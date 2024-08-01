Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
(the "Company")
Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCAs")
This notification is made under article 19.1 and in accordance with article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The Company has been notified that a PDMR of the Company acquired Ordinary Shares in the Company as follows:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name(s)
James Smith
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR (Fund Manager)
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
b)
LEI
2138004SR19RBRGX6T68
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Identification code (ISIN): GB0033537902
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
£ 1.087500
Volume
5,000
d)
Currency
GBP
e)
Aggregated information
n/a (single transaction)
f)
Date of the transaction
1 August 2024
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Contact:
Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary
pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk