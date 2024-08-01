Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

August 01

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 July 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 7.5% Clearway Energy A Class 6.6% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.5% Drax Group 5.6% Bonheur 5.5% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.1% Grenergy Renovables 4.7% RWE 4.6% SSE 4.6% Cadeler 4.3% Foresight Solar Fund 3.8% National Grid 3.5% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 3.2% AES 2.9% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 2.8% Northland Power 2.7% Enefit Green 2.4% Greencoat Renewable 1.7% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 1.7% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.6% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 1.6% US Solar Fund 1.6% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.6% Harmony Energy Income Trust 1.4% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.3% MPC Energy Solutions 1.2% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 1.1% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 1.0% 7C Solarparken 1.0% Algonquin Power & Utilities 0.9% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 0.8% VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities 0.7% Serena Energia 0.7% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.6% Boralex 0.6% Innergex Renewable 0.4% Clean Energy Fuels 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green 0.1% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7%

At close of business on 31 July 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £40.5 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 38.0% Renewable energy developers 30.0% Renewable focused utilities 8.4% Energy storage 5.4% Biomass generation and production 5.6% Electricity networks 3.5% Renewable technology and service 4.5% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 2.7% Renewable Fuels 0.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7%