PayPoint plc: Result of AGM

01 August 2024

PayPoint Plc (the "Company") Result of AGM

The Poll Results of the Company's Annual General Meeting held today, 01 August 2024, at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 1EL were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For 1 % Votes Against % Total Votes % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld 2 1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the

year ended 31 March 2024 54,743,470 99.96% 19,902 0.04% 54,763,372 75.48 337,155 2. To approve the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2024 54,592,183 99.16% 463,434 0.84% 55,055,617 75.89 44,910 3. To approve an amendment to the directors' remuneration policy 49,492,408 89.89% 5,566,013 10.11% 55,058,421 75.89 42,106 4. To declare a final dividend of 19.2 pence per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024 55,098,078 100.00% 801 0.00% 55,098,879 75.95 1,648 5. To re-elect Giles Kerr as a director of the

Company 53,151,655 96.48% 1,940,662 3.52% 55,092,317 75.94 8,210 6. To re-elect Nick Wiles as a director of the Company 55,045,990 99.92% 46,106 0.08% 55,092,096 75.94 8,431 7. To re-elect Rob Harding as a director of the Company 55,045,990 99.92% 46,106 0.08% 55,092,096 75.94 8,431 8. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the

Company 54,467,853 98.87% 624,443 1.13% 55,092,296 75.94 8,231 9. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the Company 53,483,601 97.08% 1,608,695 2.92% 55,092,296 75.94 8,231 10. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the

Company 54,358,965 98.67% 733,331 1.33% 55,092,296 75.94 8,231 11. To elect Lan Tu as a director of the Company 55,057,253 99.94% 34,043 0.06% 55,091,296 75.94 9,231 12. To confirm the re-appointment of Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP as auditor of the Company 55,079,700 99.97% 16,379 0.03% 55,096,079 75.94 4,448 13. To authorise the directors to determine the

auditor's remuneration 55,087,615 99.99% 4,972 0.01% 55,092,587 75.94 7,940 14. To authorise the company to make political donations 54,744,284 99.36% 350,276 0.64% 55,094,560 75.94 5,967 15. To approve the amendments to the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan 54,622,382 99.21% 437,084 0.79% 55,059,466 75.89 41,061 16. To approve the amendments to the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan 54,973,382 99.84% 86,433 0.16% 55,059,815 75.89 40,712 17. To authorise the directors to allot shares 54,962,229 99.76% 130,376 0.24% 55,092,605 75.94 7,922 18. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights3 54,958,037 99.75% 138,936 0.25% 55,096,973 75.94 3,554 19. To dis-apply additional statutory pre-emption rights3 54,934,209 99.70% 162,899 0.30% 55,097,108 75.94 3,419 20. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 5% of the issued share capital3 52,950,015 96.11% 2,143,043 3.89% 55,093,058 75.94 7,459 21. To allow any general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days' notice3 54,681,512 99.25% 411,756 0.75% 55,093,268 75.94 7,259

1 Where shareholders appointed the Chair as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.

2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority

The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was [xxx]. The results will also be made available on the Company's website: http://corporate.paypoint.com .

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

