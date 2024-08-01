

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $173 million, or $4.38 per share. This compares with $130 million, or $3.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $2.977 billion from $2.787 billion last year.



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $173 Mln. vs. $130 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.38 vs. $3.27 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.977 Bln vs. $2.787 Bln last year.



