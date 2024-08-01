

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $199.4 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $179.2 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.8% to $1.042 billion from $1.268 billion last year.



Peabody Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $199.4 Mln. vs. $179.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.042 Bln vs. $1.268 Bln last year.



