HII Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Record second quarter revenues of $3.0 billion, up 6.8% compared to second quarter 2023



Operating income of $189 million, up 21.2% compared to second quarter 2023

Net earnings of $173 million or $4.38 diluted earnings per share

Delivered Virginia-class submarine New Jersey (SSN 796)

Delivered amphibious transport dock Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29)

Company reaffirms previously issued shipbuilding guidance 1

Company raises the Mission Technologies revenue guidance range 1

Company reaffirms previously issued free cash flow2 outlook1

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) reported second quarter 2024 revenues of $3.0 billion, up 6.8% from the second quarter of 2023, driven by growth across all segments.

Operating income in the second quarter of 2024 was $189 million and operating margin was 6.3%, compared to $156 million and 5.6%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023. The increases were primarily driven by higher segment operating income2 compared to the prior year.

Segment operating income2 in the second quarter of 2024 was $203 million and segment operating margin2 was 6.8%, compared to $169 million and 6.1%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023. The increases were driven by stronger results at Mission Technologies and Newport News Shipbuilding compared to the prior year, partially offset by Ingalls Shipbuilding results.

Net earnings in the quarter were $173 million, compared to $130 million in the second quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter was $4.38, compared to $3.27 in the second quarter of 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities in the quarter was $9 million and free cash flow2 was negative $99 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $82 million and free cash flow2 of $14 million in the second quarter of 2023.

New contract awards in the second quarter of 2024 were $3.1 billion, bringing total backlog to approximately $48.5 billion as of June 30, 2024.

"Mission Technologies achieved another quarter of strong performance and robust growth, which has allowed us to raise our Mission Technologies revenue guidance range for the year," said Chris Kastner, HII's president and CEO. "Our shipyards achieved critical milestones during the quarter, delivering Virginia-class submarine SSN 796 New Jersey and LPD 29 Richard M. McCool Jr. We are pleased to reiterate our full year shipbuilding guidance and see meaningful opportunities for shipbuilding operating margin2 improvement in the second half of the year."1

1The financial outlook, expectations and other forward looking statements provided by the company for 2024 and beyond reflect the company's judgment based on information available at the time of this release.

2Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Sales and service revenues $ 2,977 $ 2,787 $ 190 6.8 % $ 5,782 $ 5,461 $ 321 5.9 % Operating income 189 156 33 21.2 % 343 297 46 15.5 % Operating margin % 6.3 % 5.6 % 75 bps 5.9 % 5.4 % 49 bps Segment operating income1 203 169 34 20.1 % 373 325 48 14.8 % Segment operating margin %1 6.8 % 6.1 % 76 bps 6.5 % 6.0 % 50 bps Net earnings 173 130 43 33.1 % 326 259 67 25.9 % Diluted earnings per share $ 4.38 $ 3.27 $ 1.11 33.9 % $ 8.25 $ 6.49 $ 1.76 27.1 %

1 Non-GAAP measures that exclude non-segment factors affecting operating income. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Segment Operating Results

Ingalls Shipbuilding

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 712 $ 664 $ 48 7.2 % $ 1,367 $ 1,241 $ 126 10.2 % Segment operating income1 56 65 (9 ) (13.8) % 116 120 (4 ) (3.3) % Segment operating margin %1 7.9 % 9.8 % (192) bps 8.5 % 9.7 % (118) bps

Ingalls Shipbuilding revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $712 million, an increase of $48 million, or 7.2%, from the same period in 2023, primarily driven by higher volumes in amphibious assault ships and surface combatants, partially offset by lower volumes in the Legend-class National Security Cutter program.

Ingalls Shipbuilding segment operating income1 for the second quarter of 2024 was $56 million, a decrease of $9 million from the same period in 2023. Segment operating margin1 in the second quarter of 2024 was 7.9%, compared to 9.8% in the same period last year. The decreases were primarily driven by lower risk retirement on surface combatants, partially offset by a delivery contract incentive on Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29).

Key Ingalls Shipbuilding milestones for the quarter:

Delivered amphibious transport dock Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29)

1Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Newport News Shipbuilding

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 1,535 $ 1,509 $ 26 1.7 % $ 2,969 $ 3,015 $ (46 ) (1.5) % Segment operating income1 111 95 16 16.8 % 193 179 14 7.8 % Segment operating margin %1 7.2 % 6.3 % 94 bps 6.5 % 5.9 % 56 bps

Newport News Shipbuilding revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $1.5 billion, an increase of $26 million, or 1.7%, from the same period in 2023. The increase was driven primarily by higher volumes in the Columbia-class submarine program.

Newport News Shipbuilding segment operating income1 for the second quarter of 2024 was $111 million, an increase of $16 million from the same period in 2023. Segment operating margin1 in the second quarter of 2024 was 7.2% compared to 6.3% in the same period last year. The increases were primarily driven by contract adjustments, incentives and volume on the Refueling and Complex Overhaul ("RCOH") program, partially offset by lower performance on aircraft carrier construction and the Virginia-class submarine program.

Key Newport News Shipbuilding milestones for the quarter:

Delivered Virginia-class submarine New Jersey (SSN 796)

Completed dry dock work for aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) RCOH

1Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Mission Technologies

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 765 $ 645 $ 120 18.6 % $ 1,515 $ 1,269 $ 246 19.4 % Segment operating income1 36 9 27 300.0 % 64 26 38 146.2 % Segment operating margin %1 4.7 % 1.4 % 331 bps 4.2 % 2.0 % 218 bps

Mission Technologies revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $765 million, an increase of $120 million, or 18.6%, from the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher volumes in C5ISR and cyber, electronic warfare & space.

Mission Technologies segment operating income1 for the second quarter of 2024 was $36 million, compared to $9 million in the second quarter of 2023. Segment operating margin1 in the second quarter of 2024 was 4.7%, compared to 1.4% in the same period last year. The increases were primarily driven by the higher volumes described above, a $6 million loss in 2023 on the sale of our interest in an unconsolidated ship repair and specialty fabrication joint venture, and stronger performance in fleet sustainment.

Mission Technologies results included approximately $25 million of amortization of purchased intangible assets in the second quarter of 2024, compared to approximately $28 million in the same period last year.

Mission Technologies EBITDA margin1 in the second quarter of 2024 was 8.5%, an increase from 6.7% in the second quarter of 2023.

Key Mission Technologies milestones for the quarter:

Announced strategic executive leadership appointments to advance AUKUS goals in Australia

Announced the sale of three REMUS 100s and five REMUS 300s to the U.K. Royal Navy

Awarded $65 million to perform high quality specialized research and analysis for the Deputy Director of Joint Warfighting Development

1Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations

HII Financial Outlook1

Reaffirming FY24 outlook for shipbuilding revenue 2 and operating margin 2

and operating margin Raising FY24 Mission Technologies revenue guidance range

Reaffirming FY24 outlook for Mission Technologies operating margin 2

Updating interest expense outlook

Reaffirming five-year (2024-2028) free cash flow2,3 outlook of $3.6B

FY24 Outlook1 Shipbuilding Revenue2 $8.8B - $9.1B Shipbuilding Operating Margin2 7.6% - 7.8% Mission Technologies Revenue $2.75B - $2.8B Mission Technologies Segment Operating Margin2 3.0% - 3.5% Mission Technologies EBITDA Margin2 8.0% - 8.5% Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment ($63M) Non-current State Income Tax Benefit/Expense4 ~$0M Interest Expense ($95M) Non-operating Retirement Benefit $178M Effective Tax Rate ~21% Depreciation & Amortization ~$350M Capital Expenditures ~5.3%

of Sales Free Cash Flow2,3 $600M - $700M

1The financial outlook, expectations and other forward-looking statements provided by the company for 2024 and beyond reflect the company's judgment based on the information available at the time of this release.

2Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions. In reliance upon Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliations of forward-looking GAAP and non-GAAP measures are not provided because of the unreasonable effort associated with providing such reconciliations due to the variability in the occurrence and the amounts of certain components of GAAP and non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

3Outlook is based on current tax law and assumes the provisions requiring capitalization of R&D expenditures for tax purposes are not deferred or repealed.

4Outlook is based on current tax law. Repeal or deferral of provisions requiring capitalization of R&D expenditures would result in elevated non-current state income tax expense.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, please visit www.HII.com.

Exhibit A: Financial Statements

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales and service revenues Product sales $ 1,926 $ 1,879 $ 3,713 $ 3,708 Service revenues 1,051 908 2,069 1,753 Sales and service revenues 2,977 2,787 5,782 5,461 Cost of sales and service revenues Cost of product sales 1,627 1,602 3,164 3,170 Cost of service revenues 918 796 1,811 1,552 Income from operating investments, net 11 4 23 16 Other income and gains, net 1 1 - - General and administrative expenses 255 238 487 458 Operating income 189 156 343 297 Other income (expense) Interest expense (24 ) (24 ) (45 ) (48 ) Non-operating retirement benefit 46 37 90 74 Other, net 5 - 12 9 Earnings before income taxes 216 169 400 332 Federal and foreign income tax expense 43 39 74 73 Net earnings $ 173 $ 130 $ 326 $ 259 Basic earnings per share $ 4.38 $ 3.27 $ 8.25 $ 6.49 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 39.5 39.8 39.5 39.9 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.38 $ 3.27 $ 8.25 $ 6.49 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 39.5 39.8 39.5 39.9 Dividends declared per share $ 1.30 $ 1.24 $ 2.60 $ 2.48 Net earnings from above $ 173 $ 130 $ 326 $ 259 Other comprehensive income (loss) Change in unamortized benefit plan costs 4 5 9 9 Tax expense for items of other comprehensive income - (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) Other comprehensive income, net of tax 4 4 7 7 Comprehensive income $ 177 $ 134 $ 333 $ 266



HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

($ in millions) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11 $ 430 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $2 million as of 2024 and $8 million as of 2023 706 461 Contract assets 1,694 1,537 Inventoried costs 198 186 Income taxes receivable 197 183 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 106 83 Total current assets 2,912 2,880 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,494 million as of 2024 and $2,467 million as of 2023 3,342 3,296 Operating lease assets 259 262 Goodwill 2,618 2,618 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,063 million as of 2024 and $1,009 million as of 2023 837 891 Pension plan assets 952 888 Miscellaneous other assets 390 380 Total assets $ 11,310 $ 11,215 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Trade accounts payable 652 554 Accrued employees' compensation 354 382 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 942 231 Current portion of postretirement plan liabilities 129 129 Current portion of workers' compensation liabilities 225 224 Contract liabilities 886 1,063 Other current liabilities 375 449 Total current liabilities 3,563 3,032 Long-term debt 1,715 2,214 Pension plan liabilities 216 212 Other postretirement plan liabilities 235 241 Workers' compensation liabilities 451 449 Long-term operating lease liabilities 224 228 Deferred tax liabilities 341 367 Other long-term liabilities 387 379 Total liabilities 7,132 7,122 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 53,710,514 shares issued and 39,260,208 shares outstanding as of 2024, and 53,595,748 shares issued and 39,618,880 shares outstanding as of 2023 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 2,029 2,045 Retained earnings 4,977 4,755 Treasury stock (2,414 ) (2,286 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (415 ) (422 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,178 4,093 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,310 $ 11,215



HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30

($ in millions) 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net earnings $ 326 $ 259 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 106 110 Amortization of purchased intangibles 54 64 Other non-cash transactions, net 2 14 Stock-based compensation 7 18 Deferred income taxes (28 ) (62 ) Gain on investments in marketable securities (11 ) (12 ) Change in Accounts receivable (239 ) (149 ) Contract assets (157 ) (27 ) Inventoried costs (12 ) (7 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (38 ) (42 ) Accounts payable and accruals (164 ) (57 ) Retiree benefits (57 ) (36 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (211 ) 73 Investing Activities: Capital expenditures Capital expenditure additions (165 ) (111 ) Grant proceeds for capital expenditures 3 3 Investment in affiliates - (24 ) Proceeds from disposition of equity method investments - 61 Other investing activities, net - 1 Net cash used in investing activities (162 ) (70 ) Financing Activities: Repayment of long-term debt (229 ) (30 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility borrowings 42 - Repayment of revolving credit facility borrowings (42 ) - Net borrowings on commercial paper 440 - Dividends paid (102 ) (99 ) Repurchases of common stock (127 ) (16 ) Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements (25 ) (12 ) Other financing activities, net (3 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (46 ) (157 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (419 ) (154 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 430 467 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 11 $ 313 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure Cash paid for income taxes (net of refunds) $ 157 $ 172 Cash paid for interest $ 51 $ 51 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Capital expenditures accrued in accounts payable $ 9 $ 4

Exhibit B: Non-GAAP Measures Definitions & Reconciliations

We make reference to "segment operating income," "segment operating margin," "shipbuilding revenue," "shipbuilding operating margin," "Mission Technologies EBITDA," "Mission Technologies EBITDA margin" and "free cash flow."

We internally manage our operations by reference to segment operating income and segment operating margin, which are not recognized measures under GAAP. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use segment operating income and segment operating margin in addition to, and not as alternatives for, operating income and operating margin or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP. They are measures that we use to evaluate our core operating performance. We believe that segment operating income and segment operating margin reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We believe these measures are used by investors and are a useful indicator to measure our performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of segment operating income and segment operating margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin, Mission Technologies EBITDA and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin are not measures recognized under GAAP. They are measures that we use to evaluate our core operating performance. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin, Mission Technologies EBITDA and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin in addition to, and not as alternatives for, operating income and operating margin or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin, Mission Technologies EBITDA and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We believe these measures are used by investors and are a useful indicator to measure our performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin, Mission Technologies EBITDA and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Free cash flow is not a measure recognized under GAAP. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for net earnings as a measure of our performance or net cash provided or used by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We believe free cash flow is an important measure for our investors because it provides them insight into our current and period-to-period performance and our ability to generate cash from continuing operations. We also use free cash flow as a key operating metric in assessing the performance of our business and as a key performance measure in evaluating management performance and determining incentive compensation. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In reliance upon Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliations of forward-looking GAAP and non-GAAP measures are not provided because of the unreasonable effort associated with providing such reconciliations due to the variability in the occurrence and the amounts of certain components of GAAP and non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Segment operating income is defined as operating income for the relevant segment(s) before the Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment and non-current state income taxes.

Segment operating margin is defined as segment operating income as a percentage of sales and service revenues.

Shipbuilding revenue is defined as the combined sales and service revenues from our Newport News Shipbuilding segment and Ingalls Shipbuilding segment.

Shipbuilding operating margin is defined as the combined segment operating income of our Newport News Shipbuilding segment and Ingalls Shipbuilding segment as a percentage of shipbuilding revenue.

Mission Technologies EBITDA is defined as Mission Technologies segment operating income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Mission Technologies EBITDA margin is defined as Mission Technologies EBITDA as a percentage of Mission Technologies revenues.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures net of related grant proceeds.

Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment is defined as the difference between the service cost component of our pension and other postretirement expense determined in accordance with GAAP (FAS) and our pension and other postretirement expense under U.S. Cost Accounting Standards (CAS).

Non-current state income taxes are defined as deferred state income taxes, which reflect the change in deferred state tax assets and liabilities and the tax expense or benefit associated with changes in state uncertain tax positions in the relevant period. These amounts are recorded within operating income. Current period state income tax expense is charged to contract costs and included in cost of sales and service revenues in segment operating income.

Certain of the financial measures we present are adjusted for the Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment and non-current state income taxes to reflect the company's performance based upon the pension costs and state tax expense charged to our contracts under CAS. We use these adjusted measures as internal measures of operating performance and for performance-based compensation decisions.

Reconciliations of Segment Operating Income and Segment Operating Margin

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Ingalls revenues $ 712 $ 664 $ 1,367 $ 1,241 Newport News revenues 1,535 1,509 2,969 3,015 Mission Technologies revenues 765 645 1,515 1,269 Intersegment eliminations (35 ) (31 ) (69 ) (64 ) Sales and Service Revenues 2,977 2,787 5,782 5,461 Operating Income 189 156 343 297 Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment 15 17 32 36 Non-current state income taxes (1 ) (4 ) (2 ) (8 ) Segment Operating Income 203 169 373 325 As a percentage of sales and service revenues 6.8 % 6.1 % 6.5 % 6.0 % Ingalls segment operating income 56 65 116 120 As a percentage of Ingalls revenues 7.9 % 9.8 % 8.5 % 9.7 % Newport News segment operating income 111 95 193 179 As a percentage of Newport News revenues 7.2 % 6.3 % 6.5 % 5.9 % Mission Technologies segment operating income 36 9 64 26 As a percentage of Mission Technologies revenues 4.7 % 1.4 % 4.2 % 2.0 %



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (9 ) $ 82 $ (211 ) $ 73 Less capital expenditures: Capital expenditure additions (90 ) (68 ) (165 ) (111 ) Grant proceeds for capital expenditures - - 3 3 Free cash flow $ (99 ) $ 14 $ (373 ) $ (35 )



Reconciliation of Mission Technologies EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Mission Technologies sales and service revenues $ 765 $ 645 $ 1,515 $ 1,269 Mission Technologies segment operating income $ 36 $ 9 $ 64 $ 26 Mission Technologies depreciation expense 2 3 5 6 Mission Technologies amortization expense 25 28 50 55 Mission Technologies state tax expense 2 3 4 6 Mission Technologies EBITDA $ 65 $ 43 $ 123 $ 93 Mission Technologies EBITDA margin 8.5 % 6.7 % 8.1 % 7.3 %

