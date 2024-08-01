

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corporation (EXC), a utility company, Thursday reported net income of $0.45 per share for the second quarter, higher than $0.34 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, operating earnings were $0.47 per share, up from $0.41 per share last year. Analysts' average estimate stood at $0.40 per share.



Looking ahead, Exelon Chief Financial Officer Jeanne Jones said, ' we remain on track to deliver adjusted operating earnings at the midpoint or better of $2.40 to $2.50 per share for the full year.'



The consensus estimate for full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.



