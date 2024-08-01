Animal Surgical Center Proudly Announces AAHA Accreditation: Leading the Way in Veterinary Excellence

Animal Surgical Center Earns Coveted AAHA Accreditation, Demonstrating Unwavering Commitment to Excellence in Veterinary Care

OCEANSIDE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Animal Surgical Center, a premier multi-disciplinary veterinary practice located in Oceanside, New York, is thrilled to announce that they have achieved accreditation from the prestigious American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA). This accolade places them among only 15% of veterinary hospitals nationwide that have successfully met the rigorous standards set by AAHA.





Animal Surgical Center

Animal Surgical Center Lobby





Becoming AAHA accredited is a testament to Animal Surgical Center's unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality care at fair prices. This notable achievement is a result of consistent effort and dedication from their entire team, who work tirelessly to ensure that both pets and their owners receive exceptional service. The process of accreditation involves an extensive evaluation, encompassing over 900 standards of veterinary care and hospital protocols, affirming that they stand at the forefront of veterinary excellence.

"This accreditation is not just an honor but a reflection of our team's hard work and dedication," said Dr. Tomas Infernuso. "We are constantly striving to elevate the standard of care for all our patients."

At Animal Surgical Center, the mission is to save as many animals as possible by providing excellent care and service at a fair price. Additionally, ASC strives to be exceptional in every aspect of service, ensuring that each pet receives the best possible care. Their core values drive them to provide compassionate, innovative, and outstanding veterinary care every day. They are dedicated to making a significant impact on the lives of pets and their families by ensuring that every animal receives the best possible treatment. Their vision is anchored in leading the veterinary industry through continuous improvement and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

"We are committed to shaping the future of veterinary medicine," noted an inspiring Animal Surgical Center reel on Instagram, highlighting the team's mission and core values. "Our guiding principles ensure that we remain focused on what matters most-advancing pet health and supporting pet owners."

Animal Surgical Center is also deeply invested in giving back to the community through initiatives such as the "NO RUFF DAYS" fund. In collaboration with the Veterinary Care Foundation, this program provides financial aid for life-saving medical treatments for disadvantaged pets. Over the years, they have donated over $250,000 to various rescue organizations across New York, proudly saving more than 500 animals.

As they continue to grow and positively impact the world of veterinary care, Animal Surgical Center invites passionate professionals to join their dedicated team. Those driven by a commitment to animal welfare and wanting to be part of an exceptional practice making a difference are encouraged to explore career opportunities with them.

For more information about Animal Surgical Center, please visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

Contact Information

Karla Hojas

Marketing Director

khojas@asc.vet

(516) 776-7127

Alyssa Rodriguez

Social Media Manager

arodriguez@asc.vet

(516) 749-7436

SOURCE: Animal Surgical Center

View the original press release on newswire.com.