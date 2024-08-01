Hyundai Motor America Reports July 2024 Sales

July total sales increased 4 %; Year-to-date total sales up 2 %

Best July for Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, and Palisade

Hybrid total sales increase 67% in July

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total July sales of 69,202 units, a 4% increase compared with July 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in July for Elantra HEV (+13%), Santa Fe HEV (+75%), Tucson HEV (+109%) and Palisade (+50%).

Hyundai's total hybrid sales were up 67% in July. Retail sales of electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles represented 25% of the retail sales mix, with IONIQ 5 retail sales increasing 1.4%. Retail sales for Sonata (+65%) and Palisade (+41%) also climbed. This was also the best ever month in retail and total sales for the Tucson HEV.

"Despite a challenging start to July as the CDK disruption began to resolve, Hyundai achieved a solid 4% increase in total sales, fueled by our HEV and EV lineup," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Our overall total sales results in July reflect the sustained consumer demand for diversified product portfolio."

July Total Sales Summary



Jul-24 Jul-23 % Chg 2024

YTD 2023

YTD % Chg Hyundai 69,202 66,527 +4.0 % 468,725 461,140 +1.6 %

July Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai President and Global COO José Muñoz Named Executive of the Year by NEMPA: President and chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor Company, and president and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America José Muñoz was named Executive of the Year by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) at the media organizations' annual award ceremony in Boston.

Hyundai Motor America has restructured its marketing department creating two new divisions: marketing creative and marketing performance.

Hyundai released a summary of changes to its lineup for the 2025 model year.

Celebrating the start of the 2024 Summer Games, Hyundai launched a new advertisement titled "It's OK." The sports-themed ad highlights the importance of finding joy in your journey even if that means taking a break from playing a particular sport and trying something new.

J.D. Power has named the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe as the most appealing vehicle in the midsize SUV segment in the 2024 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study SM

Hyundai released pricing for its thoroughly refreshed 2025 Tucson compact SUV, starting at $29,750, including a $1,395 destination charge.

Hyundai's all-new 2024 Santa Fe has been named Best U.S.- Built SUV by American Cars and Racing.

Hyundai launched a marketing campaign tilted "Quality Isn't a Luxury" highlighting the quality, dependability, reliability, and safety of its vehicles.

Hyundai Motor America announced its donation of $100,000 to Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) towards its Injury Prevention and Child Passenger Safety Program.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Jul-24 Jul-23 % Chg 2024

YTD 2023

YTD % Chg Elantra 13,764 11,898 +16 % 76,053 86,636 -12 % Ioniq 5 3,416 4,135 -17 % 22,144 17,776 +25 % Ioniq 6 778 1,745 -55 % 7,690 4,990 +54 % Kona 6,713 6,123 +10 % 53,252 44,048 +21 % Nexo 2 34 -94 % 79 139 -43 % Palisade 8,635 5,752 +50 % 62,382 45,199 +38 % Santa Cruz 2,615 2,903 -10 % 20,560 22,953 -10 % Santa Fe 8,989 10,612 -15 % 65,611 71,754 -9 % Sonata 5,755 3,209 +79 % 36,902 30,543 +21 % Tucson 16,135 17,534 -8 % 108,281 118,125 -8 % Venue 2,400 2,581 -7 % 15,771 18,940 -17 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in Califor

nia, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit http://www.hyundainews.com.

