Ball Corporation: Ball Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second quarter U.S. GAAP total diluted earnings per share of 51 cents vs. 55 cents in 2023

Second quarter comparable diluted earnings per share of 74 cents vs. 61 cents in 2023

Global beverage can shipments increased 2.8% and global aluminum aerosol shipments increased 5.6%

Returned $790 million to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends in the first half of 2024; on track to return in excess of $1.6 billion to shareholders by year-end

In 2024 and beyond, positioned to advance the use of sustainable aluminum packaging, grow comparable diluted earnings per share, generate strong free cash flow and expand long-term return of value to shareholders

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) today reported second quarter results. References to net sales and comparable operating earnings in today's release do not include the company's former aerospace business. Year-over-year net earnings attributable to the corporation and comparable net earnings do include the performance of the company's former aerospace business through the sale date of February 16, 2024. On a U.S. GAAP basis, the company reported, second quarter 2024 net earnings attributable to the corporation of $158 million (including a net after-tax loss of $74 million, or 23 cents per diluted share for business consolidation and other non-comparable items) or total diluted earnings per share of 51 cents, on sales of $2.96 billion, compared to $173 million net earnings attributable to the corporation, or total diluted earnings per share of 55 cents (including a net after-tax loss of $21 million, or 6 cents per diluted share for business consolidation and other non-comparable items) on sales of $3.07 billion in 2023. Results for the first six months of 2024 were net earnings attributable to the corporation of $3.84 billion (including a net after-tax gain of $3.39 billion for the aerospace business sale, business consolidation and other non-comparable items), or total diluted earnings per share of $12.21, on sales of $5.83 billion compared to $350 million, or total diluted earnings per share of $1.10, on sales of $6.05 billion for the first six months of 2023.

Ball's second quarter and year-to-date 2024 comparable earnings per diluted share were 74 cents and $1.43, respectively, versus second quarter and year-to-date 2023 comparable earnings per diluted share of 61 cents and $1.30, respectively.

"We delivered strong second quarter results and returned $790 million to shareholders in the first half of 2024. Leveraging our strong financial position and leaner operating model, the company remains uniquely positioned to enable our purpose of advancing the greater use of sustainable aluminum packaging. We continue to complement our purpose by driving innovation and sustainability on a global scale, unlocking additional manufacturing efficiencies and enabling consistent delivery of high-quality, long-term shareholder value creation," said Daniel W. Fisher, chairman and chief executive officer.

Details of reportable segment comparable operating earnings, business consolidation and other activities, business segment descriptions and other non-comparable items can be found in the notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements that accompany this news release. References to volume data represent units shipped.

Beverage Packaging, North and Central America

Beverage packaging, North and Central America, segment comparable operating earnings for second quarter 2024 were $210 million on sales of $1.47 billion compared to $175 million on sales of $1.54 billion during the same period in 2023. Second quarter sales reflect the contractual pass through of lower aluminum costs partially offset by higher volumes.

Second quarter segment comparable operating earnings increased year-over-year primarily due to lower costs and higher volumes of 1.1 percent in the second quarter. Aluminum beverage cans continue to outperform other substrates. Going forward, growth supported by business development efforts and innovation across diverse beverage categories, additional benefits from fixed and variable cost-out initiatives and improved operational efficiencies are expected to improve results throughout 2024 and beyond.

Beverage Packaging, EMEA

Beverage packaging, EMEA, segment comparable operating earnings for second quarter 2024 were $113 million on sales of $880 million compared to $98 million on sales of $920 million during the same period in 2023. Second quarter sales reflect the contractual pass through of lower aluminum costs.

Second quarter comparable operating earnings reflect 6.5 percent higher volumes and favorable price/mix partially offset by higher year-over-year costs. Packaging mix shift to aluminum cans supported by ongoing packaging legislation in certain countries continues to be a driver of aluminum beverage packaging growth. Going forward, sustainability tailwinds and seasonal trends are anticipated to improve demand throughout the year.

Beverage Packaging, South America

Beverage packaging, South America, segment comparable operating earnings for second quarter 2024 were $37 million on sales of $422 million compared to $30 million on sales of $405 million during the same period in 2023. Second quarter sales reflect lower volumes more than offset by price/mix.

Second quarter segment comparable operating earnings increased year-over-year driven by favorable price/mix partially offset by the impact of continuing disruptive economic and operating conditions in Argentina driving total segment volumes lower by 3.2 percent in the second quarter. In Argentina, the company continues to serve customers and assess risks given the dynamic economic and policy environment. Across South America multi-year customer initiatives to increase the use of sustainable aluminum packaging are expected to continue.

Non-reportable

Included within undistributed corporate expenses are corporate interest income, incremental compensation cost from the successful sale of the aerospace business, the results of the company's global aluminum aerosol business, beverage can manufacturing facilities in India, Saudi Arabia and Myanmar and the company's aluminum cup business.

Second quarter 2024 improved results reflect lower year-over-year undistributed corporate expenses partially offset by lower comparable operating earnings for the aluminum packaging businesses in other non-reportable. Volume in the company's global extruded aluminum bottles and aerosol containers business increased 5.6 percent in the second quarter. The company's global aluminum aerosol, aluminum bottle and cups customers continue to collaborate with Ball to activate growth opportunities and tailored offerings for personal and home care brands, refill and reuse packaging for water, other beverages and venue specific needs to advance the circular economy.

Outlook

"Our global business performance remains strong and on track to deliver or exceed against our stated goals. We are now on track to return in excess of $1.6 billion to shareholders in 2024. By consistently executing on our plans to drive continuous improvement and operational excellence, our resulting strong free cash flow will allow us to return significant value to shareholders while also prudently investing in our business over the years to come," said Howard Yu, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"The team is operating at a high level and is focused on executing our enterprise-wide strategy with purpose and pace to advance aluminum packaging and to consistently deliver high-quality results, products and returns. In 2024, we are positioned to achieve mid-single digit plus comparable diluted earnings per share growth, generate strong free cash flow and EVA while also returning significant value to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends following the sale of the company's aerospace business. We will continue to leverage the strengths of our best-in-class footprint, product portfolio and operational talent. I want to thank our employees for their hard work to consistently deliver comparable diluted earnings per share growth greater than 10 percent per annum in 2025 and beyond," Fisher said.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers. Ball Corporation employs 16,000 people worldwide and reported 2023 net sales of $12.06 billion, which excludes the divested aerospace business. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or X (Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statement

Ball Corporation Condensed Financial Statements (Second Quarter 2024)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30, ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

2024

2023

























Net sales

$ 2,959

$ 3,067

$ 5,833

$ 6,048

























Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)



(2,357)



(2,506)



(4,640)



(4,938) Depreciation and amortization



(152)



(150)



(310)



(297) Selling, general and administrative



(139)



(157)



(376)



(276) Business consolidation and other activities



(60)



6



(86)



(14) Interest income



18



7



44



11 Interest expense



(68)



(116)



(161)



(229) Debt refinancing and other costs



(1)



-



(3)



-

























Earnings before taxes



200



151



301



305 Tax (provision) benefit



(49)



(29)



(76)



(62) Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



8



3



13



10 Earnings from continuing operations



159



125



238



253 Discontinued operations, net of tax



-



48



3,607



100

























Net earnings



159



173



3,845



353

























Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



1



-



2



3

























Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 158

$ 173

$ 3,843

$ 350

























Earnings per share:























Basic - continuing operations

$ 0.51

$ 0.40

$ 0.76

$ 0.79 Basic - discontinued operations



-



0.15



11.55



0.32 Total basic earnings per share

$ 0.51

$ 0.55

$ 12.31

$ 1.11

























Diluted - continuing operations

$ 0.51

$ 0.40

$ 0.75

$ 0.79 Diluted - discontinued operations



-



0.15



11.46



0.31 Total diluted earnings per share

$ 0.51

$ 0.55

$ 12.21

$ 1.10

























Weighted average shares outstanding (000s):























Basic



309,269



314,561



312,109



314,400 Diluted



311,964



316,867



314,690



316,764

Ball Corporation Condensed Financial Statements (Second Quarter 2024)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



















Six Months Ended





June 30, ($ in millions)

2024

2023













Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net earnings

$ 3,845

$ 353 Depreciation and amortization



319



336 Business consolidation and other activities



86



14 Deferred tax provision (benefit)



185



(23) Gain on Aerospace disposal



(4,695)



- Pension contributions



(15)



(9) Other, net



23



15 Changes in working capital components, net of dispositions



(743)



(325) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(995)



361 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Capital expenditures



(260)



(608) Business dispositions, net of cash sold



5,422



- Other, net



42



4 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities



5,204



(604) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Changes in borrowings, net



(2,729)



756 Acquisitions of treasury stock



(665)



(3) Dividends



(125)



(126) Other, net



23



17 Cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(3,496)



644 Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(75)



9 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



638



410 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period



710



558 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 1,348

$ 968

Ball Corporation Condensed Financial Statements (Second Quarter 2024)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

















June 30, ($ in millions)

2024

2023













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,346

$ 955 Receivables, net



2,711



2,010 Inventories, net



1,426



1,954 Other current assets



229



178 Current assets held for sale



40



338 Total current assets



5,752



5,435 Property, plant and equipment, net



6,547



6,621 Goodwill



4,190



4,229 Intangible assets, net



1,159



1,316 Other assets



1,313



1,730 Noncurrent assets held for sale



-



840













Total assets

$ 18,961

$ 20,171













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities











Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$ 276

$ 2,245 Payables and other accrued liabilities



4,613



4,344 Current liabilities held for sale



-



337 Total current liabilities



4,889



6,926 Long-term debt



5,517



7,507 Other long-term liabilities



1,572



1,628 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale



-



205 Equity



6,983



3,905













Total liabilities and equity

$ 18,961

$ 20,171

Ball Corporation

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (Second Quarter 2024)

1. U.S. GAAP Measures

Business Segment Information

Ball's operations are organized and reviewed by management along its product lines and geographical areas.

On February 16, 2024, the company completed the divestiture of its aerospace business. The transaction represents a strategic shift; therefore, the company's consolidated financial statements reflect the aerospace business' financial results as discontinued operations for all periods presented. The aerospace business was historically presented as a reportable segment. Effective as of the first quarter of 2024, the company reports its financial performance in the three reportable segments outlined below: (1) beverage packaging, North and Central America; (2) beverage packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa (beverage packaging, EMEA) and (3) beverage packaging, South America.

Beverage packaging, North and Central America : Consists of operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico that manufacture and sell aluminum beverage containers throughout those countries.

Beverage packaging, EMEA : Consists of operations in numerous countries throughout Europe, as well as Egypt and Turkey, that manufacture and sell aluminum beverage containers throughout those countries.

Beverage packaging, South America : Consists of operations in Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile that manufacture and sell aluminum beverage containers throughout most of South America.

Other consists of a non-reportable operating segment (beverage packaging, other) that manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers in India, Saudi Arabia and Myanmar; a non-reportable operating segment that manufactures and sells extruded aluminum aerosol containers and recloseable aluminum bottles across multiple consumer categories as well as aluminum slugs (aerosol packaging) throughout North America, South America, Europe, and Asia; a non-reportable operating segment that manufactures and sells aluminum cups (aluminum cups); undistributed corporate expenses; and intercompany eliminations and other business activities.

The company also has investments in operations in Guatemala, Panama, the U.S. and Vietnam that are accounted for under the equity method of accounting and, accordingly, those results are not included in segment sales or earnings.

In the third quarter of 2023, Ball entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (Agreement) with BAE Systems, Inc. (BAE) and, for the limited purposes set forth therein, BAE Systems plc, to sell all outstanding equity interests in Ball's aerospace business. On February 16, 2024, the company completed the divestiture of the aerospace business for a purchase price of $5.6 billion, subject to working capital adjustments and other customary closing adjustments under the terms of the Agreement. The company is in the process of finalizing the working capital adjustments and other customary closing adjustments with BAE, which is currently expected to be completed in 2024 and may adjust the final cash proceeds and gain on sale amounts. The divestiture resulted in a pre-tax gain of $4.67 billion, which is net of $20 million of costs to sell incurred and paid in 2023 related to the disposal. Cash proceeds received at close from the sale of $5.42 billion, net of the cash disposed, are presented in business dispositions, net of cash sold, in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The company expects to pay approximately $1.00 billion in income taxes related to the transaction throughout 2024, of which $461 million has been paid as of June 30, 2024. The remaining amount of income taxes related to the transaction is recorded in payables and other accrued liabilities in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet. Additionally, the completion of the divestiture resulted in the removal of the aerospace business from the company's obligor group, as the business no longer guarantees the company's senior notes and senior credit facilities.



























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

June 30,



June 30, ($ in millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023























Net sales





















Beverage packaging, North and Central America $ 1,469

$ 1,537

$ 2,872

$ 3,041 Beverage packaging, EMEA

880



920



1,690



1,754 Beverage packaging, South America

422



405



904



855 Reportable segment sales

2,771



2,862



5,466



5,650 Other

188



205



367



398 Net sales $ 2,959

$ 3,067

$ 5,833

$ 6,048























Comparable segment operating earnings





















Beverage packaging, North and Central America $ 210

$ 175

$ 402

$ 358 Beverage packaging, EMEA

113



98



198



171 Beverage packaging, South America

37



30



92



80 Reportable segment comparable operating earnings

360



303



692



609 Reconciling items





















Other (a)

2



(8)



(70)



7 Business consolidation and other activities

(60)



6



(86)



(14) Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles

(33)



(34)



(71)



(68) Interest expense

(68)



(116)



(161)



(229) Debt refinancing and other costs

(1)



-



(3)



- Earnings before taxes $ 200

$ 151

$ 301

$ 305











































(a) Includes undistributed corporate expenses, net, of $21 million and $32 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $117 million and $42 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, undistributed corporate expenses, net, include $3 million and $82 million of incremental compensation cost from the successful sale of the aerospace business consisting of cash bonuses and stock based compensation, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, undistributed corporate expenses, net, also include $12 million and $29 million of corporate interest income, respectively.

Discontinued Operations

The following table presents components of discontinued operations, net of tax for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023

























Net sales

$ -

$ 499

$ 261

$ 1,007

























Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)



-



(410)



(214)



(823) Depreciation and amortization



-



(20)



(9)



(39) Selling, general and administrative



-



(15)



(11)



(31) Interest expense



-



1



-



1 Gain on disposition



-



-



4,695



- Tax (provision) benefit



-



(7)



(1,115)



(15) Discontinued operations, net of tax

$ -

$ 48

$ 3,607

$ 100

2. Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures - Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. They should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Presentations of earnings and cash flows presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are available in the company's earnings releases and quarterly and annual regulatory filings. Information reconciling forward-looking U.S. GAAP measures to non-U.S. GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. We have not provided guidance for the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, as they are not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to certain special items, including restructuring charges, business consolidation and other costs, gains and losses related to acquisition and divestiture of businesses, the ultimate outcome of certain legal or tax proceedings and other non-comparable items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could be material to our results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Comparable Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Comparable EBITDA) - Comparable EBITDA is earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, business consolidation and other non-comparable items.

Comparable Operating Earnings - Comparable Operating Earnings is earnings before interest expense, taxes, business consolidation and other non-comparable items.

Comparable Net Earnings - Comparable Net Earnings is net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation before business consolidation and other non-comparable items after tax.

Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share - Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share is Comparable Net Earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Net Debt - Net Debt is total debt less cash and cash equivalents, which are derived directly from the company's financial statements.

Free Cash Flow - Free Cash Flow is typically derived directly from the company's cash flow statements and is defined as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures; and, it may be adjusted for additional items that affect comparability between periods. Free Cash Flow is not a defined term under U.S. GAAP, and it should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow - Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Free Cash Flow adjusted for payments made for income tax liabilities related to the Aerospace disposition and other material dispositions. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is not a defined term under U.S. GAAP, and it should not be inferred that the entire Adjusted Free Cash Flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures.

We use Comparable EBITDA, Comparable Operating Earnings, Comparable Net Earnings, and Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share internally to evaluate the company's operating performance. Ball management uses Interest Coverage (Comparable EBITDA to interest expense) and Leverage (Net Debt to Comparable EBITDA) as metrics to monitor the credit quality of Ball Corporation. Management internally uses free cash flow measures to: (1) evaluate the company's liquidity, (2) evaluate strategic investments, (3) plan stock buyback and dividend levels and (4) evaluate the company's ability to incur and service debt. Note that when non-U.S. GAAP measures exclude amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles, the measures include the revenue of the acquired entities and all other expenses unless otherwise stated and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

Please see the company's website for further details of the company's non-U.S. GAAP financial measures at www.ball.com/investors under the "Financials" tab.

A summary of the effects of non-comparable items on after tax earnings is as follows:































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

2024

2023

























Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 158

$ 173

$ 3,843

$ 350 Facility closure costs and other items (1)



60



(6)



86



14 Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



33



34



71



68 Debt refinancing and other costs



1



-



3



- Non-comparable tax items



(23)



(7)



1,059



(21) Gain on Aerospace disposal (2)



-



-



(4,695)



- Aerospace disposition compensation (3)



3



-



82



- Comparable Net Earnings

$ 232

$ 194

$ 449

$ 411 Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.74

$ 0.61

$ 1.43

$ 1.30





(1) The charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, were primarily composed of costs related to two plant closures and the company's activities to establish its new operating model. First, in the second quarter of 2024, Ball recognized additional costs related to the previously announced permanent cease of production at the Santa Cruz, Brazil, aluminum beverage can manufacturing facility. Costs recorded were primarily composed of costs to scrap remaining assets or write them down to their sellable value. Second, in the fourth quarter of 2023, Ball announced the planned closure of its aluminum beverage can manufacturing facility in Kent, Washington. Production permanently ceased at this facility in the first quarter of 2024. Costs recorded were primarily composed of amounts for employee severance and benefits, accelerated depreciation and other shutdown costs related to this closure. Third, in 2024, the company restructured its operating model and recorded charges primarily related to employee severance, employee benefits and other related items. The charges for the six months ended June 30, 2024, were partially offset by income from the receipt of insurance proceeds for replacement costs related to the 2023 fire at the company's Verona, Virginia extruded aluminum slug manufacturing facility.





In the first quarter of 2023, Ball announced the planned closure of its aluminum beverage can manufacturing facility in Wallkill, New York. Production permanently ceased at this facility in the third quarter of 2023. The charges for the six months ended June 30, 2023, primarily were composed of costs for employee severance and benefits, accelerated depreciation and other shutdown costs related to this closure. (2) In the first quarter of 2024, the company recorded a pre-tax gain for the sale of the aerospace business. (3) The charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, were composed of incremental compensation costs from the successful sale of the aerospace business, which consisted of cash bonuses and stock based compensation. These amounts were recorded in selling, general and administrative in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of earnings.

A summary of the effects of non-comparable items on earnings before taxes is as follows:

































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,

($ in millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023





























Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 158

$ 173

$ 3,843

$ 350

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



1



-



2



3

Discontinued operations, net of tax



-



(48)



(3,607)



(100)

Earnings from continuing operations



159



125



238



253

Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



(8)



(3)



(13)



(10)

Tax provision (benefit)



49



29



76



62

Earnings before taxes



200



151



301



305

Interest expense



68



116



161



229

Debt refinancing and other costs



1



-



3



-

Business consolidation and other activities



60



(6)



86



14

Aerospace disposition compensation



3



-



82



-

Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



33



34



71



68

Comparable Operating Earnings

$ 365

$ 295

$ 704

$ 616



A summary of Comparable EBITDA, Net Debt, Interest Coverage and Leverage is as follows:

































Twelve

Less: Six

Add: Six









Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

($ in millions, except ratios)

2023

2023

2024

2024





























Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 707

$ 350

$ 3,843

$ 4,200

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



4



3



2



3

Discontinued operations, net of tax



(223)



(100)



(3,607)



(3,730)

Earnings from continuing operations



488



253



238



473

Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



(20)



(10)



(13)



(23)

Tax provision (benefit)



146



62



76



160

Earnings before taxes



614



305



301



610

Interest expense



460



229



161



392

Debt refinancing and other costs



-



-



3



3

Business consolidation and other activities



133



14



86



205

Aerospace disposition compensation



-



-



82



82

Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



135



68



71



138

Comparable Operating Earnings



1,342



616



704



1,430

Depreciation and amortization



605



297



310



618

Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(135)



(68)



(71)



(138)

Comparable EBITDA

$ 1,812

$ 845

$ 943

$ 1,910





























Interest expense

$ (460)

$ (229)

$ (161)

$ (392)





























Total debt at period end



















$ 5,793

Cash and cash equivalents





















(1,346)

Net Debt



















$ 4,447





























Interest Coverage (Comparable EBITDA/Interest Expense)





















4.9 x Leverage(Net Debt/Comparable EBITDA)





















2.3 x

A summary of free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow is as follows:













Six Months Ended



June 30, ($ in millions)

2024







Total cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ (995) Less: Capital expenditures



(260) Free Cash Flow



(1,255) Add: Cash taxes paid for Aerospace disposition



461 Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ (794)

SOURCE Ball Corporation