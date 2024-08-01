

Cummins Inc. (CMI) has adjusted its annual sales growth outlook to reflect stronger-than-expected demand across several markets, especially in North America on-highway and power generation.



The company now projects annual sales down 3 percent to flat, compared with earlier outlook of down 2 percent to 5 percent.



In addition, full-year EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of 15 percent to 15.5 percent, an increase from previous guidance of 14.5 percent to 15.5 percent.



Q2 Results:



Cummins reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $726 million, or $5.26 per share. This compares with $720 million, or $5.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $8.796 billion from $8.638 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $726 Mln. vs. $720 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.26 vs. $5.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $8.796 Bln vs. $8.638 Bln last year.



