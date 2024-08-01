Dakota Nation Gaming Enterprise Selects and Installs Passport Technology's Lush Loyalty Platform and Mira Player Enrollment Kiosks

A Multi-Site Installation Across All Dakota Nation Gaming Enterprise Properties

Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement solutions for the gaming industry, today announced the multi-site selection and installation of Passport's Lush® loyalty and rewards platform and Mira® player enrollment kiosks by the Dakota Nation Gaming Enterprise ("Dakota Nation").

Dakota Nation Gaming Enterprise Selects Passport's Lush® and Mira®

Passport's Lush loyalty platform provides sleek and innovative tools for casino operators to effectively drive player acquisition, player engagement, player retention, tier progression through gamification, customizable player promotions, and dynamic offers.

The Dakota Nation Gaming Enterprise operates the Dakota Magic Casino & Hotel, Dakota Sioux Casino & Hotel, and Dakota Connection Bingo & Casino. Installed across all three properties, Lush® and Mira® will play an integral role in driving the Magic Rewards Club loyalty program with new and exciting promotions, self-service capability, and an enhanced customer experience.

"The Lush solution equips us with the tools to provide every player with the ultimate VIP experience through exclusive promotions, games, and offers," stated Tina Williams, Director of Marketing for Dakota Magic Casino & Hotel. "The software's customization and flexibility will propel us to new heights in customer engagement and loyalty."

As the industry's first HTML5, cloud-based loyalty and rewards platform, operators can customize an unlimited number of branding, marketing, promotion, and gifting options through Lush's secure web application. Dakota Nation's customers will benefit from patron self-service features, dynamic games library, comprehensive hotel offers, virtual drawings and enrollment and reprint via Lush® and Mira®.

"I am extremely grateful to the Dakota Nation for their partnership and thankful for the trust and belief placed in our vision," stated Diallo Gordon, Chief Executive Officer for Passport. "I am a huge fan of what the tribe has done to grow the enterprise and I am looking forward to a collaborative relationship built on service. THANK YOU!"

"We will remain aggressive in growing our share of market with our full suite of payments, loyalty, and automation products," stated Alyssa Beaver, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Passport. "We have worked hard to develop relationships across the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Michigan and are looking forward to sharing our growth in these four states with multiple signings and installs to be announced soon."

About Passport

Passport's pursuit of excellence is driven through diversity, inclusion, and collaboration as we strive to create opportunities for all stakeholders to thrive. Passport is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Passport has securely and responsibly settled over $45 billion in funds to casino floors worldwide.

