Trading Statistics July 2024

Stockholm, August 1st, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for July 2024: The share trading increased by 8.3% to a daily average of 2.578bn EUR, compared to 2.382bn EUR in July 2023. Compared to the previous month, June 2024, the daily average decreased by 17.5%. Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 12.8% to a daily average of 211,308 contracts, compared with 242,445 contracts in July 2023. ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 21.9% to a daily average of 25.8m EUR compared to 21.2m EUR in July 2023. Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Nordea Bank Abp. Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE was the most active member during the past month, followed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE. Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 70.8%, compared to 73.2% previous month4. The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange: For OMXC25 companies 1.9 larger For OMXH25 companies 1.9 larger For OMXS30 companies 2.2 larger Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was: For OMXC25 companies 89.62% For OMXH25 companies 89.81% For OMXS30 companies 91.37% 1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm 2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. 3) ETF trading figure include Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm. 4) Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter. 5) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.