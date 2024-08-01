Patrick Industries, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights (compared to Second Quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Net sales increased 10% to $1.02 billion driven by a 17% increase in RV revenue, an 11% increase in Housing revenue, and our first quarter acquisition of Sportech, which together more than offset a 30% decline in Marine revenue.

Operating margin increased 10 basis points to 8.3%. For the first six months of 2024, operating margin on an adjusted basis improved 40 basis points to 7.7%.

Net income increased 13% to $48 million, and diluted earnings per share of $2.16 increased 11%.

For the first six months of 2024, adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 20% to $3.95.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $130 million; adjusted EBITDA margin increased 40 basis points to 12.8%.

Cash flow provided by operations was $173 million for the first six months of the year compared to $178 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow, on a trailing twelve-month basis, was $348 million.

Maintained solid balance sheet and liquidity position, ending the second quarter with a total net leverage ratio of 2.6x and liquidity of $519 million.

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) ("Patrick" or the "Company"), a leading component solutions provider for the Outdoor Enthusiast and Housing markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net sales increased 10% to $1.02 billion, an increase of $96 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in sales was primarily driven by higher revenue from our RV and Housing end markets combined with revenue from our first quarter acquisition of Sportech, which more than offset lower revenue from our Marine end market as a result of continued strict production discipline by marine OEMs in light of ongoing marine dealer inventory destocking.

Operating income of $85 million in the second quarter of 2024 increased $9 million, or 12%, compared to $76 million in the second quarter of 2023. Operating margin of 8.3% increased 10 basis points compared to 8.2% in the same period a year ago as a result of continued labor management and increased revenues. For the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, excluding acquisition transaction costs and purchase accounting adjustments in both periods, adjusted operating margin improved 40 basis points to 7.7%.

Net income increased 13% to $48 million compared to $42 million in the second quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share of $2.16 increased 11% compared to $1.94 for the second quarter of 2023. For the first six months of 2024 compared to the first six months of 2023, excluding acquisition transaction costs and purchase accounting adjustments in both periods, adjusted net income increased 20% to $87 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 20% to $3.95.

"Our solid revenue and operating margin improvement in the second quarter reflect the strategic diversification investments we have made over the last several years as well as our cost management initiatives and capital expenditures related to automation projects," said Andy Nemeth, Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud of how hard the Patrick team worked in the first half of the year to leverage our variable cost structure and execute operational efficiencies during a time when market and macroeconomic conditions have been so volatile."

Jeff Rodino, President - RV, said, "We believe our history of successful, targeted acquisitions has bolstered the resiliency of our business, deepened our talent bench, and improved our ability to grow revenue and margins. Our acquisition philosophy remains intact, as we look for strong, culturally-aligned management teams, solid risk-adjusted returns, and the potential for significant long-term demand growth. Additionally, we are investing in our platform through our Advanced Product Group, which is collaborating with our valued customers to develop innovative, full-component solutions that will help enable us to continue to drive organic growth. In the second quarter, we brought numerous products to market, creating momentum and excitement for the future of Patrick, supporting our goal of being the supplier of choice for our customers and generating returns for shareholders."

Second Quarter 2024 Revenue by Market Sector

(compared to Second Quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)

RV (44% of Revenue)

Revenue of $450 million increased 17% while wholesale RV industry unit shipments increased 7%.

Content per wholesale RV unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) decreased by 2% to $4,966. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, content per wholesale RV unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 2%.

Marine (16% of Revenue)

Revenue of $158 million decreased 30% while estimated wholesale powerboat industry unit shipments decreased 27%. Powersports revenue was previously included in our Marine end market. End market revenue and content per unit reflect this change for the relevant periods.

Estimated content per wholesale powerboat unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) decreased 10% to $3,935. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, estimated content per wholesale powerboat unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) decreased 2%.

Powersports (10% of Revenue)

Revenue of $104 million increased 185%, driven primarily by the acquisition of Sportech in the first quarter of 2024.

Housing (30% of Revenue, comprised of Manufactured Housing ("MH") and Industrial)

Revenue of $305 million increased 11%; estimated wholesale MH industry unit shipments increased 19%; total housing starts decreased 7%.

Estimated content per wholesale MH unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 1% to $6,427. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, estimated content per wholesale MH unit increased slightly from $6,403.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

For the first six months of 2024, cash provided by operations was $173 million compared to $178 million for the prior year period. Purchases of property, plant and equipment totaled $17 million in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting maintenance capital expenditures and continued investments in alignment with our automation and technology initiatives. On a trailing twelve-month basis, free cash flow through the second quarter of 2024 was $348 million, compared to $444 million through the second quarter of 2023 when we aggressively monetized working capital in a declining sales environment. Our long-term debt decreased approximately $82 million during the second quarter of 2024, as we continued to focus on deleveraging in alignment with our strategic plan following our first quarter 2024 acquisition of Sportech.

We remained disciplined in allocating and deploying capital, returning approximately $12 million to shareholders in the second quarter of 2024 through dividends. We remain opportunistic on share repurchases and had $78 million left authorized under our current plan at the end of the second quarter.

Our total debt at the end of the second quarter was approximately $1.33 billion, resulting in a total net leverage ratio of 2.6x (as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement). Pro forma net leverage at the time of the acquisition of Sportech in January 2024 was approximately 2.9x. Available liquidity, comprised of borrowing availability under our credit facility and cash on hand, was approximately $519 million.

Business Outlook and Summary

"We believe Patrick's profitable growth prospects and earnings power remain substantial and expect continued market share gains and strategic acquisitions to enhance our performance when our end markets recover," continued Mr. Nemeth. "Our investments in our business and team and resulting solid financial performance, coupled with our strong balance sheet, have positioned our team to maintain an offensive stance in these volatile markets. With our net leverage ratio nearing our target range and available liquidity of $519 million, we remain positioned to actively engage potential acquisition candidates from within our robust pipeline and serve our customers at the highest level. Demand in our end markets continues to hinge upon consumer confidence and interest rate relief, and our businesses and leaders will maintain our strong operating discipline and financial foundation and use this time to continue developing innovative products and solutions for our customers that will enable value creation for years to come. OEMs and dealers have maintained tremendous discipline with regards to inventory management, which is paramount to the long-term health of the end markets we serve. Our team will continue to focus on what we can control and managing our business and cost structure, as we remain nimble with an eye on driving long-term profitable organic growth, free cash flow, and shareholder value."

Conference Call Webcast

Other Items

Matthew S. Filer was elected as Chief Accounting Officer on May 16, 2024. Mr. Filer joined the company in November 2022 and served as the Company's Senior Vice President - Finance. He served as Interim Executive Vice President - Finance, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer from May 2023 to March 2024, at which point he resumed his role as Senior Vice President - Finance.

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





















Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023

June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023 NET SALES

$ 1,016,624

$ 920,685

$ 1,950,116

$ 1,820,785 Cost of goods sold

785,330

710,717

1,513,967

1,416,573 GROSS PROFIT

231,294

209,968

436,149

404,212

















Operating Expenses:















Warehouse and delivery

38,739

36,031

76,188

71,876 Selling, general and administrative

83,588

78,540

168,834

160,941 Amortization of intangible assets

24,278

19,822

47,096

39,586 Total operating expenses

146,605

134,393

292,118

272,403

















OPERATING INCOME

84,689

75,575

144,031

131,809 Interest expense, net

20,343

18,260

40,433

36,744 Income before income taxes

64,346

57,315

103,598

95,065 Income taxes

16,462

14,958

20,621

22,535 NET INCOME

$ 47,884

$ 42,357

$ 82,977

$ 72,530

















BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

$ 2.20

$ 1.97

$ 3.83

$ 3.36 DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

$ 2.16

$ 1.94

$ 3.75

$ 3.28

















Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

21,724

21,521

21,689

21,556 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

22,169

21,787

22,125

22,151

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)













As of ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 43,960

$ 11,409 Trade and other receivables, net

252,106

163,838 Inventories

504,445

510,133 Prepaid expenses and other

53,383

49,251 Total current assets

853,894

734,631 Property, plant and equipment, net

367,761

353,625 Operating lease right-of-use assets

191,289

177,717 Goodwill and intangible assets, net

1,583,634

1,288,546 Other non-current assets

7,292

7,929 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 3,003,870

$ 2,562,448 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 7,500

$ 7,500 Current operating lease liabilities

52,788

48,761 Accounts payable

206,605

140,524 Accrued liabilities

106,774

111,711 Total current liabilities

373,667

308,496 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net

1,310,848

1,018,356 Long-term operating lease liabilities

142,681

132,444 Deferred tax liabilities, net

67,903

46,724 Other long-term liabilities

10,267

11,091 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,905,366

1,517,111









TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,098,504

1,045,337









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 3,003,870

$ 2,562,448

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)













Six Months Ended ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income

$ 82,977

$ 72,530 Depreciation and amortization

81,816

71,492 Stock-based compensation expense

9,742

7,946 Other adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

1,419

2,978 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses

(3,296)

23,405 Net cash provided by operating activities

172,658

178,351 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(32,411)

(36,491) Business acquisitions and other investing activities

(354,402)

(29,056) Net cash used in investing activities

(386,813)

(65,547) NET CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

246,706

(101,740) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

32,551

11,064 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

11,409

22,847 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 43,960

$ 33,911

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. Earnings Per Common Share (Unaudited) The table below illustrates the calculation for earnings per common share:





Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023

June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023 Numerator:















Earnings for basic earnings per common share calculation

$ 47,884

$ 42,357

$ 82,977

$ 72,530 Effect of interest on potentially dilutive convertible notes, net of tax

-

-

-

162 Earnings for diluted earnings per common share calculation

$ 47,884

$ 42,357

$ 82,977

$ 72,692 Denominator:















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

21,724

21,521

21,689

21,556 Weighted average impact of potentially dilutive convertible notes

260

-

233

331 Weighted average impact of potentially dilutive securities

185

266

203

264 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

22,169

21,787

22,125

22,151 Earnings per common share:















Basic earnings per common share

$ 2.20

$ 1.97

$ 3.83

$ 3.36 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 2.16

$ 1.94

$ 3.75

$ 3.28

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also provides financial metrics, such as net leverage ratio, content per unit, net debt, free cash flow, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA margin and available liquidity, which we believe are important measures of the Company's business performance. These metrics should not be considered alternatives to U.S. GAAP. Our computations of net leverage ratio, content per unit, net debt, free cash flow, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted dilutive EPS, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA margin and available liquidity may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. We calculate net debt by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from the gross value of debt outstanding. We calculate EBITDA by adding back depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, and income tax expense to net income. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by taking EBITDA and adding back stock-based compensation and loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, acquisition related costs, acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up and subtracting out gain on sale of property, plant and equipment. Adjusted net income is calculated by removing the impact of acquisition related transaction costs, net of tax and acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up, net of tax. Adjusted diluted EPS is calculated as adjusted net income attributable to common shares divided by our weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted operating margin is calculated by removing the impact of acquisition related transaction costs and acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up. We calculate free cash flow by subtracting cash paid for purchases of property, plant and equipment from cash flow from operations. RV wholesale unit shipments are provided by the RV Industry Association. Marine wholesale unit shipments are Company estimates based on data provided by the National Marine Manufacturers Association. MH wholesale unit shipments are provided by the Manufactured Housing Institute. Housing starts are provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:





Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023

June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023 Net income

$ 47,884

$ 42,357

$ 82,977

$ 72,530 + Depreciation & amortization

41,481

35,982

81,816

71,492 + Interest expense, net

20,343

18,260

40,433

36,744 + Income taxes

16,462

14,958

20,621

22,535 EBITDA

126,170

111,557

225,847

203,301 + Stock-based compensation

4,282

2,704

9,742

7,946 + Acquisition related transaction costs

-

-

4,998

- + Acquisition related fair-value inventory step-up

-

-

822

610 + (Gain) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

(354)

123

(368)

100 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 130,098

$ 114,384

$ 241,041

$ 211,957

The following table reconciles cash flow from operations to free cash flow on a trailing twelve-month basis:





Trailing Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023 Cash flow from operations

$ 402,979

$ 515,793 Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment

(54,907)

(71,907) Free cash flow

$ 348,072

$ 443,886

The following table reconciles operating margin to adjusted operating margin:





Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023

June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023 Operating margin

8.3 %

8.2 %

7.4 %

7.2 % Acquisition related fair-value inventory step-up

- %

- %

- %

0.1 % Transaction costs

- %

- %

0.3 %

- % Adjusted operating margin

8.3 %

8.2 %

7.7 %

7.3 %

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per common share to adjusted diluted earnings per common share:





Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023

June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023 Net income

$ 47,884

$ 42,357

$ 82,977

$ 72,530 + Acquisition related fair-value inventory step-up

-

-

822

610 + Transaction costs

-

-

4,998

- - Tax impact of adjustments

-

-

(1,488)

(122) Adjusted net income

$ 47,884

$ 42,357

$ 87,309

$ 73,018

















Diluted earnings per common share (per above)

$ 2.16

$ 1.94

$ 3.75

$ 3.28 Transaction costs, net of tax

-

-

0.17

- Acquisition related fair-value inventory step-up, net of tax

-

-

0.03

0.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share

$ 2.16

$ 1.94

$ 3.95

$ 3.30

