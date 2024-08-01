BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)





ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND





1 August 2024



The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 October 2024 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 1 October 2024to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 16 August 2024 (ex dividend date is 15 August 2024).

