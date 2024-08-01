Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.: Hertz Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

"We're moving quickly with a best-in-class leadership team, a strategy laser-focused on delivering sustainable returns and elevating our operational performance across the business," said Gil West, Hertz CEO. "During the second quarter, we bolstered our liquidity to expedite our cost and revenue improvement initiatives and accelerate our fleet refresh to provide vehicles aligned with customer needs. We are at an exciting inflection point in our path to generate greater value for our customers, employees and shareholders - and I am more confident than ever in our plan, our team and the road ahead."
OVERVIEW
- Revenue of $2.4 billion
- GAAP net loss of $865 million, a negative 37% margin, or $2.82 loss per diluted share
- Adjusted net loss of $440 million, or $1.44 loss per diluted share
- Adjusted Corporate EBITDA of negative $460 million, a negative 20% margin, due mainly to an increase in vehicle depreciation of $706 million largely driven by acceleration of the Company's fleet refresh
- GAAP operating cash flow of $546 million; Adjusted operating cash outflow of $576 million and adjusted free cash outflow of $553 million
- The Company raised $1 billion during the quarter to bolster liquidity and de-risk its fleet refresh
- Corporate liquidity of $1.8 billion at June 30, 2024
SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
Second quarter revenue was $2.4 billion. Demand was healthy yet the Company remained disciplined on capacity and prioritized rate. Execution of the Company's revenue strategy continued to narrow its year-over-year RPD decline, which was 3% for the quarter and moderated to 2% in June.
Vehicle depreciation increased $706 million compared to the prior year quarter due mainly to a decline in future and current residual values. As previously announced, acceleration of the Company's fleet refresh shortened the hold period on a substantial portion of its fleet, which resulted in DPU of $600 for the quarter, up sequentially from Q1 2024. The Company expects to substantially complete the refresh by the end of 2025, at which time it expects DPU to normalize in the low $300s.
Direct operating expense on a per transaction day basis in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 7% year over year. Approximately 30% of the increase was driven by non-recurring charges in both periods. The remaining increase was driven by insurance, personnel, and collision and damage costs, as well as general inflationary pressure. The Company has cost management actions in place to reduce expenses and increase productivity.
Consistent with previous guidance, Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was negative $460 million in the quarter compared with positive Adjusted Corporate EBITDA of $347 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was due mainly to increased vehicle depreciation.
Recently, the Company announced critical executive management appointments to strengthen its leadership team and sharpen the Company's focus on driving enhanced profitability through operational excellence, superior customer service, strategic fleet management, cost control, and premium revenue.
SUMMARY RESULTS
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Percent
2024 vs 2023
($ in millions, except earnings per share or where noted)
2024
2023
Hertz Global - Consolidated
Total revenues
$ 2,353
$ 2,437
(3) %
Net income (loss)
$ (865)
$ 139
NM
Net income (loss) margin
(37) %
6 %
Adjusted net income (loss)(a)
$ (440)
$ 227
NM
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(a)
$ (1.44)
$ 0.72
NM
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a)
$ (460)
$ 347
NM
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin(a)
(20) %
14 %
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
577,224
561,277
3 %
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
546,187
533,813
2 %
Vehicle Utilization
80 %
82 %
Transaction Days (in thousands)
39,721
39,705
- %
Total RPD (in dollars)(b)
$ 59.65
$ 61.62
(3) %
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
$ 1,446
$ 1,527
(5) %
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
$ 600
$ 197
NM
Americas RAC Segment
Total revenues
$ 1,928
$ 2,015
(4) %
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (403)
$ 331
NM
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(21) %
16 %
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
467,863
457,405
2 %
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
439,284
431,921
2 %
Vehicle Utilization
81 %
83 %
Transaction Days (in thousands)
32,216
32,469
(1) %
Total RPD (in dollars)(b)
$ 59.94
$ 62.11
(3) %
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
$ 1,465
$ 1,556
(6) %
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
$ 645
$ 198
NM
International RAC Segment
Total revenues
$ 425
$ 422
1 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (6)
$ 96
NM
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(1) %
23 %
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
109,361
103,872
5 %
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
106,903
101,892
5 %
Vehicle Utilization
77 %
78 %
Transaction Days (in thousands)
7,505
7,237
4 %
Total RPD (in dollars)(b)
$ 58.38
$ 59.41
(2) %
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
$ 1,366
$ 1,406
(3) %
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
$ 409
$ 188
NM
NM - Not meaningful
(a) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II for 2024 and 2023.
(b) Based on December 31, 2023 foreign exchange rates.
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS
In this earnings release, we include select unaudited financial data of Hertz Global, Supplemental Schedules, which are provided to present segment results, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures. Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout the earnings release and its rationale on the importance and usefulness of non-GAAP measures for investors and management.
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In millions, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$ 2,353
$ 2,437
$ 4,433
$ 4,484
Expenses:
Direct vehicle and operating
1,440
1,347
2,806
2,568
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net
1,035
329
2,004
710
Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets
41
32
73
67
Selling, general and administrative
243
285
405
506
Interest expense, net:
Vehicle
149
132
290
243
Non-vehicle
88
56
163
107
Total interest expense, net
237
188
453
350
Other (income) expense, net
(5)
(2)
(3)
7
(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets
-
-
-
(162)
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
(165)
100
(251)
218
Total expenses
2,826
2,279
5,487
4,264
Income (loss) before income taxes
(473)
158
(1,054)
220
Income tax (provision) benefit
(392)
(19)
3
115
Net income (loss)
$ (865)
$ 139
$ (1,051)
$ 335
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
306
314
306
318
Diluted
306
315
306
319
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$ (2.82)
$ 0.44
$ (3.44)
$ 1.06
Diluted
$ (2.82)
$ 0.44
$ (3.44)
$ 1.05
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except par value and share data)
June 30, 2024
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 568
$ 764
Restricted cash and cash equivalents:
Vehicle
137
152
Non-vehicle
289
290
Total restricted cash and cash equivalents
426
442
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
994
1,206
Receivables:
Vehicle
164
211
Non-vehicle, net of allowance of $53 and $47, respectively
1,103
980
Total receivables, net
1,267
1,191
Prepaid expenses and other assets
754
726
Revenue earning vehicles:
Vehicles
18,122
16,806
Less: accumulated depreciation
(2,753)
(2,155)
Total revenue earning vehicles, net
15,369
14,651
Property and equipment, net
670
671
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,229
2,253
Intangible assets, net
2,858
2,863
Goodwill
1,044
1,044
Total assets
$ 25,185
$ 24,605
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable:
Vehicle
$ 429
$ 191
Non-vehicle
566
510
Total accounts payable
995
701
Accrued liabilities
931
860
Accrued taxes, net
208
157
Debt:
Vehicle
12,774
12,242
Non-vehicle
4,595
3,449
Total debt
17,369
15,691
Public Warrants
203
453
Operating lease liabilities
2,108
2,142
Self-insured liabilities
501
471
Deferred income taxes, net
912
1,038
Total liabilities
23,227
21,513
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 481,250,923 and 479,990,286 shares issued, respectively, and
5
5
Treasury stock, at cost, 174,812,044 and 174,812,044 common shares, respectively
(3,430)
(3,430)
Additional paid-in capital
6,365
6,405
Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)
(691)
360
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(291)
(248)
Total stockholders' equity
1,958
3,092
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 25,185
$ 24,605
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ (865)
$ 139
$ (1,051)
$ 335
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)
Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net
1,124
418
2,194
884
Depreciation and amortization, non-vehicle
41
32
73
67
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount (premium)
15
15
33
29
Stock-based compensation charges
16
22
32
43
Stock-based compensation forfeitures
-
-
(68)
-
Provision for receivables allowance
32
20
63
40
Deferred income taxes, net
349
(28)
(65)
(163)
(Gain) loss on sale of non-vehicle capital assets
2
(3)
3
(165)
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
(165)
100
(251)
218
Changes in financial instruments
2
(2)
8
106
Other
6
5
(4)
5
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Non-vehicle receivables
(165)
(284)
(201)
(334)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(3)
(50)
(59)
(98)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
90
87
190
165
Non-vehicle accounts payable
67
33
63
6
Accrued liabilities
40
39
71
68
Accrued taxes, net
31
55
52
56
Operating lease liabilities
(100)
(94)
(200)
(178)
Self-insured liabilities
29
(7)
33
(25)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
546
497
916
1,059
Cash flows from investing activities:
Revenue earning vehicles expenditures
(3,723)
(3,719)
(5,627)
(6,543)
Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles
1,669
1,560
2,902
2,766
Non-vehicle capital asset expenditures
(26)
(78)
(59)
(123)
Proceeds from non-vehicle capital assets disposed of
4
1
7
176
Return of (investment in) equity investments
(1)
(1)
(3)
(1)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(2,077)
(2,237)
(2,780)
(3,725)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of vehicle debt
1,149
1,960
1,683
4,021
Repayments of vehicle debt
(229)
(682)
(1,121)
(1,872)
Proceeds from issuance of non-vehicle debt
1,950
825
2,885
1,250
Repayments of non-vehicle debt
(1,245)
(329)
(1,735)
(759)
Payment of financing costs
(42)
(9)
(42)
(17)
Share repurchases
-
(104)
-
(222)
Other
(1)
1
(3)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
1,582
1,662
1,667
2,401
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash
(2)
2
(15)
13
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and
49
(76)
(212)
(252)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at
945
1,242
1,206
1,418
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of
$ 994
$ 1,166
$ 994
$ 1,166
Supplemental Schedule I
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
Unaudited
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(In millions)
Americas
International
Corporate
Hertz Global
Americas
International
Corporate
Hertz Global
Revenues
$ 1,928
$ 425
$ -
$ 2,353
$ 2,015
$ 422
$ -
$ 2,437
Expenses:
Direct vehicle and operating
1,199
244
(3)
1,440
1,139
211
(3)
1,347
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease
905
130
-
1,035
272
57
-
329
Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets
28
3
10
41
27
3
2
32
Selling, general and administrative
137
46
60
243
148
45
92
285
Interest expense, net:
Vehicle
123
26
-
149
113
19
-
132
Non-vehicle
-
(6)
94
88
(4)
(5)
65
56
Total interest expense, net
123
20
94
237
109
14
65
188
Other (income) expense, net
1
-
(6)
(5)
-
(4)
2
(2)
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
-
-
(165)
(165)
-
-
100
100
Total expenses
2,393
443
(10)
2,826
1,695
326
258
2,279
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ (465)
$ (18)
$ 10
(473)
$ 320
$ 96
$ (258)
158
Income tax (provision) benefit
(392)
(19)
Net income (loss)
$ (865)
$ 139
Supplemental Schedule I (continued)
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
Unaudited
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(In millions)
Americas
International
Corporate
Hertz Global
Americas
International
Corporate
Hertz Global
Revenues
$ 3,667
$ 766
$ -
$ 4,433
$ 3,745
$ 739
$ -
$ 4,484
Expenses:
Direct vehicle and operating
2,351
460
(5)
2,806
2,178
393
(3)
2,568
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease
1,781
223
-
2,004
621
89
-
710
Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets
53
7
13
73
55
5
7
67
Selling, general and administrative
261
103
41
405
253
82
171
506
Interest expense, net:
Vehicle
239
51
-
290
206
37
-
243
Non-vehicle
(2)
(10)
175
163
(22)
(7)
136
107
Total interest expense, net
237
41
175
453
184
30
136
350
Other (income) expense, net
-
1
(4)
(3)
(1)
2
6
7
(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets
-
-
-
-
(162)
-
-
(162)
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
-
-
(251)
(251)
-
-
218
218
Total expenses
4,683
835
(31)
5,487
3,128
601
535
4,264
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ (1,016)
$ (69)
$ 31
(1,054)
$ 617
$ 138
$ (535)
220
Income tax (provision) benefit
3
115
Net income (loss)
$ (1,051)
$ 335
Supplemental Schedule II
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS), ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In millions, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:
Net income (loss)(a)
$ (865)
$ 139
$ (1,051)
$ 335
Adjustments:
Income tax provision (benefit)
392
19
(3)
(115)
Vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges(b)
16
15
34
29
Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c)
12
5
44
8
Acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization(d)
1
1
1
1
Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments(e)
2
(2)
8
106
(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets(f)
-
-
-
(162)
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
(165)
100
(251)
218
Other items(g)(k)
20
(10)
28
4
Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(h)
(587)
267
(1,190)
424
Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(i)
147
(40)
298
(64)
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
$ (440)
$ 227
$ (892)
$ 360
Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding
306
315
306
319
Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(j)
$ (1.44)
$ 0.72
$ (2.92)
$ 1.13
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:
Net income (loss)
$ (865)
$ 139
$ (1,051)
$ 335
Adjustments:
Income tax provision (benefit)
392
19
(3)
(115)
Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization
41
32
73
67
Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income
88
56
163
107
Vehicle debt-related charges(b)
10
10
22
20
Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c)
12
5
44
8
Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments(e)
2
(2)
8
106
(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets(f)
-
-
-
(162)
Non-cash stock-based compensation forfeitures(l)
-
-
(64)
-
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
(165)
100
(251)
218
Other items(g)
25
(12)
32
-
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(l)
$ (460)
$ 347
$ (1,027)
$ 584
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin
(20) %
14 %
(23) %
13 %
(a)
Net income (loss) margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was (37)% and (24)%, respectively. Net income (loss) margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was 6% and 7%, respectively.
(b)
Represents debt-related charges relating to the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums.
(c)
Represents charges incurred under restructuring actions as defined in U.S. GAAP. Also includes restructuring related charges such as incremental costs incurred related to personnel reductions and closure of underperforming locations.
(d)
Represents incremental expense associated with the amortization of other intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment relating to acquisition accounting.
(e)
Represents unrealized gains (losses) on derivative financial instruments. In 2023, also includes the realization of $88 million of previously unrealized gains resulting from the unwind of certain interest rate caps in the first quarter of 2023.
(f)
Represents gain on the sale of certain non-vehicle capital assets sold in March 2023.
(g)
Represents miscellaneous items. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily includes certain IT-related charges and certain storm-related damages, partially offset by certain litigation settlements. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, primarily includes a loss recovery settlement, partially offset by certain IT-related charges.
(h)
The table below reconciles expenses as reported in the condensed consolidated unaudited statement of operations to adjusted expenses utilized in calculating Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), all of which are deemed non-GAAP measures:
(in millions)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Expenses:
As Reported
Adjustment
As Adjusted
As Reported
Adjustment
As Adjusted
Direct vehicle and operating
1,440
$ (10)
$ 1,430
1,347
$ 17
$ 1,364
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net
1,035
-
1,035
329
-
329
Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets
41
-
41
32
-
32
Selling, general and administrative
243
(16)
227
285
(13)
272
Interest expense, net:
Vehicle
149
(13)
136
132
(3)
129
Non-vehicle
88
(10)
78
56
(9)
47
Total interest expense, net
237
(23)
214
188
(12)
176
Other income (expense), net
(5)
(2)
(7)
(2)
(1)
(3)
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
(165)
165
-
100
(100)
-
Total
$ 2,826
$ 114
$ 2,940
$ 2,279
$ (109)
$ 2,170
(in millions)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Expenses:
As Reported
Adjustment
As Adjusted
As Reported
Adjustment
As Adjusted
Direct vehicle and operating
2,806
$ (16)
$ 2,790
2,568
$ 17
$ 2,585
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net
2,004
5
2,009
710
2
712
Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets
73
-
73
67
-
67
Selling, general and administrative
405
(55)
350
506
(27)
479
Interest expense, net:
Vehicle
290
(26)
264
243
(122)
121
Non-vehicle
163
(20)
143
107
(17)
90
Total interest expense, net
453
(46)
407
350
(139)
211
Other income (expense), net
(3)
(3)
(6)
7
(1)
6
Gain on sale non-vehicle capital assets
-
-
-
(162)
162
-
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
(251)
251
-
218
(218)
-
Total
$ 5,487
$ 136
$ 5,623
$ 4,264
$ (204)
$ 4,060
(i)
Derived utilizing a combined statutory rate of 25% and 15% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, applied to the respective Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss). The increase in rate is primarily resulting from reduced EV-related tax credits anticipated to be used to decrease the Company's U.S. federal tax provision throughout 2024 based on the Company's expected purchases of electric vehicles.
(j)
Adjustments used to reconcile diluted earnings (loss) per share on a GAAP basis to Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are comprised of the same adjustments, inclusive of the tax impact, used to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the period.
(k)
Also includes letter of credit fees.
(l)
Represents former CEO awards forfeited in March 2024.
(m)
The table below reconciles expenses as reported in the condensed consolidated unaudited statement of operations to adjusted expenses utilized in calculating Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, both of which are deemed non-GAAP measures:
(in millions)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Expenses:
As Reported
Adjustment
As Adjusted
As Reported
Adjustment
As Adjusted
Direct vehicle and operating
1,440
$ (10)
$ 1,430
1,347
$ 17
$ 1,364
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net
1,035
-
1,035
329
-
329
Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets
41
(41)
-
32
(32)
-
Selling, general and administrative
243
(17)
226
285
(13)
272
Interest expense, net:
Vehicle
149
(13)
136
132
(3)
129
Non-vehicle
88
(88)
-
56
(56)
-
Total interest expense, net
237
(101)
136
188
(59)
129
Other income (expense), net
(5)
(9)
(14)
(2)
(2)
(4)
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
(165)
165
-
100
(100)
-
Total
$ 2,826
$ (13)
$ 2,813
$ 2,279
$ (189)
$ 2,090
(in millions)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Expenses:
As Reported
Adjustment
As Adjusted
As Reported
Adjustment
As Adjusted
Direct vehicle and operating
2,806
$ (16)
$ 2,790
2,568
$ 17
$ 2,585
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net
2,004
5
2,009
710
2
712
Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets
73
(73)
-
67
(67)
-
Selling, general and administrative
405
8
413
506
(27)
479
Interest expense, net:
Vehicle
290
(26)
264
243
(122)
121
Non-vehicle
163
(163)
-
107
(107)
-
Total interest expense, net
453
(189)
264
350
(229)
121
Other income (expense), net
(3)
(13)
(16)
7
(4)
3
Gain on sale non-vehicle capital assets
-
-
-
(162)
162
-
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
(251)
251
-
218
(218)
-
Total
$ 5,487
$ (27)
$ 5,460
$ 4,264
$ (364)
$ 3,900
Supplemental Schedule III
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW
AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW:
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 546
$ 497
$ 916
$ 1,059
Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net
(1,124)
(418)
(2,194)
(884)
Bankruptcy related payments (post emergence) and other payments
2
12
5
20
Adjusted operating cash flow
(576)
91
(1,273)
195
Non-vehicle capital asset proceeds (expenditures), net
(22)
(77)
(52)
53
Adjusted operating cash flow before vehicle investment
(598)
14
(1,325)
248
Net fleet growth after financing
45
(437)
43
(754)
Adjusted free cash flow
$ (553)
$ (423)
$ (1,282)
$ (506)
CALCULATION OF NET FLEET GROWTH AFTER FINANCING:
Revenue earning vehicles expenditures
$ (3,723)
$ (3,719)
$ (5,627)
$ (6,543)
Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles
1,669
1,560
2,902
2,766
Revenue earning vehicles capital expenditures, net
(2,054)
(2,159)
(2,725)
(3,777)
Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net
1,124
418
2,194
884
Financing activity related to vehicles:
Borrowings
1,149
1,960
1,683
4,021
Payments
(229)
(682)
(1,121)
(1,872)
Restricted cash changes, vehicle
55
26
12
(10)
Net financing activity related to vehicles
975
1,304
574
2,139
Net fleet growth after financing
$ 45
$ (437)
$ 43
$ (754)
Supplemental Schedule IV
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NET DEBT CALCULATION
Unaudited
As of June 30, 2024
As of December 31, 2023
(In millions)
Vehicle
Non-Vehicle
Total
Vehicle
Non-Vehicle
Total
First Lien RCF
$ -
$ 160
$ 160
$ -
$ -
$ -
Term loans
-
2,004
2,004
-
2,013
2,013
First lien senior notes
-
750
750
-
-
-
Exchangeable notes
-
250
250
-
-
-
Senior unsecured notes
-
1,500
1,500
-
1,500
1,500
U.S. vehicle financing (HVF III)
10,471
-
10,471
10,203
-
10,203
International vehicle financing (Various)
2,216
-
2,216
2,001
-
2,001
Other debt
144
21
165
110
2
112
Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums
(57)
(90)
(147)
(72)
(66)
(138)
Debt as reported in the balance sheet
12,774
4,595
17,369
12,242
3,449
15,691
Add:
Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums
57
90
147
72
66
138
Less:
Cash and cash equivalents
-
568
568
-
764
764
Restricted cash
137
-
137
152
-
152
Restricted cash and restricted cash
-
245
245
-
245
245
Net Debt
$ 12,694
$ 3,872
$ 16,566
$ 12,162
$ 2,506
$ 14,668
LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a)
(1,050)
561
Net Corporate Leverage
NM
4.5x
NM - Not meaningful
(a)
Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 are as follows:
(in millions)
Six Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Net income (loss) three months ended:
September 30, 2023
$ 629
n/a
December 31, 2023
(348)
n/a
March 31, 2024
(186)
n/a
June 30, 2024
(865)
n/a
LTM net income (loss)
(770)
$ 616
Adjustments:
Income tax provision (benefit)
(218)
(330)
Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization
155
149
Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income
294
238
Vehicle debt-related charges
44
42
Restructuring and restructuring related charge
59
17
Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments
19
117
(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets
-
(162)
Non-cash stock-based compensation forfeitures
(64)
-
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
(632)
(163)
Other items
69
37
LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
$ (1,044)
$ 561
Supplemental Schedule V
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS
REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION
Unaudited
Three Months Ended June
Percent
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Percent
($ in millions, except where noted)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Total RPD
Revenues
$ 2,353
$ 2,437
$ 4,433
$ 4,484
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
16
9
25
18
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
$ 2,369
$ 2,446
$ 4,458
$ 4,502
Transaction Days (in thousands)
39,721
39,705
76,575
73,493
Total RPD (in dollars)
$ 59.65
$ 61.62
(3) %
$ 58.22
$ 61.27
(5) %
Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
$ 2,369
$ 2,446
$ 4,458
$ 4,502
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
546,187
533,813
537,710
508,550
Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars)
$ 4,338
$ 4,582
$ 8,291
$ 8,853
Number of months in period (in whole units)
3
3
6
6
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)
$ 1,446
$ 1,527
(5) %
$ 1,382
$ 1,476
(6) %
Vehicle Utilization
Transaction Days (in thousands)
39,721
39,705
76,575
73,493
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
546,187
533,813
537,710
508,550
Number of days in period (in whole units)
91
91
182
181
Available Car Days (in thousands)
49,701
48,576
97,882
92,079
Vehicle Utilization(b)
80 %
82 %
78 %
80 %
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease
$ 1,035
$ 329
$ 2,004
$ 710
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
5
2
8
4
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
$ 1,040
$ 331
$ 2,012
$ 714
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
577,224
561,277
562,358
532,903
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
$ 1,801
$ 590
$ 3,577
$ 1,339
Number of months in period (in whole units)
3
3
6
6
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)
$ 600
$ 197
NM
$ 596
$ 223
NM
Note: Global RAC represents Americas RAC and International RAC segment information on a combined basis and excludes Corporate
NM - Not meaningful
(a)
Based on December 31, 2023 foreign exchange rates.
(b)
Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.
Supplemental Schedule V (continued)
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS
REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION
Unaudited
Three Months Ended June
Percent
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Percent
($ in millions, except where noted)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Total RPD
Revenues
$ 1,928
$ 2,015
$ 3,667
$ 3,745
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
3
1
4
2
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
$ 1,931
$ 2,016
$ 3,671
$ 3,747
Transaction Days (in thousands)
32,216
32,469
62,776
60,348
Total RPD (in dollars)
$ 59.94
$ 62.11
(3) %
$ 58.47
$ 62.10
(6) %
Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
$ 1,931
$ 2,016
$ 3,671
$ 3,747
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
439,284
431,921
436,553
412,717
Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars)
$ 4,396
$ 4,668
$ 8,408
$ 9,079
Number of months in period (in whole units)
3
3
6
6
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)
$ 1,465
$ 1,556
(6) %
$ 1,401
$ 1,513
(7) %
Vehicle Utilization
Transaction Days (in thousands)
32,216
32,469
62,776
60,348
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
439,284
431,921
436,553
412,717
Number of days in period (in whole units)
91
91
182
181
Available Car Days (in thousands)
39,974
39,304
79,470
74,725
Vehicle Utilization(b)
81 %
83 %
79 %
81 %
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease
$ 905
$ 272
$ 1,781
$ 621
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
1
-
2
1
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
$ 906
$ 272
$ 1,783
$ 622
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
467,863
457,405
459,224
435,194
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
$ 1,936
$ 595
$ 3,882
$ 1,430
Number of months in period (in whole units)
3
3
6
6
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)
$ 645
$ 198
NM
$ 647
$ 238
NM
NM - Not meaningful
(a)
Based on December 31, 2023 foreign exchange rates.
(b)
Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.
Supplemental Schedule V (continued)
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS
REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION
Unaudited
Three Months Ended June
Percent
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Percent
($ in millions, except where noted)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Total RPD
Revenues
$ 425
$ 422
$ 766
$ 739
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
13
8
22
16
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
$ 438
$ 430
$ 788
$ 755
Transaction Days (in thousands)
7,505
7,237
13,799
13,145
Total RPD (in dollars)
$ 58.38
$ 59.41
(2) %
$ 57.07
$ 57.45
(1) %
Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
$ 438
$ 430
$ 788
$ 755
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
106,903
101,892
101,156
95,834
Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars)
$ 4,098
$ 4,219
$ 7,785
$ 7,880
Number of months in period (in whole units)
3
3
6
6
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)
$ 1,366
$ 1,406
(3) %
$ 1,298
$ 1,313
(1) %
Vehicle Utilization
Transaction Days (in thousands)
7,505
7,237
13,799
13,145
Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)
106,903
101,892
101,156
95,834
Number of days in period (in whole units)
91
91
182
181
Available Car Days (in thousands)
9,727
9,271
18,413
17,354
Vehicle Utilization (b)
77 %
78 %
75 %
76 %
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease
$ 130
$ 57
$ 223
$ 89
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
4
2
6
3
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
$ 134
$ 59
$ 229
$ 92
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
109,361
103,872
103,134
97,709
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
$ 1,226
$ 564
$ 2,220
$ 937
Number of months in period (in whole units)
3
3
6
6
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)
$ 409
$ 188
NM
$ 370
$ 156
NM
NM - Not meaningful
(a)
Based on December 31, 2023 foreign exchange rates.
(b)
Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.
NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS
The term "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Adjusted EBITDA is the Company's segment measure of profitability and complies with GAAP when used in that context.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Non-GAAP measures are not recognized measurements under GAAP. When evaluating the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation of, superior to, or as a substitute for measures of the Company's financial performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS")
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments, gain on sale of non-vehicle capital assets; change in fair value of Public Warrants and certain other miscellaneous items on a pre-tax basis. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) includes a provision (benefit) for income taxes derived utilizing a combined statutory rate. The combined statutory rate is management's estimate of the Company's long-term tax rate. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.
Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on a per diluted share basis using the weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Its most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings (loss) per share.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS are important operating metrics because they allow management and investors to assess operational performance of the Company's business, exclusive of the items mentioned above that are not operational in nature or comparable to those of the Company's competitors.
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; non-vehicle depreciation and amortization; non-vehicle debt interest, net; vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments; gain on sale of non-vehicle capital assets; former CEO stock-based compensation award forfeitures; change in fair value of Public Warrants and certain other miscellaneous items.
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin is calculated as the ratio of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA to total revenues.
Management uses these measures as operating performance metrics for internal monitoring and planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating budget and monthly operating reviews, and analysis of investment decisions, profitability and performance trends. These measures enable management and investors to isolate the effects on profitability of operating metrics most meaningful to the business of renting and leasing vehicles. They also allow management and investors to assess the performance of the entire business on the same basis as its reportable segments. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA is also utilized in the determination of certain executive compensation. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.
Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow
Adjusted operating cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities net of the non-cash add back for vehicle depreciation and reserves, and exclusive of bankruptcy related payments made post emergence. Adjusted operating cash flow is an important performance measure to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash generated from operations when fully burdened by fleet costs.
Adjusted free cash flow represents adjusted operating cash flow plus the impact of net non-vehicle capital expenditures and net fleet growth after financing. Adjusted free cash flow is an important performance measure to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash available for, but not limited to, the reduction of non-vehicle debt, share repurchase and acquisition.
The most comparable GAAP measure for adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.
Net Fleet Growth After Financing
U.S. and International Rental Car segments Fleet Growth is defined as revenue earning vehicles expenditures, net of proceeds from disposals, plus vehicle depreciation and net vehicle financing, which includes borrowings, repayments and the change in restricted cash associated with vehicles. Fleet Growth is important as it allows the Company to assess the cash flow required to support its investment in revenue earning vehicles.
Net Non-vehicle Debt
Net Non-vehicle Debt is calculated as non-vehicle debt as reported on the Company's balance sheet, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issuance costs associated with non-vehicle debt, less cash and cash equivalents. Non-vehicle debt consists of the Company's Senior Term Loan, Senior RCF, First Lien Senior Notes, Second Lien Exchangeable Notes, Senior Second Priority Secured Notes, Senior Unsecured Notes, Promissory Notes and certain other non-vehicle indebtedness of its domestic and foreign subsidiaries. Net Non-vehicle Debt is important to management and investors as it helps measure the Company's corporate leverage. Net Non-vehicle Debt also assists in the evaluation of the Company's ability to service its non-vehicle debt without reference to the expense associated with the vehicle debt, which is collateralized by assets not available to lenders under the non-vehicle debt facilities.
Net Vehicle Debt
Net Vehicle Debt is calculated as vehicle debt as reported on the Company's balance sheet, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issue costs associated with vehicle debt, less restricted cash associated with vehicles. Restricted cash associated with vehicle debt is restricted for the purchase of revenue earning vehicles and other specified uses under the Company's vehicle debt facilities. Net Vehicle Debt is important to management, investors and ratings agencies as it helps measure the Company's leverage with respect to its vehicle assets.
Total Net Debt
Total Net Debt is calculated as total debt, excluding the impact of unamortized debt issuance costs, less total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash associated with vehicle debt. Unamortized debt issuance costs are required to be reported as a deduction from the carrying amount of the related debt obligation under GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects that these costs have on debt will more accurately reflect the Company's net debt position. Total Net Debt is important to management, investors and ratings agencies as it helps measure the Company's gross leverage.
Net Corporate Leverage
Net Corporate Leverage is calculated as non-vehicle net debt divided by Adjusted Corporate EBITDA for the last twelve months. Net Corporate Leverage is important to management and investors as it measures the Company's corporate leverage net of unrestricted cash. Net Corporate Leverage also assists in the evaluation of the Company's ability to service its non-vehicle debt with reference to the generation of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA.
KEY METRICS
Available Rental Car Days
Available Rental Car Days represents Average Rentable Vehicles multiplied by the number of days in a given period.
Average Vehicles ("Fleet Capacity" or "Capacity")
Average Vehicles is determined using a simple average of the number of vehicles in the fleet whether owned or leased by the Company at the beginning and end of a given period.
Average Rentable Vehicles
Average Rentable Vehicles reflects Average Vehicles excluding vehicles for sale on the Company's retail lots or actively in the process of being sold through other disposition channels.
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month ("Depreciation Per Unit" or "DPU")
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month represents the amount of average depreciation expense and lease charges per vehicle per month, exclusive of the impacts of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it reflects how effectively the Company is managing the costs of its vehicles and facilitates comparisons with other participants in the vehicle rental industry.
Total Revenue Per Transaction Day ("Total RPD"or "RPD"; also referred to as "pricing")
Total RPD represents revenue generated per transaction day, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents a measure of changes in the underlying pricing in the vehicle rental business and encompasses the elements in vehicle rental pricing that management has the ability to control.
Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month ("Total RPU", "RPU" or "Total RPU Per Month")
Total RPU Per Month represents the amount of revenue generated per vehicle in the rental fleet each month, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it provides a measure of revenue productivity relative to the number of vehicles in our rental fleet whether owned or leased, or asset efficiency.
Transaction Days ("Days"; also referred to as "volume")
Transaction Days represents the total number of 24-hour periods, with any partial period counted as one Transaction Day, that vehicles were on rent (the period between when a rental contract is opened and closed) in a given period. Thus, it is possible for a vehicle to attain more than one Transaction Day in a 24-hour period. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents the number of revenue-generating days.
Vehicle Utilization ("Utilization")
Vehicle Utilization represents the ratio of Transaction Days to Available Rental Car Days. This metric is important to management and investors as it is the measurement of the proportion of vehicles that are being used to generate revenues relative to rentable fleet capacity.
