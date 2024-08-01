Hudini Enhances Guest Engagement and Revenue for Dukley Hotel & Resort

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudini, a smart hospitality solutions provider, has been selected by Dukley Hotels & Resort to deliver a customized mobile application at the exclusive five-star resort in Budva, Montenegro.

Committed to world-class hospitality, Dukley Hotels & Resort has elevated their guest experience with the mobile application developed by Hudini. The app allows the resort to cater to guests efficiently and seamlessly throughout their entire stay, whether they are on or off hotel premises.

The app includes online check-in and check-out, in-room dining ordering with dietary options, housekeeping requests, restaurant reservations, and an extensive hotel compendium featuring hotel information and offers tailored to each guest's profile. Additionally, guests can access off-site services such as destination information and activities of the Budva Riviera.

"We are delighted to have been chosen by Dukley Hotel & Resort to support them in elevating their guest experience while, at the same time, increasing ancillary revenue at more touchpoints throughout the guest journey. The app results in a more curated and memorable stay for every guest, which adds to Dukley Hotel & Resort's reputation for exclusivity and luxury," said Prince Thampi, CEO and Founder of Hudini.

"Dukley has always been dedicated to providing an unforgettable experience. Our five-star resort, with its luxurious rooms and breathtaking Adriatic views, offers the perfect blend of old-world charm and modern luxury. Embracing digital services with Hudini, we're enhancing our guest-centric approach. This partnership allows us to understand our guests better and elevate their satisfaction with our exclusive offerings," said Olga Giniyatullina, Marketing Manager at Dukley.

About Hudini

Hudini is the leading digital transformation platform for the hospitality industry. Powered by a proprietary middleware and an omnichannel (App, Web, TV) guest interface that leverages data and AI to increase guest engagement and hotel revenues, Hudini delivers an enhanced guest experience. Through its 100+ pre-built integrations across all functionalities, Hudini delivers personalized, immersive guest experiences that enable guests to communicate, control, and interact with hotels more closely than ever before. Hudini is fast becoming the industry benchmark for digital transformation in the hospitality industry, having partnered with more than 500 hotels across 27 countries. To learn more about Hudini, visit [www.hudini.io](http://www.hudini.io).

