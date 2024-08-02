

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial (PRU) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.198 billion, or $3.28 per share. This compares with $511 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.234 billion or $3.39 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Prudential Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.198 Bln. vs. $511 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.28 vs. $1.38 last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX