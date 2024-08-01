Second Quarter 2024 Operating Results and Increased 2024 Guidance Announced by NNN REIT, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. Highlights include:
Operating Results:
- Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO and diluted per share amounts:
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Revenues
$
216,813
$
202,640
$
432,220
$
406,748
Net earnings
$
106,666
$
98,704
$
201,037
$
188,871
Net earnings per share
$
0.58
$
0.54
$
1.10
$
1.04
FFO
$
152,380
$
144,590
$
303,641
$
290,139
FFO per share
$
0.83
$
0.80
$
1.66
$
1.60
Core FFO
$
152,533
$
144,899
$
304,111
$
290,871
Core FFO per share
$
0.83
$
0.80
$
1.67
$
1.60
AFFO
$
153,596
$
146,079
$
306,855
$
294,245
AFFO per share
$
0.84
$
0.80
$
1.68
$
1.62
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- FFO and Core FFO per share increased 3.8% over prior year results
- AFFO per share increased 5.0% over prior year results
- Maintained high occupancy levels at 99.3%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.0 years, at June 30, 2024 as compared to 99.4% at March 31, 2024 and 99.5% at December 31, 2023
- $110.5 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 16 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 272,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 7.9%
- Sold 14 properties for $67.3 million, producing $17.6 million of gains on sales
- Raised $13.3 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 318,258 common shares
- Issued $500 million principal amount of 5.500% senior unsecured notes due 2034
- Redeemed $350 million principal amount of 3.900% senior unsecured notes due 2024
- Expanded line of credit borrowing capacity from $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion and extended maturity to April 2028
- Maintained sector-leading 12.6 year weighted average debt maturity
First Half of 2024 Highlights:
- FFO per share increased 3.8% over prior year results
- Core FFO per share increased 4.4% over prior year results
- AFFO per share increased 3.7% over prior year results
- $235.0 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 36 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 555,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 8.0%
- Sold 20 properties for $85.8 million, producing $22.4 million of gains on sales
- Raised $34.8 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 837,752 common shares
Core FFO guidance for 2024 was increased from a range of $3.25 to $3.31 per share to a range of $3.27 to $3.33 per share. The 2024 AFFO is estimated to be $3.31 to $3.37 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.93 to $1.99 per share, plus $1.34 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "NNN REIT continues to operate with a high degree of discipline. During the second quarter, we deployed $110.5 million of capital in accretive, high quality real estate deals while maintaining a balance sheet with a sector-leading 12.6-year weighted average debt maturity. Our thoughtful approach to raising and deploying capital, combined with our high occupancy and active management of our robust property portfolio, enables us to increase our Core FFO per share guidance for 2024. In July, we increased our common stock dividend by nearly three percent to 58 cents per share while preserving our low dividend payout ratio. This marks our 35th consecutive year of increased annual dividends, a feat matched by only two other publicly traded REITs and by fewer than 80 public companies in the United States."
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2024, the company owned 3,548 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.1 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.0 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 35 or more consecutive years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.
Management will hold a conference call on August 1, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review its results of operations. The call can be accessed on the NNN REIT website live at www.nnnreit.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's website. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's website.
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results, and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. NNN REIT, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.
Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as "FFO", is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's noncontrolling interests and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset, net of recoveries.
FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.
Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, executive retirement costs or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.
Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.
NNN REIT, Inc.
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Income Statement Summary
Revenues:
Rental income
$
216,140
$
202,426
$
430,965
$
406,056
Interest and other income from real estate transactions
673
214
1,255
692
216,813
202,640
432,220
406,748
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
11,789
10,740
24,373
22,991
Real estate
6,758
6,836
13,912
13,682
Depreciation and amortization
62,503
59,875
123,118
119,023
Leasing transaction costs
20
52
53
127
Impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries
944
34
2,148
2,674
Executive retirement costs
153
309
470
732
82,167
77,846
164,074
159,229
Gain on disposition of real estate
17,621
13,930
22,442
20,230
Earnings from operations
152,267
138,724
290,588
267,749
Other expenses (revenues):
Interest and other income
(976)
(74)
(1,095)
(107)
Interest expense
46,577
40,094
90,646
78,985
45,601
40,020
89,551
78,878
Net earnings
$
106,666
$
98,704
$
201,037
$
188,871
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
182,438,791
181,092,031
182,119,471
180,969,809
Diluted
182,807,374
181,627,857
182,528,333
181,544,275
Net earnings per share available to stockholders:
Basic
$
0.58
$
0.54
$
1.10
$
1.04
Diluted
$
0.58
$
0.54
$
1.10
$
1.04
NNN REIT, Inc.
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Funds From Operations ("FFO") Reconciliation:
Net earnings
$
106,666
$
98,704
$
201,037
$
188,871
Real estate depreciation and amortization
62,391
59,782
122,898
118,824
Gain on disposition of real estate
(17,621)
(13,930)
(22,442)
(20,230)
Impairment losses - depreciable real estate,
944
34
2,148
2,674
Total FFO adjustments
45,714
45,886
102,604
101,268
FFO
$
152,380
$
144,590
$
303,641
$
290,139
FFO per share:
Basic
$
0.84
$
0.80
$
1.67
$
1.60
Diluted
$
0.83
$
0.80
$
1.66
$
1.60
Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") Reconciliation:
Net earnings
$
106,666
$
98,704
$
201,037
$
188,871
Total FFO adjustments
45,714
45,886
102,604
101,268
FFO
152,380
144,590
303,641
290,139
Executive retirement costs
153
309
470
732
Total Core FFO adjustments
153
309
470
732
Core FFO
$
152,533
$
144,899
$
304,111
$
290,871
Core FFO per share:
Basic
$
0.84
$
0.80
$
1.67
$
1.61
Diluted
$
0.83
$
0.80
$
1.67
$
1.60
NNN REIT, Inc.
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") Reconciliation:
Net earnings
$
106,666
$
98,704
$
201,037
$
188,871
Total FFO adjustments
45,714
45,886
102,604
101,268
Total Core FFO adjustments
153
309
470
732
Core FFO
152,533
144,899
304,111
290,871
Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves
95
(534)
131
(1,003)
Net capital lease rent adjustment
54
82
108
161
Below-market rent amortization
(125)
(122)
(242)
(234)
Stock based compensation expense
2,656
2,475
6,223
5,576
Capitalized interest expense
(1,617)
(721)
(3,476)
(1,126)
Total AFFO adjustments
1,063
1,180
2,744
3,374
AFFO
$
153,596
$
146,079
$
306,855
$
294,245
AFFO per share:
Basic
$
0.84
$
0.81
$
1.68
$
1.63
Diluted
$
0.84
$
0.80
$
1.68
$
1.62
Other Information:
Rental income from operating leases(1)
$
211,557
$
197,629
$
420,641
$
395,812
Earned income from direct financing leases(1)
$
118
$
143
$
237
$
287
Percentage rent(1)
$
259
$
291
$
1,147
$
1,054
Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(1)
$
4,206
$
4,363
$
8,940
$
8,903
Real estate expenses
(6,758)
(6,836)
(13,912)
(13,682)
Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements
$
(2,552)
$
(2,473)
$
(4,972)
$
(4,779)
Amortization of debt costs
$
1,787
$
1,202
$
3,088
$
2,401
Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding maturities)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
173
(2)
Non-real estate depreciation expense
$
115
$
97
$
226
$
205
(1)
For the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the aggregate of such amounts is $216,140 and $202,426, respectively, and $430,965 and $406,056, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary.
(2)
In April 2023, NNN repaid the remaining mortgages payable principal balance of $9,774.
NNN REIT, Inc.
2024 Earnings Guidance
Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.
2024 Guidance
Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real
$1.93 - $1.99 per share
Real estate depreciation and amortization per share
$1.34 per share
Core FFO per share
$3.27 - $3.33 per share
AFFO per share
$3.31 - $3.37 per share
General and administrative expenses
$46 - $48 Million
Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements
$10 - $11 Million
Acquisition volume
$400 - $500 Million
Disposition volume
$100 - $120 Million
NNN REIT, Inc.
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Balance Sheet Summary
Assets:
Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization
$
8,586,936
$
8,535,851
Cash and cash equivalents
2,130
1,189
Restricted cash and cash held in escrow
14,672
3,966
Receivables, net of allowance of $639 and $669, respectively
2,551
3,649
Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $4,087 and $4,168, respectively
33,956
34,611
Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $25,552 and $23,952, respectively
10,460
3,243
Other assets
76,590
79,459
Total assets
$
8,727,295
$
8,661,968
Liabilities:
Line of credit payable
$
12,000
$
132,000
Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs
4,370,807
4,228,544
Accrued interest payable
30,931
34,374
Other liabilities
118,635
109,593
Total liabilities
4,532,373
4,504,511
Total equity
4,194,922
4,157,457
Total liabilities and equity
$
8,727,295
$
8,661,968
Common shares outstanding
183,666,067
182,474,770
Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)
36,095,000
35,966,000
NNN REIT, Inc.
Debt Summary
As of June 30, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Unsecured Debt
Principal
Principal,
Stated
Effective
Maturity Date
Line of credit payable
$
12,000
$
12,000
SOFR +
6.185
%
April 2028
Unsecured notes payable:
2025
400,000
399,844
4.000
%
4.029
%
November 2025
2026
350,000
348,916
3.600
%
3.733
%
December 2026
2027
400,000
399,404
3.500
%
3.548
%
October 2027
2028
400,000
398,631
4.300
%
4.388
%
October 2028
2030
400,000
399,223
2.500
%
2.536
%
April 2030
2033
500,000
489,131
5.600
%
5.905
%
October 2033
2034
500,000
493,894
5.500
%
5.662
%
June 2034
2048
300,000
296,177
4.800
%
4.890
%
October 2048
2050
300,000
294,491
3.100
%
3.205
%
April 2050
2051
450,000
442,140
3.500
%
3.602
%
April 2051
2052
450,000
440,170
3.000
%
3.118
%
April 2052
Total
4,450,000
4,402,021
Total unsecured debt(1)
$
4,462,000
$
4,414,021
Debt costs
$
(43,820)
Accumulated amortization
12,606
Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization
(31,214)
Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
$
4,370,807
(1)
Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% and a weighted average maturity of 12.6 years.
As of June 30, 2024, Net Debt / EBITDA based on current quarter EBITDA annualized is 5.5x.
NNN REIT, Inc.
Debt Summary - Continued
As of June 30, 2024
(unaudited)
Credit Facility and Note Covenants
The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of June 30, 2024, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.
Key Covenants
Required
June 30, 2024
Unsecured Bank Credit Facility:
Maximum leverage ratio
< 0.60
0.38
Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio
> 1.50
4.34
Maximum secured indebtedness ratio
< 0.40
-
Unencumbered asset value ratio
> 1.67
2.64
Unencumbered interest ratio
> 1.75
4.26
Unsecured Notes:
Limitation on incurrence of total debt
= 60%
41.0 %
Limitation on incurrence of secured debt
= 40%
-
Debt service coverage ratio
= 1.50
4.3
Maintenance of total unencumbered assets
= 150%
244 %
NNN REIT, Inc.
Property Portfolio
As of June 30, 2024
Top 20 Lines of Trade
As of June 30,
Lines of Trade
2024(1)
2023(2)
1.
Automotive service
16.7 %
14.5 %
2.
Convenience stores
16.2 %
16.9 %
3.
Restaurants - limited service
8.5 %
8.8 %
4.
Restaurants - full service
8.4 %
8.9 %
5.
Family entertainment centers
6.6 %
5.7 %
6.
Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories
5.0 %
4.2 %
7.
Theaters
4.1 %
4.3 %
8.
Health and fitness
4.0 %
4.7 %
9.
Equipment rental
3.3 %
3.0 %
10.
Wholesale clubs
2.4 %
2.5 %
11.
Automotive parts
2.4 %
2.5 %
12.
Drug stores
2.3 %
2.5 %
13.
Home improvement
2.2 %
2.3 %
14.
Furniture
2.0 %
2.1 %
15.
Medical service providers
1.8 %
1.8 %
16.
General merchandise
1.4 %
1.5 %
17.
Home furnishings
1.3 %
1.5 %
18.
Consumer electronics
1.3 %
1.4 %
19.
Travel plazas
1.3 %
1.3 %
20.
Pet supplies and services
1.2 %
1.0 %
Other
7.6 %
8.6 %
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
Top 10 States
State
% of
State
% of
1.
Texas
16.9 %
6.
North Carolina
3.8 %
2.
Florida
9.4 %
7.
Tennessee
3.7 %
3.
Illinois
5.2 %
8.
Indiana
3.7 %
4.
Ohio
4.8 %
9.
Virginia
3.3 %
5.
Georgia
4.7 %
10.
California
3.2 %
As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.
(1)
$837,568,000 as of June 30, 2024.
(2)
$794,475,000 as of June 30, 2023.
NNN REIT, Inc.
Property Portfolio - Continued
As of June 30, 2024
Top 20 Tenants
Tenant
# of
% of
1.
7-Eleven
146
4.6 %
2.
Mister Car Wash
121
4.1 %
3.
Camping World
47
3.7 %
4.
Dave & Buster's
32
3.5 %
5.
GPM Investments (convenience stores)
150
2.9 %
6.
Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)
204
2.7 %
7.
LA Fitness
26
2.7 %
8.
AMC Theatre
20
2.7 %
9.
BJ's Wholesale Club
13
2.4 %
10.
Mavis Tire Express Services
140
2.2 %
11.
Couche Tard (Pantry)
93
2.2 %
12.
Walgreens
49
1.8 %
13.
Chuck-E-Cheese
53
1.8 %
14.
Sunoco
53
1.8 %
15.
United Rentals
49
1.6 %
16.
Frisch's Restaurants
66
1.5 %
17.
Fikes (convenience stores)
58
1.5 %
18.
Bob Evans
106
1.3 %
19.
Life Time Fitness
3
1.3 %
20.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa
35
1.3 %
Lease Expirations(2)
% of
# of
Gross Leasable
% of
# of
Gross Leasable
2024
0.2 %
10
107,000
2030
3.7 %
118
1,576,000
2025
4.3 %
169
1,451,000
2031
7.1 %
184
2,684,000
2026
4.5 %
209
2,024,000
2032
5.8 %
213
2,317,000
2027
8.0 %
234
3,565,000
2033
4.7 %
135
1,403,000
2028
5.6 %
229
2,120,000
Thereafter
51.5 %
1,878
16,434,000
2029
4.6 %
142
2,066,000
(1)
Based on the annual base rent of $837,568,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of June 30, 2024.
(2)
As of June 30, 2024, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.0 years.
(3)
Square feet.
