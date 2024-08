BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 30 June 2024 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



1 August 2024



