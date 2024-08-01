ReflexAI Launches Election Stress Training Module to Support Crisis Centers During High-Stress Periods

Innovative Training Solution Designed to PrepareCrisis Center Teams to Support Callers with Election-Related Mental Health Challenges

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / ReflexAI, a leader in AI-driven contact center training, is excited to announce the launch of its Election Stress Training module. This new, clinically informed offering is designed to prepare crisis center responders for an influx in calls and texts as the U.S. approaches what is expected to be one of the most contentious presidential elections in modern history.

Election Stress Training

The Election Stress Training module provides targeted strategies and roleplay simulations to help counselors effectively manage conversations with individuals experiencing crises related to the political climate. This training is critical as intense media coverage and political discourse can significantly impact mental well-being. Simultaneously, more people than ever before are reaching out to crisis lines, with 988 supporting over 10 million calls since national rollout in 2022.

"We have heard from crisis line leaders that preparing for election stress is a top priority in 2024," said Sam Dorison, Co-Founder & CEO of ReflexAI. "Having previously served as a crisis line responder and leader across two presidential election cycles, I know firsthand how challenging these times can be for both the public and the dedicated professionals on the front lines. In fact, one inspiring aspect of this training is that responders can increase their own skills, confidence, and resilience while supporting others in crisis."

"Our Election Stress Training module is not just another resource-it's an invaluable tool to help crisis center responders navigate the unique and intense pressures of this election period," said John Callery-Coyne, Co-founder and Chief Product & Technology Officer at ReflexAI. "It's about equipping them with the skills to provide support that is both compassionate and effective, helping individuals cope with whatever they're going through at this critical time."

According to a study conducted by the American Psychological Association, over two-thirds of Americans found the 2020 election to be a significant source of stress. ReflexAI's new training module addresses this pressing need by offering evidence-based approaches to de-escalation and support, ensuring that crisis centers are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

For more information about the Election Stress Training module, visit https://www.reflexai.com/election-stress-training/.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Information

Glenn Herzberg

Director of Marketing

glenn@reflexai.com

(435)757-6058

SOURCE: ReflexAI

View the original press release on newswire.com.