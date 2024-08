WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Private equity investment firm Behrman Capital, Thursday announced that it has agreed to sell its portfolio company kSARIA Holdings to ITT Inc. (ITT) for around $475 million.



The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2024, the company added.



Currently, ITT's stock is moving down 1.34 percent, to $140.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.



