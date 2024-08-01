Camtek Ltd.: Camtek Announces Results For The Second Quarter Of 2024

Record revenues of $103 million; Q3 revenue guidance of $107 -110 million, up ~35% YoY, driven by High Performance Computing applications

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2024

Record revenues of $102.6 million, a 39% year-over-year (YoY) increase;

GAAP operating income of $25.9 million (up 73% YoY) and non-GAAP operating income of $30.8 million (up 69% YoY), representing operating margins of 25.2% and 30.0%, respectively;

GAAP net income of $28.0 million and non-GAAP net income of $32.6 million; and

Strong positive operating cash flow of $49.2 million.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects revenues in the third quarter of 2024 between $107 -110 million, representing a 35% mid-point increase over the third quarter of 2023. Given the significant visibility and strong ongoing order flow, continued sequential growth is expected into the fourth quarter.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "I am very pleased with the quarterly results: year-over-year growth in revenue of 39% and strong operating margin of 30%. Our strong results were driven by the continued demand for high performance computing (HPC) applications, which accounted for over half of our business in the quarter."

Concluded Mr. Amit, "The main growth driver in the semiconductors market is HPC modules for Generative AI and we are well positioned to benefit from it.

"Looking ahead, demand for HPC modules, as well as industry analysts' forecasts of growing demand for end-products such as mobile phones and PCs, plus major investment by key countries in establishing new local semiconductor manufacturing facilities, all give us further confidence for continued growth in the coming quarters."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were 102.6 million. This compares to second quarter 2023 revenues of $73.8 million, a year-over-year growth of 39%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $51.1 million (49.9% of revenues), an increase of 46% compared to a gross profit of $35.0 million (47.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $52.4 million (51.0% of revenues), an increase of 48% compared to a gross profit of $35.4 million (48.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $25.9 million (25.2% of revenues), an increase of 73% compared to an operating income of $14.9 million (20.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $30.8 million (30.0% of revenues), an increase of 69% compared to $18.3 million (24.8% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $28.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, an increase of 51% compared to net income of $18.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $32.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, an increase of 49% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $21.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, and marketable securities, as of June 30, 2024, were $453.9 million compared to $466.3 million as of March 31, 2024. During the second quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $42.2 million.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 09:00 ET (16:00 Israel time). Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO, and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market and the anticipated timing of delivery of the systems. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the effects of the evolving nature of the war situation in Israel, and the related evolving regional conflicts; the continued demand for HPC, HBM and Chiplet devices resulting from, among other things, the field of AI surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, including but not limited to changes in U.S. trade policies, changes or uncertainty related to the U.S. government entity list and changes in the ability to sell products incorporating U.S originated technology, which can be made without prior notice, and our ability to effectively address such global trade issues and changes; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China, Taiwan and Korea, some of which might be subject to the trade restrictions referred to above or involved in trade wars with countries which might impose such trade restrictions; changing industry and market trends; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as published on March 21, 2024, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) acquisition related expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release. The results reported in this press-release are preliminary unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands)





June 30, December 31,

2024 2023

U.S. Dollars Assets











Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 86,201 119,968 Short-term deposits 256,250 215,250 Marketable securities 23,615 18,816 Trade accounts receivable, net 68,151 87,300 Inventories 99,215 85,905 Other current assets 27,048 19,548





Total current assets 560,480 546,787











Long-term deposits 6,000 21,000 Marketable securities 81,817 73,576 Long-term inventory 9,553 9,023 Deferred tax asset, net 2,642 2,642 Other assets, net 1,947 1,370 Property, plant and equipment, net 44,246 41,987 Intangible assets, net 15,145 16,937 Goodwill 74,345 74,345





Total non- current assets 235,695 240,880





Total assets 796,175 787,667





Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable 37,757 42,187 Other current liabilities 69,777 54,487





Total current liabilities 107,534 96,674





Long-term liabilities



Deferred tax liabilities, net 5,845 7,541 Other long-term liabilities 9,988 10,473 Convertible notes 197,378 196,831 Total long-term liabilities 213,211 214,845





Total liabilities 320,745 311,519





Commitments and contingencies









Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and at December 31, 2023;



47,410,314 issued shares at June 30, 2024 and 46,993,998 at December 31, 2023;



45,317,938 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 44,901,622 at December 31, 2023 177 176 Additional paid-in capital 207,090 200,389 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9) 129 Retained earnings 270,070 277,352

477,328 478,046 Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 shares as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) (1,898) (1,898)





Total shareholders' equity 475,430 476,148





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 796,175 787,667





















Camtek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations







(in thousands, except share data)











Six months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, Year ended December 31,



2024 2023 2024 2023 2023



U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars













Revenues

199,601 146,215 102,591 73,758 315,375 Cost of revenues

103,638 77,378 51,447 38,785 167,742













Gross profit

95,963 68,837 51,144 34,973 147,633













Operating expenses:











Research and development costs

18,146 15,672 9,196 8,118 31,470 Selling, general and administrative costs

30,694 24,037 16,063 11,922 50,751 Total operating expenses

48,840 39,709 25,259 20,040 82,221













Operating income

47,123 29,128 25,885 14,933 65,412













Financial income, net

10,624 10,864 5,014 5,754 22,218













Income before income taxes

57,747 39,992 30,899 20,687 87,630













Income tax expense

(4,984) (4,208) (2,935) (2,148) (8,998)













Net income

52,763 35,784 27,964 18,539 78,632













Earnings per share information:

Six months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, Year ended December 31,



2024 2023 2024 2023 2023



U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars













Basic net earnings per share

1.17 0.80 0.62 0.42 1.76













Diluted net earnings per share

1.08 0.74 0.57 0.38 1.63













Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands):

























Basic

45,160 44,562 45,246 44,572 44,725













Diluted

49,283 48,531 49,310 48,628 48,863







Camtek Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results





(In thousands, except share data)







Six Months ended June 30, Three Months ended June 30, Year ended December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 2023

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars











Reported net income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 52,763 35,784 27,964 18,539 78,632 Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1) 4,034 - 650 - 4,550 Share-based compensation 7,109 6,520 3,991 3,326 12,525 Non-GAAP net income 63,906 42,304 32,605 21,865 95,707











Non-GAAP net income per diluted share 1.30 0.87 0.66 0.44 1.96











Gross margin on GAAP basis 48.1 % 47.1 % 49.9 % 47.4 % 46.8 % Reported gross profit on GAAP basis 95,963 68,837 51,144 34,973 147,633 Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1) 4,582 - 610 - 3,492 Share-based compensation 1,006 807 608 415 1,591 Non- GAAP gross profit 101,551 69,644 52,362 35,388 152,716 Non-GAAP gross margin 50.9 % 47.6 % 51.0 % 48.0 % 48.4 %











Reported operating income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 47,123 29,128 25,885 14,933 65,412 Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1) 5,599 - 928 - 5,406 Share-based compensation 7,109 6,520 3,991 3,326 12,525 Non-GAAP operating income 59,831 35,648 30,804 18,259 83,343

(1) During the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $4.0 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $3.4 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $1.2 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.4 million re-organization expenses, recorded under the general and administrative expenses line item. (5) $1.6 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.6 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (3) $0.3 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded acquisition expenses of $4.5 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $2.2 million. This amount was recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) Inventory write-off of $0.9 million recorded under costs of revenues line item. (4) $0.2 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (5) Acquisition expenses of $1.7 million recorded under general and administrative expenses line item. (6) $0.9 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

