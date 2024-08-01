Gain.pro announces the launch of the "European PE Asset Handbook"

A data-driven guide to finding growth opportunities in European subsectors and asset pool

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain.pro is excited to announce the launch of the inaugural edition of the "European PE Asset Handbook," a comprehensive report offering a quantitative perspective on the European private equity (PE) asset pool. This handbook highlights growth opportunities across various subsectors, providing invaluable insights for investors and industry professionals.

Based on our quant scorecards, Financial Services and TMT emerge as the most attractive sectors for PE firms to invest in. These sectors feature market-leading growth rates with high profitability and above-average buy-and-build activity. Other subsectors that jump out are Professional Services, Technical Services and Biotechnology.

These sectors feature market-leading growth rates with high profitability and above-average buy-and-build activity. Other subsectors that jump out are Professional Services, Technical Services and Biotechnology. By region, France, Italy and CEE emerge as attractive regions for investment. France shines on high profitability, CEE on high growth and Italy on low multiples. UK and DACH are at the bottom of the pack for most metrics that investors look for. We are already seeing a shift in PE deal activity away from the UK and DACH and into France and Italy.

PE market penetration is highest in Infrastructure, Technology, MedTech and Software. 12-15% of sizeable assets (>100 FTE) are PE-owned. Infrastructure assets typically generate predictable, long-term cash flows making them suitable for PE-backing, while Technology and Software boast one of the highest growth rates and margins across industries.

Comprehensive Insights Across Four Chapters

Quant Scorecards: Our quant scorecards provide a quick snapshot of the most attractive subsectors and regions for capital deployment. These insights are based on key metrics such as growth, profitability, buy-and-build strategy, leverage and EBITDA multiples. Growth as a Key to Value Creation: The handbook explores how growth is pivotal to PE value creation, identifying high-growth, high-margin subsectors that present lucrative investment opportunities. In-depth Metrics Analysis: The research then delves into the metrics for each of the 27 subsectors in Europe, offering detailed insights into their growth, profitability, capital intensity, leverage, internationalization and more. Private Equity Penetration: Finally, we examine varying degrees of private equity penetration across different sectors, highlighting trends in asset sizes, revenue concentration and sector dominance across regions.

A Must-Have Resource for Investors

The "European PE Asset Handbook" is an essential resource for investors looking to navigate the complex landscape of European private equity. Whether you are seeking to identify high-growth opportunities or understand sector-specific dynamics, this handbook offers the detailed analysis and insights needed to make informed investment decisions.

Access the full report here https://www.gain.pro/investor-reports/european-pe-asset-handbook-full-report

About Gain.pro

Gain.pro is on a mission to provide global private market visibility. Our industry-leading platform combines advanced AI tech with local-for-local research. It delivers the highest quality information on the companies that matter to you most.

We serve 100% of MBB/Big-4 advisories, clients representing >$500bn of private equity capital and more than 70% of the top-20 global M&A houses. Examples include Blackstone, Goldman Sachs and McKinsey. We lead the market on customer satisfaction, as validated by external research (User Evidence Survey 2023).

Gain.pro has been named one of Europe's top 50 fastest-growing businesses, operating globally with offices in Amsterdam, London, Frankfurt, Warsaw and Bangalore.

Unparalleled Research and Analysis

At Gain.pro, we cover every company with >10 employees. For those of threshold size (more than €5m EBITDA or equivalent metrics) we dedicate over 12-14 hours of primary research to each company. These businesses amount to more that 30,000 "investable assets" suitable for PE-backing in Europe. In this handbook, we dive deeper into this pool of opportunities.

