151


142


9


302


286


16

Income taxes

290


98


192


513


194


319

Net income

1,188


823


365


2,259


1,622


637

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(15)


(15)


-


(73)


(78)


5

Net income attributable to Southern Company

$ 1,203


$ 838


$ 365


$ 2,332


$ 1,700


$ 632


Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

Southern Company

Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers


































Three Months Ended June


Year-To-Date June


2024


2023


% Change


Weather
Adjusted
% Change


2024


2023


% Change


Weather
Adjusted
% Change


(in millions)






(in millions)





Kilowatt-Hour Sales































Total Sales

49,897


48,003


3.9 %




96,426


94,729


1.8 %



















Total Retail Sales

37,007


34,969


5.8 %


0.6 %


72,261


68,351


5.7 %


1.1 %

Residential

11,889


10,695


11.2 %


(1.0) %


23,765


21,326


11.4 %


0.1 %

Commercial

12,666


11,826


7.1 %


2.8 %


24,140


22,708


6.3 %


3.3 %

Industrial

12,318


12,317


- %


- %


24,086


24,040


0.2 %


0.2 %

Other

134


131


2.1 %


1.9 %


270


277


(2.4) %


(3.0) %

Total Wholesale Sales

12,890


13,034


(1.1) %


N/A


24,165


26,378


(8.4) %


N/A






































Period Ended June












2024


2023


% Change












(in thousands)





Regulated Utility Customers





























Total Regulated Utility Customers






8,873


8,800


0.8 %



Traditional Electric Operating Companies




4,518


4,463


1.2 %



Southern Company Gas






4,355


4,337


0.4 %











Southern Company

Financial Overview

As Reported














Three Months Ended June


Year-To-Date June


2024


2023


% Change


2024


2023


% Change


(in millions)




(in millions)



Southern Company -












Operating Revenues

$ 6,463


$ 5,748


12.4 %


$ 13,109


$ 12,228


7.2 %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,478


921


60.5 %


2,772


1,816


52.6 %

Net Income Available to Common

1,203


838


43.6 %


2,332


1,700


37.2 %













Alabama Power -












Operating Revenues

$ 1,873


$ 1,689


10.9 %


$ 3,664


$ 3,336


9.8 %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

471


337


39.8 %


889


591


50.4 %

Net Income Available to Common

369


312


18.3 %


702


568


23.6 %













Georgia Power -












Operating Revenues

$ 2,875


$ 2,391


20.2 %


$ 5,273


$ 4,567


15.5 %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

954


563


69.4 %


1,470


911


61.4 %

Net Income Available to Common

762


471


61.8 %


1,199


767


56.3 %













Mississippi Power -












Operating Revenues

$ 364


$ 311


17.0 %


$ 706


$ 702


0.6 %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

76


44


72.7 %


136


115


18.3 %

Net Income Available to Common

61


40


52.5 %


111


98


13.3 %













Southern Power -












Operating Revenues

$ 524


$ 525


(0.2) %


$ 997


$ 1,033


(3.5) %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

84


76


10.5 %


108


108


- %

Net Income Available to Common

86


85


1.2 %


182


187


(2.7) %













Southern Company Gas -












Operating Revenues

$ 831


$ 852


(2.5) %


$ 2,538


$ 2,728


(7.0) %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

144


114


26.3 %


691


525


31.6 %

Net Income Available to Common

108


85


27.1 %


517


393


31.6 %


See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods.

SOURCE Southern Company

© 2024 PR Newswire
