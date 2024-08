Pacific Assets Trust plc - Quarterly Report - 1 April 2024 to 30 June 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

01 August 2024

Quarterly Report - 1 April 2024 to 30 June 2024

The Company's quarterly shareholder update for the period 1 April 2024 to 30 June 2024will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734