WKN: 855022 | ISIN: US8536661056 | Ticker-Symbol: SRU
Frankfurt
01.08.24
08:01 Uhr
30,200 Euro
+0,400
+1,34 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,80031,00016:38
30,60030,80016:36
PR Newswire
01.08.2024 14:30 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results and Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $389.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $353.1 million during the comparable quarter in 2023. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2024 were $18.0 million or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $18.4 million or $0.83 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2024 were $21.7 million or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $18.6 million or $0.84 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024, were $721.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $681.1 million during the comparable period in 2023. Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024, were $27.8 million or $1.25 per diluted share, compared to $31.1 million or $1.40 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2023. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were $31.7 million or $1.42 per diluted share and $31.9 million or $1.44 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are pleased with our second quarter results as sales increased 10.4% versus last year's second quarter, while year-to-date sales are up nearly 6% relative to 2023. We experienced solid top line results in all segments, setting records across the board, most notably within Temperature Control."

By segment, Vehicle Control sales improved 2.7% in the quarter, accelerating from the more modest growth seen in our first quarter. Year-to-date sales are up 1.6%, and we are pleased with the trajectory.

Temperature Control sales increased 28.2% versus last year's second quarter, representing an all-time quarterly sales record, as elevated heat persisted across much of the country. Year-to-date we are up nearly 16%, and temperatures remain hot, which should be positive for the third quarter.

Our Engineered Solutions segment sales increased 6.1% in the quarter and 5.3% for the year, attributable to strong demand from our existing customers as well as new business wins. We continue to see positive results from our cross-selling efforts, and the pipeline of opportunities remains healthy.

Looking at profitability, our Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.1% in the quarter vs. 10.0% last year. Excluding $1.3 million of start-up costs related to our new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, Adjusted EBITDA was 10.4% in the quarter. During the quarter, our operating income was impacted by a roughly $1.0 million increase in customer factoring program expense over last year mainly due to higher sales volumes, although it appears we are finally starting to see a leveling off from the impact of elevated interest rates.

Mr. Sills commented, "While we are pleased with our sales results, we continue to work on our profitability, as cost pressures persist. To address this, we chose to implement an early retirement program launched in the second quarter. Benefits of this program will phase in over the next few quarters, and once fully realized, we anticipate achieving an estimated $10 million of annualized savings. We expect one-time severance costs of approximately $6 million related to this program, of which $2.6 million was incurred in the second quarter, and an additional $3.1 million is expected to be incurred in the second half of 2024 as people retire."

During the quarter, we announced a definitive agreement to acquire AX V Nissens III APS ("Nissens"), a leading European manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket engine cooling and air conditioning products with a growing array of vehicle control technologies, for approximately $388 million (€360 million) in cash. Nissens has annual revenues of approximately $260 million with a mid-teens EBITDA margin rate. The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of 2024, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including receipt of applicable antitrust and other regulatory approvals. We are extremely excited about this major step forward for our company. For more details, please see our July 10, 2024 press release and investor presentation related to the Nissens acquisition located on our website www.smpcorp.com.

As part of our commitment to return value to shareholders, the Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on September 3, 2024 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2024. Additionally, we purchased $7.8 million of common stock under our existing share repurchase authorization during the quarter, leaving our remaining authorization under the current program at $19.6 million.

Regarding our sales and profit expectations for the full year of 2024, and excluding any impact from the Nissens acquisition, we anticipate sales growth will be in the low- to mid-single digits, up from prior projections, and Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 9.0-9.5%, consistent with what we noted previously. We expect to incur roughly $3 -4 million of additional start-up costs in 2024 as compared to 2023 for our new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, related to increased rent as well as duplicate expenses as we transition away from our Edwardsville, KS distribution center.

In closing, Mr. Sills commented "As we look towards the second half of the year, we are encouraged with the demand seen so far across all our segments. Aftermarket fundamentals remain positive, and our Engineered Solutions business is performing well. Lastly, we are excited about our planned acquisition of Nissens that expands our geographic presence, and provides a meaningful global growth platform for many years to come. We want to thank all our employees for our current success and helping us achieve our goals for the future."

Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, August 1, 2024. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP 2Q 2024 Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-343-4136 (domestic) or 203-518-9843 (international) and using conference ID SMP2Q2024. Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-938-2490 (domestic) or 402-220-9028 (international).

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations



















(In thousands, except per share amounts)





























THREE MONTHS ENDED


SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,


JUNE 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

NET SALES


$ 389,829


$ 353,075


$ 721,232


$ 681,103










COST OF SALES


278,382


251,806


520,263


488,567










GROSS PROFIT


111,447


101,269


200,969


192,536










SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES


83,885


73,843


158,618


143,476

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


2,559


294


2,751


1,206

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET


(17)


46


5


70










OPERATING INCOME


24,986


27,178


39,605


47,924










OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET


2,199


802


3,018


1,027










INTEREST EXPENSE


2,752


3,283


4,819


7,145










EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


24,433


24,697


37,804


41,806










PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES


6,109


6,289


9,451


10,661










EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


18,324


18,408


28,353


31,145










LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES


(917)


(9,221)


(1,956)


(10,001)










NET EARNINGS


17,407


9,187


26,397


21,144










NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST


344


50


510


89










NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)


$ 17,063


$ 9,137


$ 25,887


$ 21,055



















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP









EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 17,980


$ 18,358


$ 27,843


$ 31,056

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES


(917)


(9,221)


(1,956)


(10,001)

TOTAL


$ 17,063


$ 9,137


$ 25,887


$ 21,055



















NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP









BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 0.83


$ 0.85


$ 1.27


$ 1.43

DISCONTINUED OPERATION


(0.05)


(0.43)


(0.09)


(0.46)

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC


$ 0.78


$ 0.42


$ 1.18


$ 0.97



















DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 0.81


$ 0.83


$ 1.25


$ 1.40

DISCONTINUED OPERATION


(0.04)


(0.42)


(0.09)


(0.45)

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED


$ 0.77


$ 0.41


$ 1.16


$ 0.95



















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES


21,767,526


21,689,067


21,845,678


21,649,562

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES


22,185,536


22,183,489


22,277,590


22,139,708










(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.









STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Profit



























(In thousands)















THREE MONTHS ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED




JUNE 30,



JUNE 30,




2024



2023



2024



2023




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


Revenues













Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and













Fuel Delivery)


$ 115,529



$ 113,589



$ 231,614



$ 229,672


Electrical and Safety


57,128



52,867



109,535



104,671


Wire sets and other


16,084



17,333



33,116



34,023


Vehicle Control


188,741



183,789



374,265



368,366















AC System Components


99,970



72,730



149,930



123,528


Other Thermal Components


24,511



24,344



46,159



45,952


Temperature Control


124,481



97,074



196,089



169,480















Commercial Vehicle


23,483



20,225



46,391



40,457


Construction / Agriculture


9,473



11,138



19,549



22,830


Light Vehicle


24,686



23,981



46,489



47,000


All Other


18,965



16,868



38,449



32,970


Engineered Solutions


76,607



72,212



150,878



143,257













-


Revenues


$ 389,829



$ 353,075



$ 721,232



$ 681,103















Gross Margin













Vehicle Control


$ 59,969

31.8 %


$ 60,109

32.7 %


$ 118,868

31.8 %


$ 118,581

32.2 %

Temperature Control


36,609

29.4 %


26,512

27.3 %


56,298

28.7 %


45,667

26.9 %

Engineered Solutions


14,869

19.4 %


14,648

20.3 %


25,803

17.1 %


28,288

19.7 %

All Other


-



-



-



-


Gross Margin


$ 111,447

28.6 %


$ 101,269

28.7 %


$ 200,969

27.9 %


$ 192,536

28.3 %














Selling, General & Administrative













Vehicle Control


$ 43,844

23.2 %


$ 40,720

22.2 %


$ 87,102

23.3 %


$ 81,556

22.1 %

Temperature Control


23,165

18.6 %


20,584

21.2 %


40,765

20.8 %


37,112

21.9 %

Engineered Solutions


8,676

11.3 %


8,481

11.7 %


17,367

11.5 %


16,390

11.4 %

All Other


5,789



4,058



10,973



8,418


Subtotal


$ 81,474

20.9 %


$ 73,843

20.9 %


$ 156,207

21.7 %


$ 143,476

21.1 %

Acquisition Expenses


2,411

0.6 %


-

0.0 %


2,411

0.3 %


-

0.0 %

Selling, General & Administrative


$ 83,885

21.5 %


$ 73,843

20.9 %


$ 158,618

22.0 %


$ 143,476

21.1 %














Operating Income













Vehicle Control


$ 16,125

8.5 %


$ 19,389

10.5 %


$ 31,766

8.5 %


$ 37,025

10.1 %

Temperature Control


13,444

10.8 %


5,928

6.1 %


15,533

7.9 %


8,555

5.0 %

Engineered Solutions


6,193

8.1 %


6,167

8.5 %


8,436

5.6 %


11,898

8.3 %

All Other


(5,789)



(4,058)



(10,973)



(8,418)


Subtotal


$ 29,973

7.7 %


$ 27,426

7.8 %


$ 44,762

6.2 %


$ 49,060

7.2 %

Restructuring & Integration


(2,559)

-0.7 %


(294)

-0.1 %


(2,751)

-0.4 %


(1,206)

-0.2 %

Acquisition Expenses


(2,411)

-0.6 %


-

0.0 %


(2,411)

-0.3 %


-

0.0 %

Other Income (Expense), Net


(17)

0.0 %


46

0.0 %


5

0.0 %


70

0.0 %

Operating Income


$ 24,986

6.4 %


$ 27,178

7.7 %


$ 39,605

5.5 %


$ 47,924

7.0 %

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures





























































(In thousands, except per share amounts)

















THREE MONTHS ENDED


SIX MONTHS ENDED









JUNE 30,


JUNE 30,









2024


2023


2024


2023









(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)







EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP






























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 17,980


$ 18,358


$ 27,843


$ 31,056






















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


2,559


294


2,751


1,206







ACQUISITION EXPENSES


2,411


-


2,411


-







INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS


(1,292)


(77)


(1,342)


(314)






















NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 21,658


$ 18,575


$ 31,663


$ 31,948





































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP





























GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 0.81


$ 0.83


$ 1.25


$ 1.40






















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


0.12


0.01


0.12


0.05







ACQUISITION EXPENSES


0.11


-


0.11


-







INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS


(0.06)


-


(0.06)


(0.01)






















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$ 0.98


$ 0.84


$ 1.42


$ 1.44





































OPERATING INCOME






























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 24,986


$ 27,178


$ 39,605


$ 47,924






















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


2,559


294


2,751


1,206







ACQUISITION EXPENSES


2,411


-


2,411


-







OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET


17


(46)


(5)


(70)


LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED


YEAR ENDED











JUNE 30,


DECEMBER 31,

NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 29,973


$ 27,426


$ 44,762


$ 49,060


2024


2023


2023











(Unaudited)



EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 24,433


$ 24,697


$ 37,804


$ 41,806


$ 77,714


$ 84,580


$ 81,716
















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


7,318


7,047


14,619


14,129


29,512


28,534


29,022

INTEREST EXPENSE


2,752


3,283


4,819


7,145


10,961


15,136


13,287

EBITDA


34,503


35,027


57,242


63,080


118,187


128,250


124,025
















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


2,559


294


2,751


1,206


4,187


3,053


2,642

ACQUISITION EXPENSES


2,411


-


2,411


-


2,411


-


-

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE


-


-


-


-


-


7,002


-

SPECIAL ITEMS


4,970


294


5,162


1,206


6,598


10,055


2,642
















EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 39,473


$ 35,321


$ 62,404


$ 64,286


$ 124,785


$ 138,305


$ 126,667
















MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments









































































(In thousands)


THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024




Vehicle Control


Temperature Control


Engineered Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 15,116


$ 13,197


$ 5,812


$ (9,139)


$ 24,986














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


1,009


247


364


939


2,559


ACQUISITION EXPENSES


-


-


-


2,411


2,411


OTHER EXPENSE, NET


-


-


17


-


17














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 16,125


$ 13,444


$ 6,193


$ (5,789)


$ 29,973














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 13,067


$ 13,978


$ 6,529


$ (9,141)


$ 24,433














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


3,606


780


2,463


469


7,318


INTEREST EXPENSE


1,899


726


706


(579)


2,752


EBITDA


18,572


15,484


9,698


(9,251)


34,503














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


1,009


247


364


939


2,559


ACQUISITION EXPENSES


-


-


-


2,411


2,411


SPECIAL ITEMS


1,009


247


364


3,350


4,970














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 19,581


$ 15,731


$ 10,062


$ (5,901)


$ 39,473


% of Net Sales


10.4 %


12.6 %


13.1 %




10.1 %














(In thousands)


THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023




Vehicle Control


Temperature Control


Engineered Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 19,273


$ 5,800


$ 6,163


$ (4,058)


$ 27,178














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


154


128


12


-


294


OTHER INCOME, NET


(38)


-


(8)


-


(46)














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 19,389


$ 5,928


$ 6,167


$ (4,058)


$ 27,426














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 17,235


$ 5,259


$ 6,247


$ (4,044)


$ 24,697














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


3,373


768


2,486


420


7,047


INTEREST EXPENSE


2,304


842


637


(500)


3,283


EBITDA


22,912


6,869


9,370


(4,124)


35,027














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


154


128


12


-


294


SPECIAL ITEMS


154


128


12


-


294














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 23,066


$ 6,997


$ 9,382


$ (4,124)


$ 35,321


% of Net Sales


12.6 %


7.2 %


13.0 %




10.0 %



MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments









































































(In thousands)


SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024




Vehicle Control


Temperature Control


Engineered Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 30,656


$ 15,228


$ 8,044


$ (14,323)


$ 39,605














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


1,110


305


397


939


2,751


ACQUISITION EXPENSES


-


-


-


2,411


2,411


OTHER INCOME, NET


-


-


(5)


-


(5)














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 31,766


$ 15,533


$ 8,436


$ (10,973)


$ 44,762














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 27,382


$ 15,866


$ 8,875


$ (14,319)


$ 37,804














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


7,131


1,678


4,932


878


14,619


INTEREST EXPENSE


3,326


1,257


1,370


(1,134)


4,819


EBITDA


37,839


18,801


15,177


(14,575)


57,242














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


1,110


305


397


939


2,751


ACQUISITION EXPENSES


-


-


-


2,411


2,411


SPECIAL ITEMS


1,110


305


397


3,350


5,162














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 38,949


$ 19,106


$ 15,574


$ (11,225)


$ 62,404


% of Net Sales


10.4 %


9.7 %


10.3 %




8.7 %














(In thousands)


SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023




Vehicle Control


Temperature Control


Engineered Solutions


All Other


Consolidated




(Unaudited)


OPERATING INCOME
























GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 36,648


$ 7,884


$ 11,810


$ (8,418)


$ 47,924














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


439


671


96


-


1,206


OTHER INCOME, NET


(62)




(8)


-


(70)














NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$ 37,025


$ 8,555


$ 11,898


$ (8,418)


$ 49,060














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$ 32,292


$ 6,364


$ 11,533


$ (8,383)


$ 41,806














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


6,785


1,531


4,967


846


14,129


INTEREST EXPENSE


5,045


1,735


996


(631)


7,145


EBITDA


44,122


9,630


17,496


(8,168)


63,080














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


439


671


96


-


1,206


SPECIAL ITEMS


439


671


96


-


1,206














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$ 44,561


$ 10,301


$ 17,592


$ (8,168)


$ 64,286


% of Net Sales


12.1 %


6.1 %


12.3 %




9.4 %



MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets






















(In thousands)























JUNE


JUNE


DECEMBER



2024


2023


2023



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)










ASSETS








CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


$ 26,156


$ 23,019


$ 32,526








ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS


247,989


223,862


168,327

ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES


8,672


5,757


8,045

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET


239,317


218,105


160,282








INVENTORIES


508,183


499,134


507,075

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY


18,119


19,722


18,240

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS


24,880


27,903


26,100








TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS


816,655


787,883


744,223








PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET


131,921


107,590


121,872

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS


99,121


73,093


100,065

GOODWILL


134,476


132,391


134,729

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET


87,597


96,291


92,308

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES


40,287


33,905


40,533

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES


25,615


41,557


24,050

OTHER ASSETS


38,656


29,435


35,267








TOTAL ASSETS


$ 1,374,328


$ 1,302,145


$ 1,293,047















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY


$ -


$ 53,700


$ -

CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT

5,030


5,028


5,029

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE


105,094


94,657


107,455

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS


53,102


43,664


38,238

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY


16,017


20,187


18,399

ACCRUED REBATES


54,280


43,781


42,278

PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS


32,404


28,346


29,561

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES


66,239


59,126


63,303








TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES


332,166


348,489


304,263








LONG-TERM DEBT


203,162


164,488


151,182

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY


88,820


64,271


88,974

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES


66,357


59,565


72,013

OTHER LIABILITIES


29,501


24,917


25,742








TOTAL LIABILITIES


720,006


661,730


642,174








TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


640,018


629,673


635,064

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST


14,304


10,742


15,809

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


654,322


640,415


650,873








TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$ 1,374,328


$ 1,302,145


$ 1,293,047

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




















(In thousands)



















SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,



2024



2023



(Unaudited)








CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






NET EARNINGS

$ 26,397



$ 21,144


ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH






PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:






DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

14,619



14,129


LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES

1,956



10,001


OTHER

5,560



5,835


CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:






ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(81,060)



(48,271)


INVENTORY

(3,641)



30,924


ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

(2,168)



4,323


PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

2,757



(468)


SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

29,966



2,776


OTHER

(4,525)



(1,023)


NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(10,139)



39,370














CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






CASH ACQUIRED IN STEP ACQUISITION

-



-


CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(22,941)



(9,507)


OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

18



66


NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(22,923)



(9,441)














CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






NET CHANGE IN DEBT

51,986



(16,547)


PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(10,409)



-


DIVIDENDS PAID

(12,706)



(12,544)


OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(400)



3


NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

28,471



(29,088)














EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(1,779)



1,028


NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(6,370)



1,869


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period

32,526



21,150


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period

$ 26,156



$ 23,019

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
