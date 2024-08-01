Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.08.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
01.08.2024 18:18 Uhr
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 July 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company

% of total net assets

Greencoat UK Wind

7.5%

Clearway Energy A Class

6.6%

NextEnergy Solar Fund

6.5%

Drax Group

5.6%

Bonheur

5.5%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

5.1%

Grenergy Renovables

4.7%

RWE

4.6%

SSE

4.6%

Cadeler

4.3%

Foresight Solar Fund

3.8%

National Grid

3.5%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

3.2%

AES

2.9%

Aquila European Renewables Income Fund

2.8%

Northland Power

2.7%

Enefit Green

2.4%

Greencoat Renewable

1.7%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

1.7%

Cloudberry Clean Energy

1.6%

Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables

1.6%

US Solar Fund

1.6%

GCP Infrastructure Investments

1.6%

Harmony Energy Income Trust

1.4%

Polaris Renewable Energy

1.3%

MPC Energy Solutions

1.2%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

1.1%

Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente

1.0%

7C Solarparken

1.0%

Algonquin Power & Utilities

0.9%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc

0.8%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

0.7%

Serena Energia

0.7%

Atrato Onsite Energy

0.6%

Boralex

0.6%

Innergex Renewable

0.4%

Clean Energy Fuels

0.2%

Fusion Fuel Green

0.1%

Fusion Fuel Green Warrants

0.0%

Cash/Net Current Assets

1.7%

At close of business on 31 July 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £40.5 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown

% of total net assets

Yieldcos & investment companies

38.0%

Renewable energy developers

30.0%

Renewable focused utilities

8.4%

Energy storage

5.4%

Biomass generation and production

5.6%

Electricity networks

3.5%

Renewable technology and service

4.5%

Renewable financing and energy efficiency

2.7%

Renewable Fuels

0.2%

Cash/Net Current Assets

1.7%

Geographical Allocation

% of total net assets

United Kingdom

32.4%

Europe (ex UK)

31.8%

Global

18.3%

North America

12.6%

Latin America

3.2%

Cash/Net Current Assets

1.7%

100%


