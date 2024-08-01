FIELDEN WHISKY HOSTS ANNUAL LAMMAS DAY CELEBRATION TO LAUNCH HARVEST SERIES

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Lammas Day, the traditional first day of the grain harvest, Fielden Whisky, who champion regenerative farming using heritage grains, hosted an exclusive celebration amongst the grain at Tubbs End Farm in Warwickshire to launch their new Harvest 2019 Rye Whisky.

Fielden, the Old English word meaning 'of the field', is bringing England's fields back to life using traditional farming techniques which revitalise the land, without chemical inputs. With wildlife able to thrive above and below ground, Fielden believes whisky can change farming for the better, field by field, harvest by harvest.

Harvest 2019 Rye Whisky is the first release in an annual series celebrating Fielden's grain harvest which expresses the distinct and differing characteristics of its heritage grains. The vintage indicates the year in which the grains were harvested, and reflects the weather patterns' influence on the grain. Fielden plants a mix of heritage varieties, with tiny genetic differences, which grow tall and strong and can adapt naturally to the soil and weather, creating diverse flavour profiles in the grain.

Mild weather and summer rain in 2019 meant the rye gathered was brighter and more delicate in its character. Harvest 2019 Rye Whisky is made from diverse populations of rye, wheat, barley and malted barley. The mash was fermented for five days in stainless steel tanks and then double distilled in pot and column stills. The resulting spirit matured in a combination of nine casks: mostly American oak, with a Sauternes barrel and a Ramandolo barrique. The resulting whisky tastes of early summer: fresh, floral and full of fruity flavours with a hint of zesty spice on the finish.

The grains used by Fielden are grown exclusively for the distillery on farms across England. The mixed crops they grow were common before the turn of the 20th century when the hybrid varieties now used in both conventional and organic farming were created. Fielden's fields look very different to industrially farmed fields; they are full of wildflowers, birds and insects as heritage grains thrive without the need for the pesticides and fertilisers essential in intensive arable farming. They take more nutrients in from the soil and deliver a flavour profile unique to its heritage grains.

Harvest 2019 Rye Whisky is available from fielden.com and Berry Bros. & Rudd, priced at £80 for 70cl.

