

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $183 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $477 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $211 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.8% to $4.118 billion from $5.008 billion last year.



United States Steel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $183 Mln. vs. $477 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.118 Bln vs. $5.008 Bln last year.



