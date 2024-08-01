Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.08.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Berlin
01.08.24
08:04 Uhr
1,290 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.08.2024 18:40 Uhr
01.08.2024 18:40 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Aug-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
1 August 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               1 August 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      277,268 
Highest price paid per share:         114.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          111.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 112.8544p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 342,997,290 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (342,997,290) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      112.8544p                    277,268

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
122                113.00      09:10:56          00070856574TRLO0      XLON 
12406               113.00      09:42:28          00070857505TRLO0      XLON 
7377               113.00      09:42:28          00070857506TRLO0      XLON 
7906               113.00      09:42:28          00070857507TRLO0      XLON 
7434               113.00      09:42:28          00070857508TRLO0      XLON 
3144               113.00      10:01:28          00070857765TRLO0      XLON 
4144               113.00      10:01:28          00070857766TRLO0      XLON 
2700               113.00      10:09:28          00070857976TRLO0      XLON 
1000               113.00      10:09:28          00070857977TRLO0      XLON 
987                113.00      10:09:28          00070857978TRLO0      XLON 
349                113.00      10:09:28          00070857979TRLO0      XLON 
100                113.00      10:09:28          00070857980TRLO0      XLON 
807                113.00      10:20:28          00070858207TRLO0      XLON 
1970               113.00      10:20:28          00070858208TRLO0      XLON 
1123               113.00      10:20:28          00070858209TRLO0      XLON 
970                113.00      10:20:28          00070858210TRLO0      XLON 
56                113.00      10:20:28          00070858211TRLO0      XLON 
897                113.00      10:32:28          00070858460TRLO0      XLON 
7674               114.00      10:45:49          00070858755TRLO0      XLON 
7427               113.50      10:45:49          00070858756TRLO0      XLON 
7953               113.50      11:09:26          00070859365TRLO0      XLON 
100000              113.00      11:45:38          00070860093TRLO0      XLON 
7792               113.00      12:12:50          00070861255TRLO0      XLON 
3000               113.00      12:12:50          00070861263TRLO0      XLON 
960                113.00      12:12:50          00070861264TRLO0      XLON 
3374               113.00      12:12:50          00070861265TRLO0      XLON 
3005               113.00      12:12:50          00070861266TRLO0      XLON 
3826               113.00      12:12:50          00070861267TRLO0      XLON 
2946               113.00      12:12:52          00070861274TRLO0      XLON 
6602               114.00      14:04:37          00070865235TRLO0      XLON 
7268               114.00      14:20:26          00070865637TRLO0      XLON 
4111               113.50      14:20:28          00070865646TRLO0      XLON 
2748               113.50      14:20:28          00070865647TRLO0      XLON 
8464               113.00      14:35:36          00070866091TRLO0      XLON 
7526               112.00      15:05:11          00070867240TRLO0      XLON 
170                112.00      15:43:11          00070869479TRLO0      XLON 
48                112.00      15:43:11          00070869480TRLO0      XLON 
524                112.00      15:43:11          00070869481TRLO0      XLON 
1754               112.00      15:43:11          00070869482TRLO0      XLON 
1406               112.00      15:44:03          00070869529TRLO0      XLON 
1007               112.00      15:44:03          00070869530TRLO0      XLON 
346                112.00      15:44:03          00070869531TRLO0      XLON 
1033               112.00      15:44:03          00070869532TRLO0      XLON 
1410               112.00      15:44:03          00070869533TRLO0      XLON 
1610               112.00      15:44:03          00070869534TRLO0      XLON 
6780               111.50      15:48:59          00070869888TRLO0      XLON 
6780               111.00      15:49:43          00070869903TRLO0      XLON 
2729               111.00      16:15:13          00070871315TRLO0      XLON 
1597               111.00      16:15:13          00070871316TRLO0      XLON 
37                111.00      16:15:14          00070871317TRLO0      XLON 
2562               111.00      16:15:14          00070871318TRLO0      XLON 
39                111.00      16:16:13          00070871358TRLO0      XLON 
1163               111.00      16:16:13          00070871359TRLO0      XLON 
4                 111.00      16:17:03          00070871372TRLO0      XLON 
39                111.00      16:17:27          00070871381TRLO0      XLON 
1266               111.00      16:18:10          00070871410TRLO0      XLON 
36                111.00      16:19:07          00070871482TRLO0      XLON 
1159               111.00      16:19:10          00070871483TRLO0      XLON 
4116               111.00      16:20:09          00070871577TRLO0      XLON 
1485               111.00      16:20:09          00070871578TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  338060 
EQS News ID:  1959465 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2024 12:08 ET (16:08 GMT)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2024 12:08 ET (16:08 GMT)

