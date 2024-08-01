

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $21.45 billion, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $19.88 billion, or $1.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $85.78 billion from $81.80 billion last year.



Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $21.45 Bln. vs. $19.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $85.78 Bln vs. $81.80 Bln last year.



