Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results and Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
Net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $389.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $353.1 million during the comparable quarter in 2023. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2024 were $18.0 million or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $18.4 million or $0.83 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2024 were $21.7 million or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $18.6 million or $0.84 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.
Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024, were $721.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $681.1 million during the comparable period in 2023. Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024, were $27.8 million or $1.25 per diluted share, compared to $31.1 million or $1.40 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2023. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were $31.7 million or $1.42 per diluted share and $31.9 million or $1.44 per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are pleased with our second quarter results as sales increased 10.4% versus last year's second quarter, while year-to-date sales are up nearly 6% relative to 2023. We experienced solid top line results in all segments, setting records across the board, most notably within Temperature Control."
By segment, Vehicle Control sales improved 2.7% in the quarter, accelerating from the more modest growth seen in our first quarter. Year-to-date sales are up 1.6%, and we are pleased with the trajectory.
Temperature Control sales increased 28.2% versus last year's second quarter, representing an all-time quarterly sales record, as elevated heat persisted across much of the country. Year-to-date we are up nearly 16%, and temperatures remain hot, which should be positive for the third quarter.
Our Engineered Solutions segment sales increased 6.1% in the quarter and 5.3% for the year, attributable to strong demand from our existing customers as well as new business wins. We continue to see positive results from our cross-selling efforts, and the pipeline of opportunities remains healthy.
Looking at profitability, our Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.1% in the quarter vs. 10.0% last year. Excluding $1.3 million of start-up costs related to our new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, Adjusted EBITDA was 10.4% in the quarter. During the quarter, our operating income was impacted by a roughly $1.0 million increase in customer factoring program expense over last year mainly due to higher sales volumes, although it appears we are finally starting to see a leveling off from the impact of elevated interest rates.
Mr. Sills commented, "While we are pleased with our sales results, we continue to work on our profitability, as cost pressures persist. To address this, we chose to implement an early retirement program launched in the second quarter. Benefits of this program will phase in over the next few quarters, and once fully realized, we anticipate achieving an estimated $10 million of annualized savings. We expect one-time severance costs of approximately $6 million related to this program, of which $2.6 million was incurred in the second quarter, and an additional $3.1 million is expected to be incurred in the second half of 2024 as people retire."
During the quarter, we announced a definitive agreement to acquire AX V Nissens III APS ("Nissens"), a leading European manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket engine cooling and air conditioning products with a growing array of vehicle control technologies, for approximately $388 million (€360 million) in cash. Nissens has annual revenues of approximately $260 million with a mid-teens EBITDA margin rate. The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of 2024, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including receipt of applicable antitrust and other regulatory approvals. We are extremely excited about this major step forward for our company. For more details, please see our July 10, 2024 press release and investor presentation related to the Nissens acquisition located on our website www.smpcorp.com.
As part of our commitment to return value to shareholders, the Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on September 3, 2024 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2024. Additionally, we purchased $7.8 million of common stock under our existing share repurchase authorization during the quarter, leaving our remaining authorization under the current program at $19.6 million.
Regarding our sales and profit expectations for the full year of 2024, and excluding any impact from the Nissens acquisition, we anticipate sales growth will be in the low- to mid-single digits, up from prior projections, and Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 9.0-9.5%, consistent with what we noted previously. We expect to incur roughly $3 -4 million of additional start-up costs in 2024 as compared to 2023 for our new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, related to increased rent as well as duplicate expenses as we transition away from our Edwardsville, KS distribution center.
In closing, Mr. Sills commented "As we look towards the second half of the year, we are encouraged with the demand seen so far across all our segments. Aftermarket fundamentals remain positive, and our Engineered Solutions business is performing well. Lastly, we are excited about our planned acquisition of Nissens that expands our geographic presence, and provides a meaningful global growth platform for many years to come. We want to thank all our employees for our current success and helping us achieve our goals for the future."
Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, August 1, 2024. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP 2Q 2024 Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-343-4136 (domestic) or 203-518-9843 (international) and using conference ID SMP2Q2024. Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-938-2490 (domestic) or 402-220-9028 (international).
Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
JUNE 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
NET SALES
$ 389,829
$ 353,075
$ 721,232
$ 681,103
COST OF SALES
278,382
251,806
520,263
488,567
GROSS PROFIT
111,447
101,269
200,969
192,536
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
83,885
73,843
158,618
143,476
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
2,559
294
2,751
1,206
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
(17)
46
5
70
OPERATING INCOME
24,986
27,178
39,605
47,924
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET
2,199
802
3,018
1,027
INTEREST EXPENSE
2,752
3,283
4,819
7,145
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
24,433
24,697
37,804
41,806
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
6,109
6,289
9,451
10,661
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
18,324
18,408
28,353
31,145
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(917)
(9,221)
(1,956)
(10,001)
NET EARNINGS
17,407
9,187
26,397
21,144
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
344
50
510
89
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)
$ 17,063
$ 9,137
$ 25,887
$ 21,055
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 17,980
$ 18,358
$ 27,843
$ 31,056
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(917)
(9,221)
(1,956)
(10,001)
TOTAL
$ 17,063
$ 9,137
$ 25,887
$ 21,055
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.83
$ 0.85
$ 1.27
$ 1.43
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.05)
(0.43)
(0.09)
(0.46)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
$ 0.78
$ 0.42
$ 1.18
$ 0.97
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.81
$ 0.83
$ 1.25
$ 1.40
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.04)
(0.42)
(0.09)
(0.45)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
$ 0.77
$ 0.41
$ 1.16
$ 0.95
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
21,767,526
21,689,067
21,845,678
21,649,562
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
22,185,536
22,183,489
22,277,590
22,139,708
(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Segment Revenues and Operating Profit
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
JUNE 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and
Fuel Delivery)
$ 115,529
$ 113,589
$ 231,614
$ 229,672
Electrical and Safety
57,128
52,867
109,535
104,671
Wire sets and other
16,084
17,333
33,116
34,023
Vehicle Control
188,741
183,789
374,265
368,366
AC System Components
99,970
72,730
149,930
123,528
Other Thermal Components
24,511
24,344
46,159
45,952
Temperature Control
124,481
97,074
196,089
169,480
Commercial Vehicle
23,483
20,225
46,391
40,457
Construction / Agriculture
9,473
11,138
19,549
22,830
Light Vehicle
24,686
23,981
46,489
47,000
All Other
18,965
16,868
38,449
32,970
Engineered Solutions
76,607
72,212
150,878
143,257
-
Revenues
$ 389,829
$ 353,075
$ 721,232
$ 681,103
Gross Margin
Vehicle Control
$ 59,969
31.8 %
$ 60,109
32.7 %
$ 118,868
31.8 %
$ 118,581
32.2 %
Temperature Control
36,609
29.4 %
26,512
27.3 %
56,298
28.7 %
45,667
26.9 %
Engineered Solutions
14,869
19.4 %
14,648
20.3 %
25,803
17.1 %
28,288
19.7 %
All Other
-
-
-
-
Gross Margin
$ 111,447
28.6 %
$ 101,269
28.7 %
$ 200,969
27.9 %
$ 192,536
28.3 %
Selling, General & Administrative
Vehicle Control
$ 43,844
23.2 %
$ 40,720
22.2 %
$ 87,102
23.3 %
$ 81,556
22.1 %
Temperature Control
23,165
18.6 %
20,584
21.2 %
40,765
20.8 %
37,112
21.9 %
Engineered Solutions
8,676
11.3 %
8,481
11.7 %
17,367
11.5 %
16,390
11.4 %
All Other
5,789
4,058
10,973
8,418
Subtotal
$ 81,474
20.9 %
$ 73,843
20.9 %
$ 156,207
21.7 %
$ 143,476
21.1 %
Acquisition Expenses
2,411
0.6 %
-
0.0 %
2,411
0.3 %
-
0.0 %
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 83,885
21.5 %
$ 73,843
20.9 %
$ 158,618
22.0 %
$ 143,476
21.1 %
Operating Income
Vehicle Control
$ 16,125
8.5 %
$ 19,389
10.5 %
$ 31,766
8.5 %
$ 37,025
10.1 %
Temperature Control
13,444
10.8 %
5,928
6.1 %
15,533
7.9 %
8,555
5.0 %
Engineered Solutions
6,193
8.1 %
6,167
8.5 %
8,436
5.6 %
11,898
8.3 %
All Other
(5,789)
(4,058)
(10,973)
(8,418)
Subtotal
$ 29,973
7.7 %
$ 27,426
7.8 %
$ 44,762
6.2 %
$ 49,060
7.2 %
Restructuring & Integration
(2,559)
-0.7 %
(294)
-0.1 %
(2,751)
-0.4 %
(1,206)
-0.2 %
Acquisition Expenses
(2,411)
-0.6 %
-
0.0 %
(2,411)
-0.3 %
-
0.0 %
Other Income (Expense), Net
(17)
0.0 %
46
0.0 %
5
0.0 %
70
0.0 %
Operating Income
$ 24,986
6.4 %
$ 27,178
7.7 %
$ 39,605
5.5 %
$ 47,924
7.0 %
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
JUNE 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 17,980
$ 18,358
$ 27,843
$ 31,056
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
2,559
294
2,751
1,206
ACQUISITION EXPENSES
2,411
-
2,411
-
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(1,292)
(77)
(1,342)
(314)
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 21,658
$ 18,575
$ 31,663
$ 31,948
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.81
$ 0.83
$ 1.25
$ 1.40
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
0.12
0.01
0.12
0.05
ACQUISITION EXPENSES
0.11
-
0.11
-
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(0.06)
-
(0.06)
(0.01)
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.98
$ 0.84
$ 1.42
$ 1.44
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 24,986
$ 27,178
$ 39,605
$ 47,924
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
2,559
294
2,751
1,206
ACQUISITION EXPENSES
2,411
-
2,411
-
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET
17
(46)
(5)
(70)
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
YEAR ENDED
JUNE 30,
DECEMBER 31,
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 29,973
$ 27,426
$ 44,762
$ 49,060
2024
2023
2023
(Unaudited)
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 24,433
$ 24,697
$ 37,804
$ 41,806
$ 77,714
$ 84,580
$ 81,716
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
7,318
7,047
14,619
14,129
29,512
28,534
29,022
INTEREST EXPENSE
2,752
3,283
4,819
7,145
10,961
15,136
13,287
EBITDA
34,503
35,027
57,242
63,080
118,187
128,250
124,025
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
2,559
294
2,751
1,206
4,187
3,053
2,642
ACQUISITION EXPENSES
2,411
-
2,411
-
2,411
-
-
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
-
-
-
-
-
7,002
-
SPECIAL ITEMS
4,970
294
5,162
1,206
6,598
10,055
2,642
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 39,473
$ 35,321
$ 62,404
$ 64,286
$ 124,785
$ 138,305
$ 126,667
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024
Vehicle Control
Temperature Control
Engineered Solutions
All Other
Consolidated
(Unaudited)
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 15,116
$ 13,197
$ 5,812
$ (9,139)
$ 24,986
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,009
247
364
939
2,559
ACQUISITION EXPENSES
-
-
-
2,411
2,411
OTHER EXPENSE, NET
-
-
17
-
17
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 16,125
$ 13,444
$ 6,193
$ (5,789)
$ 29,973
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 13,067
$ 13,978
$ 6,529
$ (9,141)
$ 24,433
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
3,606
780
2,463
469
7,318
INTEREST EXPENSE
1,899
726
706
(579)
2,752
EBITDA
18,572
15,484
9,698
(9,251)
34,503
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,009
247
364
939
2,559
ACQUISITION EXPENSES
-
-
-
2,411
2,411
SPECIAL ITEMS
1,009
247
364
3,350
4,970
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 19,581
$ 15,731
$ 10,062
$ (5,901)
$ 39,473
% of Net Sales
10.4 %
12.6 %
13.1 %
10.1 %
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
Vehicle Control
Temperature Control
Engineered Solutions
All Other
Consolidated
(Unaudited)
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 19,273
$ 5,800
$ 6,163
$ (4,058)
$ 27,178
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
154
128
12
-
294
OTHER INCOME, NET
(38)
-
(8)
-
(46)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 19,389
$ 5,928
$ 6,167
$ (4,058)
$ 27,426
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 17,235
$ 5,259
$ 6,247
$ (4,044)
$ 24,697
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
3,373
768
2,486
420
7,047
INTEREST EXPENSE
2,304
842
637
(500)
3,283
EBITDA
22,912
6,869
9,370
(4,124)
35,027
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
154
128
12
-
294
SPECIAL ITEMS
154
128
12
-
294
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 23,066
$ 6,997
$ 9,382
$ (4,124)
$ 35,321
% of Net Sales
12.6 %
7.2 %
13.0 %
10.0 %
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
(In thousands)
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024
Vehicle Control
Temperature Control
Engineered Solutions
All Other
Consolidated
(Unaudited)
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 30,656
$ 15,228
$ 8,044
$ (14,323)
$ 39,605
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,110
305
397
939
2,751
ACQUISITION EXPENSES
-
-
-
2,411
2,411
OTHER INCOME, NET
-
-
(5)
-
(5)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 31,766
$ 15,533
$ 8,436
$ (10,973)
$ 44,762
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 27,382
$ 15,866
$ 8,875
$ (14,319)
$ 37,804
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
7,131
1,678
4,932
878
14,619
INTEREST EXPENSE
3,326
1,257
1,370
(1,134)
4,819
EBITDA
37,839
18,801
15,177
(14,575)
57,242
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,110
305
397
939
2,751
ACQUISITION EXPENSES
-
-
-
2,411
2,411
SPECIAL ITEMS
1,110
305
397
3,350
5,162
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 38,949
$ 19,106
$ 15,574
$ (11,225)
$ 62,404
% of Net Sales
10.4 %
9.7 %
10.3 %
8.7 %
(In thousands)
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
Vehicle Control
Temperature Control
Engineered Solutions
All Other
Consolidated
(Unaudited)
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 36,648
$ 7,884
$ 11,810
$ (8,418)
$ 47,924
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
439
671
96
-
1,206
OTHER INCOME, NET
(62)
(8)
-
(70)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 37,025
$ 8,555
$ 11,898
$ (8,418)
$ 49,060
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 32,292
$ 6,364
$ 11,533
$ (8,383)
$ 41,806
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
6,785
1,531
4,967
846
14,129
INTEREST EXPENSE
5,045
1,735
996
(631)
7,145
EBITDA
44,122
9,630
17,496
(8,168)
63,080
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
439
671
96
-
1,206
SPECIAL ITEMS
439
671
96
-
1,206
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 44,561
$ 10,301
$ 17,592
$ (8,168)
$ 64,286
% of Net Sales
12.1 %
6.1 %
12.3 %
9.4 %
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
JUNE
JUNE
DECEMBER
2024
2023
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
$ 26,156
$ 23,019
$ 32,526
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
247,989
223,862
168,327
ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES
8,672
5,757
8,045
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
239,317
218,105
160,282
INVENTORIES
508,183
499,134
507,075
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
18,119
19,722
18,240
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
24,880
27,903
26,100
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
816,655
787,883
744,223
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
131,921
107,590
121,872
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
99,121
73,093
100,065
GOODWILL
134,476
132,391
134,729
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
87,597
96,291
92,308
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
40,287
33,905
40,533
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
25,615
41,557
24,050
OTHER ASSETS
38,656
29,435
35,267
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,374,328
$ 1,302,145
$ 1,293,047
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
$ -
$ 53,700
$ -
CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT
5,030
5,028
5,029
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
105,094
94,657
107,455
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
53,102
43,664
38,238
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
16,017
20,187
18,399
ACCRUED REBATES
54,280
43,781
42,278
PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS
32,404
28,346
29,561
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
66,239
59,126
63,303
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
332,166
348,489
304,263
LONG-TERM DEBT
203,162
164,488
151,182
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY
88,820
64,271
88,974
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
66,357
59,565
72,013
OTHER LIABILITIES
29,501
24,917
25,742
TOTAL LIABILITIES
720,006
661,730
642,174
TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
640,018
629,673
635,064
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
14,304
10,742
15,809
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
654,322
640,415
650,873
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,374,328
$ 1,302,145
$ 1,293,047
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NET EARNINGS
$ 26,397
$ 21,144
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH
PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
14,619
14,129
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES
1,956
10,001
OTHER
5,560
5,835
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
(81,060)
(48,271)
INVENTORY
(3,641)
30,924
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
(2,168)
4,323
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
2,757
(468)
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
29,966
2,776
OTHER
(4,525)
(1,023)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(10,139)
39,370
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
CASH ACQUIRED IN STEP ACQUISITION
-
-
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(22,941)
(9,507)
OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
18
66
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(22,923)
(9,441)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
NET CHANGE IN DEBT
51,986
(16,547)
PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK
(10,409)
-
DIVIDENDS PAID
(12,706)
(12,544)
OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(400)
3
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
28,471
(29,088)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
(1,779)
1,028
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(6,370)
1,869
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period
32,526
21,150
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period
$ 26,156
$ 23,019
SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.