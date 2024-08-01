Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 July 2024 its investments were as follows:
Company
% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind
7.5%
Clearway Energy A Class
6.6%
NextEnergy Solar Fund
6.5%
Drax Group
5.6%
Bonheur
5.5%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
5.1%
Grenergy Renovables
4.7%
RWE
4.6%
SSE
4.6%
Cadeler
4.3%
Foresight Solar Fund
3.8%
National Grid
3.5%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
3.2%
AES
2.9%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
2.8%
Northland Power
2.7%
Enefit Green
2.4%
Greencoat Renewable
1.7%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
1.7%
Cloudberry Clean Energy
1.6%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
1.6%
US Solar Fund
1.6%
GCP Infrastructure Investments
1.6%
Harmony Energy Income Trust
1.4%
Polaris Renewable Energy
1.3%
MPC Energy Solutions
1.2%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
1.1%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente
1.0%
7C Solarparken
1.0%
Algonquin Power & Utilities
0.9%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
0.8%
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
0.7%
Serena Energia
0.7%
Atrato Onsite Energy
0.6%
Boralex
0.6%
Innergex Renewable
0.4%
Clean Energy Fuels
0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green
0.1%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants
0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets
1.7%
At close of business on 31 July 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £40.5 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
Sector Breakdown
% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies
38.0%
Renewable energy developers
30.0%
Renewable focused utilities
8.4%
Energy storage
5.4%
Biomass generation and production
5.6%
Electricity networks
3.5%
Renewable technology and service
4.5%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency
2.7%
Renewable Fuels
0.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets
1.7%
Geographical Allocation
% of total net assets
United Kingdom
32.4%
Europe (ex UK)
31.8%
Global
18.3%
North America
12.6%
Latin America
3.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets
1.7%
100%