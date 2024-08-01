Partnership enables Trilliant to support partner and customer metering requirements quickly and cost effectively

Trilliant, a leading international provider of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid, smart cities and IIoT solutions, announced it has reached an agreement with Kamstrup, a world-leading manufacturer of system solutions for smart energy and water metering, to become an Elite Distributor of the company's heat/cool metering line for Canada.

This new distributor role positions Trilliant to support partner and customer metering requirements across the country even more efficiently and cost-effectively, with priority access to shipments and more. Kamstrup's MULTICAL® heat/cool meters approved by Measurement Canada are interoperable with Trilliant's AMI and Smart Buildings solutions, and the companies' combined leading technologies and expertise will enable Trilliant to provide a future-proof, robust multi-commodity sub-metering platform.

"Kamstrup is pleased to form this partnership with Trilliant to extend our reach in Canada," said Arpit Sharma, Head of Sales Operations, Heat/Cooling at Kamstrup. "Trilliant demonstrates a true dedication to providing powerful, flexible technology solutions to improve processes and increased savings for utilities and energy organizations. We look forward to working more closely with them to enable greater efficiencies for Canadians."

"This new agreement with Kamstrup is a significant milestone that will enable us to quickly address the heat/cool metering requirements of our customers and partners in Canada," said Steven Lupo, Managing Director, Canada and U.S. at Trilliant. "Kamstrup and Trilliant share many of the same tenets, with a strong focus on modular communications. We've valued our partnership with Kamstrup over the years, and this next step enables us to better serve and support the market, especially as we continue to focus on our innovative Smart Building solutions."

Heat/cool meters play an essential role in centralized heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems most commonly deployed in multi-tenant buildings. As a key component of Trilliant's sub-metering solution, they help enable benefits including:

Providing a reliable solution to accurately calculate energy consumption by each tenant's unit, as well as in common areas of multi-tenant buildings such as party rooms and gyms

Encouraging tenants to use energy more efficiently and intelligently throughout the year

Helping building managers monitor system performance, in turn identifying any operational issues in the HVAC system potentially saving significant amounts in repair costs

The Power of Choice

Trilliant's end-to-end portfolio of solutions offer partners, utility companies and Smart Cities the Power of Choice. Its flexible, multi-tiered platform is device-agnostic and drives optimal endpoints and outcomes, enabling utilities to optimize assets and offer value-added services to customers.

Trilliant's comprehensive sub-metering solution enables the ability to quickly and seamlessly add applications to a single network from electricity to water and heat/cool. Trilliant offers a clear path for any building, regardless of age, to enjoy the benefits of technological advancement and participate in sustainability initiatives, improve efficiency, and encourage responsible resource consumption.

Learn more about Trilliant's Smart Building solutions:

Visit Trilliant's Sub-Metering for Smart Buildings solution page

Read this blog about how Trilliant empowers submetering in Canada

Review this Golden Horseshoe partner snapshot highlighting GHMS and Trilliant's implementation of a residential metering system and IIoT platform to improve energy management

Learn how Trilliant worked with Provident on a successful implementation of a wireless basement water metering solution for a number of townhomes in the Greater Toronto Area

The partnership between Trilliant and Kamstrup is effective immediately.

About Kamstrup

Kamstrup is a leading supplier of intelligent metering solutions and services. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, Kamstrup's products and solutions enable utilities and end-users to optimize resource usage, reduce costs, and improve overall efficiency. For more than 75 years Kamstrup has been dedicated to delivering actionable insights to water and energy professionals, because we believe better data enables better decisions. Our solutions including meters, remote reading systems, software and services are sold in more than 90 countries. With global headquarters in Denmark, Kamstrup serves customers worldwide and is committed to shaping a more sustainable future. https://www.kamstrup.com/

About Trilliant

Trilliant® empowers the global energy industry with the only device-agnostic communications platform that enables utilities and cities to deploy any application securely and reliably on one powerful network. Our purpose-built portfolio is designed to offer the power of choice, without risk of customers being "locked in" with one technology provider or meter manufacturer. We are proud to offer mission-critical solutions that support AMI, Data Analytics, Smart Metering, Smart Grids and Smart Cities. Customers worldwide benefit from Trilliant's unique combination of flexibility, sustainability and scalability that connects utilities and cities to the IIoT and a more strategic path to the Energy Transition. Visit us at www.trilliant.com.

