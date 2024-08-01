Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.08.2024 15:48 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16


Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc announces that, as at 31 July 2024, its investment in other listed closed-ended investment funds which do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds comprised the following:

Name of Security:


3i Group plc


1 August 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.