Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
[01.08.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.08.24
IE000LZC9NM0
10,140,496.00
USD
0
74,174,550.51
7.3147
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.08.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,845,419.00
EUR
0
22,596,306.42
5.8762
|
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.08.24
IE000GETKIK8
267,123.00
GBP
0
2,622,943.67
9.8192
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.08.24
IE000XIITCN5
656,195.00
GBP
0
5,402,178.43
8.2326