Single-Use Bioreactors Market worth $9.1 billion by 2029 driven by Rising Tech Innovations | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Single Use Bioreactors Market is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2024 to USD 9.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 15.4%. The single-use bioreactors (SUBs) market is driven by factors such as the growing adoption of single-use technologies by SMEs, CDMOs, and CMOs, the benefits of SUBs over traditional stainless-steel bioreactors, and the expanding biologics and biosimilars market. These bioreactors are favored for their lower capital investment, reduced water and energy consumption, and flexibility. However, challenges such as leachables and extractables issues, regulatory hurdles, and PFAS restrictions may impact growth. The market is bolstered by opportunities in hybrid facilities, which combine single-use and traditional systems for cost efficiency and flexibility. Despite these advantages, concerns about the potential breakage of single-use bags, which can lead to contamination and significant financial losses, pose challenges. In 2023, single-use bioreactor systems and stirred-tank bioreactors dominated the market, with North America leading regional markets due to its strong biopharmaceutical R&D presence. Key players include Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Merck KGaA.

Sartorius AG: Leading Provider of Single-Use Bioreactor Solutions

Sartorius AG is a prominent player in the single-use bioreactors market, catering to biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, CMOs, and CROs. The company stands out for its comprehensive range of customer-centric, technology-driven solutions and significant investments in R&D. Its extensive product lineup, which includes high-quality single-use bioreactors, is a key factor in its growing market share. Sartorius AG's robust global presence and ongoing expansion in both developed and emerging markets position it for continued growth in the single-use bioreactors sector during the forecast period.

Danaher Corporation: Key Innovator in Single-Use Bioreactors

Danaher Corporation, through its subsidiary Cytiva, offers advanced cell culture, filtration, separation, and purification technologies for the medical, biopharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries. Its strong portfolio of single-use bioreactor solutions makes it a leading player in the market. Danaher's bioprocessing technologies facilitate the development and commercialization of drugs, plasma, and vaccines, underscoring its significant role in the single-use bioreactors market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.: Comprehensive Single-Use Bioreactor Solutions Provider

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. provides a broad range of single-use bioreactor products, effectively addressing diverse market needs. As a leading market player, Thermo Fisher leverages its extensive product offerings and strong market presence to influence trends and customer preferences. Continuous investment in R&D enables the company to stay at the cutting edge of technological advancements, addressing emerging challenges and opportunities in bioprocessing.

Product Segmentation: Single-Use Bioreactor Systems Lead the Market

In 2023, the single-use bioreactors market is divided into several product categories: single-use bioreactor systems, single-use media bags, single-use assemblies, and other products (such as single-use vessels, sensors, tubing, connectors, software, control systems, and probes). The single-use bioreactor systems segment held the largest market share due to their lower initial investment requirements, reduced operational costs from simplified processes, and minimal environmental impact thanks to recyclable components. These advantages have significantly boosted the adoption of single-use bioreactor systems in biopharmaceutical applications.

Type Segmentation: Stirred-Tank Bioreactors Dominate

The single-use bioreactors market is segmented by type into stirred-tank, wave-induced, bubble-column, and other bioreactors (including hybrid designs and bioreactors with vertically perforated discs). In 2023, stirred-tank bioreactors represented the largest segment. Known for their versatility and scalability, stirred-tank bioreactors are extensively used in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Their impeller-driven design ensures even distribution of gases and nutrients, making them ideal for producing recombinant proteins, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies.

Molecule Type Segmentation: Monoclonal Antibodies Lead

The single-use bioreactors market is also segmented by molecule type into monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), vaccines, stem cells, gene-modified cells, and therapeutic proteins & peptides. In 2023, the monoclonal antibodies segment had the largest share, driven by the expanding pharmaceutical R&D pipeline, increasing cancer incidence, and rising demand for cancer therapies.

Cell Type Segmentation: Mammalian Cells Prevail

In terms of cell types, the market is divided into mammalian cells, bacterial cells, yeast cells, and other cells (such as insect and plant cells). The mammalian cells segment held the largest market share in 2023. This is due to the widespread use of mammalian cells in bioprocessing, known for their sophisticated metabolic functions, which drive the segment's growth.

Application Segmentation: Bioproduction Leads

The market is segmented by application into bioproduction, process development, and research & development (R&D). The bioproduction segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, attributed to the growing use of single-use bioreactors in biomanufacturing, increased regulatory approvals for biopharmaceuticals, the rise of biosimilars, and patent expirations of blockbuster drugs.

End-User Segmentation: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Dominate

Based on end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs) & contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and academic & research institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment was the largest in 2023 due to heightened R&D activities and increased production of biologics and biosimilars.

Regional Insights: North America and Asia Pacific Lead

The market is divided by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America held the largest market share, followed by Europe. North America's substantial market share is driven by the presence of major players and growing demand for personalized medicine and biologics. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR), fueled by the rising demand for biosimilars, expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacities, and a growing contract manufacturing sector.

