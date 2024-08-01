WillScot Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Delivered 44% Adjusted EBITDA Margin and 20% Free Cash Flow Margin and On Track for Record Financial Year

PHOENIX, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation ("WillScot" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary flexible space solutions, today announced second quarter 2024 results and provided an update on operations and the current market environment, including the following highlights:



Generated revenue of $605 million, up 4%. Loss from continuing operations was $47 million, including a one-time non-cash impairment of $133 million associated with brand consolidation, and diluted loss per share was $0.25. Adjusted income from continuing operations excluding the impairment, restructuring, and transaction-related charges was $75 million and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share was $0.39.

Adjusted EBITDA was $264 million, up 1%, with Adjusted EBITDA Margin expanding sequentially to 44%.

Generated Net cash provided by operating activities of $176 million and Free Cash Flow of $121 million, with Free Cash Flow Margin of 20%.

Maintained leverage sequentially at 3.3x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA as of June 30, 2024.

Generated 17% Return on Invested Capital 2 ("ROIC") over the last 12 months.

("ROIC") over the last 12 months. Returned $435 million to shareholders by repurchasing 10.6 million shares of Common Stock, reducing our share count by 4.9% over the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 1 .

. Updated FY 2024 Adjusted EBITDA outlook range to $1,085 million to $1,125 million, representing 2% to 6% growth in our continuing operations versus 2023.

On January 29, 2024, WSC announced a definitive agreement to acquire McGrath RentCorp ("McGrath") (Nasdaq: MGRC). On July 11th, McGrath's shareholders voted in favor of the transaction. The Company expects the transaction to close in Q4 2024 after the receipt of remaining regulatory approvals.



Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer of WillScot, commented, "The operating environment was mixed during Q2 2024. We saw continued demand from larger-scale projects related to industrial, manufacturing, energy, onshoring, and infrastructure, offset by less demand from smaller, more transactional commercial construction and interest rate sensitive sectors. Despite this backdrop, modular activations were up year-over-year, so we continue to be pleased with the resilience of our modular portfolio and our differentiated value proposition. Storage orders and activations also improved throughout the second quarter, with units on rent stabilizing sequentially heading into July. While we continued to see strong momentum across our pricing and Value-Added Products KPIs, sequential unit on rent growth was slower than we expected."

Soultz continued, "We continue to pursue other initiatives that are within our control to drive efficiencies and capture demand. The final systems and field harmonization, which we completed earlier this year, allowed us to achieve cost savings across our portfolio that will continue to build into the second half of 2024. These savings support our continued expectation for strong margin expansion in the second half of the year. Commercially, we announced earlier this week that we consolidated our space solutions offerings under the WillScot brand. This is an important step to ensure that our customers have a singular, streamlined, and best-in-class experience, and is the logical culmination of our efforts to harmonize our legacy modular and storage organizations. This experience will include contemporary digital capabilities, such as the new www.WillScot.com website and an enhanced customer portal. The branding reflects the commitment by our team to deliver space solutions that are right for the project, right for the timeline, and Right From The Start."

Soultz concluded, "Regarding the McGrath transaction, we were pleased with the resounding approval that McGrath's shareholders expressed for our pending acquisition during McGrath's shareholder meeting on July 11, 2024. We continue to work collaboratively with the Federal Trade Commission, and as such, extended the review window to September 27, 2024. We expect to close the transaction in Q4 2024. WillScot has a strong track record of leadership, growth, and innovation in our industry, and we look forward to creating significant benefits for the communities in which we operate and our customers, employees, and shareholders after the transaction closes."

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 604,590 $ 582,089 $ 1,191,771 $ 1,147,557 (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (46,851 ) $ 87,729 $ 9,389 $ 164,000 Adjusted income from continuing operations2 $ 75,043 $ 90,231 $ 143,057 $ 168,889 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations2 $ 263,576 $ 261,341 $ 511,585 $ 508,183 Gross profit margin from continuing operations 54.1 % 56.3 % 54.0 % 56.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations (%)2 43.6 % 44.9 % 42.9 % 44.3 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 175,611 $ 202,155 $ 384,287 $ 350,920 Free Cash Flow2,5 $ 120,878 $ 159,601 $ 264,778 $ 262,541 Diluted (loss) earnings per share from continuing operations $ (0.25 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.05 $ 0.78 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations2 $ 0.39 $ 0.44 $ 0.74 $ 0.81 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 189,680,091 204,326,162 192,409,616 208,233,141 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding2 191,753,841 204,326,162 192,409,616 208,233,141 Net cash provided by operating activities margin 29.0 % 34.7 % 32.2 % 30.3 % Free Cash Flow Margin (%)2,5 20.0 % 27.4 % 22.2 % 22.7 % Return on Invested Capital2 16.4 % 18.1 % 15.7 % 17.5 %

Second Quarter 2024 Results2

Tim Boswell, President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Revenue of $605 million increased 4% and Adjusted EBITDA of $264 million increased 1% year-over year. Pricing and Value-Added Products penetration increased across our portfolio and continued to offset volume, where sequential growth from Q1 has been slower than we expected. During the quarter, we reallocated resources and began realizing internal efficiencies following the completion of our latest system implementation. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 43.6% increased 136 basis points sequentially from the first quarter in part due to these changes, and was better than we expected. We expect that these efficiencies are durable and that other cost savings from some meaningful headcount net reductions made at the end of the second quarter will continue to support margin expansion in the second half of 2024 and beyond."

Boswell continued, "Net cash provided by operating activities was $176 million, offset by $55 million of Net Capex, which resulted in Free Cash Flow of $121 million and Free Cash Flow Margin of 20%. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share was $0.39, which excluded nearly $30 million of expenses related to the ongoing regulatory review and restructuring, as well as a $133 million non-cash impairment of the Mobile Mini tradename from consolidating our portfolio under the WillScot brand."



Boswell concluded, "Overall, our financial results in the second quarter were in line with our expectations, with stronger margins offsetting slower sequential revenue growth. Free Cash Flow remained robust despite transaction costs, and we have significant balance sheet and capital allocation flexibility. At the midpoints of our revised guidance, we expect revenue of $2.45 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.11 billion, which will each be up approximately 4% versus full year 2023, with approximately 20 basis points of margin expansion for the year. The combination of continued top-line growth, coupled with structural improvements to profitability, demonstrates our model's resilience in a challenging demand environment. And WillScot continues to be on track to achieve its best financial performance in company history in 2024, with a strong trajectory heading into 2025."

Capitalization and Liquidity Update2

As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2024, except where noted:

Generated Net cash provided by operating activities of $176 million and $121 million of Free Cash Flow.

Invested $30 million of capital in two acquisitions during the quarter, with $483 million invested in the last 12 months.

Completed private offering of $500 million of senior secured notes at 6.625% due 2029. Proceeds were used to repay approximately $495 million of outstanding indebtedness under the ABL Facility and certain fees and expenses.

Increased availability under our asset backed revolving credit facility to approximately $1.8 billion.

Weighted average pre-tax interest rate, inclusive of our recent debt issuance and $1.25 billion of fixed-to-floating swaps at 3.55%, was approximately 5.8%. Annual cash interest expense based on the current debt structure and benchmark rates is approximately $205 million, or approximately $220 million inclusive of non-cash deferred financing fees. Our debt structure is approximately 93% / 7% fixed-to-floating after giving effect to all interest rate swaps.

No debt maturities prior to June 15, 2025. We have ample liquidity available to redeem or refinance our $527 million 2025 notes, using either our asset backed revolver or other sources of capital, and intend to do so opportunistically prior to maturity in a manner that optimizes our interest costs.

Leverage is at 3.3x based on our last 12 months Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $1,065 million, which is inside our target range of 3.0x to 3.5x.

Repurchased 2.0 million shares of Common Stock for $79 million in the second quarter 2024, contributing to a 4.9% reduction in our share count over the 12 months ending June 30, 2024.

2024 Outlook 2, 3, 4

This guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

$M 2023 Results 2024 Outlook

(excludes McGrath) Revenue $2,365 $2,400 - $2,500 Adjusted EBITDA2,3 $1,061 $1,085 - $1,125 Net CAPEX3,4 $185 $260 - $290

1 - Assumes common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024 versus common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023.

2 - Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations, Adjusted income from continuing operations, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Margin, Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA,and Return on Invested Capital are non-GAAP financial measures. Further information and reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measure under generally accepted accounting principles in the US ("GAAP") are included at the end of this press release.

3 - Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA, Net CAPEX, and Free Cash Flow to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort and therefore neither the most comparable GAAP measures nor reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided.

4 - Net CAPEX is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included at the end of this press release.

5 - Free Cash Flow incorporates results from discontinued operations. For comparability, we add back discontinued operations to reported revenue to calculate Free Cash Flow Margin.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations, Adjusted income from continuing operations, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Margin, Return on Invested Capital, Net CAPEX and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus net interest (income) expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization adjusted to exclude certain non-cash items and the effect of what we consider transactions or events not related to our core business operations, including net currency gains and losses, goodwill and other impairment charges, restructuring costs, costs to integrate acquired companies, costs incurred related to transactions, and other discrete expenses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted income from continuing operations is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations plus certain non-cash items and the effect of what we consider transactions or events not related to our core business operations, including goodwill and other impairment charges, restructuring costs, costs to integrate acquired companies, costs incurred related to transactions, and other discrete expenses. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted income from continuing operations divided by adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of, and proceeds from the sale of, rental equipment and property, plant and equipment, which are all included in cash flows from investing activities. Free Cash Flow Margin is defined as Free Cash Flow divided by revenue. Return on Invested Capital is defined as adjusted earnings before interest and amortization divided by average invested capital. Adjusted earnings before interest and amortization is defined as Adjusted EBITDA (see definition above) reduced by depreciation and estimated statutory taxes. Given we are not a significant US taxpayer due to our current tax attributes, we include estimated taxes at our current statutory tax rate of approximately 26%. Average invested capital is calculated as an average of net assets. Net assets is defined as total assets less goodwill, intangible assets, net and all non-interest bearing liabilities. Net CAPEX is defined as purchases of rental equipment and refurbishments and purchases of property, plant and equipment (collectively, "Total Capital Expenditures"), less proceeds from the sale of rental equipment and proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment (collectively, "Total Proceeds"), which are all included in cash flows from investing activities. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful to investors because they (i) allow investors to compare performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis by removing from operating results the impact of items that do not reflect core operating performance; (ii) are used by our board of directors and management to assess our performance; (iii) may, subject to the limitations described below, enable investors to compare the performance of the Company to its competitors; (iv) provide additional tools for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends; and (v) align with definitions in our credit agreement. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin are useful to investors because they allow investors to compare cash generation performance over various reporting periods and against peers. The Company believes that Return on Invested Capital provides information about the long-term health and profitability of the business relative to the Company's cost of capital. The Company believes that the presentation of Net CAPEX provides useful information to investors regarding the net capital invested into our rental fleet and plant, property and equipment each year to assist in analyzing the performance of our business. The Company believes that the presentation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted income from continuing operations and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share provide useful information to investors regarding the performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. For reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release (except as explained below), see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in this press release.

Information regarding the most comparable GAAP financial measures and reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA, Net CAPEX, and Free Cash Flow to those GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. We cannot provide the most comparable GAAP financial measures nor reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA, Net CAPEX, and Free Cash Flow to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flow, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. Although we provide ranges of Adjusted EBITDA and Net CAPEX that we believe will be achieved, we cannot accurately predict all the components of the Adjusted EBITDA and Net CAPEX calculations. The Company provides Adjusted EBITDA and Net CAPEX guidance because we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Net CAPEX, when viewed with our results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted above.

WillScot Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Leasing and services revenue: Leasing $ 458,592 $ 449,320 $ 919,193 $ 889,271 Delivery and installation 108,147 112,754 208,509 219,384 Sales revenue: New units 21,378 9,004 34,877 19,661 Rental units 16,473 11,011 29,192 19,241 Total revenues 604,590 582,089 1,191,771 1,147,557 Costs: Costs of leasing and services: Leasing 98,248 98,556 200,642 196,071 Delivery and installation 81,170 81,349 159,012 156,356 Costs of sales: New units 13,358 4,795 21,631 11,003 Rental units 9,085 5,067 15,961 9,521 Depreciation of rental equipment 75,611 64,450 150,519 123,606 Gross profit 327,118 327,872 644,006 651,000 Other operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 174,610 146,810 342,178 297,680 Other depreciation and amortization 18,135 17,346 36,055 34,519 Impairment loss on intangible asset 132,540 - 132,540 - Lease impairment expense and other related charges, net (23 ) - 723 22 Restructuring costs 6,206 - 6,206 - Currency (gains) losses, net (42 ) 14 35 6,789 Other expense (income), net 924 (2,838 ) 1,555 (6,197 ) Operating (loss) income (5,232 ) 166,540 124,714 318,187 Interest expense, net 55,548 47,246 112,136 92,112 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax (60,780 ) 119,294 12,578 226,075 Income tax (benefit) expense from continuing operations (13,929 ) 31,565 3,189 62,075 (Loss) income from continuing operations (46,851 ) 87,729 9,389 164,000 Discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations before income tax - - - 4,003 Gain on sale of discontinued operations - - - 176,078 Income tax expense from discontinued operations - - - 45,468 Income from discontinued operations - - - 134,613 Net (loss) income $ (46,851 ) $ 87,729 $ 9,389 $ 298,613 (Loss) earnings per share from continuing operations: Basic $ (0.25 ) $ 0.44 $ 0.05 $ 0.80 Diluted $ (0.25 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.05 $ 0.78 Earnings per share from discontinued operations: Basic $ - $ - $ - $ 0.66 Diluted $ - $ - $ - $ 0.65 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.25 ) $ 0.44 $ 0.05 $ 1.46 Diluted $ (0.25 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.05 $ 1.43 Weighted average shares: Basic 189,680,091 200,946,619 189,908,812 204,635,764 Diluted 189,680,091 204,326,162 192,409,616 208,233,141

WillScot Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2024

(unaudited) December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,924 $ 10,958 Trade receivables, net of allowances for credit losses at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 of $89,070 and $81,656, respectively 442,205 451,130 Inventories 49,727 47,406 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 74,134 57,492 Assets held for sale - current 4,387 2,110 Total current assets 576,377 569,096 Rental equipment, net 3,402,707 3,381,315 Property, plant and equipment, net 351,513 340,887 Operating lease assets 253,913 245,647 Goodwill 1,175,701 1,176,635 Intangible assets, net 272,444 419,709 Other non-current assets 16,113 4,626 Total long-term assets 5,472,391 5,568,819 Total assets $ 6,048,768 $ 6,137,915 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $ 118,890 $ 86,123 Accrued expenses 150,203 129,621 Accrued employee benefits 44,122 45,564 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 233,555 224,518 Operating lease liabilities - current 63,884 57,408 Current portion of long-term debt 21,140 18,786 Total current liabilities 631,794 562,020 Long-term debt 3,459,255 3,538,516 Deferred tax liabilities 524,941 554,268 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 190,746 187,837 Other non-current liabilities 40,696 34,024 Long-term liabilities 4,215,638 4,314,645 Total liabilities 4,847,432 4,876,665 Preferred Stock: $0.0001 par, 1,000,000 shares authorized and zero shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common Stock: $0.0001 par, 500,000,000 shares authorized and 188,591,960 and 189,967,135 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 19 20 Additional paid-in-capital 2,014,327 2,089,091 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (47,306 ) (52,768 ) Accumulated deficit (765,704 ) (775,093 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,201,336 1,261,250 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,048,768 $ 6,137,915

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to using GAAP financial measurements, we use certain non-GAAP financial information that we believe is important for purposes of comparison to prior periods and development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. This information is also used by management to measure the profitability of our ongoing operations and analyze our business performance and trends.

We evaluate business performance on Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that excludes certain items as described below. We believe that evaluating performance excluding such items is meaningful because it provides insight with respect to intrinsic and ongoing operating results of the Company.

We also regularly evaluate gross profit to assist in the assessment of the operational performance. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be the more important metric because it more fully captures the business performance, inclusive of indirect costs.

We also evaluate Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure that provides useful information concerning cash flow available to fund our capital allocation alternatives.

Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Operations

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest (income) expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization. Our adjusted EBITDA ("Adjusted EBITDA") reflects the following further adjustments to EBITDA to exclude certain non-cash items and the effect of what we consider transactions or events not related to our core business operations:

Currency (gains) losses, net on monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies other than the subsidiaries' functional currency.

Goodwill and other impairment charges related to non-cash costs associated with impairment charges to goodwill, other intangibles, rental fleet and property, plant and equipment.

Restructuring costs, lease impairment expense, and other related charges associated with restructuring plans designed to streamline operations and reduce costs including employee termination costs.

Transaction costs including legal and professional fees and other transaction specific related costs.

Costs to integrate acquired companies, including outside professional fees, non-capitalized costs associated with system integrations, non-lease branch and fleet relocation expenses, employee training costs, and other costs required to realize cost or revenue synergies.

Non-cash charges for stock compensation plans.

Other expense, including consulting expenses related to certain one-time projects, financing costs not classified as interest expense, and gains and losses on disposals of property, plant, and equipment.



Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider the measure in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flow from operations or other methods of analyzing the Company's results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our indebtedness;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact on earnings or changes resulting from matters that we consider not to be indicative of our future operations;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.



Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as discretionary cash available to reinvest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to meet our obligations.

The following table provides unaudited reconciliations of Income (loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (46,851 ) $ 87,729 $ 9,389 $ 164,000 Income tax (benefit) expense from continuing operations (13,929 ) 31,565 3,189 62,075 Interest expense 55,548 47,246 112,136 92,112 Depreciation and amortization 93,746 81,796 186,574 158,125 Currency (gains) losses, net (42 ) 14 35 6,789 Restructuring costs, lease impairment expense and other related charges, net 6,183 - 6,929 22 Impairment loss on intangible asset 132,540 - 132,540 - Transaction costs 40 - 40 - Integration costs 3,066 2,247 5,943 6,120 Stock compensation expense 9,614 9,348 18,713 17,498 Other 23,661 1,396 36,097 1,442 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 263,576 $ 261,341 $ 511,585 $ 508,183

Adjusted EBITDA Margin From Continuing Operations

We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin provides useful information to investors regarding the performance of our business. The following table provides unaudited comparisons of Adjusted EBITDA Margin to Gross Profit Margin:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 263,576 $ 261,341 $ 511,585 $ 508,183 Revenue (B) $ 604,590 $ 582,089 $ 1,191,771 $ 1,147,557 Adjusted EBITDA Margin from Continuing Operations (A/B) 43.6 % 44.9 % 42.9 % 44.3 % Gross profit (C) $ 327,118 $ 327,872 $ 644,006 $ 651,000 Gross Profit Margin (C/B) 54.1 % 56.3 % 54.0 % 56.7 %

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Operations Ratio

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations from the last twelve months. We define Net Debt as total debt from continuing operations net of total cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations. Management believes that the presentation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio provides useful information to investors regarding the performance of our business. The following table provides an unaudited reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio:

(in thousands) June 30, 2024 Long-term debt $ 3,459,255 Current portion of long-term debt 21,140 Total debt 3,480,395 Cash and cash equivalents 5,924 Net debt (A) $ 3,474,471 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations from the three months ended September 30, 2023 $ 265,480 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations from the three months ended December 31, 2023 287,802 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations from the three months ended March 31, 2024 248,009 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations from the three months ended June 30, 2024 263,576 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations from the last twelve months (B) $ 1,064,867 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (A/B) 3.3

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

We define adjusted income from continuing operations as income (loss) from continuing operations, plus certain non-cash items and the effect of what we consider transactions not related to our core business operations including:

Goodwill and other impairment charges related to non-cash costs associated with impairment charges to goodwill, other intangibles, rental fleet and property, plant and equipment.

Restructuring costs, lease impairment expense, and other related charges associated with restructuring plans designed to streamline operations and reduce costs including employee and lease termination costs.

Transaction costs including legal and professional fees and other transaction specific related costs.

Costs to integrate acquired companies, including outside professional fees, non-capitalized costs associated with system integrations, non-lease branch and fleet relocation expenses, employee training costs, and other costs required to realize cost or revenue synergies.

Pre-closing transaction costs including legal and professional fees and other transaction-specific costs for pending acquisitions.



We define adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as adjusted income from continuing operations divided by adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share provide useful information to investors regarding the performance of our business.

The following table provides unaudited reconciliations of income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted income from continuing operations and unaudited comparisons of diluted earnings (loss) per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (46,851 ) $ 87,729 $ 9,389 $ 164,000 Restructuring costs, lease impairment expense and other related charges, net 6,183 - 6,929 22 Impairment loss on intangible asset 132,540 - 132,540 - Transaction costs 40 - 40 - Integration costs 3,066 2,247 5,943 6,120 Pre-closing transaction costs 22,893 1,134 35,180 465 Estimated tax impact1 (42,828 ) (879 ) (46,964 ) (1,718 ) Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 75,043 $ 90,231 $ 143,057 $ 168,889 (Loss) income from continuing operations per adjusted diluted share2 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.05 $ 0.78 Restructuring costs, lease impairment expense and other related charges, net 0.03 - 0.04 - Impairment loss on intangible asset 0.69 - 0.69 - Transaction costs - - - - Integration costs 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.03 Pre-closing transaction costs 0.12 - 0.18 - Estimated tax impact1 (0.23 ) - (0.25 ) - Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.39 $ 0.44 $ 0.74 $ 0.81 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 189,680,091 204,326,162 192,409,616 208,233,141 Adjusted weighted average dilutive shares outstanding2 191,753,841 204,326,162 192,409,616 208,233,141 1 We include estimated taxes at our current statutory tax rate of approximately 26%. 2 For the three months ended June 30, 2024, diluted loss per share is based on weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 189,680,091, which excluded shares related to stock awards, as the effect would be anti-dilutive. The calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share is based on weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 191,753,841 as the shares related to stock awards are dilutive for adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure. We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of, and proceeds from, rental equipment and property, plant and equipment, which are all included in cash flows from investing activities. Free Cash Flow Margin is defined as Free Cash Flow divided by Total Revenue including discontinued operations. Management believes that the presentation of Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin provides useful additional information concerning cash flow available to fund our capital allocation alternatives. Free Cash Flow as presented includes amounts for the former UK Storage Solutions segment through January 31, 2023. The following table provides unaudited reconciliations of Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 175,611 $ 202,155 $ 384,287 $ 350,920 Purchase of rental equipment and refurbishments (65,174 ) (55,581 ) (137,591 ) (102,709 ) Proceeds from sale of rental equipment 16,473 17,473 30,668 25,254 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (6,247 ) (4,453 ) (12,801 ) (11,189 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 215 7 215 265 Free Cash Flow (A) $ 120,878 $ 159,601 $ 264,778 $ 262,541 Revenue from continuing operations (B) $ 604,590 $ 582,089 $ 1,191,771 $ 1,147,557 Revenue from discontinued operations - - - 8,694 Total Revenue including discontinued operations (C) $ 604,590 $ 582,089 $ 1,191,771 $ 1,156,251 Free Cash Flow Margin (A/C) 20.0 % 27.4 % 22.2 % 22.7 % Net cash provided by operating activities (D) $ 175,611 $ 202,155 $ 384,287 $ 350,920 Net cash provided by operating activities margin (D/C) 29.0 % 34.7 % 32.2 % 30.3 %

Net CAPEX

We define Net CAPEX as purchases of rental equipment and refurbishments and purchases of property, plant and equipment (collectively, "Total Capital Expenditures"), less proceeds from the sale of rental equipment and proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment (collectively, "Total Proceeds"), which are all included in cash flows from investing activities. Management believes that the presentation of Net CAPEX provides useful information regarding the net capital invested in our rental fleet and property, plant and equipment each year to assist in analyzing the performance of our business. As presented below, Net CAPEX includes amounts for the former UK Storage Solutions segment through January 31, 2023.

The following table provides unaudited reconciliations of Net CAPEX, which is calculated using metrics from our Statements of Cash Flows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Purchases of rental equipment and refurbishments $ (65,174 ) $ (55,581 ) $ (137,591 ) $ (102,709 ) Proceeds from sale of rental equipment 16,473 17,473 30,668 25,254 Net CAPEX for Rental Equipment (48,701 ) (38,108 ) (106,923 ) (77,455 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,247 ) (4,453 ) (12,801 ) (11,189 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 215 7 215 265 Net CAPEX $ (54,733 ) $ (42,554 ) $ (119,509 ) $ (88,379 )

Return on Invested Capital

Return on Invested Capital is defined as Adjusted earnings before interest and amortization divided by Average Invested Capital. Management believes that the presentation of Return on Invested Capital provides useful information regarding the long-term health and profitability of the business relative to the Company's cost of capital. We define Adjusted earnings before interest and amortization as Adjusted EBITDA (see reconciliation above) reduced by depreciation and estimated taxes. Given we are not a significant US taxpayer due to our current tax attributes, we include estimated taxes at our current statutory tax rate of approximately 26%.

The Average Invested Capital is calculated as an average of Net Assets, a four quarter average for annual metrics and two quarter average for quarterly metrics. Net assets is defined for purposes of the calculation below as total assets less goodwill, intangible assets, net, and all non-interest bearing liabilities.

The following table provides unaudited reconciliations of Return on Invested Capital and includes amounts for the former UK Storage Solutions segment through January 31, 2023.