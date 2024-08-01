

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellanova (K) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $344 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $357 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kellanova reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $3.192 billion from $3.351 billion last year.



Kellanova earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.65 - $3.75



