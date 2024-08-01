

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $6.750 billion, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $13.485 billion, or $1.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.2% to $134.383 billion from $147.977 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $6.750 Bln. vs. $13.485 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $134.383 Bln vs. $147.977 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $154.0-$158.5 bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX