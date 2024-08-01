BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND
1 August 2024
The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 October 2024 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 1 October 2024to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 16 August 2024 (ex dividend date is 15 August 2024).
Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427
