Data collected by Azira reveals key insights about Americans making the trip to the Summer Olympics

New data from the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris reveals an exciting split: California, Florida, and New York evenly shared over 30% of all U.S. travelers attending the event. These three heavyweight states were followed by New Jersey (8.57%) and Texas (6.7%).

Olympics Opening Ceremony U.S. Visitors by State Breakdown (Graphic: Azira)

Global consumer data insights company, Azira, analyzed anonymized mobile location data along the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the Paris Games. "The Olympics provide a great opportunity to better understand consumer behavior on an international scale," commented Azira CEO, Gladys Kong. "Sports fans are an important demographic and better insights into their behaviors can help marketers create unique audiences and run more impactful campaigns as they plan for future events like the Asian Games and FIFA World Cup."

Azira plans to analyze additional anonymized consumer insights throughout the games to help global brands and advertising agencies develop marketing strategies to more effectively engage key demographic segments.

About Azira

Azira LLC, a global consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers. With a profound commitment to partnership, trust and transparency, combined with decades of expertise in consumer behavioral analytics, Azira delivers innovative marketing solutions to curate audiences, activate omni-channel campaigns, and understand footfall attribution. It also provides operational insights for use cases such as site selection, trade area analysis, competitive intelligence and more. Azira serves enterprises in retail, hospitality, travel, real estate, financial services and media. Azira is a global company headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo. To learn more, please visit https://azira.com.

