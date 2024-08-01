Sadot Group Inc. Announces Key Leadership Appointments for Sadot Canada Team

David Hanna and Jaime Rueda to Lead Sadot Canada's Operations and Trading Activities

Sadot Canada aims to develop new products and markets, focusing on high-margin categories like pulses and specialized feed ingredients

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) ("Sadot" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of David Hanna as Executive Vice President - General Manager and Jaime Rueda as Vice President - Head of Feed Ingredients for Sadot Canada Inc. ("Sadot Canada"), its newly established subsidiary.

Michael Roper, CEO of Sadot, commented, "I am thrilled to welcome David and Jaime to the Sadot team. Their extensive experience and deep knowledge of the agri-commodity markets make them invaluable additions to the Company. These appointments are a key step in building our Canadian operations, and we are proud that Sadot is able to attract such talented individuals, further strengthening our capabilities. Their combined leadership will be instrumental in advancing Sadot's global growth agenda by guiding the team in facilitating trade flows to and from North America, Africa, the Black Sea, Indonesia, and Brazil. "

David Hanna has over two decades of management expertise in the global agri-food and commodity industry and will oversee all operations of Sadot Canada. He previously served as EVP and CFO at BroadGrain Commodities, where he played a key role in transforming the company into a major global agri-food player with operations on five continents. Additionally, he has extensive experience in M&A, public and private equity, and debt financing, having been involved in transactions valued at over $1 billion. Mr. Hanna holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business.

Jaime Rueda has over 30 years of comprehensive experience managing global grain and specialty crop divisions and will lead feed ingredient trading activities at Sadot Canada. With an extensive background in animal feed, pet food ingredients, and food production, Jaime has held prominent roles at Fortune 500 companies such as CHS, Inc. and Seaboard Corp., and has also founded successful animal nutrition companies such as Escala Nutrition. Mr. Rueda holds a Ph.D. in Veterinary Medicine from the University of La Salle.

Sadot Canada, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, will focus on key commodities including pulses (peas, lentils, chickpeas, etc.), soybeans, vanilla, and sesame seeds. The establishment of Sadot Canada aligns with Sadot's strategic vision to expand its global agri-commodity trading operations and diversify its product lines. In 2023, Canada exported $99 billion in agriculture and food products of which $23 billion was crop production including wheat and soybeans. (Source: Government of Canada).

The creation of Sadot Canada is the latest development in a series of strategic initiatives aimed at product, geographical, and financial diversification throughout the food supply chain. Sadot continues to implement this strategy by developing its global origination and trading teams, farm assets, and expanding into additional agri-commodity supply chain verticals.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group currently operates within key verticals of the global food supply chain including global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, and farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Ft. Worth, Texas with subsidiary operations in Miami, Dubai, Curitiba, Singapore, Kyiv, Toronto and Zambia. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

For additional updates, news and general knowledge related to the global Agri-commodity supply-chain, please visit our website at: www.sadotgroupinc.com and our social media postings on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

