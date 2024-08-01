Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results and Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $389.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $353.1 million during the comparable quarter in 2023. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2024 were $18.0 million or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $18.4 million or $0.83 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2024 were $21.7 million or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $18.6 million or $0.84 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024, were $721.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $681.1 million during the comparable period in 2023. Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024, were $27.8 million or $1.25 per diluted share, compared to $31.1 million or $1.40 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2023. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were $31.7 million or $1.42 per diluted share and $31.9 million or $1.44 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are pleased with our second quarter results as sales increased 10.4% versus last year's second quarter, while year-to-date sales are up nearly 6% relative to 2023. We experienced solid top line results in all segments, setting records across the board, most notably within Temperature Control."

By segment, Vehicle Control sales improved 2.7% in the quarter, accelerating from the more modest growth seen in our first quarter. Year-to-date sales are up 1.6%, and we are pleased with the trajectory.

Temperature Control sales increased 28.2% versus last year's second quarter, representing an all-time quarterly sales record, as elevated heat persisted across much of the country. Year-to-date we are up nearly 16%, and temperatures remain hot, which should be positive for the third quarter.

Our Engineered Solutions segment sales increased 6.1% in the quarter and 5.3% for the year, attributable to strong demand from our existing customers as well as new business wins. We continue to see positive results from our cross-selling efforts, and the pipeline of opportunities remains healthy.

Looking at profitability, our Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.1% in the quarter vs. 10.0% last year. Excluding $1.3 million of start-up costs related to our new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, Adjusted EBITDA was 10.4% in the quarter. During the quarter, our operating income was impacted by a roughly $1.0 million increase in customer factoring program expense over last year mainly due to higher sales volumes, although it appears we are finally starting to see a leveling off from the impact of elevated interest rates.

Mr. Sills commented, "While we are pleased with our sales results, we continue to work on our profitability, as cost pressures persist. To address this, we chose to implement an early retirement program launched in the second quarter. Benefits of this program will phase in over the next few quarters, and once fully realized, we anticipate achieving an estimated $10 million of annualized savings. We expect one-time severance costs of approximately $6 million related to this program, of which $2.6 million was incurred in the second quarter, and an additional $3.1 million is expected to be incurred in the second half of 2024 as people retire."

During the quarter, we announced a definitive agreement to acquire AX V Nissens III APS ("Nissens"), a leading European manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket engine cooling and air conditioning products with a growing array of vehicle control technologies, for approximately $388 million (€360 million) in cash. Nissens has annual revenues of approximately $260 million with a mid-teens EBITDA margin rate. The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of 2024, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including receipt of applicable antitrust and other regulatory approvals. We are extremely excited about this major step forward for our company. For more details, please see our July 10, 2024 press release and investor presentation related to the Nissens acquisition located on our website www.smpcorp.com.

As part of our commitment to return value to shareholders, the Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on September 3, 2024 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2024. Additionally, we purchased $7.8 million of common stock under our existing share repurchase authorization during the quarter, leaving our remaining authorization under the current program at $19.6 million.

Regarding our sales and profit expectations for the full year of 2024, and excluding any impact from the Nissens acquisition, we anticipate sales growth will be in the low- to mid-single digits, up from prior projections, and Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 9.0-9.5%, consistent with what we noted previously. We expect to incur roughly $3 -4 million of additional start-up costs in 2024 as compared to 2023 for our new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, related to increased rent as well as duplicate expenses as we transition away from our Edwardsville, KS distribution center.

In closing, Mr. Sills commented "As we look towards the second half of the year, we are encouraged with the demand seen so far across all our segments. Aftermarket fundamentals remain positive, and our Engineered Solutions business is performing well. Lastly, we are excited about our planned acquisition of Nissens that expands our geographic presence, and provides a meaningful global growth platform for many years to come. We want to thank all our employees for our current success and helping us achieve our goals for the future."

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations



































(In thousands, except per share amounts)























































THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) NET SALES

$ 389,829

$ 353,075

$ 721,232

$ 681,103

















COST OF SALES

278,382

251,806

520,263

488,567

















GROSS PROFIT

111,447

101,269

200,969

192,536

















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

83,885

73,843

158,618

143,476 RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

2,559

294

2,751

1,206 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

(17)

46

5

70

















OPERATING INCOME

24,986

27,178

39,605

47,924

















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

2,199

802

3,018

1,027

















INTEREST EXPENSE

2,752

3,283

4,819

7,145

















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

24,433

24,697

37,804

41,806

















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

6,109

6,289

9,451

10,661

















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

18,324

18,408

28,353

31,145

















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(917)

(9,221)

(1,956)

(10,001)

















NET EARNINGS

17,407

9,187

26,397

21,144

















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

344

50

510

89

















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$ 17,063

$ 9,137

$ 25,887

$ 21,055



































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 17,980

$ 18,358

$ 27,843

$ 31,056 LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(917)

(9,221)

(1,956)

(10,001) TOTAL

$ 17,063

$ 9,137

$ 25,887

$ 21,055



































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP















BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.83

$ 0.85

$ 1.27

$ 1.43 DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.05)

(0.43)

(0.09)

(0.46) NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 0.78

$ 0.42

$ 1.18

$ 0.97



































DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.81

$ 0.83

$ 1.25

$ 1.40 DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.04)

(0.42)

(0.09)

(0.45) NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 0.77

$ 0.41

$ 1.16

$ 0.95



































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,767,526

21,689,067

21,845,678

21,649,562 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,185,536

22,183,489

22,277,590

22,139,708

















(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.

















STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Profit



















































(In thousands)



























THREE MONTHS ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,



JUNE 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues























Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and























Fuel Delivery)

$ 115,529



$ 113,589



$ 231,614



$ 229,672

Electrical and Safety

57,128



52,867



109,535



104,671

Wire sets and other

16,084



17,333



33,116



34,023

Vehicle Control

188,741



183,789



374,265



368,366



























AC System Components

99,970



72,730



149,930



123,528

Other Thermal Components

24,511



24,344



46,159



45,952

Temperature Control

124,481



97,074



196,089



169,480



























Commercial Vehicle

23,483



20,225



46,391



40,457

Construction / Agriculture

9,473



11,138



19,549



22,830

Light Vehicle

24,686



23,981



46,489



47,000

All Other

18,965



16,868



38,449



32,970

Engineered Solutions

76,607



72,212



150,878



143,257























-

Revenues

$ 389,829



$ 353,075



$ 721,232



$ 681,103



























Gross Margin























Vehicle Control

$ 59,969 31.8 %

$ 60,109 32.7 %

$ 118,868 31.8 %

$ 118,581 32.2 % Temperature Control

36,609 29.4 %

26,512 27.3 %

56,298 28.7 %

45,667 26.9 % Engineered Solutions

14,869 19.4 %

14,648 20.3 %

25,803 17.1 %

28,288 19.7 % All Other

-



-



-



-

Gross Margin

$ 111,447 28.6 %

$ 101,269 28.7 %

$ 200,969 27.9 %

$ 192,536 28.3 %

























Selling, General & Administrative























Vehicle Control

$ 43,844 23.2 %

$ 40,720 22.2 %

$ 87,102 23.3 %

$ 81,556 22.1 % Temperature Control

23,165 18.6 %

20,584 21.2 %

40,765 20.8 %

37,112 21.9 % Engineered Solutions

8,676 11.3 %

8,481 11.7 %

17,367 11.5 %

16,390 11.4 % All Other

5,789



4,058



10,973



8,418

Subtotal

$ 81,474 20.9 %

$ 73,843 20.9 %

$ 156,207 21.7 %

$ 143,476 21.1 % Acquisition Expenses

2,411 0.6 %

- 0.0 %

2,411 0.3 %

- 0.0 % Selling, General & Administrative

$ 83,885 21.5 %

$ 73,843 20.9 %

$ 158,618 22.0 %

$ 143,476 21.1 %

























Operating Income























Vehicle Control

$ 16,125 8.5 %

$ 19,389 10.5 %

$ 31,766 8.5 %

$ 37,025 10.1 % Temperature Control

13,444 10.8 %

5,928 6.1 %

15,533 7.9 %

8,555 5.0 % Engineered Solutions

6,193 8.1 %

6,167 8.5 %

8,436 5.6 %

11,898 8.3 % All Other

(5,789)



(4,058)



(10,973)



(8,418)

Subtotal

$ 29,973 7.7 %

$ 27,426 7.8 %

$ 44,762 6.2 %

$ 49,060 7.2 % Restructuring & Integration

(2,559) -0.7 %

(294) -0.1 %

(2,751) -0.4 %

(1,206) -0.2 % Acquisition Expenses

(2,411) -0.6 %

- 0.0 %

(2,411) -0.3 %

- 0.0 % Other Income (Expense), Net

(17) 0.0 %

46 0.0 %

5 0.0 %

70 0.0 % Operating Income

$ 24,986 6.4 %

$ 27,178 7.7 %

$ 39,605 5.5 %

$ 47,924 7.0 %

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures























































































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)































THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED















JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,















2024

2023

2024

2023















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP

























































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 17,980

$ 18,358

$ 27,843

$ 31,056









































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

2,559

294

2,751

1,206











ACQUISITION EXPENSES

2,411

-

2,411

-











INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(1,292)

(77)

(1,342)

(314)









































NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 21,658

$ 18,575

$ 31,663

$ 31,948







































































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP























































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.81

$ 0.83

$ 1.25

$ 1.40









































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.12

0.01

0.12

0.05











ACQUISITION EXPENSES

0.11

-

0.11

-











INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(0.06)

-

(0.06)

(0.01)









































NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.98

$ 0.84

$ 1.42

$ 1.44







































































OPERATING INCOME

























































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 24,986

$ 27,178

$ 39,605

$ 47,924









































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

2,559

294

2,751

1,206











ACQUISITION EXPENSES

2,411

-

2,411

-











OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

17

(46)

(5)

(70)

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

YEAR ENDED



















JUNE 30,

DECEMBER 31, NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 29,973

$ 27,426

$ 44,762

$ 49,060

2024

2023

2023



















(Unaudited)



EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

























































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 24,433

$ 24,697

$ 37,804

$ 41,806

$ 77,714

$ 84,580

$ 81,716





























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,318

7,047

14,619

14,129

29,512

28,534

29,022 INTEREST EXPENSE

2,752

3,283

4,819

7,145

10,961

15,136

13,287 EBITDA

34,503

35,027

57,242

63,080

118,187

128,250

124,025





























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

2,559

294

2,751

1,206

4,187

3,053

2,642 ACQUISITION EXPENSES

2,411

-

2,411

-

2,411

-

- CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

-

-

-

-

7,002

- SPECIAL ITEMS

4,970

294

5,162

1,206

6,598

10,055

2,642





























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 39,473

$ 35,321

$ 62,404

$ 64,286

$ 124,785

$ 138,305

$ 126,667































MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments















































































































































(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024





Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 15,116

$ 13,197

$ 5,812

$ (9,139)

$ 24,986

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,009

247

364

939

2,559

ACQUISITION EXPENSES

-

-

-

2,411

2,411

OTHER EXPENSE, NET

-

-

17

-

17

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 16,125

$ 13,444

$ 6,193

$ (5,789)

$ 29,973

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 13,067

$ 13,978

$ 6,529

$ (9,141)

$ 24,433

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,606

780

2,463

469

7,318

INTEREST EXPENSE

1,899

726

706

(579)

2,752

EBITDA

18,572

15,484

9,698

(9,251)

34,503

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,009

247

364

939

2,559

ACQUISITION EXPENSES

-

-

-

2,411

2,411

SPECIAL ITEMS

1,009

247

364

3,350

4,970

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 19,581

$ 15,731

$ 10,062

$ (5,901)

$ 39,473

% of Net Sales

10.4 %

12.6 %

13.1 %





10.1 %

























(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023





Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 19,273

$ 5,800

$ 6,163

$ (4,058)

$ 27,178

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

154

128

12

-

294

OTHER INCOME, NET

(38)

-

(8)

-

(46)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 19,389

$ 5,928

$ 6,167

$ (4,058)

$ 27,426

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 17,235

$ 5,259

$ 6,247

$ (4,044)

$ 24,697

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,373

768

2,486

420

7,047

INTEREST EXPENSE

2,304

842

637

(500)

3,283

EBITDA

22,912

6,869

9,370

(4,124)

35,027

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

154

128

12

-

294

SPECIAL ITEMS

154

128

12

-

294

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 23,066

$ 6,997

$ 9,382

$ (4,124)

$ 35,321

% of Net Sales

12.6 %

7.2 %

13.0 %





10.0 %





MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments















































































































































(In thousands)

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024





Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 30,656

$ 15,228

$ 8,044

$ (14,323)

$ 39,605

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,110

305

397

939

2,751

ACQUISITION EXPENSES

-

-

-

2,411

2,411

OTHER INCOME, NET

-

-

(5)

-

(5)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 31,766

$ 15,533

$ 8,436

$ (10,973)

$ 44,762

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 27,382

$ 15,866

$ 8,875

$ (14,319)

$ 37,804

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,131

1,678

4,932

878

14,619

INTEREST EXPENSE

3,326

1,257

1,370

(1,134)

4,819

EBITDA

37,839

18,801

15,177

(14,575)

57,242

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,110

305

397

939

2,751

ACQUISITION EXPENSES

-

-

-

2,411

2,411

SPECIAL ITEMS

1,110

305

397

3,350

5,162

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 38,949

$ 19,106

$ 15,574

$ (11,225)

$ 62,404

% of Net Sales

10.4 %

9.7 %

10.3 %





8.7 %

























(In thousands)

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023





Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 36,648

$ 7,884

$ 11,810

$ (8,418)

$ 47,924

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

439

671

96

-

1,206

OTHER INCOME, NET

(62)





(8)

-

(70)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 37,025

$ 8,555

$ 11,898

$ (8,418)

$ 49,060

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 32,292

$ 6,364

$ 11,533

$ (8,383)

$ 41,806

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

6,785

1,531

4,967

846

14,129

INTEREST EXPENSE

5,045

1,735

996

(631)

7,145

EBITDA

44,122

9,630

17,496

(8,168)

63,080

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

439

671

96

-

1,206

SPECIAL ITEMS

439

671

96

-

1,206

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 44,561

$ 10,301

$ 17,592

$ (8,168)

$ 64,286

% of Net Sales

12.1 %

6.1 %

12.3 %





9.4 %





MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









































(In thousands)











































JUNE

JUNE

DECEMBER



2024

2023

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















ASSETS













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

$ 26,156

$ 23,019

$ 32,526













ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

247,989

223,862

168,327 ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

8,672

5,757

8,045 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

239,317

218,105

160,282













INVENTORIES

508,183

499,134

507,075 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

18,119

19,722

18,240 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

24,880

27,903

26,100













TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

816,655

787,883

744,223













PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

131,921

107,590

121,872 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

99,121

73,093

100,065 GOODWILL

134,476

132,391

134,729 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

87,597

96,291

92,308 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

40,287

33,905

40,533 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

25,615

41,557

24,050 OTHER ASSETS

38,656

29,435

35,267













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,374,328

$ 1,302,145

$ 1,293,047



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

$ -

$ 53,700

$ - CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT 5,030

5,028

5,029 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

105,094

94,657

107,455 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

53,102

43,664

38,238 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

16,017

20,187

18,399 ACCRUED REBATES

54,280

43,781

42,278 PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

32,404

28,346

29,561 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

66,239

59,126

63,303













TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

332,166

348,489

304,263













LONG-TERM DEBT

203,162

164,488

151,182 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

88,820

64,271

88,974 ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

66,357

59,565

72,013 OTHER LIABILITIES

29,501

24,917

25,742













TOTAL LIABILITIES

720,006

661,730

642,174













TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

640,018

629,673

635,064 NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

14,304

10,742

15,809 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

654,322

640,415

650,873













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,374,328

$ 1,302,145

$ 1,293,047

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





































(In thousands)



































SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,



2024



2023



(Unaudited)













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









NET EARNINGS $ 26,397



$ 21,144

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH









PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 14,619



14,129

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES 1,956



10,001

OTHER 5,560



5,835

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:









ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (81,060)



(48,271)

INVENTORY (3,641)



30,924

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE (2,168)



4,323

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 2,757



(468)

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 29,966



2,776

OTHER (4,525)



(1,023)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (10,139)



39,370

























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









CASH ACQUIRED IN STEP ACQUISITION -



-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (22,941)



(9,507)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 18



66

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (22,923)



(9,441)

























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









NET CHANGE IN DEBT 51,986



(16,547)

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK (10,409)



-

DIVIDENDS PAID (12,706)



(12,544)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES (400)



3

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 28,471



(29,088)

























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (1,779)



1,028

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (6,370)



1,869

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period 32,526



21,150

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period $ 26,156



$ 23,019

