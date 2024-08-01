Banijay Group N.V.: H1 2024 results

Press Release

Paris, 1 August 2024

First-half 2024 Results

DOUBLE DIGIT ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH:

OUSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN ONLINE SPORTS BETTING,

CAPITALISING ON A BUSY SPORTS CALENDAR

SOLID DEMAND FOR HIGHLY-RATED CONTENT, SKEWED TOWARDS Q4 2024

PRODUCTION OF LANDMARK LIVE EVENTS IN H1 2024

GUIDANCE CONFIRMED FOR 2024

H1 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1

Revenue up +8.6% to €2,093m in H1 2024

up +8.6% to €2,093m in H1 2024 Adjusted EBITDA up +11.7% to €368m, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.6% up 60bp vs H1 2023

up +11.7% to €368m, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.6% up 60bp vs H1 2023 Adjusted net income up +13.9% at current currencies to €191m, net income at €40m (€12m in H1 2023)

up +13.9% at current currencies to €191m, net income at €40m (€12m in H1 2023) Adjusted free cash flow conversion of 77% (vs 84% in H1 2023) Strong liquidity position of €397m and stable 3.1x leverage ratio including the payment of dividend (30 June 2024 vs 31 December 2023)





of 77% (vs 84% in H1 2023)

H1 2024 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS1

Content production & distribution, and live events Revenue down (2.7)% to €1,396m in H1 2024 reflecting anticipated amplified seasonality of major scripted show deliveries in Q4 2024 compared to 2023 and consolidation of Balich Wonder Studio Solid demand from streamers as win-win partnerships lead to expanded content offering Strong pipeline of new shows for streaming platforms and linear broadcasters At the forefront of major live events and continued expansion in the live events production of content: UEFA Champions League Final (London), UEFA Euro 2024 opening ceremony (Munich) Preferred partner for leading luxury fashion houses: Vogue World show (Paris) Acquisitions of Sunshine and Kennedy by The Independents



Online sports betting & gaming Revenue up +41.7% to €698m in H1 2024, reflecting an outstanding growth of +52.5% in Q2 fueled by a busy sports calendar Market share gains across all products and all geographies, with +37% increase in Unique Active Players compared to H1 2023 Delivering unmatched user experience through successful release of Betclic app version 8



FULLY ON TRACK TO MEET 2024 GUIDANCE

Low teens Adjusted EBITDA organic growth Solid H1 2024 performance driven by leading positions across all activities Strong pipeline of scripted show deliveries in Q4 2024, expected to generate FY 2024 organic revenue growth at Content production & distribution 2 Good pipeline of live shows in H2 2024 Online sports betting & gaming: capitalizing on busy sports calendar and UAP growth







François Riahi, CEO of Banijay Group, said:

"The first half of 2024 demonstrates once again the unique positioning of Banijay Group within the Entertainment industry, with a double-digit growth in earnings.

Our online sports betting and gaming business delivered outstanding performance, taking advantage of a busy sports calendar to gain market shares across all products and geographies. We also registered continued demand from clients in the content production business, particularly with streaming platforms as they expand their entertainment offer. In H2, we will deliver a strong pipeline of scripted shows and solid growth in content production & distribution. In the live events field in H1, we successfully produced iconic shows in the worlds of sport and fashion. Our schedule of upcoming live events is robust, and we will continue to look for opportunities to consolidate this fast-growing segment of the entertainment industry.

Thanks to our first half performance, and our highly visible pipeline for H2, we are well on track to meet our full year earnings guidance for the year of organic Adjusted EBITDA growth in the low teens."

*****

KEY FINANCIALS IN H1 2024

€m H1 2023 H1 2024 % reported change % constant currency Revenue 1 923.3 2 093.3 8.8% 8.6% Adjusted EBITDA 327.3 367.5 12.3% 11.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.0% 17.6% Net income/(loss) for the period 11.6 39.8 243.0% Adjusted net income 167.4 190.8 13.9% Adjusted free cash flow 274.1 284.7 3.9% Free cash flow conversion rate 84% 77% For the twelve-month period ended 31 Dec 2023 30 June 2024 Net financial debt (reported) 2 280 2 400 Net financial debt / Adjusted EBITDA 3.1x 3.1x

Refer to the Appendix for definition



H1 2024 KEY EVENTS

Content Production and Distribution

Acquisition of Caryn Mandabach Productions

In June 2024, the Group completed the acquisition of Caryn Mandabach Productions, an independent company specializing in scripted content. Founded by the award-winning producer Caryn Mandabach, the company has produced several highly-acclaimed drama hits, including Peaky Blinders, the global phenomenon that has reached 190 territories across traditional broadcast and on-demand services, now residing on Netflix. The first Peaky Blinders film for Netflix will start production in the coming months.

As part of the agreement, Banijay Entertainment now owns 100% of the rights for Peaky Blinders. Created and written by Steven Knight, the series received numerous awards including Best Drama Series at the 2018 TV BAFTAs.

Banijay UK and Mandabach have also launched Conduit Productions under a first-look development and production agreement.

Totally Spies! live action series under development

In June 2024, the Group partnered with Amazon MGM Studios to develop Totally Spies!, a live action series produced by Will Ferrell, based on the cult classic French cartoon. Originally running for six seasons from 2001, the show returned for a seventh season in May, following an 11-year hiatus. It has been translated into 60 languages, sold in more than 220 territories and has attracted a social media following of 3 million. An eighth season has also been commissioned.

Exclusive global development deal with Marc Pos, creator of The Traitors

In April 2024, the Group entered into an exclusive global development deal with leading Dutch creator and producer Marc Pos, through his independent label MPLab. Marc Pos is an industry-renowned creative entrepreneur and the multi-award-winning mastermind behind The Traitors, recently named Format of the Year by K7. As part of the partnership, Banijay Entertainment and Pos, will devise original non-scripted formats with broad international appeal. Additionally, the rights to all IP created under the agreement will be managed by the distribution arm of Banijay Entertainment, Banijay Rights.

Live Experiences

Bolts-on acquisition of Sunshine and Kennedy by The Independents

In H1 2024, The Independents continued to consolidate the market, with the acquisition of two specialist agencies focused on strategic consulting for brand, cultural and entertainment projects: London-based Kennedy (March 2024) and London and Los Angeles-based Sunshine (April 2024). Sunshine has played a key part in some of the most innovative projects in the entertainment industry over the last decade, including Gucci's spectacular CHIME for Change show, headlined by Beyoncé and the recent revamp of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show starring Naomi Campbell which was broadcasted on Amazon Prime.



Online Sports betting and gaming

Renewals and new partnerships

In June 2024, Betclic renewed its agreement with the LNB (National Basketball League) for the naming of the professional French championship "Betclic ELITE" until 2029. This partnership includes the introduction of the Betclic Cam, a player-mounted camera system that offer an unprecedent, closer-to-the-action experience.

In June 2024, Betclic also renewed its partnership with LFP until 2025 for Football League 1 and League 2 in France.

In July 2024, Betclic signed a sponsorship deal including naming with the Polish Football Association. This agreement, set to run for four years until the end of the 2027/2028 season, supports 108 clubs across three divisions each season.

These commitments strengthen Betclic's support for basketball and football professional associations.

POST-H1 2024 EVENTS

The 76th Emmy Awards recognized Banijay Entertainment productions including Ripley, which received 13 nominations, and 51 Minds's Below Deck Down Under, which received two.

OUTLOOK

The Group confirms its guidance to low-teens Adjusted EBITDA organic growth for 2024.

This reflects the continued profitable growth expected for each business segment.

Content production & distribution: Major scripted shows are expected to be delivered to the second half of the year, and more specifically in Q4, including new seasons of Marie-Antoinette for Canal+, Carême for Apple TV+, and SAS Rogue Heroes for BBC One in the UK Strong pipeline at Content production & distribution 3 expected to generate FY 2024 organic revenue growth

Good pipeline of live shows in H2 2024

Online sports betting & gaming, positive commercial momentum combined with a busy sports event calendar including UEFA Euro 2024.

Free cash flow conversion: above 80%

Net debt leverage: below 3x as at 31 December 2024





------------------

As previously communicated, Banijay Group aims to expand its free float and stock liquidity. In this respect, the company continues to actively monitor market conditions in readiness for a market opportunity.





PROFIT & LOSS - H1 2024

In € million H1 2023 H1 2024 % reported change Revenue 1 923.3 2 093.3 8.8% Total external and personnel expenses (1 584.4) (1 709.7) 7.9% External expenses (993.5) (1 099.7) 10.7% Personnel expenses excluding LTIP & employment-related earn-out & option expenses (590.9) (610.1) 3.2% Other operating income & expenses excl. restructuring costs & other non-recurring items (11.5) (14.1) 22.8% Depreciation and amortization expenses net of reversals related to fiction and other operational provisions (0.0) (2.0) Adjusted EBITDA 327.3 367.5 12.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.0% 17.6% Restructuring costs and other non-recurring items (9.5) (26.3) LTIP expenses (79.1) (73.8) Employment-related earn-out and option expenses (9.0) (22.3) Depreciation and amortization (excl. D&A fiction and other operational provisions) (60.3) (61.8) Operating profit/(loss) 169.4 183.3 8.2% Cost of net debt (88.8) (94.4) Other finance income/(costs) (58.2) (28.6) Net financial income/(expense) (147.0) (123.0) (16.3)% Share of net income from associates & joint ventures (1.3) (2.5) Earnings before provision for income taxes 21.1 57.8 173.8% Income tax expenses (9.5) (18.0) Profit/(loss) from continuing operations 11.6 39.8 Net income/(loss) for the period 11.6 39.8 243.0% Attributable to: Non-controlling interests 5.3 5.2 Shareholders 6.3 34.6 Restructuring costs and other non-recurring items 9.5 26.3 LTIP and employment-related earn-out and option expenses 88.1 96.1 Other finance income/(costs) 58.2 28.6 Adjusted net income 167.4 190.8 13.9%



CONSOLIDATED REVENUE

At constant currencies, Banijay Group recorded revenue of €2,093m, equating to +8.6% growth. This breaks down into -2.7% for content production and distribution and +41.7% for online sports betting and gaming.

Group revenue was up +10.6% in Q1 2024 and +6.9% in Q2 2024.

This is reflected as follows by business:

€m H1 2023 H1 2024 % reported change % constant currency Production 1 179.3 1 097.5 (6.9)% (6.9)% Distribution 184.3 147.6 (19.9)% (20.2)% Live experiences & other 70.4 150.7 114.1% 113.8% Banijay Entertainment & Banijay Live 1 434.0 1 395.8 (2.7)% (2.7)% Sportsbook 389.2 551.4 41.7% 40.6% Casino 65.4 98.9 51.3% 51.2% Poker 28.6 37.6 31.3% 31.3% Turf 6.1 9.7 59.5% 59.5% Banijay Gaming 489.3 697.6 42.6% 41.7% TOTAL REVENUE 1 923.3 2 093.3 8.8% 8.6%

Content production and distribution4

The traditional seasonality of content production and live events is amplified in 2024 due to major scripted show deliveries in Q4 2024. This led revenue to decline by -8% at Content production & distribution5 in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023.

Content production :

Content production revenue in H1 2024 stood at €1,097.5m, down -6.9% with Q2 2024 down -11.0%, due to the expected phasing of shows compared to H1 2023.

Meeting the evolving demands of streaming platforms

In the face of changing consumer behaviors and to reach the widest possible audiences, streaming platforms are increasingly looking to expand their catalogues with non-scripted entertainment formats, non-English language local content, docuseries, and live programming. In this evolving environment, Banijay Entertainment is well positioned to meet their needs thanks to its large, diverse catalogue of high-performing IP.

The Group is leveraging its iconic super brands with new format adaptations, like a Peaky Blinders movie for Netflix and a Totally Spies! live action series for Amazon Prime.



Preferred non-scripted partner for streamers

Building the Band, a non-scripted music competition show, has been commissioned by Netflix while The Fifty, originally created in France and adapted in the US Hispanic market, is returning for a second season in Germany.

Crafting the hits of tomorrow

The Group continues to produce successful new scripted content, including Ripley on Netflix, a scripted show that ranked in the top 106 English language shows globally; Spanish drama series Raising Voices on Netflix, which was the highest rated show globally; Shardlake, a detective series on Disney+ in the UK, which was the top-rated show for its premiere; and Three Are the Champions on RTL in Germany, the most watched series in its timeslot.

Looking ahead, the Group has a robust pipeline of upcoming new shows, including Headliners on ABC in Australia, Bergerac on UK TV, Nothing can erase you (Rien ne t'efface) on TF1 in France and Who will stay in the light (Qui restera dans la lumière) on France 2.

Content distribution :

First half revenue was down -20.2% to €147.6m due to a high comparison basis in H1 2023 when a significant number of new scripted shows were delivered.

The content catalogue increased by a further +10,000 hours to ~195,000 hours at the end of June 2024 compared to December 2023.

The Group's iconic super brands continued to travel. Key contributors in H1 2024 included Masterchef, Deal and No Deal or Survivor through the sale of non-scripted finished tapes, and series like Grantchester on scripted side, generating licensing fees. The appeal for superbrands is reflected in their rating and social media engagement: Survivor was the top reality show on Paramount+ in the US, with 6.3m viewers on average and about 1bn social impressions. Deal or No Deal Island was the most watched in the US in all categories on NBC and recorded 342m social impressions and 3.7m viewers on average.

Live experiences & other :

Revenue growth (+114% to €150.7m in H1 2024) is mainly attributable to the consolidation of Balich Wonder Studio.

In H1 2024, Balich Wonder Studio produced the opening ceremony for Euro 2024 in Munich and the ceremony for the UEFA Champions League final in London in June 2024. These events attracted 20m+ and 150m+ onscreen viewers, respectively.

During the period, The Independents7 produced the famous Vogue World Paris 2024 which celebrated a century of French fashion and sport and was the first ever runway show held in the Place Vendôme. The event recorded ~830m impressions on Instagram. The Independents also designed the Jacquemus fashion show in Capri and the Dior Fall / Winter 2024 runway fashion show in Scotland.



Online sports betting and gaming8:

Online sports betting and gaming activity recorded a standout performance in H1 2024, driven by all products across core geographies, and recent markets such as Ivory Coast. Revenue was up +41.7% to €697.6m versus H1 2023, including +52.5% in Q2 2024 fueled by a busy sports calendar. In H1 2024, sportsbook revenue rose by +40.6% to €551.4m, while Online Casino, Poker and Turf revenue recorded a growth of +46.0% to reach €146.1m.

The number of Unique Active Players increased by +37% in H1 2024 even against high H1 2023 comparison, which benefited from the FIFA World Cup at the end of 2022.

The outstanding growth featured major events such as the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Euro 2024, as well as market share gains across all geographies. In June 2024, Betclic released the eighth version of its app with new designs and more emotions for the players in sportsbetting, poker and casino. Supersub was introduced on the French market for UEFA Euro 2024. In addition, Betclic continues to expand its betting offer with a particular emphasis on live betting and "props" bets.

The continuous improvement of the platform combined with strong interest in products have strengthened leading positions in core markets. The recently added territory of Ivory Coast recorded standout Unique Active Player growth.

The Group continues to strengthen its Responsible Gaming policy, with 99.0% of its online sports betting & gaming revenue being generated in locally regulated markets in H1 2024, stable compared to 2023.



ADJUSTED EBITDA

At constant exchange rates, Banijay Group recorded a +11.7% increase in Adjusted EBITDA to €367.5m in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023. This reflected a solid level of profitability with a 60bp improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin to 17.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA - In € million H1 2023 H1 2024 % reported

change % constant currency Banijay Entertainment & Banijay Live 200.7 196.4 (2.1%) (2.2%) Banijay Gaming 130.2 176.4 35.5% 33.7% Holding (3.5) (5.2) 49.1% Adjusted EBITDA 327.3 367.5 12.3% 11.7% Banijay Entertainment & Banijay Live 14.0% 14.1% Banijay Gaming 26.6% 25.3% Holding Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.0% 17.6%

At a Group level, total external charges and personnel expenses (excluding LTIP and employment-related earn-out & option expenses) rose by +7.9% in H1 2024, in line with group's revenue growth.

FROM ADJUSTED EBITDA TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Restructuring and other non-recurring items: -€26.3m in H1 2024 compared to -€9.5m in H1 2023.

LTIP expenses totaled -€73.8m in H1 2024 compared to -€79.1m in H1 2023. LTIPs charges are in line with Group's trajectory to record on average 10% of Adjusted EBITDA as LTIPs expenses, given the non-linear accounting methodology under IFRS accounting standards.

Employment-related earn-out and option expenses: -€22.3m in H1 2024 compared to -€9.0m in H1 2023.

Net financial result amounted to -€123.0m in H1 2024 compared to -€147.0m in H1 2023. Of this amount:

Cost of net debt totaled -€94.4m in H1 2024 compared to -€88.8m in H1 2023. The rise was attributable to increased interest costs given the refinancing operations at Content production & distribution in 2023.





totaled -€94.4m in H1 2024 compared to -€88.8m in H1 2023. The rise was attributable to increased interest costs given the refinancing operations at Content production & distribution in 2023. Other financial income and expenses amounted to -€28.6m in H1 2024 compared to -€58.2m in H1 2023, mainly explained by the change in fair value of the Put/Earn-out debt and other financial instruments, hedging instruments and currency impact.





Income tax expenses

The tax charge amounted to -€18.0m in H1 2024 compared to -€9.5m in H1 2023.

Adjusted net income rose by +13.9% to €190.8m in H1 2024.



FREE CASH FLOW AND NET FINANCIAL DEBT

The Group's Adjusted free cash flow (after lease payments) reached €284.7m in H1 2024, up +3.9% year-on-year, driven by the business performance.

Capex expenditures increased to €57.4m in H1 2024 from €30.8m in H1 2023 due to higher IT costs capitalized in Banijay Gaming and increased distribution advanced.

Adjusted free cash flow conversion after capex and leases payment amounted to 77%.

The change in working capital requirement (+€29.6m) in H1 2024 came mostly from the seasonality of show production, higher betting taxes and players liabilities.

The rise in income taxes paid came from higher taxable organic results in 2023 compared to 2022, and the impact of Balich Wonder Studio consolidation.

Adjusted operating free cash flow stood at €263.4m in H1 2024.

€m H1 2023 H1 2024 % reported

change Adjusted EBITDA 327.3 367.5 12.3% Capex (30.8) (57.4) Total cash outflows for leases that are not recognised as rental expenses (22.4) (25.4) Adjusted free cash flow 274.1 284.7 3.9% Change in working capital* (69.3) 29.6 Income tax paid (53.5) (50.9) Adjusted operating free cash flow 151.3 263.3 74.0%

*Excludes LTIP paid, exceptional items cash-out, trade receivables on providers and players' liabilities

The Group's net financial debt totaled €2,400m as of 30 June 2024 compared to €2,280m as of 31 December 2023. The increase in net financial debt mainly reflects the seasonality of cash payments, the dividend payment of €148m, acquisitions and change in financial assets for €58m, LTIP paid & exceptional items for €58m, €94m interests recognized in H1 2024 and €25m of others, mostly foreign exchange impact.

As a result, the financial leverage ratio stood at 3.1x as of 30 June 2024, stable compared to 31 December 2023.

Agenda : Q3 2024 results: 7 November 2024

Regulated information related to this press release is available on the website:

https://group.banijay.com/results-center/

https://group.banijay.com/

APPENDIX

Glossary

Adjusted EBITDA: for a period is defined as the operating profit for that period excluding restructuring costs and other non-core items, costs associated with the long-term incentive plan within the Group (the "LTIP") and employment related earn-out and option expenses, and depreciation and amortization net of reversals (excluding D&A fiction and non-recurring provisions). D&A fiction are costs related to the amortization of fiction production, which the Group considers to be operating costs. As a result of the D&A fiction, the depreciation and amortization line item in the Group's combined statement of income deviates from the depreciation and amortization costs in this line item.

Adjusted net income: defined as net income (loss) adjusted for restructuring costs and other non-core items, costs associated with the LTIP and employment related earn-out and option expenses and other financial income.

Adjusted free cash flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for purchase and disposal of property plant and equipment and of intangible assets and cash outflows for leases that are not recognized as rental expenses.

Adjusted operating free cash flow: defined as adjusted EBITDA adjusted for purchase and disposal of property plant and equipment and of intangible assets, cash outflows for leases that are not recognized as rental expenses, change in working capital requirements, and income tax paid.

Net financial debt: defined as the sum of bonds, bank borrowings, bank overdrafts, vendor loans, accrued interests on bonds and bank borrowings minus cash and cash equivalents, funding of Gardenia, trade receivables on providers, cash in trusts and restricted cash, plus players liabilities plus (or minus) the fair value of net derivatives liabilities (or assets) for that period. Net financial debt is pre-IFRS 16.

Leverage: Adjusted net financial debt / Adjusted EBITDA.

Number of Unique Active Players: average number of unique players playing at least once a month in a defined period.



Table 1: Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA breakdown by activity

€m Q1 2023 Q1 2024 % reported change % constant currency Q2 2023 Q2 2024 % change % constant currency H1 2023 H1 2024 % change % constant currency Production 553.0 541.4 (2.1)% (2.3)% 626.3 556.1 (11.2)% (11.0)% 1 179.3 1 097.5 (6.9)% (6.9)% Distribution 67.9 60.5 (10.9)% (12.5)% 116.5 87.1 (25.2)% (24.8)% 184.3 147.6 (19.9)% (20.2)% Live experiences & other 35.5 77.8 119.1% 117.7% 34.9 72.9 109.0% 109.4% 70.4 150.7 114.1% 113.8% Banijay Entertainment & Live 656.4 679.7 3.5% 3.1% 777.6 716.1 (7.9)% (7.7)% 1 434.0 1 395.8 (2.7)% (2.7)% Sportsbook 194.8 246.8 26.7% 25.5% 194.4 304.6 56.7% 55.8% 389.2 551.4 41.7% 40.6% Casino 30.6 51.2 67.1% 67.0% 34.7 47.7 37.4% 37.3% 65.4 98.9 51.3% 51.2% Poker 15.2 18.9 24.5% 24.5% 13.5 18.7 38.9% 38.9% 28.6 37.6 31.3% 31.3% Turf 3.1 4.6 45.2% 45.3% 2.9 5.1 74.8% 74.8% 6.1 9.7 59.5% 59.5% Banijay Gaming 243.8 321.5 31.9% 30.8% 245.5 376.1 53.2% 52.5% 489.3 697.6 42.6% 41.7% TOTAL REVENUE 900.2 1 001.1 11.2% 10.6% 1 023.1 1 092.2 6.8% 6.9% 1 923.3 2 093.3 8.8% 8.6%

Adjusted EBITDA - In € million H1 2023 H1 2024 % change % constant currency Banijay Entertainment 200.7 196.4 (2.1%) (2.2%) Banijay Gaming 130.2 176.4 35.5% 33.7% Holding (3.5) (5.2) 49.1% Adjusted EBITDA 327.3 367.5 12.3% 11.7% Banijay Entertainment 14.0% 14.1% Banijay Gaming 26.6% 25.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.0% 17.6%



Table 2: Adjusted operating free cash flow by activity

Banijay Entertainment & Banijay Live - €m H1 2023 H1 2024 % reported

change Adjusted EBITDA 200.7 196.4 (2.1)% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 14.0% 14.1% Capex (27.0) (43.1) Total cash outflows for leases that are not recognised as rental expenses (20.9) (23.6) Adjusted free cash flow 152.7 129.8 (15.0)% Change in WC(1) (64.2) 11.9 Income tax paid (18.6) (32.5) Adjusted Operating free cash flow 70.0 109.1 55.8%

Banijay Gaming H1 2023 H1 2024 % reported change Adjusted EBITDA 130.2 176.4 35.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 26.6% 25.3% Capex (3.8) (14.4) Total cash outflows for leases that are not recognised as rental expenses (1.5) (1.8) Adjusted free cash flow 124.9 160.1 28.2% Change in WC(2) (5.1) 17.8 Income tax paid (34.3) (18.4) Adjusted Operating free cash flow 85.5 159.5 86.5%

(1) Excluding LTIP payment and exceptional items for Content production & distribution

(2) Excluding LTIP payment, exceptional items, trade receivables on providers and players' liabilities for Online sports betting & gaming



Table 3: Consolidated statement of cash flows

In € million 30-juin-23 30-juin-24 Profit/(loss) 11.6 39.8 Adjustments: 309.0 299.5 Share of profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures 1.3 2.5 Amortization, depreciation, impairment losses and provisions, net of reversals 60.6 69.5 Employee benefits LTIP & employment-related earn-out and option expenses 88.1 96.0 Change in fair value of financial instruments 31.0 18.5 Income tax expenses 9.5 18.0 Other adjustments(1) 26.6 0.6 Cost of financial debt and current accounts 91.9 94.4 Gross cash provided by operating activities 320.6 339.3 Changes in working capital (108.4) (20.2) Income tax paid (53.5) (50.9) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 158.7 268.2 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and of intangible assets (31.0) (57.5) Purchases of consolidated companies, net of acquired cash and other liabilities related to business combination (5.5) (33.6) Investing in associates and Joint ventures (12.6) (7.3) Increase in financial assets (95.4) (17.5) Disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 0.2 0.1 Proceeds from sales of consolidated companies, after divested cash 0.0 (2.2) Decrease in financial assets 6.6 33.2 Dividends received 0.1 0.2 Net cash provided by/(used for) investing activities (137.6) (84.7) Change in capital (0.0) 11.7 Dividends paid (148.1) (148.0) Dividends paid by consolidated companies to their non-controlling interests (17.3) (17.7) Transactions with non-controling interests - (0.3) Proceeds from borrowings and other financial liabilities 362.4 60.2 Repayment of borrowings and other financial liabilities (114.6) (69.5) Other cash items related to financial activities 0.0 0.1 Interest paid (91.2) (105.7) Net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities (8.8) (269.2) Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates (28.2) 19.3 Net increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents (15.9) (66.4) Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 479.4 462.9 Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 463.5 396.5

(1) Other adjustments include notably in 2023: i) unrealized foreign exchange gains; ii) acquisition costs reclassified in "Purchases of consolidated companies"; and (iii) other financial items reclassified in "Interests paid" and in 2022 i) unrealized foreign exchange gains; ii) losses on disposal and liquidation of subsidiaries; and (iii) IFRS 2 listing costs.







Table 4: Consolidated balance sheet

In € million 31 December 2023 30 June 2024 ASSETS Goodwill 2 834.0 2 871.4 Intangible assets 204.7 245.1 Right-of-use assets 149.2 148.1 Property, plant and equipment 70.6 67.3 Investments in associates and joint ventures 31.7 42.6 Non-current financial assets 228.5 179.6 Other non-current assets 36.9 36.7 Deferred tax assets 58.4 71.1 Non-current assets 3 614.0 3 661.9 Inventories and work in progress 678.1 819.1 Trade receivables 588.9 529.7 Other current assets 357.6 390.0 Current financial assets 30.2 46.1 Cash and cash equivalents 464.2 397.2 Current assets 2 119.0 2 182.1 TOTAL ASSETS 5 733.0 5 844.0 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 8.1 8.1 Share premiums, treasury shares and retained earnings (deficit) (35.8) (126.0) Net income/(loss) - attributable to shareholders 60.8 34.6 Shareholders' equity 33.0 (83.3) Non-controlling interests 20.2 18.3 Total equity 53.2 (65.0) Other securities 139.4 139.4 Long-term borrowings and other financial liabilities 2 551.9 2 445.6 Long-term lease liabilities 126.1 119.9 Non-current provisions 34.3 32.7 Other non-current liabilities 352.5 409.7 Deferred tax liabilities 7.9 6.9 Non-current liabilities 3 212.1 3 154.2 Short-term borrowings and bank overdrafts 358.3 490.2 Short-term lease liabilities 41.8 46.5 Trade payables 709.7 660.0 Current provisions 13.5 17.6 Customer contract liabilities 750.0 934.1 Other current liabilities 594.3 606.5 Current liabilities 2 467.7 2 754.8 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 5 733.0 5 844.0

Table 5: IFRS consolidated net financial debt

In € million 31 December 2023 30 June 2024 Bonds 1 284.2 1 298.3 Bank borrowings and other (1) 1 437.3 1 458.7 Bank overdrafts 1.5 0.7 Accrued interests on bonds and bank borrowings 37.2 28.2 Vendor loans 143.5 147.7 Total bank indebtedness 2 903.7 2 933.6 Cash and cash equivalents (464.2) (397.2) Funding of Gardenia (79.7) (82.5) Trade receivables on providers (60.8) (79.0) Players' liabilities 50.2 60.0 Cash in trusts and restricted cash (31.0) (0.3) Net cash and cash equivalents (585.5) (499.0) Net debt before intercompany loan and derivatives effects 2 318.2 2 434.6 Net debt before derivatives effects 2 318.2 2 434.6 Derivatives - liabilities 6.4 2.1 Derivatives - assets (44.6) (36.4) Net debt 2 280.0 2 400.4

Table 6: Cash flow statement

30 June 2024 In € million Banijay Entertainment Banijay Gaming Holding Banijay Group Net cash flow from operating activities 131.6 142.0 (5.4) 268.2 Cash flow (used in)/from investing activities (96.3) 11.8 (0.2) (84.7) Cash flow (used in)/from financing activities (145.8) (137.2) 13.9 (269.2) Effect of foreign exchange rate differences 19.3 - - 19.3 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (91.3) 16.5 8.3 (66.4) Cash and cash equivalents as of 1 January 368.1 93.3 1.5 462.9 Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 June 276.8 109.9 9.9 396.5

30 June 2023 In € million Banijay Entertainment Banijay Gaming Holding Banijay Group Net cash flow from operating activities 96.6 71.2 (9.0) 158.7 Cash flow (used in)/from investing activities (50.4) (0.8) (86.4) (137.6) Cash flow (used in)/from financing activities (28.2) (74.8) 94.3 (8.8) Effect of foreign exchange rate differences (28.2) - - (28.2) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (10.2) (4.5) (1.2) (15.9) Cash and cash equivalents as of 1 January 396.1 72.1 11.2 479.4 Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 June 385.9 67.6 10.0 463.5

Table 7: Banijay Entertainment: Net financial debt as of 30 June 2024

At Banijay Entertainment level: In € million 31 Dec. 2023 30 June 2024 Total Secured Debt (OM definition) 1 988 2 049 Other debt 326 355 SUN 409 409 Total Debt 2 722 2 812 Net Cash (368) (277) Total net financial debt (excl. Earn-out & PUT) 2 354 2 535 EO & PUT 178 199 Total net financial debt (incl earn-out & PUT) 2 532 2 734 Ratios at Banijay Entertainment level: Leverage Ratio, as presented 4.49 4.87 Adjusted Leverage Ratio, as presented 4.82 5.25 Senior secured net leverage ratio 3.43 3.85 Cash conversion rate - Banijay Entertainment definition* 73% 68%

Banijay Entertainment contribution at Banijay Group level: In € million 31 Dec. 2023 30 June 2024 Total net financial debt (excl. Earn-out & PUT) 2 354 2 535 Transaction costs amortization and other (32) (30) Vendor loan - - Lease debt (IFRS 16) (155) (154) Total net financial debt at Banijay Group level 2 167 2 352 Derivatives (38) (33) Total net financial debt at Banijay Group level after derivatives 2 129 2 318

Leverage ratio: total Net financial debt / (Adj EBITDA + shareholder fees + proforma impact from acquisitions)

Adjusted leverage ratio: total net financial debt including earn-out and puts / (Adjusted EBITDA + shareholder fees + proforma impact from acquisitions)

Senior secured net leverage ratio: total Senior Secured Notes + Earn-out - Cash / (Adjusted EBITDA + shareholder fees + proforma impact from acquisitions)

* Based on free cash flow as defined as follows: Adjusted EBITDA + change in working capital

- income tax paid - capex

